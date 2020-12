Over 200 Indian Originals Were Released in 2020. Here Are All of Them

Streaming services became the centre of entertainment in 2020, what with all outdoor venues closed for the majority of the year owing to the pandemic. Thanks to COVID-19, the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar picked up movies that were originally destined for theatres. From Sushant Singh Rajput to Amitabh Bachchan, Bollywood's biggest stars were streamed directly into people's homes. Even platforms that had previously displayed no interest in films got very active in that department. Some delivered shot-in-lockdown originals well. And for others, it was business as usual (at least for now). Zee5 released 40 original series in 2020 though admittedly, that was down from the 48-count last year. Lastly, the streaming wars resulted in another casualty this year (so long, Hooq) but also gave us a new entrant (welcome, Flipkart Video).

With that, here is the complete list of all streaming service originals from India in 2020:

List of original series from India in 2020

Amazon Prime Video Title Genre Release date Seasons Length Status Language The Forgotten Army War January 24, 2020 Season 1, 5 episodes 33–45 minutes Ended Hindi Afsos Comedy-drama February 7, 2020 Season 1, 8 episodes 23–28 minutes Ended Hindi Pushpavalli Comedy-drama March 13, 2020 Season 2, 8 episodes 25–30 minutes Pending Hindi Panchayat Comedy-drama April 3, 2020 Season 1, 8 episodes 23–36 minutes Pending Hindi Four More Shots Please! Comedy-drama April 17, 2020 Season 2, 10 episodes 35–43 minutes Renewed Hindi Paatal Lok Crime drama May 15, 2020 Season 1, 9 episodes 42–47 minutes Pending Hindi Rasbhari Comedy-drama June 25, 2020 Season 1, 8 episodes 22–37 minutes Pending Hindi Breathe: Into the Shadows Anthology thriller July 10, 2020 Season 2, 12 episodes 42–58 minutes Pending Hindi Bandish Bandits Romantic drama August 4, 2020 Season 1, 10 episodes 33–50 minutes Pending Hindi Wakaalat From Home Comedy September 10, 2020 Season 1, 10 episodes 12–15 minutes Ended Hindi Comicstaan Semma Comedy Pa Reality competition September 11, 2020 Season 1, 8 episodes 40–55 minutes Pending Tamil Time Enna Boss Comedy September 18, 2020 Season 1, 10 episodes 18–27 minutes Pending Tamil Mirzapur Crime drama October 23, 2020 Season 2, 10 episodes 39–65 minutes Renewed Hindi

Disney+ Hotstar Title Genre Release date Seasons Length Status Language Special Ops Action March 17, 2020 Season 1, 8 episodes 44–55 minutes Pending Hindi Hundred Comedy-drama April 25, 2020 Season 1, 8 episodes 31–47 minutes Pending Hindi Aarya Thriller June 19, 2020 Season 1, 9 episodes 43–55 minutes Pending Hindi Hostages Thriller September 9, 2020 Season 2, 12 episodes 30–40 minutes Pending Hindi Triples Romance December 11, 2020 Season 1, 8 episodes 22–30 minutes Pending Tamil Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors Crime drama December 24, 2020 Season 2, 8 episodes - Pending Hindi

SonyLIV Title Genre Release date Seasons Length Status Language LIV Shout Out Reality February 14, 2020 Season 1, 10 episodes 25–38 minutes Pending Hindi Your Honor Thriller drama June 18, 2020 Season 1, 12 episodes 36–39 minutes Pending Hindi Undekhi Crime thriller July 10, 2020 Season 1, 10 episodes 30–35 minutes Pending Hindi Avrodh: The Siege Within Drama July 30, 2020 Season 1, 9 episodes 27–38 minutes Pending Hindi JL50 Sci-fi thriller September 4, 2020 Season 1, 4 episodes 31–42 minutes Pending Hindi Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story Biopic October 9, 2020 Season 1, 10 episodes 42–60 minutes Ended Hindi Daan Sthapana Talk show November 13, 2020 Season 1, 4 episodes 14–18 minutes Pending Hindi Mahabarat Animated mythology November 13, 2020 Season 1, 11 episodes 9–15 minutes Pending Hindi Uncommon Sense with Saloni Comedy November 13, 2020 Season 1, 20 episodes 18–23 minutes Pending Hindi A Simple Murder Black comedy November 20, 2020 Season 1, 7 episodes 31–36 minutes Pending Hindi

