Netflix India September 2021 Releases: Money Heist, Kota Factory, Sex Education, and More

Alongside Kunal Kapoor, Freida Pinto, Andrew Garfield, and more Lucifer.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 1 September 2021 08:30 IST
Photo Credit: Taha Ahmad/Netflix

Jitendra Kumar in Kota Factory season 2

Highlights
  • Money Heist season 5 premieres September 3 on Netflix
  • Five-episode Kota Factory season 2 available September 24
  • Sex Education season 3 shoots in September 17 on Netflix

Money Heist season 5 leads Netflix's lineup for September 2021, with the five-episode Volume 1 due September 3, and the final five episodes will arrive in December. A week later on September 10, Lucifer, having started his devilish journey at Fox with first three seasons, will wrap things up at Netflix with a 10-episode sixth and final season. Then a week on from that on September 17, Sex Education will drop its pandemic-delayed third season. Outside of originals, but still a major title for September, we have Rick and Morty season 5 dropping its two final episodes September 6 on Netflix in India.

From India, the highlight for Netflix in September 2021 is Kota Factory season 2, with all five episodes dropping September 24. Mind you, the TVF original is now a Netflix original. A week prior to that on September 17, directors Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari (Bareilly Ki Barfi), Abhishek Chaubey (Udta Punjab) and Saket Chaudhary (Hindi Medium) deliver a three-part anthology film in Ankahi Kahaniya, starring the likes of Kunal Kapoor and Abhishek Banerjee. Netflix also has the docuseries Crime Stories: India Detectives on September 22 that follows Bengaluru police officers on the job.

Elsewhere, Freida Pinto will be seen in the home invasion psychological thriller Intrusion, out September 22 on Netflix. Mary Elizabeth Winstead has 24 hours to find the person who poisoned her in Kate, streaming September 10. Melissa McCarthy is fighting with a feisty bird (really) in The Starling, dropping September 24. Florence Pugh, Andrew Garfield, and others join Rob Lowe to poke fun at film tropes in Attack of the Hollywood Clichés!, coming September 28. The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan returns with Midnight Mass on September 24. And Julie Delpy offers up four women dealing with midlife crises in On the Verge, crashing on September 7.

If you are looking for something different, Bear Grylls returns with another interactive adventure You vs. Wild: Out Cold, freezing in September 14 on Netflix. And for kids, September brings a fresh new take on He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, with the first season premiering September 16.

Netflix India September 2021 releases — the full list

With that, here's the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix India in September 2021. We've marked Netflix Original titles in bold.

September TBD
Baki Hanma: Season 1
Bangkok Breaking: Season 1

September 1
Brave Animated Series: Season 1
Cemetery Junction
Chicago Fire: Seasons 1–4
Ella Enchanted
How to Be a Cowboy: Season 1
HQ Barbers: Season 1
The Internship
Into the Storm
Into the Wild
The Karate Kid Part II
Kuroko's Basketball: Season 3
The Lego Movie
The Mindy Project: Seasons 1–6
Ocean's Twelve
Sitting in Limbo
Sully
Taking Lives
Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror: Limited Series

September 2
Afterlife of the Party
Anjaam
Here and There
Luce
Q-Force: Season 1
Sex and the City: The Movie

September 3
Dive Club: Season 1
Money Heist Part 5: Volume 1
Sharkdog: Season 1

September 4
Couple on the Backtrack: Season 1

September 6
Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space: Limited Series, weekly
Good Boys
Rick and Morty: Season 5 Finale Episode 9–10
Shadow Parties
Tayo The Little Bus: Season 4
Witch at Court: Season 1

September 7
Kid Cosmic: Season 2
Octonauts: Above & Beyond: Season 1
On the Verge: Season 1
Untold: Breaking Point

September 8
The Circle USA: Season 3, weekly
Into the Night: Season 2
JJ+E

September 9
Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali
Chhota Bheem: Season 8
Mighty Raju: Season 5
Tien Bromance: Season 1
The Women and the Murderer

September 10
Firedrake the Silver Dragon
Kate
Lucifer: The Final Season
Metal Shop Masters: Season 1
Omo Ghetto: the Saga
Prey
Titipo Titipo: Season 2

September 11
Downton Abbey: The Motion Picture
Mad Dog: Season 1

September 14
Alpha
Dr. Stone: Season 2
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 5
The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals: Season 2
You vs. Wild: Out Cold

September 15
Good Luck Chuck
The Hunt for Red October
Nailed It!: Season 6
Nightbooks
Schumacher
Too Hot To Handle: Latino, three episodes

September 16
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Season 1
My Heroes Were Cowboys
The Smart Money Woman: Season 1

September 17
Ankahi Kahaniya
Chicago Party Aunt: Part 1
The Father Who Moves Mountains
Keeping Up with the Kardashians: Season 6
Sex Education: Season 3
Squid Game: Season 1
The Stronghold
Tayo and Little Wizards: Season 1

September 18
Abominable

September 19
Nureyev

September 20
The Mustang
Show Dogs
Superstore: multiple seasons

September 21
Toot-Toot Cory Carson: Chrissy Takes the Wheel
Love on the Spectrum: Season 2

September 22
Confessions of an Invisible Girl
Crime Stories: India Detectives: Season 1
Dear White People: Volume 4
Europe's Most Dangerous Man: Otto Skorzeny in Spain
Intrusion
Jaguar: Season 1
Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan: Season 1

September 23
Je Suis Karl
Vita & Virginia

September 24
Blood & Water: Season 2
Ganglands (Braqueurs): Season 1
Jailbirds New Orleans: Season 1
Kota Factory: Season 2
Midnight Mass: Limited Series
My Little Pony: A New Generation
The Starling
Vendetta: Truth, Lies and The Mafia: Season 1

September 27
Anastasia
Santa in Training

September 28
Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 1
Attack of the Hollywood Clichés!
Searching

September 29
The Chestnut Man: Season 1
Friendzone
MeatEater: Season 10 Part 1
No One Gets Out Alive
Sounds Like Love

September 30
Love 101: Season 2
Luna Park: Season 1

It's a John Cena double-header this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss The Suicide Squad, and later, Fast & Furious 9 (from 28:03). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Netflix, Netflix India, New on Netflix, Money Heist, Money Heist season 5, Kota Factory, Kota Factory season 2, Sex Education, Sex Education season 3, Lucifer, Lucifer season 6, Chhota Bheem, Ankahi Kahaniya, Crime Stories India Detectives, Kate, You vs Wild, Bear Grylls, He Man and the Masters of the Universe, The Lego Movie, Rick and Morty, Rick and Morty season 5, Searching
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Google, Apple Can’t Force Payment Systems on Developers, Says South Korea’s Landmark Bill That Just Passed
VPNs in India Should Be Blocked Permanently Due to Increase in Cybercrimes, Parliamentary Panel Again Urges Government

