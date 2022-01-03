Netflix has announced just the one original title from India for January as yet. Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, and Anchal Singh star in the pulpy thriller Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein in which a man (Bhasin) slips down a dark, risky path to reclaim his life after he is relentlessly pursued by a powerful politician's daughter (Singh) who will do anything to make him hers. Apharan's Sidharth Sengupta is the creator, writer, showrunner, and director on Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein that arrives January 14 on Netflix. Saurabh Shukla, Brijendra Kala, Arunoday Singh, Surya Sharma, Anant Joshi, Sunita Rajwar, Shashi Verma, Anjuman Saxena, and Hetal Gada are also part of the Netflix series.

Internationally, the Jason Bateman-led crime drama Ozark begins its fourth and final season January 21 on Netflix. Ozark season 4 is split into two seven-episode halves (Part 1 and Part 2) and the latter has no release date as yet. Ricky Gervais is also ending his black comedy-drama series After Life — he's the star, creator, writer, and director — with a third and final season dropping January 14. The post-apocalyptic dystopian Snowpiercer is back for a third round starting January 25 on Netflix. The animated series DOTA: Dragon's Blood returns for its second season (called Book 2) January 18. And Kristen Bell leads the darkly comic satirical The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window, available January 28 on Netflix.

From Gehraiyaan to Return to Hogwarts: What to Watch in January on OTT

If it's Netflix original movies you want, you might be interested in the post-apocalyptic sci-fi thriller Mother/Android — from the writer of Netflix's Project Power — where a young pregnant woman (Chloë Grace Moretz) and her boyfriend (Algee Smith) desperately search for safety after a robot uprising. Mother/Android releases January 7 on Netflix, three weeks after its US premiere on Hulu. Adam Sandler produces the based-on-a-true-story sports family comedy Home Team in which a suspended NFL coach (Kevin James) tries to reconnect with his son by coaching his hapless youth football team. Home Team is out January 28 on Netflix.

Over in the unscripted space, Too Hot to Handle — in which gorgeous singles staying in close proximity must give up sex to win a grand prize — returns for its third season January 19 on Netflix. For football fans, there's the docu-series Neymar: The Perfect Chaos as the Brazilian star shares the highs and lows of his personal life and football career. Featuring interviews with Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, and David Beckham, Neymar: The Perfect Chaos kicks in January 25 on Netflix. Cristiano Ronaldo fans might want to check out I Am Georgina — January 27 on Netflix — as they get an in-depth peek into the daily life of Georgina Rodríguez: mom, influencer, businesswoman, and Cristiano Ronaldo's partner. Yes, Ronaldo will show up now and then in the Netflix series.

The 61 Most Anticipated Movies of 2022

That leaves the licensing department. Mission: Impossible – Fallout, the sixth chapter in the long-running espionage action franchise led by Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, and Henry Cavill, returns to Netflix at the start of January. But it's still the same censored version that Netflix had first brought to India in mid-2020. Also, back to Netflix India is the stellar near-silent horror movie A Quiet Place. The Mindy Kaling and Emma Thompson-starrer comedy Late Night enters Netflix India on January 7. The Angry Birds Movie 2 rolls in January 14 on Netflix in India. The brilliant Oscar-winning animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse swings in January 20 on Netflix India. And towards the end of the month on January 29, Robert Downey Jr.-led Dolittle storms onto Netflix India.

Netflix India January 2022 releases — the full list

With that, here's the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix India in January 2022. We've marked Netflix Original titles in bold.

January 1

Black School Rules: Season 1

Chief Daddy 2 – Going for Broke

The Hook Up Plan: Season 3

LEGO Ninjago: Season 3 Part 1 – The Island

LEGO Ninjago: Season 3 Part 2 – Seabound

Mission: Impossible – Fallout

My Dear Exes: Season 1

Open: Season 3

Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1

A Quiet Place

Thomas & Friends: Race for the Sodor Cup

War of the Worlds

January 4

Action Pack: Season 1

When Calls the Heart: Season 6

January 5

Four to Dinner

Rebelde: Season 1

January 6

The Club: Part 2

Hanwoo Rhapsody, new episode

The Wasteland

The Wolf Hour

January 7

Binti

Hype House

Johnny Test: Season 2

Late Night

The Making of the King

Mother/Android

January 8

Slender Man

January 10

The Quest: Season 1

Undercover: Season 3

January 11

Dear Mother

January 12

Cheer: Season 2

How I Fell in Love with a Gangster

January 13

Brazen

The Journalist: Season 1

Photocopier

Shaman King: Season 1, more episodes

January 14

After Life: Season 3

The Angry Birds Movie 2

Archive 81: Season 1

Fatuma

The House

Riverdance: The Animated Adventure

This Is Not a Comedy

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein: Season 1

January 15

I'm Your Destiny: Season 1

The Most Difficult Romance: Season 1

My High School Business: Season 1

My Love Mix-Up!: Season 1

Nobuta wo produce: Season 1

January 17

Blippi: Collection 6

January 18

DOTA: Dragon's Blood: Book 2

Mighty Express: Train Trouble

January 19

El marginal: Season 4

Heavenly Bites: Mexico: Season 1

The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman: Limited Series

Too Hot to Handle: Season 3

January 20

Midnight Asia: Eat · Dance · Dream: Season 1

The Royal Treatment

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

January 21

The Gift

Munich – The Edge of War

My Father's Violin

Ozark: Season 4 Part 1

Summer Heat: Season 1

January 24

Three Songs for Benazir

January 25

Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 2

Neymar: The Perfect Chaos: Limited Series

Snowpiercer: Season 3

January 26

The Sinner: Season 4

January 27

Angry Birds: Summer Madness: Season 1

Chosen: Season 1

Clemency

Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery: Season 1

I Am Georgina/ Soy Georgina: Season 1

Only You

January 28

All of Us Are Dead: Season 1

Feria: The Darkest Light: Season 1

Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness: Season 1

Home Team

In From the Cold: Season 1

The Orbital Children: Season 1

The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window

January 29

Dolittle

The Falls