Zee5 Title Genre Release date Seasons Length Status Language Chargesheet: Innocent or Guilty? Drama January 7, 2020 Season 1, 8 episodes 35 minutes Pending Hindi Kark Rogue Drama January 10, 2020 Season 1, 8 episodes 32 minutes Pending Hindi Code M Drama January 15, 2020 Season 1, 8 episodes 24 minutes Pending Hindi Never Kiss Your Best Friend Drama January 20, 2020 Season 1, 10 episodes 23 minutes Pending Hindi June 18, 2020 Season 2, 10 episodes 11 minutes Pending Hindi Anaganaga Drama January 23, 2020 Season 1, 9 episodes 30 minutes Pending Telugu Judgement Day Drama February 5, 2020 Season 1, 10 episodes 48 minutes Pending Hindi XXX Uncensored Drama February 8, 2020 Season 1, 5 episodes 24 minutes Pending Hindi Topless Drama February 11, 2020 Season 1, 6 episodes 24 minutes Pending Tamil Chadarangam Drama February 20, 2020 Season 1, 9 episodes 39 minutes Pending Telugu It Happened In Calcutta Drama February 29, 2020 Season 1, 10 episodes 22 minutes Pending Hindi Mentalhood Drama March 11, 2020 Season 1, 10 episodes 22 minutes Pending Hindi Kannamoochi Thriller March 13, 2020 Season 1, 5 episodes 24 minutes Pending Tamil State of Siege: 26/11 Action March 20, 2020 Season 1, 8 episodes 30 minutes Renewed Hindi Amrutham Dhvitheeyam Comedy March 25, 2020 Season 2, 16 episodes 30 minutes Pending Telugu Who's Your Daddy Drama April 2, 2020 Season 1, 12 episodes 20 minutes Pending Hindi Baarish Drama May 6, 2020 Season 2, 20 episodes 23 minutes Pending Hindi REJCTX Thriller May 14, 2020 Season 2, 8 episodes 31 minutes Pending Hindi Loser Drama May 15, 2020 Season 1, 10 episodes 29 minutes Pending Telugu Bhalla Calling Bhalla Comedy May 20, 2020 Season 1, 12 episodes 10 minutes Pending Hindi Kaali Thriller May 29, 2020 Season 2, 8 episodes 34 minutes Pending Hindi Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai Drama June 6, 2020 Season 3, 19 episodes 22 minutes Pending Hindi The Casino Drama June 12, 2020 Season 1, 10 episodes 28 minutes Pending Hindi Sathya - Lockdown Special Drama June 15, 2020 Season 1, 13 episodes 11 minutes Pending Tamil Lalbazaar Crime June 19, 2020 Season 1, 10 episodes 37 minutes Pending Hindi Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega - Ghar Se Drama June 22, 2020 Season 2, 10 episodes 18 minutes Pending Hindi Mafia Thriller July 10, 2020 Season 1, 8 episodes 32 minutes Pending Hindi Churails Drama August 11, 2020 Season 1, 10 episodes 60 minutes Pending Hindi Abhay Thriller August 14, 2020 Season 2, 8 episodes 42 minutes Pending Hindi Bhanwar Thriller August 18, 2020 Season 1, 8 episodes 12 minutes Pending Hindi Virgin Bhasskar Comedy August 29, 2020 Season 2, 12 episodes 21 minutes Pending Hindi Bebaakee Drama August 30, 2020 Season 1, 15 episodes 22 minutes Pending Hindi Forbidden Love Drama September 9, 2020 Season 1, 4 episodes 40 minutes Pending Hindi Expiry Date Thriller October 2, 2020 Season 1, 10 episodes 30 minutes Pending Hindi/Telugu Gandii Baat Drama October 8, 2020 Season 5, 4 episodes 45 minutes Pending Hindi Poison Action October 16, 2020 Season 2, 11 episodes 34 minutes Pending Hindi Thanthu Vitten Ennai Drama October 23, 2020 Season 1, 12 episodes 28 minutes Pending Tamil Taish Action October 29, 2020 Season 1, 6 episodes 30 minutes Pending Hindi Mugilan Action October 30, 2020 Season 1, 8 episodes 30 minutes Pending Tamil Ek Jhoothi Love Story Drama October 30, 2020 Season 1, 18 episodes 33 minutes Pending Hindi Mum Bhai Action November 12, 2020 Season 1, 12 episodes 22 minutes Pending Hindi Bicchoo Ka Khel Action November 18, 2020 Season 1, 9 episodes 22 minutes Pending Hindi

