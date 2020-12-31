Netflix has announced just one Indian original for the start of 2021 as yet, in Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival. Dropping January 8, it celebrates the festival of Makar Sankranti (which falls on January 14) in quintessential Bheem style: playing antics on other kids and taking part in activities that his mother wouldn't approve of. There is another original title about Indians and set in India — The White Tiger — but it's technically an American production. Adarsh Gourav, Rajkummar Rao, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas star in The White Tiger (available January 22), with director Ramin Bahrani working off Aravind Adiga's book of the same name about class issues in India.

From WandaVision to Tandav, Here's What to Stream in January 2021

Internationally, 2021 will open with the third season of The Karate Kid sequel series Cobra Kai. Nicolas Cage is the host of History of Swear Words (January 5), which offers exactly what it says and will involve the likes of Nick Offerman, Sarah Silverman, Nikki Glaser, and Jim Jefferies. On January 7, we will be treated to Vanessa Kirby's Volpi Cup-winning performance in Pieces of a Woman. Emmy-winner Louis Leterrier gives us a revenge heist tale with Lupin (January 8), starring Omar Sy (The Intouchables). Marvel star Anthony Mackie is an android supersoldier in Outside the Wire (January 15) trying to stop a nuclear attack.

The hit French series Call My Agent! — about a group of Parisian talent agents handling celebrities — wraps up with its fourth and final season on January 21. And on January 29 in The Dig, Carey Mulligan tasks Ralph Fiennes' archaeologist to dig into the burial mounds on her lands.

If you're looking for non-Netflix original titles, January 1 will serve up award-winning Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and the animated How to Train Your Dragon 2.

The 42 Most Anticipated Movies of 2021

Netflix January 2021 releases — the full list

With that, here's the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix India in January 2021. We've marked Netflix Original titles in bold for your convenience.

January TBA

Bonding: Season 2

June & Kopi

January 1

Cobra Kai: Season 3

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

Dream Home Makeover: Season 2

Full Out 2: You Got This!

Headspace Guide to Meditation: Season 1

How to Train Your Dragon 2

The Minimalists: Less Is Now

Monarca: Season 2

What Happened to Mr. Cha?

January 2

Asphalt Burning [Børning 3]

The Netflix Afterparty: new episode

January 4

Korean Pork Belly Rhapsody: new episode

When Calls the Heart: Season 5

January 5

Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 1

History of Swear Words: Season 1

¡Nailed It! México: Season 3

January 6

Surviving Death: Season 1

Tony Parker: The Final Shot

January 7

100% Halal (2020)

Mortal Engines

Pieces of a Woman

January 8

The Idhun Chronicles: Part 2

Inside the World's Toughest Prisons: Season 5

Lupin: Part 1

Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival: Season 1

Pretend It's a City: Limited Series

Stuck Apart

January 11

CRACK: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy

January 13

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer: Limited Series

January 14

The Heartbreak Club

January 15

Bling Empire: Season 1

Carmen Sandiego: Season 4

Dawson's Creek: multiple seasons

Disenchantment: Part 3

Double Dad [Pai Em Dobro]

Kuroko's Basketball: Season 1

Outside the Wire

Partners for Justice: Season 2

Pinkfong & Baby Shark's Space Adventure

January 19

Hello Ninja: Season 4

January 20

The Battery

Daughter From Another Mother [Madre solo hay dos]: Season 1

Sightless (2020)

Spycraft: Season 1

January 21

Call My Agent!: Season 4

Gigantosaurus: Season 1

January 22

Blown Away: Season 2

Busted!: Season 3

Fate: The Winx Saga: Season 1

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 2

So My Grandma's a Lesbian! [Salir del ropero]

The White Tiger

January 26

Go Dog Go: Season 1

January 27

50M2: Season 1

Penguin Bloom

January 29

Below Zero [Bajocero]

The Dig

Finding ‘Ohana

We Are: The Brooklyn Saints: Limited Series