Photo Credit: David Weston/Netflix
Netflix has announced just two original titles from India for August as yet. Presented by Mani Ratnam, Navarasa — available August 6 on Netflix — is an anthology collection of nine half-hour short films about nine human emotions. It stars the likes of Revathy, Suriya, Parvathy, Aditi Balan, Vijay Sethupathy, Arvind Swamy, Siddarth, and Yogi Babu. And we have directors such as Gautham Menon, K.V. Anand, and Karthick Naren. The other title is reality competition series Comedy Premium League, premiering August 20 and featuring Rohan Joshi, Tanmay Bhat, Amit Tandon, Mallika Dua, Kenny Sebastian, Kaneez Surka, Sumukhi Suresh and Prajakta Koli among others. The third non-original Indian title is docuseries A Big Little Murder (out August 6) about the truth behind the brutal 2017 murder of a young Indian schoolboy.
Internationally, Jason Momoa (Aquaman) pursues justice for his wife's death against big pharma in Sweet Girl on August 20. Joey King is back in rom-com trilogy's final chapter The Kissing Booth 3 on August 11. John David Washington is on the run in Greece in Beckett, coming August 13. Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton) lends his voice and musical talents to the animated Vivo, available August 6. Sandra Oh (Grey's Anatomy) is the first woman of colour chair at a failing English department in The Chair, out August 20. Diego Luna (Narcos: Mexico) goes behind the camera for satirical dramedy Everything Will Be Fine, also August 20. Rosa Salazar (Alita: Battle Angel) tumbles down ‘90s Hollywood's rabbit hole of sex, revenge and kittens in Brand New Cherry Flavor on August 13. Zoe Kazan (The Big Sick) and Adrian Grenier (Entourage) are stuck in Clickbait, unfolding August 25.
From F9 to The Suicide Squad, What to Watch in August
Outside fiction in August, Netflix has a Paris Hilton cooking series — which is exactly like what you would expect. Cooking with Paris fires up August 4 on Netflix. At the very end of the month on August 31, organising-obsessed celebrity Marie Kondo returns with a new series, Sparking Joy, where she will help others and share her organised world too. And then there's the sports docuseries Untold, with four feature-length episodes devoted to Olympic winner Caitlyn Jenner, world champion boxer Christy Martin, the 2004 Pacers-Pistons brawl, and the mob boss of a hockey team Jimmy Galante. Untold will air over four consecutive Saturdays on Netflix, on August 10, 17, 24, and 31.
In the animated department, The Witcher universe expands with an adult anime prequel film in The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, streaming August 23. For kids, the spin-off animated series Fast & Furious Spy Racers heads to South Pacific for its fifth season on August 13. On the same day, Netflix India will also add Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw — in the same month as F9 coming to Indian cinemas.
Speaking of licensed content, J.J. Abrams' 2009 Star Trek reboot and Guillermo del Toro's Pacific Rim arrive August 1 on Netflix, alongside Tim Burton's Beetlejuice, Oscar-winning The Bridge on the River Kwai, and the Emmy-winning doc Apollo 11. On Independence Day, Netflix will get all seasons of Downton Abbey (already on Prime Video). Gemini Man with two Will Smiths shoots in August 22. And lastly, there's more Keeping Up with the Kardashians on August 17.
With that, here's the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix India in August 2021. We've marked Netflix Original titles in bold.
August 1
American Outlaws
Apollo 11 (2019)
Asuka High School March!: Season 1
Beetlejuice
Below Deck Mediterranean: multiple seasons
The Bridge on the River Kwai
Chocolat
Constantine
The Dark Tower
The Firm
The Girl in the Bathtub
I missed you: Director's Cut
Kiss the Girls
Pacific Rim
Perfect Stranger
The Pledge
The Roommate
San Andreas
Serendipity
Say I Do
Star Trek
Time and Tide
August 3
The 2nd
Ije: The Journey
Pray Away
Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord
Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified: Season 1
August 4
‘76
Aftermath
The Art of Self-Defense
Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami: Season 1
Control Z: Season 2
Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 3
Cooking With Paris: Season 1
August 5
Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love
One Day That Changed Asia: Season 1
Titoudao: Inspired by the True Story of a Wayang Star: Season 1
August 6
A Big Little Murder: Season 1
Days of Disaster: Season 1
Hit & Run: Season 1
In Search of The Frog Boys: Season 1
Inside the Children's ICU: Season 1
Last Madame: Season 1
Navarasa: Volume 1
The Negotiators: Season 1
Quam's Money
The Swarm
Vivo
Wild City: Forest Life
Wild City: Secret World
August 7
Takizawa Kabuki ZERO 2020 The Movie
August 9
My Blood & Bones in a Flowing Galaxy
SHAMAN KING: Season 1
Wet Season
August 10
The Crowned Clown: Season 1
Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 2
I Need Romance: Season 1
Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang
Untold: Malice at the Palace
August 11
Bake Squad: Season 1
La diosa del asfalto / Asphalt Goddess
The Kissing Booth 3
Misha and the Wolves
August 12
AlRawabi School for Girls: Limited Series
Lokillo: Nothing's the Same
Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild
August 13
Beckett
Brand New Cherry Flavor: Limited Series
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 5: South Pacific
Gone for Good: Limited Series
The Kingdom / El Reino: Season 1
Valeria: Season 2
August 15
Double Team
Downton Abbey: all seasons
Only Mine
August 17
Keeping Up with the Kardashians: Season 5
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Season 5
Toot-Toot Cory Carson: Season 5
Untold: Deal with the Devil
August 18
Black Island
The Defeated: Season 1
Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes
Out of my league
The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student
August 20
The Chair: Season 1
Comedy Premium League: Season 1, four episodes
Everything Will Be Fine: Season 1
Korean Cold Noodle Rhapsody, new episode
The Loud House Movie
Man in Love
Sweet Girl
August 22
Gemini Man
August 23
The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf
August 24
Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
Oggy Oggy: Season 1
Tayo The Little Bus: Season 4
Titipo Titipo: Season 2
Untold: Caitlyn Jenner
August 25
Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed
Clickbait: Season 1
Motel Makeover: Season 1
The Old Ways
Open Your Eyes: Season 1
Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes: Season 1
Really Love
The River Runner
August 26
EDENS ZERO: Season 1
Family Reunion: Part 4
August 27
D.P.: Season 1
He's All That
I Heart Arlo: Season 1
King of Boys: The Return of the King: Limited Series
Ride on Time: Season 3
SAS: Rise of the Black Swan
Titletown High: Season 1
August 28
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha: Season 1
August 31
Sparking Joy: Season 1
Untold: Crime and Penalties