ALTBalaji Title Genre Release date Seasons and Episodes Length Status Language Gandii Baat Erotic drama January 7, 2020 Season 4, 4 episodes 40 minutes Renewed Hindi October 8, 2020 Season 5, 4 episodes 45 minutes Pending Hindi Code M Thriller January 15, 2020 Season 1, 8 episodes 23 minutes Pending Hindi Dil Hi Toh Hai Family drama January 27, 2020 Season 3, 31 episodes 22 minutes Pending Hindi Class of 2020 Teen drama February 4, 2020 Season 2, 32 episodes 17–42 minutes Renewed Hindi It Happened in Calcutta Romantic Drama February 29, 2020 Season 1, 10 episodes 23 minutes Pending Hindi Mentalhood Drama March 11, 2020 Season 1, 10 episodes 20–27 minutes Pending Hindi XXX: Uncensored Erotic drama March 27, 2020 Season 2, 20 episodes 23 minutes Pending Hindi Who's Your Daddy Comedy April 2, 2020 Season 1, 12 episodes 23 minutes Renewed Hindi Baarish Romantic drama May 6, 2020 Season 2, 20 episodes 20–27 minutes Pending Hindi Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain Romantic drama June 6, 2020 Season 3, 19 episodes 20–27 minutes Pending Hindi Virgin Bhasskar Comedy August 29, 2020 Season 2, 12 episodes 23 minutes Pending Hindi Bebaakee Romantic drama August 30, 2020 Season 1, 15 episodes 23 minutes Renewed Hindi Mum Bhai Crime thriller November 12, 2020 Season 1, 12 episodes 23–27 minutes Pending Hindi Bicchoo Ka Khel Crime thriller November 18, 2020 Season 1, 9 episodes 18–23 minutes Pending Hindi Dark 7 White Political drama November 24, 2020 Season 1, 10 episodes 20–23 minutes Pending Hindi

Voot Select Title Genre Release date Seasons Length Status Language Asur Crime thriller March 2, 2020 Season 1, 8 Episodes 38–50 minutes Pending Hindi Marzi Crime thriller March 3, 2020 Season 1, 6 Episodes 41–46 minutes Ended Hindi The Raikar Case Crime thriller April 9, 2020 Season 1, 7 episodes 25–30 minutes Ended Hindi Illegal Courtroom drama May 12, 2020 Season 1, 10 episodes 25–30 minutes Ended Hindi The Gone Game Crime thriller August 20, 2020 Season 1, 4 episodes 25–30 minutes Pending Hindi Crackdown Action September 23, 2020 Season 1, 8 episodes 28–35 minutes Ended Hindi

