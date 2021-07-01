Netflix has announced just two original titles from India for July as yet. Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane star in the psychological thriller Haseen Dillruba, about a widow who's implicated in her husband's murder. Haseen Dillruba is out July 2 on Netflix. The other Indian original in July is the six-episode Feels Like Ishq, a young adult romcom anthology led by Radhika Madan, Tanya Maniktala, Zayn Marie Khan, and Neeraj Madhav. Feels Like Ishq releases July 23 on Netflix. For more Indian fare, look to the return of Indian-American high schooler Devi Vishwakumar in Never Have I Ever season 2, available July 15 on Netflix worldwide.

Internationally, we also have the romantic drama The Last Letter From Your Lover — premiering July 23 — that stars Shailene Woodley (in the 1960s) and Felicity Jones (in present day). Netflix will roll out the Fear Street trilogy on three successive Fridays, July 2, 9, and 16. Set in the fictional town of Shadyside, Leigh Janiak's horror film series spans centuries and features the likes of Sadie Sink and Kiana Madeira. The Guillermo del Toro-created Tales of Arcadia wraps up on July 21 with the movie Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans. And from South Korea, we have a special episode of Kingdom that finds Gianna Jun on a quest for vengeance. Kingdom: Ashin of the North strikes in July 23.

Outside of Netflix originals, Rick and Morty season 5 continues with new episodes every Monday in July. The first three Mission: Impossible movies are moving from Amazon Prime Video to Netflix in India at the start of the month. That's also the case for a couple of Warner Bros. titles, including Ben Affleck-led The Way Back on July 20. Another major licensed entry is Mad Max: The Fury Road — available July 1 — considered by many to be the greatest action movie of the 2010s.

Netflix July 2021 releases — the full list

With that, here's the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix India in July 2021. We've marked Netflix Original titles in bold.

July 1

The Angry Birds Movie

Audible

Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

Crash Pad

The Devil's Advocate

Dynasty Warriors

Framing John DeLorean

Generation 56k: Season 1

The Huntsman: Winter's War

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island

Kung Fu Panda 3

Mad Max

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior

Mad Max: The Fury Road

Masameer County: Season 1

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible III

Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway

Orphan

A Perfect Murder

Quarantine Tales: Season 1

Sniper: Ghost Shooter

The Talented Mr. Ripley

Tusk

Warcraft

Young Royals: Season 1

July 2

The 8th Night

Big Timber: Season 1

Fear Street Part 1: 1994

Haseen Dillruba

Holiday on Mars (In vacanza su Marte)

Mortel: Season 2

RattleSnake – The Ahanna Story

July 4

Crawl

Dora and the Lost City of Gold

We the People: Season 1

July 5

Rick and Morty: Season 5, weekly

You Are My Spring: Season 1

July 6

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 2

Richard Jewell

July 7

Cat People: Season 1

Dogs: Season 2

The Last Black Man in San Francisco

Major Grom: Plague Doctor

The Mire: '97

This Little Love of Mine

The War Next-door: Season 1

July 8

Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime: Limited Series

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness: Season 1

July 9

Atypical: Season 4

Biohackers: Season 2

The Cook of Castamar: Season 1

Fear Street Part 2: 1978

Finding Hubby

How I Became a Superhero

How to Become a Tyrant: Season 1

Last Summer

Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach

Virgin River: Season 3

The Water Man

July 12

Animal Kingdom: Season 5, weekly

July 13

Day of Destiny

The Good Doctor: seasons 1–3

Ridley Jones: Season 1

July 14

A Classic Horror Story

The Guide to the Perfect Family

Heist: Season 1

My Unorthodox Life: Season 1

Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendía?

Rust Creek

July 15

A Perfect Fit

BEASTARS: Season 2

The Bronze

Desperado

Emicida: AmarElo - Live in São Paulo

Fairy Tail: Season 4

Last Men in Aleppo

My Amanda

Never Have I Ever: Season 2

Omar

Peppa Pig: Season 6

July 16

Deep

Explained: Season 3, weekly

Fear Street Part 3: 1666

Johnny Test: Season 1

July 20

The Way Back

July 21

Chernobyl 1986

Just Mercy

The Movies That Made Us: Season 2

Sanitation Day

Sexy Beasts: Season 1

Too Hot to Handle: Brazil: Season 1, new episodes

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans

July 22

Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop

July 23

A Second Chance: Rivals!

Bankrolled

Blood Red Sky

Feels Like Ishq: Season 1

Kingdom: Ashin of the North

The Last Letter From Your Lover

Masters of the Universe: Revelation

Sky Rojo: Season 2

July 27

Mighty Express: Season 4

July 28

Bartkowiak

The Snitch Cartel: Origins: Season 1

Tattoo Redo: Season 1

Too Hot to Handle: Brazil: Season 1, new episodes

July 29

Resort to Love

Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom