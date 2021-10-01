Technology News
Netflix India October 2021 Releases: The Office, Little Things Season 4, and More

Featuring Jake Gyllenhaal, Penn Badgley, plus Seinfeld, and Call My Agent: Bollywood.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 1 October 2021 07:00 IST
Netflix India October 2021 Releases: The Office, Little Things Season 4, and More

Photo Credit: Netflix

Dhruv Sehgal, Mithila Palkar in Little Things season 4

Highlights
  • All seasons of The Office (US) coming to Netflix India
  • Little Things season 4 release date is October 15
  • Army of Thieves out October 29 on Netflix worldwide

Netflix has announced three original titles from India for October so far. Little Things, the millennial comedy-drama series that stars Mithila Palkar and Dhruv Sehgal (also creator), wraps up with its fourth and final season on October 15. Then there's Call My Agent: Bollywood, a remake of the French series Call My Agent. Rajat Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Ayush Mehra, and Aahana Kumra play four Mumbai-based talent agents, with Bollywood celebrities making cameos in each episode. That leaves the docuseries House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths on October 8, from Parched director Leena Yadav, about the mysterious deaths of 11 family members.

Internationally, Jake Gyllenhaal stars in the American remake of stellar Danish movie The Guilty — out October 1 on Netflix — about a harrowing day of a 911 operator. At the end of the month on October 29, Army of the Dead's Matthias Schweighöfer will deliver The Italian Job-style prequel Army of Thieves. Penn Badgley's Joe is married and has a baby in psychological thriller You season 3, available October 15. Supernatural horror Locke & Key returns for season 2 on October 22. And in the limited drama series Maid on October 1, Margaret Qualley plays a single mother fleeing an abusive relationship, inspired by the best-selling memoir of the same name.

If you are looking to try something different, look no further than the Mesoamerican animated epic Maya and the Three, featuring the voices of Zoe Saldaña, Diego Luna, Alfred Molina, Rita Moreno and others. Maya and the Three drops all nine half-hour episodes October 22 on Netflix. And on October 5, WWE and interactive content fans might wish to “play” Escape the Undertaker, an interactive special where The New Day trio try to survive The Undertaker's spooky mansion.

Netflix's October feels a little light on big names. The biggest news in fact might be that both Seinfeld and The Office (US) — two beloved, award-winning sitcoms — are coming to Netflix India in October. And with Netflix due to premiere its live-action take on Cowboy Bebop in November, the streaming giant has decided to license the anime original for October.

Netflix India October 2021 releases — the full list

With that, here's the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix India in October 2021. We've marked Netflix Original titles in bold.

October TBD
An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts
Call My Agent: Bollywood
Inspector Koo
The Raincoat Killer: Chasing a Predator in Korea

October 1
27 Steps of May
42 (2013)
Anatomy (2000)
Barbie Big City Big Dreams
Catch Me If You Can
The Conjuring
The Conjuring 2
Diana: The Musical
Eternal Summer
Fight Club
Flight (2012)
Forever Rich
Forrest Gump
The Fugitive
The Guilty
Heat (1995)
How do you like Wednesday?: all Europe seasons
Love & Other Drugs
Love You to Death
Maid: Limited Series
Monk Comes Down the Mountain
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
The Next Karate Kid
Now You See Me
Oats Studios: Season 1
Paik's Spirit: Season 1
Scaredy Cats: Season 1
Seinfeld: all seasons
The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light
She's All That
Shutter Island
A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad: Season 1
Swallow
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Wedding Ringer

October 2
S.W.A.T.: all seasons

October 3
Scissor Seven: Season 3
Upcoming Summer

October 4
On My Block: Season 4

October 5
Escape The Undertaker
Remember You: Season 1

October 6
Bad Sport: Volume 1
Baking Impossible: Season 1, six episodes
The Five Juanas: Season 1
Love Is Blind: Brazil, weekly
There's Someone Inside Your House

October 7
The Billion Dollar Code: Season 1
Sexy Beasts: Season 2
The Ingenuity of the Househusband, new episodes
The Way of the Househusband: Season 1 Part 2

October 8
Angeliena (2021)
Family Business: Season 3
Grudge
House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths
My Brother, My Sister
Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle
Pretty Smart: Season 1
A Tale Dark & Grimm: Season 1

October 9
Blue Period: Season 1, new episode

October 11
The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 2
The King's Affection: Season 1, new episode

October 12
Bright: Samurai Soul
Convergence: Courage in a Crisis
The Equalizer 2
Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano
Mighty Express: Season 5
The Movies That Made Us: Season 3

October 13
Fever Dream (Distancia de Rescate)
Operation Hyacinth (Hiacynt)
Sivaji (2007)
Violet Evergarden the Movie

October 14
3000 Nights (2015)
Another Life: Series 2
Ave Maria (2015)
Divine Intervention
Frontiers of Dreams and Fears
Ghost Hunting (2017)
Maradona's Legs
Omar (2013)
One Night in Paris
Salt of This Sea
When I Saw You
A World Without

October 15
CoComelon: Season 4
Death Note (2015): Season 1
The Forgotten Battle
The Four of Us
I am Mita, Your Housekeeper.
Karma's World: Season 1
Killer Under the Bed
Little Things: Season 4
My Name: Season 1
Only Mine
Overprotected Kahoko: Season 1
Pretty Proofreader: Season 1
Sharkdog's Fintastic Halloween
The Trip
Weakest Beast: Season 1
You: Season 3

October 16
Misfit: The Series: Season 1

October 18
Meeting Point (2021)

October 19
Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 3
In for a Murder (W jak morderstwo)

October 20
Found
Jay and Silent Bob Reboot
Night Teeth
Stuck Together

October 21
After We Fell
Cowboy Bebop (1998): Season 1
Flip a Coin -ONE OK ROCK Documentary-
Toot-Toot Cory Carson: Season 6
Insiders: Season 1
Komi Can't Communicate: Season 1
Life's a Glitch with Julien Bam: Season 1
Sex, Love & goop: Season 1

October 22
Adventure Beast: Season 1
From Today, It's My Turn!!
Inside Job: Part 1
Little Big Mouth
Locke & Key: Season 2
Maya and the Three: Limited Series
MOCO's Kitchen: Season 1
More than Blue: The Series: Season 1
Roaring Twenties: Season 1, weekly

October 23
The Office (US): Seasons 1-9

October 26
Sex: Unzipped

October 27
Haroun
Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight
Sintonia: Season 2

October 28
Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 3
The Motive

October 29
Army of Thieves
Colin in Black & White: Limited Series
Mythomaniac: Season 1
The Time It Takes: Season 1

It's a John Cena double-header this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss The Suicide Squad, and later, Fast & Furious 9 (from 28:03). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Netflix, Netflix India, New on Netflix, Little Things, Little Things season 4, Call My Agent Bollywood, House of Secrets The Burari Deaths, Army of Thieves, Locke and Key, Maya and the Three, Escape the Undertaker, Seinfeld, The Office, Bright, Bright Samurai Soul, Cowboy Bebop
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360.
Netflix India October 2021 Releases: The Office, Little Things Season 4, and More