Flipkart Video Title Genre Release date Seasons Length Status Language Entertainer No. 1 Interactive/Reality competition April 13, 2020 Season 1, 56 episodes NA Ended Hindi Kya Bolti Public? Interactive/Poll April 23, 2020 Season 1, 30 episodes 10–12 minutes Renewed Hindi June 19, 2020 Season 2, 30 episodes 10–12 minutes Ended Hindi Fake or Not? Interactive/Quiz July 6, 2020 Season 1, 60 episodes 10–12 minutes Renewed Hindi September 15, 2020 Season 2, 30 episodes 8–10 minutes Renewed Hindi October 13, 2020 Season 3, 30 episodes 8–10 minutes Renewed Hindi Super Fan Interactive/Quiz July 10, 2020 Season 1, 19 episodes 10–12 minutes Ended Hindi The Bid and Win Show Interactive/Predict August 6, 2020 Season 1, 45 episodes 10–12 minutes Ended Hindi October 12, 2020 Season 2, 16 episodes 3 minutes Ended Hindi The Great India Dance Off Interactive/Reality competition August 29, 2020 Season 1, 29 episodes 8–10 minutes Ended Hindi Power Play with Champions Interactive/Predict September 18, 2020 Season 1, 50 episodes 12–15 minutes Ended Hindi Sabse Funny Kaun? Interactive/Comedy September 28, 2020 Season 1, 51 episodes 10–12 minutes Ended Hindi The Grid – Win with the Stars Interactive/Quiz September 30, 2020 Season 1, 7 episodes 3 minutes Ended Hindi The Big Billion Muqabla Interactive/Game October 10, 2020 Season 1, 10 episodes 2–3 minutes Ended Hindi The Bigg Buzz Challenge Interactive/Quiz October 11, 2020 Season 1, 62 episodes 7–9 minutes Ended Hindi Beat the Genius Interactive/Quiz November 10, 2020 Season 1, 30 episodes 10–18 minutes Ongoing Hindi Ladies vs Gentlemen Interactive/Poll November 19, 2020 Season 1, 30 episodes 10–18 minutes Ongoing Hindi Prize Waali Paathshaala Interactive/Quiz December 18, 2020 Season 1, 30 episodes 3–5 minutes Pending Hindi

Eros Now Title Genre Release date Seasons Length Status Language A Viral Wedding Romantic comedy drama May 9, 2020 Season 1, 8 episodes 9 minutes Ended Hindi Metro Park Quarantine Edition Comedy May 23, 2020 Season 1, 5 episodes 3–5 minutes Pending Hindi Date Gone Wrong Romantic comedy July 7, 2020 Season 2, 3 episodes 12 minutes Renewed Hindi October 17, 2020 Season 3, 4 episodes 6–8 minutes Pending Hindi Flesh Action thriller August 21, 2020 Season 1, 8 episodes 42 minutes Pending Hindi Modi: CM to PM Biopic November 12, 2020 Season 2, 3 episodes 35–40 minutes Ended Hindi

Hungama Play Title Genre Release date Seasons Length Status Language Damaged Thriller January 14, 2020 Season 2, 6 episodes 15–17 minutes Ended Hindi Kashmakash Crime February 25, 2020 Season 1, 5 episodes 20 minutes Ended Hindi Bhootatlela Horror comedy June 2, 2020 Season 1, 5 episodes 20 minutes Ended Marathi Ratri Ke Yatri Drama July 21, 2020 Season 1, 5 episodes 27 minutes Ended Hindi Locked in Love Romance August 11, 2020 Season 1, 5 episodes 10 minutes Ended Hindi Raita Phail Gaya Comedy September 8, 2020 Season 1, 6 episodes 18 minutes Ended Hindi Love Ka Panga Romance October 15, 2020 Season 1, 6 episodes 15 minutes Ended Hindi

List of original movies from India in 2020

Amazon Prime Video Title Genre Release date Length Language Ponmagal Vandhal Courtroom drama May 29, 2020 123 minutes Tamil Gulabo Sitabo Drama June 12, 2020 124 minutes Hindi Penguin Mystery thriller June 19, 2020 132 minutes Tamil / Telugu Law Legal drama June 26, 2020 120 minutes Kannada Sufiyum Sujatayum Romantic drama July 3, 2020 122 minutes Malayalam French Biriyani Comedy July 24, 2020 116 minutes Kannada Shakuntala Devi Drama July 31, 2020 127 minutes Hindi C U Soon Mystery thriller September 1, 2020 98 minutes Malayalam V Action thriller September 5, 2020 140 minutes Telugu Nishabdam / Silence Thriller October 2, 2020 125 minutes Telugu / Tamil Halal Love Story Comedy-drama October 15, 2020 116 minutes Malayalam Putham Pudhu Kaalai Drama October 16, 2020 129 minutes Tamil Bheemasena Nalamaharaja Drama October 29, 2020 140 minutes Kannada Gatham Thriller November 6, 2020 101 minutes Telugu Soorarai Pottru Drama November 12, 2020 149 minutes Tamil Chhalaang Comedy-drama November 13, 2020 136 minutes Hindi Mane Number 13 Horror thriller November 19, 2020 106 minutes Kannada Middle Class Melodies Comedy-drama November 20, 2020 135 minutes Telugu Durgamati Horror December 11, 2020 155 minutes Hindi Unpaused Anthology drama December 18, 2020 113 minutes Hindi Coolie No. 1 Comedy-drama December 25, 2020 - Hindi

