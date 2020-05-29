Photo Credit: Paramount Pictures
Anurag Kashyap's new movie — Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai — is the only Indian original on Netflix in June that we know about right now. Choked premieres June 5 (on the same day as the fourth and final season of the controversial teen drama 13 Reasons Why.) If you're looking for something else with an Indian tinge, the closest thing is the documentary Spelling the Dream, out June 3, which looks at the decades-long success of Indian-Americans at the US' National Spelling Bee.
June on Netflix has a few big names in store. First up, there's Penélope Cruz, Edgar Ramírez (Carlos), Wagner Moura (Narcos), Gael García Bernal (The Motorcycle Diaries), and Ana de Armas (Knives Out) together in Wasp Network — slated for June 19 — from writer-director Olivier Assayas. Unfortunately, that excellent cast is wasted in what's a rare misfire by the usually-reliable Assayas. Then, there's the third and final season of the German series Dark, arriving June 27.
Elsewhere, Spike Lee delivers Da 5 Bloods, which finds five black Vietnam War veterans returning to the Asian nation. Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman is part of Da 5 Bloods, out June 12. Will Ferrell (Anchorman) and Rachel McAdams (Mean Girls) play two Icelandic singers in Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, releasing June 26. And if you're a fan of reality TV, Dwayne Johnson is the host for a gruelling competition in The Titan Games, available June 1.
Speaking of reality TV, Queer Eye returns for season 5 on June 5. Beyond that, Netflix has several seasons of three different “Real Housewives” shows, in addition to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. For the foodies, a multi-season course of Top Chef will also be served on June 1, followed by a new show in Crazy Delicious later in the month on June 24.
Over in the licensed section, the latest Mission: Impossible movie — Fallout — hits Netflix on June 10, having left Amazon Prime Video. Tom Cruise isn't the only prominent star coming to Netflix in June, with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, available June 26. That leaves Lena Headey — Game of Thrones' Queen Cersei — in 300: Rise of an Empire, out June 1, if you're willing to digest all that violence and gore.
With that, here are our six picks for June 2020 that you should watch out for, and the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix India after that.
Set against the backdrop of the 2016 demonetisation, Kashyap's latest follows a hapless, strong-headed middle-class bank cashier (Saiyami Kher, from Mirzya) who doesn't find much joy in her life. All that changes when she finds cash bundles pouring in out of her clogged sink. But that joy is short-lived after PM Modi makes the aforementioned unprecedented announcement.
“The final cycle ends.” That's the promise in the first trailer for the third and final season of the first-ever German-language series, with the time travel conspiracy building up to a maddening conclusion in “a strange new world”, Netflix says. We've followed four generations through five time different time periods — from early 20th century to the middle of the 21st — and it all comes to an end on the day of the Apocalypse.
Watch the First Trailer for Dark Season 3
Henry Cavill joins Tom Cruise and Rebecca Ferguson in what is arguably the best entry in the franchise yet — the sixth, if you're counting — which finds intelligence agent Ethan Hunt (Cruise) and his team off on a globe-trotting adventure from Europe to Kashmir, in an attempt to retrieve three plutonium cores from the hands of terrorists. It's got some terrific action sequences.
Mission: Impossible – Fallout Review: Tom Cruise Runs the Best Action Film of the Year
Define goofy. Take comedic legend Will Ferrell and the flexible Rachel McAdams, and turn them into an Icelandic singing duo who are taking part in the campy, flamboyant real-life song contest, Eurovision. Is this supposed to be a parody or is it sincere? Who knows. Just look at this music video. The lyrics say, “Volcanic Protector Man”. I'm sorry, what now?
This documentary series follows four doctors — two brain surgeons, an ER physician, and an OB/GYN — at the eponymous New York City hospital, as they struggle to balance their personal and professional lives. It's like all those medical dramas, but real. And no, it wasn't filmed during the ongoing pandemic, though it does feel more relevant and timely right now.
Ethan Hawke (Before trilogy) plays a solitary, middle-aged parish pastor who serves a dwindling historic church in upstate New York. His life is upended after a churchgoer (Amanda Seyfried, from Mean Girls) asks him to counsel her radical-environmentalist husband, which draws him into a crisis of faith — and an act of grandiose violence.
Here's the full list of all the new content coming to Netflix India in June 2020. We've marked Netflix Original titles in bold for your convenience.
June 1
122
300: Rise of an Empire
44 Cats: Season 2
Below Deck, multiple seasons
BG Personal Bodyguard: Season 1
Cocomelon: Season 1
Come As You Are
Cook Off
Dear My Friends: Season 1
Guardian: The Lonely and Great God: Season 1
The Hungover Games
Jackass: Number Two: Unrated Version
Kalek Shanab
Keeping Up with the Kardashians, multiple seasons
Married to Medicine: Season 1
Midnight Diner, multiple seasons
My Shy Boss: Season 1
Pet Sematary
Pet Sematary 2
The Real Housewives of Atlanta, multiple seasons
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, multiple seasons
The Real Housewives of New York, multiple seasons
Revolutionary Love: Season 1
Scum's Wish: Season 1
Step Up
The Titan Games: Season 1
Top Chef, multiple seasons
June 2
Fuller House: Season 5 Part 2: The Farewell Season
True: Rainbow Rescue
June 3
Spelling the Dream
June 4
Baki: Part 3: The Great Raitai Tournament Saga
Can You Hear Me? [M'entends-tu?]: Season 1
Smurfs: The Lost Village
June 5
13 Reasons Why: Season 4
Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai
The Last Days of American Crime
Merry Men 2: Another Mission
Pinoy Sunday
Queer Eye: Season 5
Trick Shinsaku Special
June 7
365 Days [365 Dni]
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 6, weekly
Queen of the South: Season 4
Small Foot
June 10
Curon: Season 1
Lenox Hill: Season 1
Mission: Impossible – Fallout
My Mister: Season 1
Reality Z: Season 1
June 11
Breaking In
Whispers: Season 1
June 12
Da 5 Bloods
Dating Around: Season 2
F is for Family: Season 4
Jo Koy: In His Elements
Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 2
Pose: Season 2
The Woods: Season 1
June 13
Alexa & Katie: Part 4
Milea
June 14
Marcella: Season 3
June 15
A.X.L.
The Show Must Go On: The Queen + Adam Lambert Story
June 17
Mr. Iglesias: Part 2
June 18
Alexandria: Again and Forever
Alexandria … Why?
The Blazing Sun
The Emigrant
First Reformed
Pope Francis: A Man of His Word
The Order: Season 2
A Whisker Away
June 19
Babies: Part 2
Father Soldier Son
Feel the Beat
Floor Is Lava: Season 1
Lost Bullet
Girls from Ipanema: Season 2
One-Way to Tomorrow
The Politician: Season 2
Rhyme Time Town: Season 1
Wasp Network
June 21
The Nun
June 23
Eric Andre: Legalize Everything
June 24
Athlete A
Crazy Delicious: Season 1
Nobody Knows I'm Here [Nadie sabe que estoy aquí]
June 25
Fathers
June 26
Amar y vivir: Season 1
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
Home Game: Season 1
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Kasanova
June 27
Dark: Season 3
June 30
Adú
George Lopez: We'll Do It for Half
