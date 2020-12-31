Technology News
Netflix January 2021 Releases: The White Tiger, Cobra Kai, and More

Alongside Vanessa Kirby, Carey Mulligan, Anthony Mackie, Nicolas Cage, and Michelle Yeoh.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 31 December 2020 08:30 IST
Photo Credit: Tejinder Singh Khamkha/Netflix

Adarsh Gourav and Priyanka Chopra in The White Tiger

  • Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao star in The White Tiger
  • Cobra Kai season 3 release date is January 1 on Netflix
  • Vanessa Kirby won an award for Pieces of a Woman (Jan. 7)

Netflix has announced just one Indian original for the start of 2021 as yet, in Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival. Dropping January 8, it celebrates the festival of Makar Sankranti (which falls on January 14) in quintessential Bheem style: playing antics on other kids and taking part in activities that his mother wouldn't approve of. There is another original title about Indians and set in India — The White Tiger — but it's technically an American production. Adarsh Gourav, Rajkummar Rao, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas star in The White Tiger (available January 22), with director Ramin Bahrani working off Aravind Adiga's book of the same name about class issues in India.

Internationally, 2021 will open with the third season of The Karate Kid sequel series Cobra Kai. Nicolas Cage is the host of History of Swear Words (January 5), which offers exactly what it says and will involve the likes of Nick Offerman, Sarah Silverman, Nikki Glaser, and Jim Jefferies. On January 7, we will be treated to Vanessa Kirby's Volpi Cup-winning performance in Pieces of a Woman. Emmy-winner Louis Leterrier gives us a revenge heist tale with Lupin (January 8), starring Omar Sy (The Intouchables). Marvel star Anthony Mackie is an android supersoldier in Outside the Wire (January 15) trying to stop a nuclear attack.

The hit French series Call My Agent! — about a group of Parisian talent agents handling celebrities — wraps up with its fourth and final season on January 21. And on January 29 in The Dig, Carey Mulligan tasks Ralph Fiennes' archaeologist to dig into the burial mounds on her lands.

If you're looking for non-Netflix original titles, January 1 will serve up award-winning Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and the animated How to Train Your Dragon 2.

Netflix January 2021 releases — the full list

With that, here's the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix India in January 2021. We've marked Netflix Original titles in bold for your convenience.

January TBA
Bonding: Season 2
June & Kopi

January 1
Cobra Kai: Season 3
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
Dream Home Makeover: Season 2
Full Out 2: You Got This!
Headspace Guide to Meditation: Season 1
How to Train Your Dragon 2
The Minimalists: Less Is Now
Monarca: Season 2
What Happened to Mr. Cha?

January 2
Asphalt Burning [Børning 3]
The Netflix Afterparty: new episode

January 4
Korean Pork Belly Rhapsody: new episode
When Calls the Heart: Season 5

January 5
Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 1
History of Swear Words: Season 1
¡Nailed It! México: Season 3

January 6
Surviving Death: Season 1
Tony Parker: The Final Shot

January 7
100% Halal (2020)
Mortal Engines
Pieces of a Woman

January 8
The Idhun Chronicles: Part 2
Inside the World's Toughest Prisons: Season 5
Lupin: Part 1
Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival: Season 1
Pretend It's a City: Limited Series
Stuck Apart

January 11
CRACK: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy

January 13
Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer: Limited Series

January 14
The Heartbreak Club

January 15
Bling Empire: Season 1
Carmen Sandiego: Season 4
Dawson's Creek: multiple seasons
Disenchantment: Part 3
Double Dad [Pai Em Dobro]
Kuroko's Basketball: Season 1
Outside the Wire
Partners for Justice: Season 2
Pinkfong & Baby Shark's Space Adventure

January 19
Hello Ninja: Season 4

January 20
The Battery
Daughter From Another Mother [Madre solo hay dos]: Season 1
Sightless (2020)
Spycraft: Season 1

January 21
Call My Agent!: Season 4
Gigantosaurus: Season 1

January 22
Blown Away: Season 2
Busted!: Season 3
Fate: The Winx Saga: Season 1
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 2
So My Grandma's a Lesbian! [Salir del ropero]
The White Tiger

January 26
Go Dog Go: Season 1

January 27
50M2: Season 1
Penguin Bloom

January 29
Below Zero [Bajocero]
The Dig
Finding ‘Ohana
We Are: The Brooklyn Saints: Limited Series