Disney+ Hotstar Title Genre Release date Length Language Dil Bechara Romantic drama July 24, 2020 101 minutes Hindi Lootcase Comedy July 31, 2020 131 minutes Hindi Khuda Haafiz Action August 14, 2020 134 minutes Hindi Sadak 2 Drama August 28, 2020 133 minutes Hindi Bahut Hua Samman Comedy thriller October 2, 2020 125 minutes Hindi Laxmii Horror comedy November 9, 2020 141 minutes Hindi Mookuthi Amman Mythological drama November 14, 2020 135 minutes Tamil

SonyLIV Title Genre Release date Length Language Ghar Ki Murgi Drama March 7, 2020 18 minutes Hindi Kadakh Black comedy June 18, 2020 95 minutes Hindi Bhonsle Drama June 26, 2020 118 minutes Hindi Ram Singh Charlie Drama August 28, 2020 95 minutes Hindi Laghushanka Drama October 6, 2020 14 minutes Hindi Welcome Home Horror thriller November 6, 2020 126 minutes Hindi

Zee5 Title Genre Release date Length Language Shukranu Comedy February 14, 2020 95 minutes Hindi Operation Parindey Action March 7, 2020 55 minutes Hindi Bamfaad Drama April 10, 2020 102 minutes Hindi Ateet Drama April 21, 2020 120 minutes Hindi Food For Thought Comedy May 22, 2020 102 minutes Hindi Mamakiki Comedy May 30, 2020 97 minutes Tamil Chintu Ka Birthday Drama June 5, 2020 83 minutes Hindi Unlock Thriller June 27, 2020 58 minutes Hindi Yaara Crime July 30, 2020 131 minutes Hindi Meka Suri Crime July 31, 2020 86 minutes Telugu Pareeksha Drama August 6, 2020 102 minutes Hindi Lockup Thriller August 14, 2020 106 minutes Tamil Mee Raqsam Drama August 21, 2020 95 minutes Hindi Atkan Chatkan Drama September 5, 2020 123 minutes Hindi Tiki-Taka Drama September 10, 2020 105 minutes Bangla London Confidential Action September 18, 2020 78 minutes Hindi Comedy Couple Drama October 21, 2020 117 minutes Hindi Taish Action October 29, 2020 143 minutes Hindi Mainkar Chipay Thriller November 9, 2020 50 minutes Bangla Meka Suri 2 Crime November 27, 2020 80 minutes Telugu

Eros Now Title Genre Release date Length Language Soulsathi Rom-com September 14, 2020 17 minutes Hindi Halahal Crime thriller September 21, 2020 87 minutes Hindi Unkahee Crime thriller September 26, 2020 41 minutes Hindi

Flipkart Video Title Genre Release date Seasons Length Status Language Zindagi InShort Drama/Short films February 19, 2020 Season 1, 7 episodes 10–18 minutes Ended Hindi

List of original comedy specials from India in 2020

Amazon Prime Video Title Genre Release date Length Language Rohan Joshi: Wake N Bake Stand-up January 10, 2020 57 minutes English Naveen Richard: Relatively Relatable Stand-up March 20, 2020 56 minutes English Baggy in & as KungFu Bonda Stand-up April 24, 2020 77mins English Mr. Family Man Stand-up May 8, 2020 55 minutes Tamil Amazon Funnies Stand-up series August 8, 2020 9–14 minutes (14 episodes) Hindi