Netflix has announced three original titles from India for November so far. Neerja director Ram Madhvani returns with Dhamaka on November 19. Dhamaka is a remake of a South Korean thriller about an infamous TV anchor who uses a developing terrorist attack for his own gain, and it stars Kartik Aaryan, Mrunal Thakur and Amruta Subhash in the lead. In Meenakshi Sundareshwar on November 5, Sanya Malhotra and Sanya Malhotra have to live in different cities after their unique arranged marriage due to a job that requires men to be single. R. Madhavan and Surveen Chawla are an estranged couple living under the same roof in Decoupled, also coming to Netflix in November.

Internationally, Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds become an unlikely team to catch Gal Gadot in the action thriller Red Notice, releasing November 12 on Netflix. Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Regina King, Zazie Beetz, and LaKeith Stanfield star in the Western film The Harder They Fall, out November 3. Vanessa Hudgens has a triple role in The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star, available November 18, where a robbery of a priceless relic forces royal look-alikes (Hudgens) to turn to a doppelgänger for help.

From Eternals to Dhamaka, What to Watch in November

November is also the month for directorial debuts. Andrew Garfield plays Rent creator Jonathan Larson in tick, tick...BOOM! that is Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda's directorial debut. tick, tick...BOOM! explodes onto Netflix November 19. Halle Berry makes her directorial debut with Bruised on November 24, where she also plays an MMA fighter. And Rebecca Hall makes her directorial debut with Passing on November 10. Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga star in Passing, a movie about a Black woman passing as white in 1920s New York whose life is turned upside down.

If you are looking for new Netflix original series, November brings a live-action adaptation of the Japanese anime Cowboy Bebop. John Cho, Mustafa Shakir and Daniella Pineda's ragtag bounty hunters lead Cowboy Bebop which drops all season 1 episodes on November 19. Meanwhile in the animation world, we've a League of Legends series in Arcane. New episodes weekly Saturdays at a different time than Netflix's standard 12am PT drop, hence Arcane starts November 7 in India.

Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes star in a crime thriller miniseries executive produced by Hart and Narcos' Eric Newman — it's called True Story and it's dropping November 24. Speaking of Narcos, the third and final season of its follow-up Narcos: Mexico is coming to Netflix on November 5. Diego Luna's cartel boss is gone, with the vacuum leaving room for new players and more mayhem. And speaking of mayhem, Tiger King 2 is coming November 17, taking us further into the lives of Joe Exotic and friends.

For lighter documentary fare, look out for Animal, which follows the world's most magnificent creatures and showcases never-before-seen moments. Narrated by Bryan Cranston, Pedro Pascal, Rashida Jones and Rebel Wilson, Animal season 1 is releasing November 10 on Netflix.

Netflix India November 2021 releases — the full list

With that, here's the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix India in November 2021. We've marked Netflix Original titles in bold.

November 1

Angry Birds: Season 4: Slingshot Stories

The Claus Family

Erin Brockovich

Family

Friday the 13th

Gloria Bell

I Know What You Did Last Summer

The Irregular at Magic High School: Visitor Arc

The Perfect Storm

Saawariya

Sausage Party

Stuart Little

Sweet Kiss, Bitter Kiss: Season 1, 3

To Dust

Transformers

Transformers: Dark of the Moon

Transformers: The Last Knight

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Unknown

The Wedding Guest

November 2

Camp Confidential: America's Secret Nazis

The Good Doctor: Season 4

The Hangover: Part II

The Hangover: Part III

Last Christmas

Ridley Jones: Season 2

Venom

November 3

The Harder They Fall

Lords of Scam

Oga Bolaji

November 4

Amina

Catching Killers: Season 1

November 5

A Cop Movie

Big Mouth: Season 5

The Club: Season 1

Glória: Season 1

Love Hard

Meenakshi Sundareshwar

Narcos: Mexico: Season 3

The Unlikely Murderer: Season 1

We Couldn't Become Adults

Where is Marta?: Limited Series

Yara

Zero to Hero

November 7

Arcane: Season 1

Father Christmas Is Back

The Last Forest

November 9

Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

Playing with Fire

A StoryBots Space Adventure

Swap Shop: Season 1

Your Life Is a Joke: Season 1

November 10

Animal: Season 1

Gentefied: Season 2

Passing

November 11

7 Prisoners

Love Never Lies: Season 1

November 12

Red Notice

November 15

Kuroko's Basketball: Last Game

Lies and Deceit: Season 1

People Places Things

Sparkle

Tobot Galaxy Detectives: Season 2

November 16

Colonia

Johnny Test's Ultimate Meatloaf Quest

StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing: Collection 1

Trolls

November 17

Christmas Flow: Season 1

The Fable

The Fable: The Killer Who Doesn't Kill

Keeping Up with the Kardashians: more seasons

Tear Along the Dotted Line: Season 1

Tiger King 2

November 18

Carlos Ballarta: False Prophet

Dogs in Space: Season 1

Just Short of Perfect

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star

November 19

Blown Away: Christmas: Season 1

Cowboy Bebop: Season 1

Dhamaka

Extinct

Hellbound: Season 1

Little Singham Samundar Ka Sikandar

Love Me Instead

The Mind, Explained: Season 2

Procession

tick, tick...BOOM!

November 20

New World, new episode

November 22

Outlaws

November 23

The Fastest: Season 1

Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Part 2

Reasonable Doubt: A Tale of Two Kidnappings

Waffles + Mochi's Holiday Feast

November 24

Azzurri – Road to Wembley

A Boy Called Christmas

Bruised

EDENS ZERO: Season 1, new episodes

Robin Robin

Selling Sunset: Season 4

True Story: Limited Series

November 25

F is for Family: Season 5

Super Crooks: Season 1

Superfly

November 26

Angèle

A Castle For Christmas

Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meier

Green Snake

Light the Night: Part 1

School of Chocolate: Season 1

Spoiled Brats

November 28

Elves: Season 1

November 29

14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible

November 30

Charlie's Colorforms City: Classic Tales with a Twist

Charlie's Colorforms City: The Lost Valentines Musical

Charlie's Colorforms City: Snowy Stories

More the Merrier

The Summit of the Gods

November TBD

Decoupled: Season 1

Earwig and the Witch

Happiness Ever After