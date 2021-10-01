Netflix has announced three original titles from India for October so far. Little Things, the millennial comedy-drama series that stars Mithila Palkar and Dhruv Sehgal (also creator), wraps up with its fourth and final season on October 15. Then there's Call My Agent: Bollywood, a remake of the French series Call My Agent. Rajat Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Ayush Mehra, and Aahana Kumra play four Mumbai-based talent agents, with Bollywood celebrities making cameos in each episode. That leaves the docuseries House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths on October 8, from Parched director Leena Yadav, about the mysterious deaths of 11 family members.

Internationally, Jake Gyllenhaal stars in the American remake of stellar Danish movie The Guilty — out October 1 on Netflix — about a harrowing day of a 911 operator. At the end of the month on October 29, Army of the Dead's Matthias Schweighöfer will deliver The Italian Job-style prequel Army of Thieves. Penn Badgley's Joe is married and has a baby in psychological thriller You season 3, available October 15. Supernatural horror Locke & Key returns for season 2 on October 22. And in the limited drama series Maid on October 1, Margaret Qualley plays a single mother fleeing an abusive relationship, inspired by the best-selling memoir of the same name.

If you are looking to try something different, look no further than the Mesoamerican animated epic Maya and the Three, featuring the voices of Zoe Saldaña, Diego Luna, Alfred Molina, Rita Moreno and others. Maya and the Three drops all nine half-hour episodes October 22 on Netflix. And on October 5, WWE and interactive content fans might wish to “play” Escape the Undertaker, an interactive special where The New Day trio try to survive The Undertaker's spooky mansion.

Netflix's October feels a little light on big names. The biggest news in fact might be that both Seinfeld and The Office (US) — two beloved, award-winning sitcoms — are coming to Netflix India in October. And with Netflix due to premiere its live-action take on Cowboy Bebop in November, the streaming giant has decided to license the anime original for October.

Netflix India October 2021 releases — the full list

With that, here's the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix India in October 2021. We've marked Netflix Original titles in bold.

October TBD

An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts

Call My Agent: Bollywood

Inspector Koo

The Raincoat Killer: Chasing a Predator in Korea

October 1

27 Steps of May

42 (2013)

Anatomy (2000)

Barbie Big City Big Dreams

Catch Me If You Can

The Conjuring

The Conjuring 2

Diana: The Musical

Eternal Summer

Fight Club

Flight (2012)

Forever Rich

Forrest Gump

The Fugitive

The Guilty

Heat (1995)

How do you like Wednesday?: all Europe seasons

Love & Other Drugs

Love You to Death

Maid: Limited Series

Monk Comes Down the Mountain

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

The Next Karate Kid

Now You See Me

Oats Studios: Season 1

Paik's Spirit: Season 1

Scaredy Cats: Season 1

Seinfeld: all seasons

The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light

She's All That

Shutter Island

A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad: Season 1

Swallow

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Wedding Ringer

October 2

S.W.A.T.: all seasons

October 3

Scissor Seven: Season 3

Upcoming Summer

October 4

On My Block: Season 4

October 5

Escape The Undertaker

Remember You: Season 1

October 6

Bad Sport: Volume 1

Baking Impossible: Season 1, six episodes

The Five Juanas: Season 1

Love Is Blind: Brazil, weekly

There's Someone Inside Your House

October 7

The Billion Dollar Code: Season 1

Sexy Beasts: Season 2

The Ingenuity of the Househusband, new episodes

The Way of the Househusband: Season 1 Part 2

October 8

Angeliena (2021)

Family Business: Season 3

Grudge

House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths

My Brother, My Sister

Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle

Pretty Smart: Season 1

A Tale Dark & Grimm: Season 1

October 9

Blue Period: Season 1, new episode

October 11

The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 2

The King's Affection: Season 1, new episode

October 12

Bright: Samurai Soul

Convergence: Courage in a Crisis

The Equalizer 2

Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano

Mighty Express: Season 5

The Movies That Made Us: Season 3

October 13

Fever Dream (Distancia de Rescate)

Operation Hyacinth (Hiacynt)

Sivaji (2007)

Violet Evergarden the Movie

October 14

3000 Nights (2015)

Another Life: Series 2

Ave Maria (2015)

Divine Intervention

Frontiers of Dreams and Fears

Ghost Hunting (2017)

Maradona's Legs

Omar (2013)

One Night in Paris

Salt of This Sea

When I Saw You

A World Without

October 15

CoComelon: Season 4

Death Note (2015): Season 1

The Forgotten Battle

The Four of Us

I am Mita, Your Housekeeper.

Karma's World: Season 1

Killer Under the Bed

Little Things: Season 4

My Name: Season 1

Only Mine

Overprotected Kahoko: Season 1

Pretty Proofreader: Season 1

Sharkdog's Fintastic Halloween

The Trip

Weakest Beast: Season 1

You: Season 3

October 16

Misfit: The Series: Season 1

October 18

Meeting Point (2021)

October 19

Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 3

In for a Murder (W jak morderstwo)

October 20

Found

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot

Night Teeth

Stuck Together

October 21

After We Fell

Cowboy Bebop (1998): Season 1

Flip a Coin -ONE OK ROCK Documentary-

Toot-Toot Cory Carson: Season 6

Insiders: Season 1

Komi Can't Communicate: Season 1

Life's a Glitch with Julien Bam: Season 1

Sex, Love & goop: Season 1

October 22

Adventure Beast: Season 1

From Today, It's My Turn!!

Inside Job: Part 1

Little Big Mouth

Locke & Key: Season 2

Maya and the Three: Limited Series

MOCO's Kitchen: Season 1

More than Blue: The Series: Season 1

Roaring Twenties: Season 1, weekly

October 23

The Office (US): Seasons 1-9

October 26

Sex: Unzipped

October 27

Haroun

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight

Sintonia: Season 2

October 28

Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 3

The Motive