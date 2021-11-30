Technology News
Netflix India December 2021 Releases: Money Heist, The Witcher, Lost in Space, and More

Alongside Cobra Kai, Minnal Murali, Emily in Paris, Titans, Aranyak, and Decoupled.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 30 November 2021 17:53 IST
Netflix India December 2021 Releases: Money Heist, The Witcher, Lost in Space, and More

Photo Credit: Tamara Arranz/Netflix

Money Heist season 5 “Volume 2”

  • Money Heist season 5 ‘Volume 2’ out December 3 on Netflix
  • Henry Cavill leads The Witcher season 2, out December 17
  • Lost in Space season 3 release date is December 1 on Netflix

Money Heist is arguably Netflix's biggest title in December, with the five-episode second volume of the fifth and final season set to wrap up the global hit Spanish series for good. Time to bring out the tissue box maybe for some on December 3. Lost in Space also wraps up in December with its third and final season dropping December 1. Henry Cavill's monster hunter returns in The Witcher season 2 December 17 on Netflix. Cobra Kai will lay out the mats for season 4 on New Year's Eve, as Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos join forces. Emily in Paris' Lily Collins deals with her hookup in season 2 that arrives December 22 on Netflix. And having wrapped up a couple of months earlier on HBO Max, Titans season 3 is also here for Indian viewers as a ‘Netflix original', on December 8.

From India, Netflix has announced four original titles for December 2021. Tovino Thomas' tailor becomes a superhero after being struck by lightning in Minnal Murali — releasing Christmas Eve on Netflix — and then must protect his city from a violent heist. Raveena Tandon's outgoing hill station cop lands the case of her life and must battle politicians and beasts to solve a murder in Aranyak, premiering December 10. Madhavan and Surveen Chawla juggle their impending divorce while living together in Decoupled, out December 17 on Netflix. And in Cobalt Blue — available December 3 — a brother and sister both fall for the enigmatic paying guest (Prateik Babbar) at their home, sending shockwaves through their traditional Marathi family.

From Spider-Man: No Way Home to Money Heist, What to Watch in December

Elsewhere, some big stars will descend onto Netflix in December. Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep and Jonah Hill are part of a stellar ensemble in the satirical black comedy Don't Look Up, releasing Christmas Eve. Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, and Jesse Plemons are part of the acclaimed Western The Power of the Dog, out December 1. And Sandra Bullock, Viola Davis, Vincent D'Onofrio, and Jon Bernthal are in the gritty drama The Unforgivable, available December 10. Olivia Colman and Dakota Johnson lead the acclaimed adaptation of Elena Ferrante's novel, The Lost Daughter, unfurling New Year's Eve on Netflix.

Meanwhile, David Fincher will present Voir, a collection of essays in praise of cinema from the perspective of film lovers who look at moments that “thrilled, perplexed, challenged and forever changed them.” All Voir episodes will be shown December 6 on Netflix. And at the end of the month on New Year's Eve, Queer Eye fans will be treated to season 6 as the quintet heads to Austin, Texas.

Netflix India December 2021 releases — the full list

With that, here's the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix India in December 2021. We've marked Netflix Original titles in bold.

December 1
Agatha Christie's Crooked House
Archer: Season 12
Beyblade Burst Turbo: Season 1
Bordertown: The Mural Murders
The Cleanse
Elysium
Green Snake
How do you like Wednesday?: Season 18
I'm Standing on a Million Lives: Season 2
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: STONE OCEAN
Kayko and Kokosh: Seasons 1–2
Lost in Space: Season 3
The Power of the Dog
The Punisher (2004)
Punisher: War Zone
Switch
Warriors of Heaven and Earth
xXx (2002)

December 2
#ABtalks: Season 1
The Coyotes: Limited Series
Don't Let Go
Rain or Shine: Season 2
Single All the Way
The Whole Truth

December 3
Cobalt Blue
Coming Out Colton: Season 1
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 4
Mixtape
Money Heist: Part 5 Vol. 2
Money Heist: From Tokyo to Berlin: Volume 2

December 6
David and the Elves
The Lighthouse
Our Beloved Summer: Season 1, new episode
Voir: Season 1

December 7
Centaurworld: Season 2
Go Dog Go: Season 2
Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo)

December 8
Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special
Titans: Season 3

