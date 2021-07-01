Technology News
Netflix July 2021 Releases: Haseen Dillruba, Never Have I Ever, Feels Like Ishq, and More

Alongside Shailene Woodley, a Kingdom special, more Rick and Morty, and Mission: Impossible.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 1 July 2021 13:24 IST
Netflix July 2021 Releases: Haseen Dillruba, Never Have I Ever, Feels Like Ishq, and More

Photo Credit: Tejinder Singh Khamkha/Netflix

Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey in Haseen Dillruba

Highlights
  • Haseen Dillruba releases July 2 on Netflix globally
  • Never Have I Ever season 2 out July 15 on Netflix
  • Feels Like Ishq, available July 23, has six episodes

Netflix has announced just two original titles from India for July as yet. Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane star in the psychological thriller Haseen Dillruba, about a widow who's implicated in her husband's murder. Haseen Dillruba is out July 2 on Netflix. The other Indian original in July is the six-episode Feels Like Ishq, a young adult romcom anthology led by Radhika Madan, Tanya Maniktala, Zayn Marie Khan, and Neeraj Madhav. Feels Like Ishq releases July 23 on Netflix. For more Indian fare, look to the return of Indian-American high schooler Devi Vishwakumar in Never Have I Ever season 2, available July 15 on Netflix worldwide.

Internationally, we also have the romantic drama The Last Letter From Your Lover — premiering July 23 — that stars Shailene Woodley (in the 1960s) and Felicity Jones (in present day). Netflix will roll out the Fear Street trilogy on three successive Fridays, July 2, 9, and 16. Set in the fictional town of Shadyside, Leigh Janiak's horror film series spans centuries and features the likes of Sadie Sink and Kiana Madeira. The Guillermo del Toro-created Tales of Arcadia wraps up on July 21 with the movie Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans. And from South Korea, we have a special episode of Kingdom that finds Gianna Jun on a quest for vengeance. Kingdom: Ashin of the North strikes in July 23.

Outside of Netflix originals, Rick and Morty season 5 continues with new episodes every Monday in July. The first three Mission: Impossible movies are moving from Amazon Prime Video to Netflix in India at the start of the month. That's also the case for a couple of Warner Bros. titles, including Ben Affleck-led The Way Back on July 20. Another major licensed entry is Mad Max: The Fury Road — available July 1 — considered by many to be the greatest action movie of the 2010s.

Netflix July 2021 releases — the full list

With that, here's the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix India in July 2021. We've marked Netflix Original titles in bold.

July 1
The Angry Birds Movie
Audible
Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
Crash Pad
The Devil's Advocate
Dynasty Warriors
Framing John DeLorean
Generation 56k: Season 1
The Huntsman: Winter's War
Journey 2: The Mysterious Island
Kung Fu Panda 3
Mad Max
Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior
Mad Max: The Fury Road
Masameer County: Season 1
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible II
Mission: Impossible III
Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway
Orphan
A Perfect Murder
Quarantine Tales: Season 1
Sniper: Ghost Shooter
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Tusk
Warcraft
Young Royals: Season 1

July 2
The 8th Night
Big Timber: Season 1
Fear Street Part 1: 1994
Haseen Dillruba
Holiday on Mars (In vacanza su Marte)
Mortel: Season 2
RattleSnake – The Ahanna Story

July 4
Crawl
Dora and the Lost City of Gold
We the People: Season 1

July 5
Rick and Morty: Season 5, weekly
You Are My Spring: Season 1

July 6
I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 2
Richard Jewell

July 7
Cat People: Season 1
Dogs: Season 2
The Last Black Man in San Francisco
Major Grom: Plague Doctor
The Mire: '97
This Little Love of Mine
The War Next-door: Season 1

July 8
Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime: Limited Series
Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness: Season 1

July 9
Atypical: Season 4
Biohackers: Season 2
The Cook of Castamar: Season 1
Fear Street Part 2: 1978
Finding Hubby
How I Became a Superhero
How to Become a Tyrant: Season 1
Last Summer
Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach
Virgin River: Season 3
The Water Man

July 12
Animal Kingdom: Season 5, weekly

July 13
Day of Destiny
The Good Doctor: seasons 1–3
Ridley Jones: Season 1

July 14
A Classic Horror Story
The Guide to the Perfect Family
Heist: Season 1
My Unorthodox Life: Season 1
Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendía?
Rust Creek

July 15
A Perfect Fit
BEASTARS: Season 2
The Bronze
Desperado
Emicida: AmarElo - Live in São Paulo
Fairy Tail: Season 4
Last Men in Aleppo
My Amanda
Never Have I Ever: Season 2
Omar
Peppa Pig: Season 6

July 16
Deep
Explained: Season 3, weekly
Fear Street Part 3: 1666
Johnny Test: Season 1

July 20
The Way Back

July 21
Chernobyl 1986
Just Mercy
The Movies That Made Us: Season 2
Sanitation Day
Sexy Beasts: Season 1
Too Hot to Handle: Brazil: Season 1, new episodes
Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans

July 22
Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop

July 23
A Second Chance: Rivals!
Bankrolled
Blood Red Sky
Feels Like Ishq: Season 1
Kingdom: Ashin of the North
The Last Letter From Your Lover
Masters of the Universe: Revelation
Sky Rojo: Season 2

July 27
Mighty Express: Season 4

July 28
Bartkowiak
The Snitch Cartel: Origins: Season 1
Tattoo Redo: Season 1
Too Hot to Handle: Brazil: Season 1, new episodes

July 29
Resort to Love
Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom

July 30
Centaurworld: Season 1
Glow Up: Season 3
The Last Mercenary
Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean
Outer Banks: Season 2

Akhil Arora
