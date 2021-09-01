Money Heist season 5 leads Netflix's lineup for September 2021, with the five-episode Volume 1 due September 3, and the final five episodes will arrive in December. A week later on September 10, Lucifer, having started his devilish journey at Fox with first three seasons, will wrap things up at Netflix with a 10-episode sixth and final season. Then a week on from that on September 17, Sex Education will drop its pandemic-delayed third season. Outside of originals, but still a major title for September, we have Rick and Morty season 5 dropping its two final episodes September 6 on Netflix in India.

From India, the highlight for Netflix in September 2021 is Kota Factory season 2, with all five episodes dropping September 24. Mind you, the TVF original is now a Netflix original. A week prior to that on September 17, directors Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari (Bareilly Ki Barfi), Abhishek Chaubey (Udta Punjab) and Saket Chaudhary (Hindi Medium) deliver a three-part anthology film in Ankahi Kahaniya, starring the likes of Kunal Kapoor and Abhishek Banerjee. Netflix also has the docuseries Crime Stories: India Detectives on September 22 that follows Bengaluru police officers on the job.

Elsewhere, Freida Pinto will be seen in the home invasion psychological thriller Intrusion, out September 22 on Netflix. Mary Elizabeth Winstead has 24 hours to find the person who poisoned her in Kate, streaming September 10. Melissa McCarthy is fighting with a feisty bird (really) in The Starling, dropping September 24. Florence Pugh, Andrew Garfield, and others join Rob Lowe to poke fun at film tropes in Attack of the Hollywood Clichés!, coming September 28. The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan returns with Midnight Mass on September 24. And Julie Delpy offers up four women dealing with midlife crises in On the Verge, crashing on September 7.

If you are looking for something different, Bear Grylls returns with another interactive adventure You vs. Wild: Out Cold, freezing in September 14 on Netflix. And for kids, September brings a fresh new take on He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, with the first season premiering September 16.

Netflix India September 2021 releases — the full list

With that, here's the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix India in September 2021. We've marked Netflix Original titles in bold.

September TBD

Baki Hanma: Season 1

Bangkok Breaking: Season 1

September 1

Brave Animated Series: Season 1

Cemetery Junction

Chicago Fire: Seasons 1–4

Ella Enchanted

How to Be a Cowboy: Season 1

HQ Barbers: Season 1

The Internship

Into the Storm

Into the Wild

The Karate Kid Part II

Kuroko's Basketball: Season 3

The Lego Movie

The Mindy Project: Seasons 1–6

Ocean's Twelve

Sitting in Limbo

Sully

Taking Lives

Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror: Limited Series

September 2

Afterlife of the Party

Anjaam

Here and There

Luce

Q-Force: Season 1

Sex and the City: The Movie

September 3

Dive Club: Season 1

Money Heist Part 5: Volume 1

Sharkdog: Season 1

September 4

Couple on the Backtrack: Season 1

September 6

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space: Limited Series, weekly

Good Boys

Rick and Morty: Season 5 Finale Episode 9–10

Shadow Parties

Tayo The Little Bus: Season 4

Witch at Court: Season 1

September 7

Kid Cosmic: Season 2

Octonauts: Above & Beyond: Season 1

On the Verge: Season 1

Untold: Breaking Point

September 8

The Circle USA: Season 3, weekly

Into the Night: Season 2

JJ+E

September 9

Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali

Chhota Bheem: Season 8

Mighty Raju: Season 5

Tien Bromance: Season 1

The Women and the Murderer

September 10

Firedrake the Silver Dragon

Kate

Lucifer: The Final Season

Metal Shop Masters: Season 1

Omo Ghetto: the Saga

Prey

Titipo Titipo: Season 2

September 11

Downton Abbey: The Motion Picture

Mad Dog: Season 1

September 14

Alpha

Dr. Stone: Season 2

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 5

The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals: Season 2

You vs. Wild: Out Cold

September 15

Good Luck Chuck

The Hunt for Red October

Nailed It!: Season 6

Nightbooks

Schumacher

Too Hot To Handle: Latino, three episodes

September 16

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Season 1

My Heroes Were Cowboys

The Smart Money Woman: Season 1

September 17

Ankahi Kahaniya

Chicago Party Aunt: Part 1

The Father Who Moves Mountains

Keeping Up with the Kardashians: Season 6

Sex Education: Season 3

Squid Game: Season 1

The Stronghold

Tayo and Little Wizards: Season 1

September 18

Abominable

September 19

Nureyev

September 20

The Mustang

Show Dogs

Superstore: multiple seasons

September 21

Toot-Toot Cory Carson: Chrissy Takes the Wheel

Love on the Spectrum: Season 2

September 22

Confessions of an Invisible Girl

Crime Stories: India Detectives: Season 1

Dear White People: Volume 4

Europe's Most Dangerous Man: Otto Skorzeny in Spain

Intrusion

Jaguar: Season 1

Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan: Season 1

September 23

Je Suis Karl

Vita & Virginia

September 24

Blood & Water: Season 2

Ganglands (Braqueurs): Season 1

Jailbirds New Orleans: Season 1

Kota Factory: Season 2

Midnight Mass: Limited Series

My Little Pony: A New Generation

The Starling

Vendetta: Truth, Lies and The Mafia: Season 1

September 27

Anastasia

Santa in Training

September 28

Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 1

Attack of the Hollywood Clichés!

Searching

September 29

The Chestnut Man: Season 1

Friendzone

MeatEater: Season 10 Part 1

No One Gets Out Alive

Sounds Like Love