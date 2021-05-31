Jagame Thandhiram — with Dhanush, Aishwarya Lekshmi and James Cosmo — is likely the biggest original title Netflix India has in June. It follows a clever and carefree gangster (Dhanush) tasked to take down the rival of a London-based crime lord. The Tamil-language movie is out June 18 on Netflix. Elsewhere, the short stories of Satyajit Ray are adapted in four-part anthology Ray, led by an ensemble cast of Manoj Bajpayee, Ali Fazal, Kay Kay Menon, Raghubir Yadav, and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. Ray is out June 25 on Netflix. And if you would like even more Indian fare, check out Skater Girl on June 11, the story of a Rajasthani teenager girl who discovers a passion for skateboarding.

From the US in June, Netflix has Kevin Hart in a dramatic role with Fatherhood, out June 18. Susan and Robert Downey Jr. are executive producers on post-apocalyptic comic book series Sweet Tooth, available June 4. Gina Rodriguez must protect her daughter — the only possible cure to a global insomniac problem — in the thriller Awake, available June 9. Channing Tatum, Olivia Munn, Judy Greer, Will Forte, Simon Pegg, and Andy Samberg lend their voices to America: The Motion Picture, an over-the-top tongue-in-cheek riff on the American Revolution coming June 30. And Sony Pictures makes its own Aladdin-of-sorts with Wish Dragon, out June 11 on Netflix.

We also have Sarah Shahi fantasising about her past in Sex/Life that premieres June 25. Additionally, from Netflix UK, there's the second and final season of Feel Good, with Mae Martin wrapping up the comedy-drama series that draws from their life. Feel Good season 2 comes out June 4.

Internationally, Venice-winner Tragic Jungle from Mexican director Yulene Olaizola arrives June 9 on Netflix. In Tragic Jungle, a woman flees an arranged marriage into the supernatural Mayan jungle. Hit Omar Sy-led French mystery thriller Lupin is back for Part 2 on June 11. Everest director Baltasar Kormákur is taking on the fictional eruption of Iceland's subglacial volcano Katla in the series Katla, available June 17. Spanish coming-of-age series Élite is back for season 4 on June 18, and we will be treated to four short stories in the run up to its release. And a bunch of Dutch cats are the star of Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats, a collection of home videos releasing June 5 on Netflix.

If you are looking for more documentaries in June, Netflix has many of you covered. You can watch sexy singles try (and fail) to resist each other in the second season of Too Hot to Handle that starts June 23. Why should they? There's a $100,000 prize in store. Patton Oswalt lends his voice to Penguin Town — out June 16 — that follows endangered penguins descending on a South African town during the all-important mating season. Two-time Oscar-winner Simon Chinn is an executive producer on Sophie: A Murder in West Cork, a true crime series charting the quest for justice over a murder in rural Ireland. Sophie: A Murder in West Cork streams June 30 on Netflix.

Netflix June 2021 releases — the full list

With that, here's the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix India in June 2021. We've marked Netflix Original titles in bold.

June TBA

Record of Ragnarok

So Not Worth It: Season 1

June 1

13 Going on 30

ALVINNN!!! And the Chipmunks: Season 2

Anna

Black Holes | The Edge of All We Know

CoComelon: A Sunny Day for Play

Free Fire

Gold Statue (2019)

The Intern

Jupiter Ascending

Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV

Married to Medicine: Season 2

Peter Rabbit: Season 1

The Platform: Season 3

Professor Marston and the Wonder Women

The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Season 3–4

Roh (2019)

Saints & Strangers: Season 1

Seven

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Jogen

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Kagen

The Shawshank Redemption

StartUp: multiple seasons

Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow

Thomas and Friends: Season 24

Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine

June 2

300

Carnaval

Kim's Convenience: Season 5

June 3

Alan Saldaña: Locked Up

Creator's File: GOLD: Season 1

Dancing Queens

The Girl and the Gun

Jujutsu Kaisen: Season 1

Myriam Fares: The Journey

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie: Part 1 / Part 2

Proud Mary

Summertime: Season 2

June 4

Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet

The Dead Don't Die

Feel Good: Season 2

Human: The World Within: Season 1

Sweet & Sour

Sweet Tooth: Season 1

Trippin' with the Kandasamys

Xtreme

June 5

Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats

Small Chops (2020)

June 9

Awake

Confusion Na Wa (2013)

Fresh, Fried & Crispy: Season 1

Tragic Jungle

June 10

Camellia Sisters

Down to Earth with Zac Efron: Season 1

Locombianos: new episode

June 11

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce): Season 2

Lupin: Part 2

Skater Girl

Trese: Season 1

Wish Dragon

June 13

Picture a Scientist

June 14

Élite Short Stories: Guzmán Caye Rebe

June 15

Almost Famous

Élite Short Stories: Nadia Guzmán

Headspace: Unwind Your Mind

Let's Eat: Season 1

Rhyme Time Town: Season 2

Thirteen Ghosts

Workin' Moms: Season 5

June 16

Élite Short Stories: Omar Ander Alexis

Penguin Town: Season 1

Silver Skates

June 17

Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens

Aziza (2019)

Black Summer: Season 2

Élite Short Stories: Carla Samuel

The Gift: Season 3

Hospital Playlist: Season 2

Katla: Season 1

A Man For The Week End

The Souvenir

Trial by Fire

June 18

A Family

Élite: Season 4

Fatherhood

Jagame Thandhiram

Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards

The Rational Life: Season 1

The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals: Season 1

June 19

The Good Liar

Ma (2019)

June 22

Broken (2019)

June 23

Good on Paper

The House of Flowers: The Movie

Murder by the Coast

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties

Too Hot to Handle: Season 2, four episodes

June 24

Godzilla Singular Point: Season 1

Jiva!: Season 1

The Naked Director: Season 2

The Seventh Day

Sisters on Track

June 25

The A List: Season 2

Ray: Season 1

Sex/Life: Season 1

June 26

Motherless Brooklyn

Wonder Boy

June 27

Echo in the Canyon

June 28

The Seven Deadly Sins: Season 5: Dragon's Judgement

A Way Back Home (2020)

June 29

StarBeam: Season 4