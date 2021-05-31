Photo Credit: Netflix
Jagame Thandhiram — with Dhanush, Aishwarya Lekshmi and James Cosmo — is likely the biggest original title Netflix India has in June. It follows a clever and carefree gangster (Dhanush) tasked to take down the rival of a London-based crime lord. The Tamil-language movie is out June 18 on Netflix. Elsewhere, the short stories of Satyajit Ray are adapted in four-part anthology Ray, led by an ensemble cast of Manoj Bajpayee, Ali Fazal, Kay Kay Menon, Raghubir Yadav, and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. Ray is out June 25 on Netflix. And if you would like even more Indian fare, check out Skater Girl on June 11, the story of a Rajasthani teenager girl who discovers a passion for skateboarding.
From the US in June, Netflix has Kevin Hart in a dramatic role with Fatherhood, out June 18. Susan and Robert Downey Jr. are executive producers on post-apocalyptic comic book series Sweet Tooth, available June 4. Gina Rodriguez must protect her daughter — the only possible cure to a global insomniac problem — in the thriller Awake, available June 9. Channing Tatum, Olivia Munn, Judy Greer, Will Forte, Simon Pegg, and Andy Samberg lend their voices to America: The Motion Picture, an over-the-top tongue-in-cheek riff on the American Revolution coming June 30. And Sony Pictures makes its own Aladdin-of-sorts with Wish Dragon, out June 11 on Netflix.
From Loki to The Family Man, What to Stream in June
We also have Sarah Shahi fantasising about her past in Sex/Life that premieres June 25. Additionally, from Netflix UK, there's the second and final season of Feel Good, with Mae Martin wrapping up the comedy-drama series that draws from their life. Feel Good season 2 comes out June 4.
Internationally, Venice-winner Tragic Jungle from Mexican director Yulene Olaizola arrives June 9 on Netflix. In Tragic Jungle, a woman flees an arranged marriage into the supernatural Mayan jungle. Hit Omar Sy-led French mystery thriller Lupin is back for Part 2 on June 11. Everest director Baltasar Kormákur is taking on the fictional eruption of Iceland's subglacial volcano Katla in the series Katla, available June 17. Spanish coming-of-age series Élite is back for season 4 on June 18, and we will be treated to four short stories in the run up to its release. And a bunch of Dutch cats are the star of Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats, a collection of home videos releasing June 5 on Netflix.
If you are looking for more documentaries in June, Netflix has many of you covered. You can watch sexy singles try (and fail) to resist each other in the second season of Too Hot to Handle that starts June 23. Why should they? There's a $100,000 prize in store. Patton Oswalt lends his voice to Penguin Town — out June 16 — that follows endangered penguins descending on a South African town during the all-important mating season. Two-time Oscar-winner Simon Chinn is an executive producer on Sophie: A Murder in West Cork, a true crime series charting the quest for justice over a murder in rural Ireland. Sophie: A Murder in West Cork streams June 30 on Netflix.
Loki, Luca, MasterChef Australia, and More on Disney+ Hotstar in June
With that, here's the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix India in June 2021. We've marked Netflix Original titles in bold.
June TBA
Record of Ragnarok
So Not Worth It: Season 1
June 1
13 Going on 30
ALVINNN!!! And the Chipmunks: Season 2
Anna
Black Holes | The Edge of All We Know
CoComelon: A Sunny Day for Play
Free Fire
Gold Statue (2019)
The Intern
Jupiter Ascending
Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV
Married to Medicine: Season 2
Peter Rabbit: Season 1
The Platform: Season 3
Professor Marston and the Wonder Women
The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Season 3–4
Roh (2019)
Saints & Strangers: Season 1
Seven
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Jogen
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Kagen
The Shawshank Redemption
StartUp: multiple seasons
Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme
Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival
Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow
Thomas and Friends: Season 24
Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine
June 2
300
Carnaval
Kim's Convenience: Season 5
June 3
Alan Saldaña: Locked Up
Creator's File: GOLD: Season 1
Dancing Queens
The Girl and the Gun
Jujutsu Kaisen: Season 1
Myriam Fares: The Journey
Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie: Part 1 / Part 2
Proud Mary
Summertime: Season 2
June 4
Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet
The Dead Don't Die
Feel Good: Season 2
Human: The World Within: Season 1
Sweet & Sour
Sweet Tooth: Season 1
Trippin' with the Kandasamys
Xtreme
June 5
Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats
Small Chops (2020)
June 9
Awake
Confusion Na Wa (2013)
Fresh, Fried & Crispy: Season 1
Tragic Jungle
June 10
Camellia Sisters
Down to Earth with Zac Efron: Season 1
Locombianos: new episode
June 11
Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce): Season 2
Lupin: Part 2
Skater Girl
Trese: Season 1
Wish Dragon
June 13
Picture a Scientist
June 14
Élite Short Stories: Guzmán Caye Rebe
June 15
Almost Famous
Élite Short Stories: Nadia Guzmán
Headspace: Unwind Your Mind
Let's Eat: Season 1
Rhyme Time Town: Season 2
Thirteen Ghosts
Workin' Moms: Season 5
June 16
Élite Short Stories: Omar Ander Alexis
Penguin Town: Season 1
Silver Skates
June 17
Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens
Aziza (2019)
Black Summer: Season 2
Élite Short Stories: Carla Samuel
The Gift: Season 3
Hospital Playlist: Season 2
Katla: Season 1
A Man For The Week End
The Souvenir
Trial by Fire
June 18
A Family
Élite: Season 4
Fatherhood
Jagame Thandhiram
Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards
The Rational Life: Season 1
The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals: Season 1
June 19
The Good Liar
Ma (2019)
June 22
Broken (2019)
June 23
Good on Paper
The House of Flowers: The Movie
Murder by the Coast
The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties
Too Hot to Handle: Season 2, four episodes
June 24
Godzilla Singular Point: Season 1
Jiva!: Season 1
The Naked Director: Season 2
The Seventh Day
Sisters on Track
June 25
The A List: Season 2
Ray: Season 1
Sex/Life: Season 1
June 26
Motherless Brooklyn
Wonder Boy
June 27
Echo in the Canyon
June 28
The Seven Deadly Sins: Season 5: Dragon's Judgement
A Way Back Home (2020)
June 29
StarBeam: Season 4
June 30
America: The Motion Picture
Sophie: A Murder in West Cork
Too Hot to Handle: Season 2, final six episodes
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement