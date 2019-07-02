AMD, Intel, Asus Bring the Energy Back to PCs at Computex 2019
Photo Credit: Netflix, Tamara Arranz
There's an easy standout for Netflix originals in the month of July: Stranger Things season 3. Out July 4, the ‘80s nostalgia series returns after a gap of 20 months. Beyond that, it depends where your interests lie. If you're still following the adventures of Piper & Co., you will be glad to know that Orange Is the New Black returns for its seventh and final season on July 26. Elsewhere, the International Emmy-winning Money Heist is back for its third season on July 19. Also on that same day, there's an Indian original in mystery thriller Typewriter from Kahaani writer-director Sujoy Ghosh, a new batch of Jerry Seinfeld-hosted Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, and the return of Queer Eye for season 4.
For those who religiously follow stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the action crime film Point Blank — starring new Captain America Anthony Mackie and Crossbones Frank Grillo — might be worth checking out. Point Blank premieres July 12 on Netflix. And if you're a big fan of Stranger Things' David Harbour, who plays Chief Hopper, then maybe give the half-hour mockumentary Frankenstein's Monster's Monster, Frankenstein a shot, in which he spoofs his acting legacy. It's out July 16. With that, here are our five picks for July 2019 that you should watch out for, and the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix India after that.
Welcome back to Hawkins. After nearly two years off air, the Stranger Things gang is ready for the third season set in the summer of 1985. Eleven might have shut off the (monster) gate at the end of the second season, but evil still lurks in the American small-town, courtesy of a new human faction. Meanwhile, the kids are busy enjoying their time off from school, which involves a shiny brand-new mall that occupies a big part of the show.
Stranger Things Season 3 Review: The Hawkins Crew Feel the Pain of Growing Up
Before Thor: Ragnarok, writer-director Taika Waititi made this terrific adventure comedy-drama — based on Barry Crump's book Wild Pork and Watercress — about a young Kiwi boy named Ricky Baker (Julian Dennison, from Deadpool 2) who finds himself on the run with his bad-tempered foster uncle (Sam Neill, from Jurassic Park). It delivered a poignant message through their father-son-like bond, with a sprinkle of action thanks to them being the targets of a national manhunt.
Ryan Gosling, Bradley Cooper, and Eva Mendes star in this tragedy drama about a motorcycle stuntman (Gosling) and a rookie cop (Cooper). Their lives collide and their families' futures are intertwined after the former turns to a life of robbery to support his ex-lover (Mendes) and the son he didn't know he had.
One of the most divisive films of 2017, thanks in part to the polarising ratings from critics and the endless explanations delivered by director Darren Aronofsky (Black Swan), is a part Bible retelling and an allegory for climate change that presents itself as an R-rated version of Shel Silverstein's The Giving Tree. Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem, Ed Harris, and Michelle Pfeiffer star.
Winner of the Platform Prize at last year's Toronto International Film Festival, this Taiwanese film from writer-director Wi Ding Ho (PinoySunday) introduces a man who kills himself and then showcases — in reverse chronological order — three pivotal moments from his life across three eras, three seasons, and three nights.
July 1
About a Boy
Afro Samurai: Season 1
Another: Season 1
The Best Hit: Season 1
Black Knight: Season 1
The Boat That Rocked
The Breakfast Club
Bridesmaids
Cardcaptor Sakura: Season 1-2
Chief Kim: Season 1
The Croods
The Dark Crystal
Dead Calm
Deadman Wonderland: Season 1
Dean
Death dive to Saturn
Designated Survivor: 60 Days: Season 1
Descendants of the Sun: Season 1
The Disappearance of Haruhi Suzumiya
Dolphin Tale
Dolphin Tale 2
Doomsday
Elizabeth: The Golden Age
Enemy at the Gates
The Exorcist
Fight For My Way: Season 1
Friday the 13th
Fright Night
The Future Diary: Season 1
Goodfellas
The Great Outdoors
Haganai: I Don't Have Many Friends: Season 2
Hellsing: Season 1
High School DxD: Season 1-3
Holocaust Escape Tunnel
A Horse for Danny
I Am Sam
I Am Wrath
In Bruges
Is This a Zombie?: Season 1-2
Jonah: A VeggieTales Movie
Katherine Ryan: Glitter Room
Lifepod
Mama
Maoyu: Archenemy & Hero: Season 1
The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya: Season 1
Pay It Forward
Patriot Games
Queen For Seven Days: Season 1
Radio Romance: Season 1
Rosario + Vampire: Season 1-2
Samurai 7: Season 1
School: Season 1
The Smurfs 2
Southpaw
Spice and Wolf: Season 1-2
Steins;Gate: Season 1
Tayo the Little Bus: Season 2
The Tayo Movie: Mission Ace
Ultimate Mars Challenge
Unborn
Urban Legend
Van Helsing
Wanted
War of the Worlds
The Wolfman
July 2
Bangkok Love Stories: Objects of Affection
Bangkok Love Stories: Plead
Dean
Men on a Mission: 2019, weekly
July 3
The Last Czars
Yummy Mummies: Season 2
July 4
Kakegurui: Season 2
Stranger Things 3
July 5
Despicable Me 3
Geostorm
July 6
An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power
Free Rein: Season 3
July 7
Dawn of the Croods: Season 3-4
Romeo Akbar Walter
July 9
The Angry Birds Movie
The Hero
Tashkent Files
July 10
Family Reunion: Part 1
Parchís: the Documentary
July 11
Cities of Last Things
July 12
3Below: Tales of Arcadia: Part 2
Blown Away: Season 1
Bonus Family: Season 3
Extreme Engagement: Season 1
Kidnapping Stella
Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 1
Point Blank
Taco Chronicles
True Tunes: Songs
July 15
Begin Again
The Call
The Forest
Little Singham: Season 1
The Place Beyond the Pines
July 16
¡Ay, mi madre!
The Book of Henry
Frankenstein's Monster's Monster, Frankenstein
July 17
Pinky Malinky: Part 3
July 18
Secret Obsession
July 19
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2019: Freshly Brewed
The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants: Season 3
Last Chance U: INDY: Part 2
Money Heist (La casa de papel): Part 3
Queer Eye: Season 4
SAINT SEIYA: Knights of the Zodiac
Suits: Season 8
Typewriter: Season 1
July 20
Hunt for the Wilderpeople
May You Prosper
July 23
The Beguiled
July 24
mother!
July 25
Another Life: Season 1
Workin' Moms: Season 2
July 26
Boi
My First First Love: Season 2
Orange Is the New Black: Season 7
Sugar Rush: Season 2
The Worst Witch: Season 3
July 28
Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip
July 30
Indignation
The Little Hours
Whitney Cummings: Can I Touch It?
July 31
KENGAN ASHURA: Part 1
The Letdown: Season 2
The Red Sea Diving Resort
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement