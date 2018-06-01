Photo Credit: David Lee/Netflix/Erica Parise, Marvel Studios
The return of Marvel's only show with a black hero in the lead – Luke Cage – is one of the big original names on Netflix in June, alongside a series finale for the Wachowskis' Sense8 earlier in the month, and a second season of GLOW, starring Alison Brie (Community), on June 29. A lot more Disney films are headed to Netflix in June too, from the house of Marvel and Pixar: The Avengers, Toy Story trilogy, Ratatouille, and Up are among them.
Elsewhere, the Korean game show Busted! returns for its season finale on June 1, followed by the second season of British detective drama Marcella on June 8. The Ashton Kutcher-starrer The Ranch gets a fifth part on June 15, and the month ends with British teen VR thriller Kiss Me First and the second season of Spanish sitcom Paquita Salas.
On the film side of things, there's rom-com Alex Strangelove on June 8; an Indian anthology film called Lust Stories from four different directors, Israeli crime comedy Maktub, office rom-com Set It Up, and Spanish drama Sunday's Illness on June 15; and based-on-a-nonfiction-book Brain on Fire starring Chloë Grace Moretz on June 22.
That brings us to documentaries. There's the docu-series November 13: Attack on Paris on June 1 from the same folks who made the Emmy-winning "9/11", and a true crime docu-series called The Staircase on June 8. Meanwhile, Australian comic Hannah Gadsby will release her comedy special on June 19, and food show Nailed It! returns for season 2 on June 29.
With that, here are our four picks for June 2018 that you should watch out for, and the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix India after that.
Marvel's Luke Cage / June 22
Harlem's bulletproof hero (Mike Colter) has much to prove in his second year, after a first season delivered polar-opposite halves: a strong, compelling first followed by a baffling, middling second. It also had the familiar problem of the Marvel-Netflix bloat, stretching storylines longer than necessary. With new characters played by Mustafa Shakir and Gabrielle Denis, and a guest appearance from Iron Fist (Finn Jones), hopefully it can punch through this time.
GLOW / June 29
After a critically-acclaimed debut season, expectations are high for the return of GLOW – the Gorgeous Ladies Of Wrestling – as it continues its fictionalised story of the women's wrestling promotion that ran in the 1980s, following a bunch of struggling actors training as wrestlers to make a campy TV show that will draw eyeballs to the over-the-top sport. Starring Alison Brie (Community), Betty Gilpin (Nurse Jackie), and comedian-podcaster Marc Maron.
The Avengers / June 8
Avengers: Infinity War has broken several records since its release in April, but if you've yet to bite into the craze, here's the perfect way to get into it. The Avengers, released in 2012, is where it first all began for Marvel, bringing together a bunch of superheroes – Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, and the Hulk included – to put a stop to the mischievous schemes of Loki. For cinematic worlds, it was ground-breaking then but it now seems like amateur hour considering Infinity War had over two dozen characters.
A bunch of Pixar movies / June 8-20
Ever since the end of Hotstar's exclusivity with Disney, Pixar films have been slowly cropping on Netflix. June brings more of them, and it was too tough to pick one since they're all equally good. Your choices include the Toy Story trilogy on June 8, following the adventures of anthropomorphic toys who pretend to be lifeless around humans, alongside the wonderful Up; a family of undercover superheroes in The Incredibles on June 16, with a sequel due soon; and the story of a rat who longs to be a chef in Ratatouille on June 20.
Here's the full list of all the new content coming to Netflix India in June 2018:
June 1
A Man for All Seasons
B.A. Pass 2
Beach Rats
Ben 10: Season 1, 3
Busted!: Season 1
Eye in the Sky
Funny Girl
Gabru: Hip Hop Revolution: Season 1
Geronimo: An American Legend
José José, el príncipe de la canción: Season 1
Just One of the Guys
Kicks
Kino's Journey -the Beautiful World- the Animated Series: Season 1
Line of Duty: Season 4
My Pure Land
Natsamrat - Asa Nat Hone Nahi
November 13: Attack on Paris
Orphan Black: Season 3
Outside In
Pedal the World
Roxanne
Terms and Conditions May Apply
The Breadwinner
The Originals: Season 4
The Quick and the Dead
Wild Oats
You Me Her: Season 3
June 3
The Break with Michelle Wolf, weekly
June 4
Bangkok Bachelors: Season 1
Dinosaur
The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement
June 5
Jamie & Jimmy's Food Fight Club: Season 4
June 6
Animal Kingdom: Season 3, weekly
June 7
Dirt
Hyori's Bed & Breakfast: Season 2, weekly
June 8
Alex Strangelove
Ali's Wedding
Franco Escamilla: Por La Anécdota
Guru Aur Bhole: Season 1
Marcella: Season 2
Sense8: The Series Finale
The Avengers
The Hollow
The Last Song
The Staircase
Toy Story
Toy Story 2
Toy Story 3
Treehouse Detectives
Up
June 9
Men On A Mission: 2018, weekly
Queen of the South: Season 2
June 12
Enchanted
June 13
Hollywood Homicide
The Darkness
June 14
Blood: Season 1
Full House
Healer: Season 1
Oh My Venus: Season 1
June 15
After the Raves: Season 1
Karl Meltzer: Made To Be Broken
Liquid Science: Season 1
Lust Stories
Maktub
Pacificum
Screenland: Season 1
Set It Up
Social Fabric: Season 1
Sunday's Illness
The Horn: Season 1
The Ranch: Part 5
The Road Trick: Season 1
True: Magical Friends
True: Wonderful Wishes
Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 6
June 16
Aquarius: Season 2
John Carter
The Incredibles
June 17
Finding Dory
La Balada de Hugo Sanchez: Season 1
June 18
Club Friday The Series 7: Choice
Club Friday The Series 7: Game of Love
Club Friday The Series 7: Home
Club Friday The Series 7: Online Love
Club Friday The Series 7: The Boring Girl Who I Love
Club Friday The Series 7: The Fault of Love
Club Friday The Series 7: True Love
Love Rhythms - Accidental Daddy: Season 1
The Underwear: Season 1
Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie
June 19
Hannah Gadsby: Nanette
June 20
Bridal Mask: Season 1
Captain America: The First Avenger
Dream High
Dream High 2
Good Doctor: Season 1
Nice Guy: Season 1
Orange Marmalade: Season 1
Ratatouille
Sassy, Go Go: Season 1
The Insider
The Many Faces of Ito: The Movie
Warcraft
June 21
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2
June 22
Brain on Fire
Cooking on High
Derren Brown: Miracle
Heavy Rescue: 401: Season 2
Marvel's Luke Cage: Season 2
Shooter: Season 2, weekly
Us and Them
June 24
Stranded in Paradise
The Jungle Book 2
To Each, Her Own (Les Goûts et les couleurs)
June 26
Secret City
W. Kamau Bell: Private School Negro
June 27
The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.: Season 2
June 28
Birthmarked
Mulan
June 29
Churchill’s Secret Agents: The New Recruits
GLOW: Season 2
Harvey Street Kids
Jani Dueñas: Grandes fracasos de ayer y hoy
Kiss Me First
La Forêt
La Pena Maxima
Nailed It!: Season 2
Paquita Salas: Season 2
Recovery Boys
TAU
June 30
Approaching the Unknown
Be Somebody
Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Oblitus Copernican Theory
Hormones: The Final Season
Monkey Twins
Sully
The Intervention
The Maus
