Money Heist is arguably Netflix's biggest title in December, with the five-episode second volume of the fifth and final season set to wrap up the global hit Spanish series for good. Time to bring out the tissue box maybe for some on December 3. Lost in Space also wraps up in December with its third and final season dropping December 1. Henry Cavill's monster hunter returns in The Witcher season 2 December 17 on Netflix. Cobra Kai will lay out the mats for season 4 on New Year's Eve, as Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos join forces. Emily in Paris' Lily Collins deals with her hookup in season 2 that arrives December 22 on Netflix. And having wrapped up a couple of months earlier on HBO Max, Titans season 3 is also here for Indian viewers as a ‘Netflix original', on December 8.
From India, Netflix has announced four original titles for December 2021. Tovino Thomas' tailor becomes a superhero after being struck by lightning in Minnal Murali — releasing Christmas Eve on Netflix — and then must protect his city from a violent heist. Raveena Tandon's outgoing hill station cop lands the case of her life and must battle politicians and beasts to solve a murder in Aranyak, premiering December 10. Madhavan and Surveen Chawla juggle their impending divorce while living together in Decoupled, out December 17 on Netflix. And in Cobalt Blue — available December 3 — a brother and sister both fall for the enigmatic paying guest (Prateik Babbar) at their home, sending shockwaves through their traditional Marathi family.
Elsewhere, some big stars will descend onto Netflix in December. Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep and Jonah Hill are part of a stellar ensemble in the satirical black comedy Don't Look Up, releasing Christmas Eve. Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, and Jesse Plemons are part of the acclaimed Western The Power of the Dog, out December 1. And Sandra Bullock, Viola Davis, Vincent D'Onofrio, and Jon Bernthal are in the gritty drama The Unforgivable, available December 10. Olivia Colman and Dakota Johnson lead the acclaimed adaptation of Elena Ferrante's novel, The Lost Daughter, unfurling New Year's Eve on Netflix.
Meanwhile, David Fincher will present Voir, a collection of essays in praise of cinema from the perspective of film lovers who look at moments that “thrilled, perplexed, challenged and forever changed them.” All Voir episodes will be shown December 6 on Netflix. And at the end of the month on New Year's Eve, Queer Eye fans will be treated to season 6 as the quintet heads to Austin, Texas.
With that, here's the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix India in December 2021. We've marked Netflix Original titles in bold.
December 1
Agatha Christie's Crooked House
Archer: Season 12
Beyblade Burst Turbo: Season 1
Bordertown: The Mural Murders
The Cleanse
Elysium
Green Snake
How do you like Wednesday?: Season 18
I'm Standing on a Million Lives: Season 2
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: STONE OCEAN
Kayko and Kokosh: Seasons 1–2
Lost in Space: Season 3
The Power of the Dog
The Punisher (2004)
Punisher: War Zone
Switch
Warriors of Heaven and Earth
xXx (2002)
December 2
#ABtalks: Season 1
The Coyotes: Limited Series
Don't Let Go
Rain or Shine: Season 2
Single All the Way
The Whole Truth
December 3
Cobalt Blue
Coming Out Colton: Season 1
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 4
Mixtape
Money Heist: Part 5 Vol. 2
Money Heist: From Tokyo to Berlin: Volume 2
December 6
David and the Elves
The Lighthouse
Our Beloved Summer: Season 1, new episode
Voir: Season 1
December 7
Centaurworld: Season 2
Go Dog Go: Season 2
Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo)
December 8
Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special
Titans: Season 3
December 9
200 Meters
Arisaka
Asakusa Kid
Bonus Family: Season 4
The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos
Haifa Street
Seberg
Shaman King: Season 1, new episodes
December 10
Anonymously Yours
Aranyak: Season 1
Back to the Outback
The Blacklist: Season 9 Episode 6
Cinema Fighters
How to Ruin Christmas: The Funeral
Saturday Morning All Star Hits!: Season 1
Song Story: Cinema Fighters Project
Still Out of My League
That Moment, My Heart Cried: Cinema Fighters Project
Twentysomethings: Austin
Two
The Unforgivable
Utamonogatari
December 11
The Hungry and the Hairy: Season 1
Inspector Koo: Season 1, new episode
December 12
Rush Hour 2
Rush Hour 3
December 14
The Future Diary: Season 1
Russell Howard: Lubricant
StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year
December 15
Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe
The Hand of God
Selling Tampa: Season 1
Superstore: Season 6
Tokyo Godfathers
December 16
Aggretsuko: Season 4
A California Christmas: City Lights
A Naija Christmas
Puff: Wonders of the Reef
December 17
Decoupled: Season 1
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 6: Homecoming
The Witcher: Season 2
December 18
Bulgasal: Immortal Souls
Single's Inferno, new episode
December 19
What Happened in Oslo
December 20
Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar
December 21
Grumpy Christmas
Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster
December 22
Emily in Paris: Season 2
December 23
Elite Short Stories: Patrick
December 24
1000 Miles from Christmas
Don't Look Up
Minnal Murali
The Silent Sea: Season 1
Stand by Me Doraemon 2
Vicky and Her Mystery
December 25
Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material
Mr. Hiiragi's Homeroom: Season 1
Stories of a Generation - with Pope Francis: Limited Series
December 26
Lulli
December 28
Word Party Presents: Math!: Season 1
December 29
Anxious People: Season 1
Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer
December 30
Hilda and the Mountain King
Kitz: Season 1
December 31
Cobra Kai: Season 4
The Lost Daughter
Queer Eye: Season 6
Seal Team
Stay Close: Season 1
