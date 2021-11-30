Money Heist is arguably Netflix's biggest title in December, with the five-episode second volume of the fifth and final season set to wrap up the global hit Spanish series for good. Time to bring out the tissue box maybe for some on December 3. Lost in Space also wraps up in December with its third and final season dropping December 1. Henry Cavill's monster hunter returns in The Witcher season 2 December 17 on Netflix. Cobra Kai will lay out the mats for season 4 on New Year's Eve, as Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos join forces. Emily in Paris' Lily Collins deals with her hookup in season 2 that arrives December 22 on Netflix. And having wrapped up a couple of months earlier on HBO Max, Titans season 3 is also here for Indian viewers as a ‘Netflix original', on December 8.

From India, Netflix has announced four original titles for December 2021. Tovino Thomas' tailor becomes a superhero after being struck by lightning in Minnal Murali — releasing Christmas Eve on Netflix — and then must protect his city from a violent heist. Raveena Tandon's outgoing hill station cop lands the case of her life and must battle politicians and beasts to solve a murder in Aranyak, premiering December 10. Madhavan and Surveen Chawla juggle their impending divorce while living together in Decoupled, out December 17 on Netflix. And in Cobalt Blue — available December 3 — a brother and sister both fall for the enigmatic paying guest (Prateik Babbar) at their home, sending shockwaves through their traditional Marathi family.

Elsewhere, some big stars will descend onto Netflix in December. Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep and Jonah Hill are part of a stellar ensemble in the satirical black comedy Don't Look Up, releasing Christmas Eve. Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, and Jesse Plemons are part of the acclaimed Western The Power of the Dog, out December 1. And Sandra Bullock, Viola Davis, Vincent D'Onofrio, and Jon Bernthal are in the gritty drama The Unforgivable, available December 10. Olivia Colman and Dakota Johnson lead the acclaimed adaptation of Elena Ferrante's novel, The Lost Daughter, unfurling New Year's Eve on Netflix.

Meanwhile, David Fincher will present Voir, a collection of essays in praise of cinema from the perspective of film lovers who look at moments that “thrilled, perplexed, challenged and forever changed them.” All Voir episodes will be shown December 6 on Netflix. And at the end of the month on New Year's Eve, Queer Eye fans will be treated to season 6 as the quintet heads to Austin, Texas.

Netflix India December 2021 releases — the full list

With that, here's the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix India in December 2021. We've marked Netflix Original titles in bold.

December 1

Agatha Christie's Crooked House

Archer: Season 12

Beyblade Burst Turbo: Season 1

Bordertown: The Mural Murders

The Cleanse

Elysium

Green Snake

How do you like Wednesday?: Season 18

I'm Standing on a Million Lives: Season 2

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: STONE OCEAN

Kayko and Kokosh: Seasons 1–2

Lost in Space: Season 3

The Power of the Dog

The Punisher (2004)

Punisher: War Zone

Switch

Warriors of Heaven and Earth

xXx (2002)

December 2

#ABtalks: Season 1

The Coyotes: Limited Series

Don't Let Go

Rain or Shine: Season 2

Single All the Way

The Whole Truth

December 3

Cobalt Blue

Coming Out Colton: Season 1

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 4

Mixtape

Money Heist: Part 5 Vol. 2

Money Heist: From Tokyo to Berlin: Volume 2

December 6

David and the Elves

The Lighthouse

Our Beloved Summer: Season 1, new episode

Voir: Season 1

December 7

Centaurworld: Season 2

Go Dog Go: Season 2

Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo)

December 8

Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special

Titans: Season 3

December 9

200 Meters

Arisaka

Asakusa Kid

Bonus Family: Season 4

The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos

Haifa Street

Seberg

Shaman King: Season 1, new episodes

December 10

Anonymously Yours

Aranyak: Season 1

Back to the Outback

The Blacklist: Season 9 Episode 6

Cinema Fighters

How to Ruin Christmas: The Funeral

Saturday Morning All Star Hits!: Season 1

Song Story: Cinema Fighters Project

Still Out of My League

That Moment, My Heart Cried: Cinema Fighters Project

Twentysomethings: Austin

Two

The Unforgivable

Utamonogatari

December 11

The Hungry and the Hairy: Season 1

Inspector Koo: Season 1, new episode

December 12

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

December 14

The Future Diary: Season 1

Russell Howard: Lubricant

StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year

December 15

Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe

The Hand of God

Selling Tampa: Season 1

Superstore: Season 6

Tokyo Godfathers

December 16

Aggretsuko: Season 4

A California Christmas: City Lights

A Naija Christmas

Puff: Wonders of the Reef

December 17

Decoupled: Season 1

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 6: Homecoming

The Witcher: Season 2

December 18

Bulgasal: Immortal Souls

Single's Inferno, new episode

December 19

What Happened in Oslo

December 20

Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar

December 21

Grumpy Christmas

Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster

December 22

Emily in Paris: Season 2

December 23

Elite Short Stories: Patrick

December 24

1000 Miles from Christmas

Don't Look Up

Minnal Murali

The Silent Sea: Season 1

Stand by Me Doraemon 2

Vicky and Her Mystery

December 25

Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material

Mr. Hiiragi's Homeroom: Season 1

Stories of a Generation - with Pope Francis: Limited Series

December 26

Lulli

December 28

Word Party Presents: Math!: Season 1

December 29

Anxious People: Season 1

Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer

December 30

Hilda and the Mountain King

Kitz: Season 1

December 31

Cobra Kai: Season 4

The Lost Daughter

Queer Eye: Season 6

Seal Team

Stay Close: Season 1

Watch on Money Heist Season 5 Release Date 3 September 2021

Genre Action, Crime, Drama

Duration 4h 18min

Cast Úrsula Corberó, Álvaro Morte, Itziar Ituño, Pedro Alonso, Paco Tous, Alba Flores, Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo, Enrique Arce, María Pedraza, Darko Perić, Darko Perić, Kiti Mánver, Hovik Keuchkerian, Luka Peroš, Belén Cuesta, Fernando Cayo, Rodrigo de la Serna, Najwa Nimri

Music Manel Santisteban, Iván Martínez Lacámara

Producer Álex Pina, Sonia Martínez, Jesús Colmenar, Esther Martínez Lobato, Nacho Manubens

Production Atresmedia, Vancouver Media

Users Rating (3.4/5)

Watch on Aranyak Release Date 10 December 2021

Genre Crime, Thriller

Cast Raveena Tandon, Parambrata Chatterjee, Ashutosh Rana, Zakir Hussain, Megna Malik

Director Vinay Waikul

Producer Siddarth Roy Kapur

Production Roy Kapur Films, Ramesh Sippy Entertainment

Watch on Decoupled Season 1 Release Date 17 December 2021

Genre Comedy

Cast R. Madhavan, Surveen Chawla

Director Hardik Mehta

Production Bombay Fables, Andolan Films