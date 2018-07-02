Both Marvel's Luke Cage and GLOW got their second seasons in June on Netflix, and we're now headed into the month named after Julius Caesar. The highlights of Netflix's July originals line-up include the first series from India in Sacred Games on July 6, and a new season of Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee – featuring the likes of Ellen DeGeneres, Alec Baldwin, Dave Chappelle, and Zach Galifianakis, among others – on the same day, with the sixth season of Orange Is the New Black later in the month on July 27.

Elsewhere in original series, Canadian drama Anne with an E gets season 2 on July 6, with a new sitcom called Samantha! debuting on the same day. On July 15, Swedish dramedy Bonus Family makes its bow, followed by Japanese dramedy Jimmy: The True Story of a True Idiot on July 20. The doc-drama mix Roman Empire: Reign of Blood gets a second season called Master of Rome on July 27, and the month ends with the second season of French comedy A Very Secret Service.

Netflix's original movie output for July includes the Josh Brolin-starrer The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter and Spanish drama The Skin of The Wolf on July 6, and How It Ends starring Forest Whitaker a week later. There are a few more films that don’t have any details as yet.

On the documentary front, the first Friday of July brings the second chapters of First Team: Juventus, Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons, and food doc Somebody Feed Phil. On July 10, we'll get season 2 of Drug Lords. Sports doc Last Chance U gets two more parts on July 20, followed by a look at the US' profit-driven multi-billion-dollar medical device industry in The Bleeding Edge on July 27.

With school holidays in full swing in the US, July is a heavy month for children's entertainment on Netflix. The British drama Free Rein gets season 2 on July 6, with the animated film White Fang – featuring the voices of Nick Offerman, Rashida Jones, and Paul Giamatti – releasing on the same day. Captain Underpants season 1 arrives a week later, with the following week bringing another animated film called Duck Duck Goose, and season 2 of Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia. The month ends with the cartoon Cupcake & Dino – General Services, and the second season of live-action fantasy The Worst Witch.

With that, here are our four picks for July 2018 that you should watch out for, and the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix India after that.

Sacred Games / July 6

Nearly two and a half years since its foray into India, Netflix's first locally-produced original is ready for release. Based on Vikram Chandra's sprawling 2006 novel of the same name, Sacred Games revolves around the intersecting lives of Mumbai city cop Sartaj Singh (Saif Ali Khan) and crime lord Ganesh Gaitonde (Nawazuddin Siddiqui). Radhika Apte is also part of the series, which has been directed in parts by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane.

Sacred Games on Netflix Is Your Quintessential Anurag Kashyap Thriller

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee / July 6

With a simple premise given away by its title, this is the Jerry Seinfeld show that's truly about nothing. As part of his Netflix deal that also includes a couple of stand-up specials, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee returns in July after a hiatus that lasted over a year. In addition to the guests we mentioned at the start, the new season – subtitled "New 2018: Freshly Brewed" – will also feature Tracy Morgan, John Mulaney, Kate McKinnon, and Dana Carvey.

Fruitvale Station / July 15

Everyone's heard of Black Panther, but not many know about let alone have seen director Ryan Coogler's first movie: the 2013 biographical drama Fruitvale Station, which stars Michael B. Jordan – he played Killmonger in Black Panther – in the lead as 22-year-old Oscar Grant, who was killed by police officers in Oakland, California in 2009. The film also won awards at Cannes and Sundance film festivals.

Fast Five / July 1

The Fast & Furious franchise has been missing from streaming for a while, but that's about to change at the start of July with five of the eight hitting Netflix. Of those, it's Fast Five that remains the most re-watchable, thanks to the writers transforming the long-running film series beyond just street racing, introducing Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and Justin Lin's smart direction. It continues to mistreat women and physics, but you already knew that.

Here's the full list of all the new content coming to Netflix India in July 2018:

July 1

2 Fast 2 Furious

A Complicated Story

Adventures of Omanakuttan

Angamaly Diaries

Anjaan: Special Crimes Unit: Season 1

Anthony Kaun Hai?

Blue Thunder

Bo Burnham: what.

