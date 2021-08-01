Netflix has announced just two original titles from India for August as yet. Presented by Mani Ratnam, Navarasa — available August 6 on Netflix — is an anthology collection of nine half-hour short films about nine human emotions. It stars the likes of Revathy, Suriya, Parvathy, Aditi Balan, Vijay Sethupathy, Arvind Swamy, Siddarth, and Yogi Babu. And we have directors such as Gautham Menon, K.V. Anand, and Karthick Naren. The other title is reality competition series Comedy Premium League, premiering August 20 and featuring Rohan Joshi, Tanmay Bhat, Amit Tandon, Mallika Dua, Kenny Sebastian, Kaneez Surka, Sumukhi Suresh and Prajakta Koli among others. The third non-original Indian title is docuseries A Big Little Murder (out August 6) about the truth behind the brutal 2017 murder of a young Indian schoolboy.

Internationally, Jason Momoa (Aquaman) pursues justice for his wife's death against big pharma in Sweet Girl on August 20. Joey King is back in rom-com trilogy's final chapter The Kissing Booth 3 on August 11. John David Washington is on the run in Greece in Beckett, coming August 13. Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton) lends his voice and musical talents to the animated Vivo, available August 6. Sandra Oh (Grey's Anatomy) is the first woman of colour chair at a failing English department in The Chair, out August 20. Diego Luna (Narcos: Mexico) goes behind the camera for satirical dramedy Everything Will Be Fine, also August 20. Rosa Salazar (Alita: Battle Angel) tumbles down ‘90s Hollywood's rabbit hole of sex, revenge and kittens in Brand New Cherry Flavor on August 13. Zoe Kazan (The Big Sick) and Adrian Grenier (Entourage) are stuck in Clickbait, unfolding August 25.

From F9 to The Suicide Squad, What to Watch in August

Outside fiction in August, Netflix has a Paris Hilton cooking series — which is exactly like what you would expect. Cooking with Paris fires up August 4 on Netflix. At the very end of the month on August 31, organising-obsessed celebrity Marie Kondo returns with a new series, Sparking Joy, where she will help others and share her organised world too. And then there's the sports docuseries Untold, with four feature-length episodes devoted to Olympic winner Caitlyn Jenner, world champion boxer Christy Martin, the 2004 Pacers-Pistons brawl, and the mob boss of a hockey team Jimmy Galante. Untold will air over four consecutive Saturdays on Netflix, on August 10, 17, 24, and 31.

In the animated department, The Witcher universe expands with an adult anime prequel film in The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, streaming August 23. For kids, the spin-off animated series Fast & Furious Spy Racers heads to South Pacific for its fifth season on August 13. On the same day, Netflix India will also add Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw — in the same month as F9 coming to Indian cinemas.

Speaking of licensed content, J.J. Abrams' 2009 Star Trek reboot and Guillermo del Toro's Pacific Rim arrive August 1 on Netflix, alongside Tim Burton's Beetlejuice, Oscar-winning The Bridge on the River Kwai, and the Emmy-winning doc Apollo 11. On Independence Day, Netflix will get all seasons of Downton Abbey (already on Prime Video). Gemini Man with two Will Smiths shoots in August 22. And lastly, there's more Keeping Up with the Kardashians on August 17.

Netflix India August 2021 releases — the full list

With that, here's the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix India in August 2021. We've marked Netflix Original titles in bold.

August 1

American Outlaws

Apollo 11 (2019)

Asuka High School March!: Season 1

Beetlejuice

Below Deck Mediterranean: multiple seasons

The Bridge on the River Kwai

Chocolat

Constantine

The Dark Tower

The Firm

The Girl in the Bathtub

I missed you: Director's Cut

Kiss the Girls

Pacific Rim

Perfect Stranger

The Pledge

The Roommate

San Andreas

Serendipity

Say I Do

Star Trek

Time and Tide

August 3

The 2nd

Ije: The Journey

Pray Away

Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord

Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified: Season 1

August 4

‘76

Aftermath

The Art of Self-Defense

Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami: Season 1

Control Z: Season 2

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 3

Cooking With Paris: Season 1

August 5

Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love

One Day That Changed Asia: Season 1

Titoudao: Inspired by the True Story of a Wayang Star: Season 1

August 6

A Big Little Murder: Season 1

Days of Disaster: Season 1

Hit & Run: Season 1

In Search of The Frog Boys: Season 1

Inside the Children's ICU: Season 1

Last Madame: Season 1

Navarasa: Volume 1

The Negotiators: Season 1

Quam's Money

The Swarm

Vivo

Wild City: Forest Life

Wild City: Secret World

August 7

Takizawa Kabuki ZERO 2020 The Movie

August 9

My Blood & Bones in a Flowing Galaxy

SHAMAN KING: Season 1

Wet Season

August 10

The Crowned Clown: Season 1

Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 2

I Need Romance: Season 1

Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang

Untold: Malice at the Palace

August 11

Bake Squad: Season 1

La diosa del asfalto / Asphalt Goddess

The Kissing Booth 3

Misha and the Wolves

August 12

AlRawabi School for Girls: Limited Series

Lokillo: Nothing's the Same

Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild

August 13

Beckett

Brand New Cherry Flavor: Limited Series

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 5: South Pacific

Gone for Good: Limited Series

The Kingdom / El Reino: Season 1

Valeria: Season 2

August 15

Double Team

Downton Abbey: all seasons

Only Mine

August 17

Keeping Up with the Kardashians: Season 5

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Season 5

Toot-Toot Cory Carson: Season 5

Untold: Deal with the Devil

August 18

Black Island

The Defeated: Season 1

Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes

Out of my league

The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student

August 20

The Chair: Season 1

Comedy Premium League: Season 1, four episodes

Everything Will Be Fine: Season 1

Korean Cold Noodle Rhapsody, new episode

The Loud House Movie

Man in Love

Sweet Girl

August 22

Gemini Man

August 23

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf

August 24

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

Oggy Oggy: Season 1

Tayo The Little Bus: Season 4

Titipo Titipo: Season 2

Untold: Caitlyn Jenner

August 25

Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed

Clickbait: Season 1

Motel Makeover: Season 1

The Old Ways

Open Your Eyes: Season 1

Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes: Season 1

Really Love

The River Runner

August 26

EDENS ZERO: Season 1

Family Reunion: Part 4

August 27

D.P.: Season 1

He's All That

I Heart Arlo: Season 1

King of Boys: The Return of the King: Limited Series

Ride on Time: Season 3

SAS: Rise of the Black Swan

Titletown High: Season 1

August 28

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha: Season 1