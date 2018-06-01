The return of Marvel's only show with a black hero in the lead – Luke Cage – is one of the big original names on Netflix in June, alongside a series finale for the Wachowskis' Sense8 earlier in the month, and a second season of GLOW, starring Alison Brie (Community), on June 29. A lot more Disney films are headed to Netflix in June too, from the house of Marvel and Pixar: The Avengers, Toy Story trilogy, Ratatouille, and Up are among them.

Elsewhere, the Korean game show Busted! returns for its season finale on June 1, followed by the second season of British detective drama Marcella on June 8. The Ashton Kutcher-starrer The Ranch gets a fifth part on June 15, and the month ends with British teen VR thriller Kiss Me First and the second season of Spanish sitcom Paquita Salas.

On the film side of things, there's rom-com Alex Strangelove on June 8; an Indian anthology film called Lust Stories from four different directors, Israeli crime comedy Maktub, office rom-com Set It Up, and Spanish drama Sunday's Illness on June 15; and based-on-a-nonfiction-book Brain on Fire starring Chloë Grace Moretz on June 22.

That brings us to documentaries. There's the docu-series November 13: Attack on Paris on June 1 from the same folks who made the Emmy-winning "9/11", and a true crime docu-series called The Staircase on June 8. Meanwhile, Australian comic Hannah Gadsby will release her comedy special on June 19, and food show Nailed It! returns for season 2 on June 29.

With that, here are our four picks for June 2018 that you should watch out for, and the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix India after that.

Marvel's Luke Cage / June 22

Harlem's bulletproof hero (Mike Colter) has much to prove in his second year, after a first season delivered polar-opposite halves: a strong, compelling first followed by a baffling, middling second. It also had the familiar problem of the Marvel-Netflix bloat, stretching storylines longer than necessary. With new characters played by Mustafa Shakir and Gabrielle Denis, and a guest appearance from Iron Fist (Finn Jones), hopefully it can punch through this time.

GLOW / June 29

After a critically-acclaimed debut season, expectations are high for the return of GLOW – the Gorgeous Ladies Of Wrestling – as it continues its fictionalised story of the women's wrestling promotion that ran in the 1980s, following a bunch of struggling actors training as wrestlers to make a campy TV show that will draw eyeballs to the over-the-top sport. Starring Alison Brie (Community), Betty Gilpin (Nurse Jackie), and comedian-podcaster Marc Maron.

The Avengers / June 8

Avengers: Infinity War has broken several records since its release in April, but if you've yet to bite into the craze, here's the perfect way to get into it. The Avengers, released in 2012, is where it first all began for Marvel, bringing together a bunch of superheroes – Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, and the Hulk included – to put a stop to the mischievous schemes of Loki. For cinematic worlds, it was ground-breaking then but it now seems like amateur hour considering Infinity War had over two dozen characters.

A bunch of Pixar movies / June 8-20

Ever since the end of Hotstar's exclusivity with Disney, Pixar films have been slowly cropping on Netflix. June brings more of them, and it was too tough to pick one since they're all equally good. Your choices include the Toy Story trilogy on June 8, following the adventures of anthropomorphic toys who pretend to be lifeless around humans, alongside the wonderful Up; a family of undercover superheroes in The Incredibles on June 16, with a sequel due soon; and the story of a rat who longs to be a chef in Ratatouille on June 20.

Here's the full list of all the new content coming to Netflix India in June 2018:

June 1

A Man for All Seasons

B.A. Pass 2

Beach Rats

Ben 10: Season 1, 3

Busted!: Season 1

Eye in the Sky

Funny Girl

Gabru: Hip Hop Revolution: Season 1

Geronimo: An American Legend

José José, el príncipe de la canción: Season 1

Just One of the Guys

Kicks

Kino's Journey -the Beautiful World- the Animated Series: Season 1

Line of Duty: Season 4

My Pure Land

Natsamrat - Asa Nat Hone Nahi

November 13: Attack on Paris

Orphan Black: Season 3

Outside In

Pedal the World

Roxanne

Terms and Conditions May Apply

The Breadwinner

The Originals: Season 4

The Quick and the Dead

Wild Oats

You Me Her: Season 3

June 3

The Break with Michelle Wolf, weekly

June 4

Bangkok Bachelors: Season 1

Dinosaur

The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement

June 5

Jamie & Jimmy's Food Fight Club: Season 4

June 6

Animal Kingdom: Season 3, weekly

June 7

Dirt

Hyori's Bed & Breakfast: Season 2, weekly

June 8

Alex Strangelove

Ali's Wedding

Franco Escamilla: Por La Anécdota

Guru Aur Bhole: Season 1

Marcella: Season 2

Sense8: The Series Finale

The Avengers

The Hollow

The Last Song

The Staircase

Toy Story

Toy Story 2

Toy Story 3

Treehouse Detectives

Up

June 9

Men On A Mission: 2018, weekly

Queen of the South: Season 2

June 12

Enchanted

June 13

Hollywood Homicide

The Darkness

June 14

Blood: Season 1

Full House

Healer: Season 1

Oh My Venus: Season 1

June 15

After the Raves: Season 1

Karl Meltzer: Made To Be Broken

Liquid Science: Season 1

Lust Stories

Maktub

Pacificum

Screenland: Season 1

Set It Up

Social Fabric: Season 1

Sunday's Illness

The Horn: Season 1

The Ranch: Part 5

The Road Trick: Season 1

True: Magical Friends

True: Wonderful Wishes

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 6

June 16

Aquarius: Season 2

John Carter

The Incredibles

June 17

Finding Dory

La Balada de Hugo Sanchez: Season 1

June 18

Club Friday The Series 7: Choice

Club Friday The Series 7: Game of Love

Club Friday The Series 7: Home

Club Friday The Series 7: Online Love

Club Friday The Series 7: The Boring Girl Who I Love

Club Friday The Series 7: The Fault of Love

Club Friday The Series 7: True Love

Love Rhythms - Accidental Daddy: Season 1

The Underwear: Season 1

Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie

June 19

Hannah Gadsby: Nanette

June 20

Bridal Mask: Season 1

Captain America: The First Avenger

Dream High

Dream High 2

Good Doctor: Season 1

Nice Guy: Season 1

Orange Marmalade: Season 1

Ratatouille

Sassy, Go Go: Season 1

The Insider

The Many Faces of Ito: The Movie

Warcraft

June 21

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2

June 22

Brain on Fire

Cooking on High

Derren Brown: Miracle

Heavy Rescue: 401: Season 2

Marvel's Luke Cage: Season 2

Shooter: Season 2, weekly

Us and Them

June 24

Stranded in Paradise

The Jungle Book 2

To Each, Her Own (Les Goûts et les couleurs)

June 26

Secret City

W. Kamau Bell: Private School Negro

June 27

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.: Season 2

June 28

Birthmarked

Mulan

June 29

Churchill’s Secret Agents: The New Recruits

GLOW: Season 2

Harvey Street Kids

Jani Dueñas: Grandes fracasos de ayer y hoy

Kiss Me First

La Forêt

La Pena Maxima

Nailed It!: Season 2

Paquita Salas: Season 2

Recovery Boys

TAU

June 30

Approaching the Unknown

Be Somebody

Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Oblitus Copernican Theory

Hormones: The Final Season

Monkey Twins

Sully

The Intervention

The Maus