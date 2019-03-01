March is going to be a big month for Netflix subscribers in India, thanks to a slate boasting some promising originals — from India and beyond, with the latter boasting several big stars — and a breadth of licensed content that has a strong critical or popular backing. The first season of Delhi Crime, the police procedural thriller from Indo-Canadian writer-director Richie Mehta, which premiered at Sundance, arrives March 22. (If you want more series content, Amazon has Made in Heaven from the makers of Gully Boy, out March 8.) And there's the Madhuri Dixit-produced Marathi film 15 August, about the residents of a Mumbai chawl preparing for a flag-hoisting ceremony, out a week later on March 29.
Plus, the Mumbai Indians are being profiled in a docu-series that follows them through the course of the 2018 IPL season. Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians premieres March 1. That's not the only Netflix original sports documentary in March. Formula One fans can look forward to a docu-series chronicling the 2018 F1 season in Formula 1: Drive to Survive, out March 8. And football fans will be treated to an in-depth look at World Cup winner Antoine Griezmann, who plays for France and the Spanish club Atlético Madrid, later in the month on March 21.
If you're interested in the aforementioned big names, Netflix has an action thriller film — Triple Frontier, out March 13 — that stars Ben Affleck, Pedro Pascal, Oscar Isaac, and Charlie Hunnam. Meanwhile, Idris Elba will show up as a struggling DJ turned “manny” (a portmanteau of man and nanny) in an eight-episode comedy series called Turn Up Charlie, releasing March 15. That same day, David Fincher and Deadpool director Tim Miller's wacky animated sci-fi anthology series Love, Death & Robots arrives on Netflix India. Anne Hathaway and Matthew McConaughey show up in neo-noir drama Serenity, a week earlier on March 8. Doctor Strange star Chiwetel Ejiofor is turning director with Malawi-set drama The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind, out March 1.
And lastly, there are a couple of big names on the stand-up specials front, as well, thanks to Jimmy Carr (March 12) and Amy Schumer (March 19). Moreover, two beloved originals — the makeover reality series Queer Eye and the sci-fi mystery series The OA — return for new seasons in March. Queer Eye season 3 drops March 15, followed by The OA season 2 on March 22.
We are not done yet, those are just the promising Netflix originals in March. The strong licensed slate features box office behemoths, terrific action flicks, milestone movies, glass ceiling-shattering entries, enjoyable animated fare, and award-winning or critically-acclaimed films. Made by or starring the likes of Steven Spielberg, Quentin Tarantino, Ridley Scott, Jordan Peele, Tom Hanks, Anthony Hopkins, Brad Pitt, Liam Neeson, Jeff Goldblum, Matt Damon, Michael J. Fox, Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig, Christoph Waltz, Russell Crowe, and Gal Gadot.
With that, here are our 15 picks for March 2019 that you should watch out for, and the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix India after that.
The Bourne trilogy (2002–07) / March 1
Yes, it's technically not a trilogy, we know. But the first three chapters — Identity, Supremacy, and Ultimatum — starring Matt Damon in the lead as the titular CIA assassin suffering from amnesia were so good that they changed the longest-running spy franchise of all-time: James Bond.
Jaws (1975) / March 1
After a man-eating great white shark spoils the summer holidays of some Americans, a police chief, a marine biologist, and a shark hunter set out to hunt it. Jaws not only launched Steven Spielberg into the Hollywood limelight, but it gave the industry its staple: a summer blockbuster.
Jurassic Park (1993) / March 1
It might be over 25 years old at this point but watching the very first Jurassic film — based on Michael Crichton's novel, which he co-adapted — is a great way to remind yourself why the new series, Jurassic World, has no idea why it's doing. Spielberg at the helm, again.
Wonder Woman (2017) / March 2
Still the only good film to come out of DC Comics' attempt to make its own film universe à la Marvel, Wonder Woman — starring Gal Gadot as the Amazonian princess — is the female superhero film the fans deserved. Shame its ending was so generic then.
Despicable Me (2010) / March 12
Likely best remembered for the tiny yellow henchmen — Minions — who have been absorbed into the Internet culture, the first chapter of this animated franchise was a romp from start to finish, as a supervillain (Steve Carell) adopts three orphans as cover for the heist of his life.
Schindler's List (1993) / March 12
Part of Spielberg's transition towards humanitarian themes, Schindler's List tells the true story of Oskar Schindler (Liam Neeson), who spent his personal fortune to save the lives of over a thousand Jewish refugees from the Holocaust. Ralph Fiennes, Ben Kingsley co-star.
Ash vs. Evil Dead (2015–18) / March 20
It got cancelled after three seasons, but it was fun while it lasted. Spider-Man 2 director Sam Raimi delivered a series follow-up to his original cult comedy horror series, with Bruce Campbell returning in the role that brought him fame.
Awakenings (1990) / March 21
Robin Williams and Robert De Niro lead the cast of this drama based on a 1973 memoir of the same name, about a doctor (Williams) who discovers the beneficial effects of a drug on catatonic patients, thereby gifting them a new lease on life.
Captain Phillips (2013) / March 21
The Bourne Ultimatum director Paul Greengrass brings to life the real-life story of the titular American merchant mariner (Tom Hanks), who is taken hostage by Somalian pirates after he tries to save the lives of his crew members, and eventually rescued by the US Navy in a heroic effort.
