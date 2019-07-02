There's an easy standout for Netflix originals in the month of July: Stranger Things season 3. Out July 4, the ‘80s nostalgia series returns after a gap of 20 months. Beyond that, it depends where your interests lie. If you're still following the adventures of Piper & Co., you will be glad to know that Orange Is the New Black returns for its seventh and final season on July 26. Elsewhere, the International Emmy-winning Money Heist is back for its third season on July 19. Also on that same day, there's an Indian original in mystery thriller Typewriter from Kahaani writer-director Sujoy Ghosh, a new batch of Jerry Seinfeld-hosted Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, and the return of Queer Eye for season 4.

For those who religiously follow stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the action crime film Point Blank — starring new Captain America Anthony Mackie and Crossbones Frank Grillo — might be worth checking out. Point Blank premieres July 12 on Netflix. And if you're a big fan of Stranger Things' David Harbour, who plays Chief Hopper, then maybe give the half-hour mockumentary Frankenstein's Monster's Monster, Frankenstein a shot, in which he spoofs his acting legacy. It's out July 16. With that, here are our five picks for July 2019 that you should watch out for, and the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix India after that.

Stranger Things 3 / July 4

Welcome back to Hawkins. After nearly two years off air, the Stranger Things gang is ready for the third season set in the summer of 1985. Eleven might have shut off the (monster) gate at the end of the second season, but evil still lurks in the American small-town, courtesy of a new human faction. Meanwhile, the kids are busy enjoying their time off from school, which involves a shiny brand-new mall that occupies a big part of the show.

Hunt for the Wilderpeople (2016) / July 20

Before Thor: Ragnarok, writer-director Taika Waititi made this terrific adventure comedy-drama — based on Barry Crump's book Wild Pork and Watercress — about a young Kiwi boy named Ricky Baker (Julian Dennison, from Deadpool 2) who finds himself on the run with his bad-tempered foster uncle (Sam Neill, from Jurassic Park). It delivered a poignant message through their father-son-like bond, with a sprinkle of action thanks to them being the targets of a national manhunt.

The Place Beyond the Pines (2012) / July 15

Ryan Gosling, Bradley Cooper, and Eva Mendes star in this tragedy drama about a motorcycle stuntman (Gosling) and a rookie cop (Cooper). Their lives collide and their families' futures are intertwined after the former turns to a life of robbery to support his ex-lover (Mendes) and the son he didn't know he had.

mother! (2017) / July 24

One of the most divisive films of 2017, thanks in part to the polarising ratings from critics and the endless explanations delivered by director Darren Aronofsky (Black Swan), is a part Bible retelling and an allegory for climate change that presents itself as an R-rated version of Shel Silverstein's The Giving Tree. Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem, Ed Harris, and Michelle Pfeiffer star.

Cities of Last Things (2018) / July 11

Winner of the Platform Prize at last year's Toronto International Film Festival, this Taiwanese film from writer-director Wi Ding Ho (PinoySunday) introduces a man who kills himself and then showcases — in reverse chronological order — three pivotal moments from his life across three eras, three seasons, and three nights.

July 1

About a Boy

Afro Samurai: Season 1

Another: Season 1

The Best Hit: Season 1

Black Knight: Season 1

The Boat That Rocked

The Breakfast Club

Bridesmaids

Cardcaptor Sakura: Season 1-2

Chief Kim: Season 1

The Croods

The Dark Crystal

Dead Calm

Deadman Wonderland: Season 1

Dean

Death dive to Saturn

Designated Survivor: 60 Days: Season 1

Descendants of the Sun: Season 1

The Disappearance of Haruhi Suzumiya

Dolphin Tale

Dolphin Tale 2

Doomsday

Elizabeth: The Golden Age

Enemy at the Gates

The Exorcist

Fight For My Way: Season 1

Friday the 13th

Fright Night

The Future Diary: Season 1

Goodfellas

The Great Outdoors

Haganai: I Don't Have Many Friends: Season 2

Hellsing: Season 1

High School DxD: Season 1-3

Holocaust Escape Tunnel

A Horse for Danny

I Am Sam

I Am Wrath

In Bruges

Is This a Zombie?: Season 1-2

Jonah: A VeggieTales Movie

Katherine Ryan: Glitter Room

Lifepod

Mama

Maoyu: Archenemy & Hero: Season 1

The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya: Season 1

Pay It Forward

Patriot Games

Queen For Seven Days: Season 1

Radio Romance: Season 1

Rosario + Vampire: Season 1-2

Samurai 7: Season 1

School: Season 1

The Smurfs 2

Southpaw

Spice and Wolf: Season 1-2

Steins;Gate: Season 1

Tayo the Little Bus: Season 2

The Tayo Movie: Mission Ace

Ultimate Mars Challenge

Unborn

Urban Legend

Van Helsing

Wanted

War of the Worlds

The Wolfman

July 2

Bangkok Love Stories: Objects of Affection

Bangkok Love Stories: Plead

Men on a Mission: 2019, weekly

July 3

The Last Czars

Yummy Mummies: Season 2

July 4

Kakegurui: Season 2

Stranger Things 3

July 5

Despicable Me 3

Geostorm

July 6

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power

Free Rein: Season 3

July 7

Dawn of the Croods: Season 3-4

Romeo Akbar Walter

July 9

The Angry Birds Movie

The Hero

Tashkent Files

July 10

Family Reunion: Part 1

Parchís: the Documentary

July 11

Cities of Last Things

July 12

3Below: Tales of Arcadia: Part 2

Blown Away: Season 1

Bonus Family: Season 3

Extreme Engagement: Season 1

Kidnapping Stella

Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 1

Point Blank

Taco Chronicles

True Tunes: Songs

July 15

Begin Again

The Call

The Forest

Little Singham: Season 1

The Place Beyond the Pines

July 16

¡Ay, mi madre!

The Book of Henry

Frankenstein's Monster's Monster, Frankenstein

July 17

Pinky Malinky: Part 3

July 18

Secret Obsession

July 19

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2019: Freshly Brewed

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants: Season 3

Last Chance U: INDY: Part 2

Money Heist (La casa de papel): Part 3

Queer Eye: Season 4

SAINT SEIYA: Knights of the Zodiac

Suits: Season 8

Typewriter: Season 1

July 20

Hunt for the Wilderpeople

May You Prosper

July 23

The Beguiled

July 24

mother!

July 25

Another Life: Season 1

Workin' Moms: Season 2

July 26

Boi

My First First Love: Season 2

Orange Is the New Black: Season 7

Sugar Rush: Season 2

The Worst Witch: Season 3

July 28

Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip

July 30

Indignation

The Little Hours

Whitney Cummings: Can I Touch It?

July 31

KENGAN ASHURA: Part 1

The Letdown: Season 2

The Red Sea Diving Resort