Netflix has announced three original titles from India for November so far. Neerja director Ram Madhvani returns with Dhamaka on November 19. Dhamaka is a remake of a South Korean thriller about an infamous TV anchor who uses a developing terrorist attack for his own gain, and it stars Kartik Aaryan, Mrunal Thakur and Amruta Subhash in the lead. In Meenakshi Sundareshwar on November 5, Sanya Malhotra and Sanya Malhotra have to live in different cities after their unique arranged marriage due to a job that requires men to be single. R. Madhavan and Surveen Chawla are an estranged couple living under the same roof in Decoupled, also coming to Netflix in November.
Internationally, Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds become an unlikely team to catch Gal Gadot in the action thriller Red Notice, releasing November 12 on Netflix. Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Regina King, Zazie Beetz, and LaKeith Stanfield star in the Western film The Harder They Fall, out November 3. Vanessa Hudgens has a triple role in The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star, available November 18, where a robbery of a priceless relic forces royal look-alikes (Hudgens) to turn to a doppelgänger for help.
From Eternals to Dhamaka, What to Watch in November
November is also the month for directorial debuts. Andrew Garfield plays Rent creator Jonathan Larson in tick, tick...BOOM! that is Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda's directorial debut. tick, tick...BOOM! explodes onto Netflix November 19. Halle Berry makes her directorial debut with Bruised on November 24, where she also plays an MMA fighter. And Rebecca Hall makes her directorial debut with Passing on November 10. Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga star in Passing, a movie about a Black woman passing as white in 1920s New York whose life is turned upside down.
If you are looking for new Netflix original series, November brings a live-action adaptation of the Japanese anime Cowboy Bebop. John Cho, Mustafa Shakir and Daniella Pineda's ragtag bounty hunters lead Cowboy Bebop which drops all season 1 episodes on November 19. Meanwhile in the animation world, we've a League of Legends series in Arcane. New episodes weekly Saturdays at a different time than Netflix's standard 12am PT drop, hence Arcane starts November 7 in India.
Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes star in a crime thriller miniseries executive produced by Hart and Narcos' Eric Newman — it's called True Story and it's dropping November 24. Speaking of Narcos, the third and final season of its follow-up Narcos: Mexico is coming to Netflix on November 5. Diego Luna's cartel boss is gone, with the vacuum leaving room for new players and more mayhem. And speaking of mayhem, Tiger King 2 is coming November 17, taking us further into the lives of Joe Exotic and friends.
For lighter documentary fare, look out for Animal, which follows the world's most magnificent creatures and showcases never-before-seen moments. Narrated by Bryan Cranston, Pedro Pascal, Rashida Jones and Rebel Wilson, Animal season 1 is releasing November 10 on Netflix.
With that, here's the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix India in November 2021. We've marked Netflix Original titles in bold.
November 1
Angry Birds: Season 4: Slingshot Stories
The Claus Family
Erin Brockovich
Family
Friday the 13th
Gloria Bell
I Know What You Did Last Summer
The Irregular at Magic High School: Visitor Arc
The Perfect Storm
Saawariya
Sausage Party
Stuart Little
Sweet Kiss, Bitter Kiss: Season 1, 3
To Dust
Transformers
Transformers: Dark of the Moon
Transformers: The Last Knight
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
Unknown
The Wedding Guest
November 2
Camp Confidential: America's Secret Nazis
The Good Doctor: Season 4
The Hangover: Part II
The Hangover: Part III
Last Christmas
Ridley Jones: Season 2
Venom
November 3
The Harder They Fall
Lords of Scam
Oga Bolaji
November 4
Amina
Catching Killers: Season 1
November 5
A Cop Movie
Big Mouth: Season 5
The Club: Season 1
Glória: Season 1
Love Hard
Meenakshi Sundareshwar
Narcos: Mexico: Season 3
The Unlikely Murderer: Season 1
We Couldn't Become Adults
Where is Marta?: Limited Series
Yara
Zero to Hero
November 7
Arcane: Season 1
Father Christmas Is Back
The Last Forest
November 9
Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
Playing with Fire
A StoryBots Space Adventure
Swap Shop: Season 1
Your Life Is a Joke: Season 1
November 10
Animal: Season 1
Gentefied: Season 2
Passing
November 11
7 Prisoners
Love Never Lies: Season 1
November 12
Red Notice
November 15
Kuroko's Basketball: Last Game
Lies and Deceit: Season 1
People Places Things
Sparkle
Tobot Galaxy Detectives: Season 2
November 16
Colonia
Johnny Test's Ultimate Meatloaf Quest
StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing: Collection 1
Trolls
November 17
Christmas Flow: Season 1
The Fable
The Fable: The Killer Who Doesn't Kill
Keeping Up with the Kardashians: more seasons
Tear Along the Dotted Line: Season 1
Tiger King 2
November 18
Carlos Ballarta: False Prophet
Dogs in Space: Season 1
Just Short of Perfect
The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star
November 19
Blown Away: Christmas: Season 1
Cowboy Bebop: Season 1
Dhamaka
Extinct
Hellbound: Season 1
Little Singham Samundar Ka Sikandar
Love Me Instead
The Mind, Explained: Season 2
Procession
tick, tick...BOOM!
November 20
New World, new episode
November 22
Outlaws
November 23
The Fastest: Season 1
Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Part 2
Reasonable Doubt: A Tale of Two Kidnappings
Waffles + Mochi's Holiday Feast
November 24
Azzurri – Road to Wembley
A Boy Called Christmas
Bruised
EDENS ZERO: Season 1, new episodes
Robin Robin
Selling Sunset: Season 4
True Story: Limited Series
November 25
F is for Family: Season 5
Super Crooks: Season 1
Superfly
November 26
Angèle
A Castle For Christmas
Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meier
Green Snake
Light the Night: Part 1
School of Chocolate: Season 1
Spoiled Brats
November 28
Elves: Season 1
November 29
14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible
November 30
Charlie's Colorforms City: Classic Tales with a Twist
Charlie's Colorforms City: The Lost Valentines Musical
Charlie's Colorforms City: Snowy Stories
More the Merrier
The Summit of the Gods
November TBD
Decoupled: Season 1
Earwig and the Witch
Happiness Ever After