Gladiator (2000) / March 21
Winner of five Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Russell Crowe, this Ridley Scott-directed film tells a moving story of a Roman general (Crowe) who loses everything — his family and rank —to end up as a slave and then seeks vengeance on the perpetrator (Joaquin Phoenix).
The Remains of the Day (1993) / March 21
Made by the duo of Ismail Merchant and James Ivory, this based-on-a-book film is about a dedicated and loyal butler (Anthony Hopkins), who gave much of his life — and missed out on a lot — serving a British lord who turns out to be a Nazi sympathiser.
Get Out (2017) / March 24
Oscar-winner Jordan Peel's fantastic directorial debut, a satirical horror that tackles racism, slavery and liberal ignorance, never made it to Indian theatres, so this is your chance to catch the film that made waves two years ago — and earned a spot on our best-of.
Back to the Future (1985) / March 26
Not many films come close to the worldwide appeal and legacy left by this sci-fi entry featuring the iconic DeLorean that Michael J. Fox's character uses to (accidentally) time travel to when his parents were his age. Strange then that it didn't get the green light for years.
Inglourious Basterds (2009) / March 26
There are many reasons why this Quentin Tarantino flick — starring Brad Pitt, Christoph Waltz, Michael Fassbender, Diane Kruger, and Daniel Brühl — is a glorious movie (excuse us), but if you're looking for one, check out the 17-minute opening scene set at a farmhouse.
Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977) / March 31
Closing out an unusually-heavy Spielberg month is this slow-paced sci-fi pic — which spent several years in development, being rewritten over and over — about an everyday blue-collar guy whose humdrum life turns upside down after an encounter with an unidentified flying object (UFO).
Here's the full list of all the new content coming to Netflix India in March 2019. We've marked Netflix Original titles in bold for your convenience.
March 1
2,215
BNK48: Girls Don't Cry
Budapest
Burn Out
Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians
Disturbia
Fast & Furious 6
Freedom Writers
Guru Aur Bhole: Season 3
Jaws
Johnny English
Johnny English Reborn
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Larva Island: Season 2
Losers
Märchen Mädchen: Season 1
Morning Glory
Nanny McPhee
Nanny McPhee Returns
Northern Rescue
River's Edge
Sab Jholmaal Hai: Season 4
Snow White & the Huntsman
Star Trek: Discovery: Season 2, weekly
The Bourne Identity
The Bourne Legacy
The Bourne Supremacy
The Bourne Ultimatum
The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind
The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.: Season 3
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
The Lovely Bones
The Purge
The Scorpion King
Winchester
Your Son
March 2
Romance is a Bonus Book
Wonder Woman
March 3
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 2, weekly
The Great Wall
March 5
Men on a Mission: 2018, weekly
Secret City: Under the Eagle: Season 2
March 7
The Order
March 8
After Life: Season 1
Bangkok Love Stories: Hey You!
Bangkok Love Stories: Innocence
Formula 1: Drive to Survive
Great News: Season 2
Immortals
Juanita
Lady J
Serenity
Shadow
Walk. Ride. Rodeo.
March 9
Champions: Season 1
Woodlawn
March 10
Fifty Shades Darker
March 12
Back to the Future Part III
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
Jimmy Carr: The Best of, Ultimate, Gold, Greatest Hits
Schindler's List
Smokin' Aces
Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 6
The Change-Up
March 13
Triple Frontier
March 15
Chief Daddy
Dry Martina
Edoardo Ferrario: Temi Caldi
If I Hadn't Met You
Las muñecas de la mafia: Season 2
Late Life: The Chien-ming Wang Story
Love, Death & Robots
Paskal
Queer Eye: Season 3
Robozuna: Season 2
The 5th Wave
Turn Up Charlie: Season 1
YooHoo to the Rescue
March 16
Green Door
The House
March 18
The Land of Hypocrisy: Season 1
March 19
Amy Schumer Growing
How do you like Wednesday?: Let's Roll for It! 1, 4 and 5
March 20
Ash vs. Evil Dead: Season 1-3
My Husband's Penis Won't Fit
March 21
About Last Night
Against All Odds
Antoine Griezmann: The Making of a Legend
Awakenings
Baby Geniuses
Captain Phillips
Catch and Release
Center Stage
Freedomland
Gladiator
Madeline
Maximum Risk
Midnight Express
Sex Tape
The Mirror Has Two Faces
The Remains of the Day
Under Suspicion
March 22
Carlo & Malik
Charlie's Colorforms City
Delhi Crime: Season 1
Historia de un crimen: Colosio
Mirage
Most Beautiful Thing
ReMastered: The Miami Showband Massacre
Selling Sunset
The Dirt
The OA: Season 2
Triple Threat
March 23
Oversize Cops
Risen
March 24
Get Out
March 26
American Pie Presents: Band Camp
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Charlie St. Cloud
Hannibal
Honey 2
Inglourious Basterds
Nate Bargatze: The Tennessee Kid
March 28
Knocked Up
The Pianist
March 29
15 August
Bayoneta
Ingress: The Animation
Osmosis: Season 1
Santa Clarita Diet: Season 3
Suits: Season 7
The Highwaymen
The Legend of Cocaine Island
Traitors
March 31
Annie
Close Encounters of the Third Kind
El sabor de las margaritas
I Spy
The End of the Tour
Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series
March TBA
On My Block: Season 2