December 9
200 Meters
Arisaka
Asakusa Kid
Bonus Family: Season 4
The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos
Haifa Street
Seberg
Shaman King: Season 1, new episodes

December 10
Anonymously Yours
Aranyak: Season 1
Back to the Outback
The Blacklist: Season 9 Episode 6
Cinema Fighters
How to Ruin Christmas: The Funeral
Saturday Morning All Star Hits!: Season 1
Song Story: Cinema Fighters Project
Still Out of My League
That Moment, My Heart Cried: Cinema Fighters Project
Twentysomethings: Austin
Two
The Unforgivable
Utamonogatari

December 11
The Hungry and the Hairy: Season 1
Inspector Koo: Season 1, new episode

December 12
Rush Hour 2
Rush Hour 3

December 14
The Future Diary: Season 1
Russell Howard: Lubricant
StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year

December 15
Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe
The Hand of God
Selling Tampa: Season 1
Superstore: Season 6
Tokyo Godfathers

December 16
Aggretsuko: Season 4
A California Christmas: City Lights
A Naija Christmas
Puff: Wonders of the Reef

December 17
Decoupled: Season 1
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 6: Homecoming
The Witcher: Season 2

December 18
Bulgasal: Immortal Souls
Single's Inferno, new episode

December 19
What Happened in Oslo

December 20
Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar

December 21
Grumpy Christmas
Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster

December 22
Emily in Paris: Season 2

December 23
Elite Short Stories: Patrick

December 24
1000 Miles from Christmas
Don't Look Up
Minnal Murali
The Silent Sea: Season 1
Stand by Me Doraemon 2
Vicky and Her Mystery

December 25
Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material
Mr. Hiiragi's Homeroom: Season 1
Stories of a Generation - with Pope Francis: Limited Series

December 26
Lulli

December 28
Word Party Presents: Math!: Season 1

December 29
Anxious People: Season 1
Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer

December 30
Hilda and the Mountain King
Kitz: Season 1

December 31
Cobra Kai: Season 4
The Lost Daughter
Queer Eye: Season 6
Seal Team
Stay Close: Season 1

  • Release Date 3 September 2021
  • Genre Action, Crime, Drama
  • Duration 4h 18min
  • Cast
    Úrsula Corberó, Álvaro Morte, Itziar Ituño, Pedro Alonso, Paco Tous, Alba Flores, Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo, Enrique Arce, María Pedraza, Darko Perić, Darko Perić, Kiti Mánver, Hovik Keuchkerian, Luka Peroš, Belén Cuesta, Fernando Cayo, Rodrigo de la Serna, Najwa Nimri
  • Music Manel Santisteban, Iván Martínez Lacámara
  • Producer Álex Pina, Sonia Martínez, Jesús Colmenar, Esther Martínez Lobato, Nacho Manubens
  • Production Atresmedia, Vancouver Media
  • Users Rating
    (3.4/5)
Aranyak Watch on Netflix

Aranyak

  • Release Date 10 December 2021
  • Genre Crime, Thriller
  • Cast
    Raveena Tandon, Parambrata Chatterjee, Ashutosh Rana, Zakir Hussain, Megna Malik
  • Director Vinay Waikul
  • Producer Siddarth Roy Kapur
  • Production Roy Kapur Films, Ramesh Sippy Entertainment
Decoupled Season 1 Watch on Netflix

Decoupled Season 1

  • Release Date 17 December 2021
  • Genre Comedy
  • Cast
    R. Madhavan, Surveen Chawla
  • Director Hardik Mehta
  • Production Bombay Fables, Andolan Films
Cobalt Blue Watch on Netflix

Cobalt Blue

  • Release Date 3 December 2021
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Drama
  • Duration 1h 52min
  • Cast
    Prateik Babbar, Neelay Mehendale, Anjali Sivaraman
  • Director Sachin Kundalkar
  • Production Open Air Films
Is Red Notice more (or less) than the sum of its leads: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Netflix, Netflix India, New on Netflix, Money Heist season 5 Volume 2, The Witcher season 2, Lost in Space season 3, Cobra Kai season 4, Minnal Murali, Titans season 3, Aranyak, Decoupled, Dont Look Up, Cobalt Blue, Archer, Elysium, The Punisher, Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous, Fast and Furious, The Silent Sea
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora
Netflix India December 2021 Releases: Money Heist, The Witcher, Lost in Space, and More
