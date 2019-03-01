March is going to be a big month for Netflix subscribers in India, thanks to a slate boasting some promising originals — from India and beyond, with the latter boasting several big stars — and a breadth of licensed content that has a strong critical or popular backing. The first season of Delhi Crime, the police procedural thriller from Indo-Canadian writer-director Richie Mehta, which premiered at Sundance, arrives March 22. (If you want more series content, Amazon has Made in Heaven from the makers of Gully Boy, out March 8.) And there's the Madhuri Dixit-produced Marathi film 15 August, about the residents of a Mumbai chawl preparing for a flag-hoisting ceremony, out a week later on March 29.

Plus, the Mumbai Indians are being profiled in a docu-series that follows them through the course of the 2018 IPL season. Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians premieres March 1. That's not the only Netflix original sports documentary in March. Formula One fans can look forward to a docu-series chronicling the 2018 F1 season in Formula 1: Drive to Survive, out March 8. And football fans will be treated to an in-depth look at World Cup winner Antoine Griezmann, who plays for France and the Spanish club Atlético Madrid, later in the month on March 21.

If you're interested in the aforementioned big names, Netflix has an action thriller film — Triple Frontier, out March 13 — that stars Ben Affleck, Pedro Pascal, Oscar Isaac, and Charlie Hunnam. Meanwhile, Idris Elba will show up as a struggling DJ turned “manny” (a portmanteau of man and nanny) in an eight-episode comedy series called Turn Up Charlie, releasing March 15. That same day, David Fincher and Deadpool director Tim Miller's wacky animated sci-fi anthology series Love, Death & Robots arrives on Netflix India. Anne Hathaway and Matthew McConaughey show up in neo-noir drama Serenity, a week earlier on March 8. Doctor Strange star Chiwetel Ejiofor is turning director with Malawi-set drama The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind, out March 1.

And lastly, there are a couple of big names on the stand-up specials front, as well, thanks to Jimmy Carr (March 12) and Amy Schumer (March 19). Moreover, two beloved originals — the makeover reality series Queer Eye and the sci-fi mystery series The OA — return for new seasons in March. Queer Eye season 3 drops March 15, followed by The OA season 2 on March 22.

We are not done yet, those are just the promising Netflix originals in March. The strong licensed slate features box office behemoths, terrific action flicks, milestone movies, glass ceiling-shattering entries, enjoyable animated fare, and award-winning or critically-acclaimed films. Made by or starring the likes of Steven Spielberg, Quentin Tarantino, Ridley Scott, Jordan Peele, Tom Hanks, Anthony Hopkins, Brad Pitt, Liam Neeson, Jeff Goldblum, Matt Damon, Michael J. Fox, Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig, Christoph Waltz, Russell Crowe, and Gal Gadot.

With that, here are our 15 picks for March 2019 that you should watch out for, and the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix India after that.

The Bourne trilogy (2002–07) / March 1

Yes, it's technically not a trilogy, we know. But the first three chapters — Identity, Supremacy, and Ultimatum — starring Matt Damon in the lead as the titular CIA assassin suffering from amnesia were so good that they changed the longest-running spy franchise of all-time: James Bond.

Jaws (1975) / March 1

After a man-eating great white shark spoils the summer holidays of some Americans, a police chief, a marine biologist, and a shark hunter set out to hunt it. Jaws not only launched Steven Spielberg into the Hollywood limelight, but it gave the industry its staple: a summer blockbuster.

Jurassic Park (1993) / March 1

It might be over 25 years old at this point but watching the very first Jurassic film — based on Michael Crichton's novel, which he co-adapted — is a great way to remind yourself why the new series, Jurassic World, has no idea why it's doing. Spielberg at the helm, again.

Wonder Woman (2017) / March 2

Still the only good film to come out of DC Comics' attempt to make its own film universe à la Marvel, Wonder Woman — starring Gal Gadot as the Amazonian princess — is the female superhero film the fans deserved. Shame its ending was so generic then.

Despicable Me (2010) / March 12

Likely best remembered for the tiny yellow henchmen — Minions — who have been absorbed into the Internet culture, the first chapter of this animated franchise was a romp from start to finish, as a supervillain (Steve Carell) adopts three orphans as cover for the heist of his life.

Schindler's List (1993) / March 12

Part of Spielberg's transition towards humanitarian themes, Schindler's List tells the true story of Oskar Schindler (Liam Neeson), who spent his personal fortune to save the lives of over a thousand Jewish refugees from the Holocaust. Ralph Fiennes, Ben Kingsley co-star.

Ash vs. Evil Dead (2015–18) / March 20

It got cancelled after three seasons, but it was fun while it lasted. Spider-Man 2 director Sam Raimi delivered a series follow-up to his original cult comedy horror series, with Bruce Campbell returning in the role that brought him fame.

Awakenings (1990) / March 21

Robin Williams and Robert De Niro lead the cast of this drama based on a 1973 memoir of the same name, about a doctor (Williams) who discovers the beneficial effects of a drug on catatonic patients, thereby gifting them a new lease on life.

Captain Phillips (2013) / March 21

The Bourne Ultimatum director Paul Greengrass brings to life the real-life story of the titular American merchant mariner (Tom Hanks), who is taken hostage by Somalian pirates after he tries to save the lives of his crew members, and eventually rescued by the US Navy in a heroic effort.