Book of Love

Cappuccino

Cherry Returns

Chicken Kokkachi

Christine

Classroom of the Elite: Season 1

Clear and Present Danger

Crossroads

Daffedar

Deewana Main Deewana

Dream Big: Engineering Our World

Duck Butter

Durarara!!X2: Ketsu

Durarara!!X2: Shou

Durarara!!X2: Ten

Fairy Tail: Season 1

Fast & Furious

Fast Five

Finding Mr. Right

For Keeps

Gabru: Hip Hop Revolution: Season 1

Gemini

Hondros

I Am Kalam

In a Valley of Violence

Jack Reacher

Kaviyude Osyath

Keeper of Darkness

Khan: No. 1 Crime Hunter: Season 1

Killjoys: Season 2

Love and Lies: Season 1

Ma Chu Ka

Mere Papa Hero Hiralal: Season 1

My Birthday Song

My True Friend

Namastey London

NOVA: 15 Years of Terror

NOVA: CyberWar Threat

NOVA: Inside Einstein's Mind

NOVA: Life's Rocky Start

NOVA: Memory Hackers

NOVA: Rise of the Robots

NOVA: School of the Future

NOVA: Search for the Super Battery

NOVA: Why Trains Crash

Office

Oklahoma's Deadliest Tornadoes

Patriot Games

Paulettante Veedu

Paying Guests

Persecuted

Raising the Bar

Sarvopari Palakkaran

Secret

Shot Caller

Socha Na Tha

Solo (Malayalam version)

Swami Baba Ramdev: The Untold Story: Season 1

Sweet Virginia

Terraformars: Season 1

The Fast and the Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

The Feels

The First Wives Club

The Girl on the Train

The Golden Era

The Iron Ladies 2

The Mummy

The Mummy Returns

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor

The Redeemed and the Dominant: Fittest on Earth

Theeram

Tum Milo Toh Sahi

Viswasapoorvam Mansoor

We the Marines

What We Started

ZOO

July 2

Bridal Mask: Season 1

Cars

Dance Academy: The Comeback

King of Peking

The Parent Trap

July 3

Good Girls

Men on a Mission: 2018

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping

The Comedy Lineup: Part 1

July 4

Animal Kingdom: Season 3

The Purge: Election Year

July 5

Central Intelligence

Hyori's Bed & Breakfast: Season 2

My Little Pony: The Movie

July 6

10 Things I Hate About You

American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile

Anne with an E: Season 2

Battleship

Billy Elliot

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2018: Freshly Brewed

Dr. Seuss' The Lorax

Evan Almighty

First Team: Juventus: Part B

Free Rein: Season 2

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 2

Luciano Mellera: Infantiloide

Sacred Games: Season 1

Samantha!: Season 1

Somebody Feed Phil: The Second Course

The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter

The Proposal

The Skin of The Wolf

July 7

Mr. Sunshine

White Fang

July 8

On Children

July 9

Archer: Season 9

July 10

Drug Lords: Season 2

July 13

How It Ends

Jim Jefferies: This Is Me Now

Sugar Rush

Suits: Season 7

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants

July 15

4.3.2.1

Abduction

Barely Lethal

Bonus Family (Bonusfamiljen): Season 2

Bordertown

Fruitvale Station

Hollywood Weapons: Fact or Fiction?: Season 2

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale: Part 2

The Trust

Warm Bodies

July 17

The Accountant

July 19

101 Dalmatians

The Stranger

July 20

Amazing Interiors

Dark Tourist

Deep Undercover: Collection 3

Duck Duck Goose

Father of the Year

Final Space

I Feel Pretty

Jimmy: The True Story of a True Idiot

Last Chance U: EMCC & Life After

Last Chance U: INDY: Part 1

Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia: Season 2

Nothing to Lose

The Break

July 21

Storks

July 23

The Devil and Father Amorth

July 24

The Warning

Iliza Shlesinger: Elder Millennial

July 27

Coco y Raulito: Carrusel de ternura

Cupcake & Dino – General Services

Extinction

Orange Is the New Black: Season 6

Roman Empire: Reign of Blood: Master of Rome

The Bleeding Edge

The Worst Witch: Season 2

Welcome to the Family

July 30

A Very Secret Service: Season 2

July 31

Teen Titans Go!: Season 4

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 3