Gladiator (2000) / March 21

Winner of five Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Russell Crowe, this Ridley Scott-directed film tells a moving story of a Roman general (Crowe) who loses everything — his family and rank —to end up as a slave and then seeks vengeance on the perpetrator (Joaquin Phoenix).

The Remains of the Day (1993) / March 21

Made by the duo of Ismail Merchant and James Ivory, this based-on-a-book film is about a dedicated and loyal butler (Anthony Hopkins), who gave much of his life — and missed out on a lot — serving a British lord who turns out to be a Nazi sympathiser.

Get Out (2017) / March 24

Oscar-winner Jordan Peel's fantastic directorial debut, a satirical horror that tackles racism, slavery and liberal ignorance, never made it to Indian theatres, so this is your chance to catch the film that made waves two years ago — and earned a spot on our best-of.

Back to the Future (1985) / March 26

Not many films come close to the worldwide appeal and legacy left by this sci-fi entry featuring the iconic DeLorean that Michael J. Fox's character uses to (accidentally) time travel to when his parents were his age. Strange then that it didn't get the green light for years.

Inglourious Basterds (2009) / March 26

There are many reasons why this Quentin Tarantino flick — starring Brad Pitt, Christoph Waltz, Michael Fassbender, Diane Kruger, and Daniel Brühl — is a glorious movie (excuse us), but if you're looking for one, check out the 17-minute opening scene set at a farmhouse.

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977) / March 31

Closing out an unusually-heavy Spielberg month is this slow-paced sci-fi pic — which spent several years in development, being rewritten over and over — about an everyday blue-collar guy whose humdrum life turns upside down after an encounter with an unidentified flying object (UFO).

Here's the full list of all the new content coming to Netflix India in March 2019. We've marked Netflix Original titles in bold for your convenience.

March 1

2,215

BNK48: Girls Don't Cry

Budapest

Burn Out

Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians

Disturbia

Fast & Furious 6

Freedom Writers

Guru Aur Bhole: Season 3

Jaws

Johnny English

Johnny English Reborn

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Larva Island: Season 2

Losers

Märchen Mädchen: Season 1

Morning Glory

Nanny McPhee

Nanny McPhee Returns

Northern Rescue

River's Edge

Sab Jholmaal Hai: Season 4

Snow White & the Huntsman

Star Trek: Discovery: Season 2, weekly

The Bourne Identity

The Bourne Legacy

The Bourne Supremacy

The Bourne Ultimatum

The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.: Season 3

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

The Lovely Bones

The Purge

The Scorpion King

Winchester

Your Son

March 2

Romance is a Bonus Book

Wonder Woman

March 3

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 2, weekly

The Great Wall

March 5

Men on a Mission: 2018, weekly

Secret City: Under the Eagle: Season 2

March 7

The Order

March 8

After Life: Season 1

Bangkok Love Stories: Hey You!

Bangkok Love Stories: Innocence

Formula 1: Drive to Survive

Great News: Season 2

Immortals

Juanita

Lady J

Serenity

Shadow

Walk. Ride. Rodeo.

March 9

Champions: Season 1

Woodlawn

March 10

Fifty Shades Darker

March 12

Back to the Future Part III

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Jimmy Carr: The Best of, Ultimate, Gold, Greatest Hits

Schindler's List

Smokin' Aces

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 6

The Change-Up

March 13

Triple Frontier

March 15

Chief Daddy

Dry Martina

Edoardo Ferrario: Temi Caldi

If I Hadn't Met You

Las muñecas de la mafia: Season 2

Late Life: The Chien-ming Wang Story

Love, Death & Robots

Paskal

Queer Eye: Season 3

Robozuna: Season 2

The 5th Wave

Turn Up Charlie: Season 1

YooHoo to the Rescue

March 16

Green Door

The House

March 18

The Land of Hypocrisy: Season 1

March 19

Amy Schumer Growing

How do you like Wednesday?: Let's Roll for It! 1, 4 and 5

March 20

Ash vs. Evil Dead: Season 1-3

My Husband's Penis Won't Fit

March 21

About Last Night

Against All Odds

Antoine Griezmann: The Making of a Legend

Awakenings

Baby Geniuses

Captain Phillips

Catch and Release

Center Stage

Freedomland

Gladiator

Madeline

Maximum Risk

Midnight Express

Sex Tape

The Mirror Has Two Faces

The Remains of the Day

Under Suspicion

March 22

Carlo & Malik

Charlie's Colorforms City

Delhi Crime: Season 1

Historia de un crimen: Colosio

Mirage

Most Beautiful Thing

ReMastered: The Miami Showband Massacre

Selling Sunset

The Dirt

The OA: Season 2

Triple Threat

March 23

Oversize Cops

Risen

March 24

Get Out

March 26

American Pie Presents: Band Camp

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Charlie St. Cloud

Hannibal

Honey 2

Inglourious Basterds

Nate Bargatze: The Tennessee Kid

March 28

Knocked Up

The Pianist

March 29

15 August

Bayoneta

Ingress: The Animation

Osmosis: Season 1

Santa Clarita Diet: Season 3

Suits: Season 7

The Highwaymen

The Legend of Cocaine Island

Traitors

March 31

Annie

Close Encounters of the Third Kind

El sabor de las margaritas

I Spy

The End of the Tour

Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series

March TBA

On My Block: Season 2