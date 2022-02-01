Technology News
Netflix February 2022 Releases: Looop Lapeta, Space Force, The Fame Game, and More

Alongside Raising Dion, Love Is Blind, and more Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 1 February 2022 08:30 IST
Photo Credit: Manpreet Singh Virk/Netflix

Tahir Raj Bhasin, Taapsee Pannu in Looop Lapeta

Netflix has announced two originals from India for February so far. Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin — his second Netflix release in as many months, following Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein — lead Looop Lapeta, the Indian remake of Sundance Audience Award-winning Run Lola Run, in which a woman must race against time (emphasis on time) to save her boyfriend after he loses a mobster's cash. Looop Lapeta is out February 4 on Netflix worldwide. The other Indian Netflix original in February is The Fame Game (previously Finding Anamika), wherein Madhuri Dixit Nene plays India's most famous actress who goes missing, with the search for her chipping away at the flawless facade of her life and family. The Fame Game drops all episodes February 25 on Netflix.

Internationally, among new Netflix originals in February, we have Emmy winner Julia Garner (Ozark) in Inventing Anna, about con artist Anna Delvey who duped New York's elite into believing she was a German heiress. Shonda Rhimes' first Netflix series, Inventing Anna premieres February 11 on Netflix. In improvisational crime comedy Murderville — available February 3 — an eccentric detective (Will Arnett) teams up with clueless celebrity guest stars in Conan O'Brien, Kumail Nanjiani, Annie Murphy, and Sharon Stone. Fans of the Cuphead game will be treated to the animated The Cuphead Show! February 18 on Netflix. And the Black Mirror creators give us an over-the-top interactive trivia toon in Cat Burglar, stealing in February 22 on Netflix.

From Gehraiyaan to Uncharted, What to Watch in February

The biggest new Netflix original series in February might in fact be Vikings: Valhalla — out February 25 — though technically speaking, it's a sequel to the long-running Vikings that finished over a year ago. A hundred years have passed when Vikings: Valhalla begins, and with that, comes a new generation of legendary heroes. Returning series in February include the Steve Carell-led Space Force as US military's newest agency struggles for lift-off. Space Force season 2 launches February 18 on Netflix. The mom-son superhero drama Raising Dion also gets season 2 this month — February 1 in fact — with a widowed mom trying to protect her superpowered son and solving the great mystery around his abilities.

If fiction is not for you, Netflix will unveil a docu-series about Ye — also known as Kanye West — in jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, charting his life and career over the two decades it spent filming him. Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy slides in February 16 on Netflix. Meanwhile, the commitment-driven reality series Love Is Blind returns for season 2 on February 11 — it will drop five episodes at a time. (If you're really into it, there's also a Love Is Blind Japan starting February 8 on Netflix.) For those looking for something trashier, more seasons of Keeping Up with the Kardashians will be available February 17 on Netflix in India.

Netflix February 2022 releases — the full list

With that, here's the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix India in February 2022. We've marked Netflix Original titles in bold.

February 1
The Apprentice: One Championship Edition: Season 1
Doctor X Surgeon Michiko Daimon: Season 7
Executive Decision
Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 4
Love You as the World Ends: Season 1
Me Against You: Mr. S's Vendetta
Munich
My Best Friend Anne Frank
Raising Dion: Season 2
Star Trek Into Darkness
Top Gun

February 2
Dark Desire: Season 2
MeatEater Season 10 Part 2
The Tinder Swindler

February 3
Finding Ola
Kid Cosmic: Season 3
Murderville

February 4
Escape Room
Looop Lapeta
Sweet Magnolias: Season 2
Through My Window

February 6
The Gentlemen's League 2

February 8
Child of Kamiari Month
Love Is Blind Japan, five episodes weekly
Ms. Pat: Y'all Wanna Hear Something Crazy?

February 9
Catching Killers: Season 2
Disenchantment: Part 4
Ideias à Venda / The Big Shot Game Show: Season 1
Only Jokes Allowed: Season 1
The Privilege

February 10
Into the Wind
State of Mind
Three Christs
Until Life Do Us Part: Season 1

February 11
Anne+: The Film
Bigbug
Inventing Anna: Limited Series
Love and Leashes
Love Is Blind: Season 2, five episodes weekly
Love Tactics / The Tactics of Love
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Tall Girl 2
Toy Boy: Season 2

February 12
Forecasting Love and WeatherL Season 1
Twenty Five Twenty One: Season 1

February 14
Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire
Fishbowl Wives

February 15
AI Love You
Ridley Jones: Season 3

February 16
jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, weekly
Secrets of Summer
Swap Shop: Season 2

February 17
Erax
Escape Room: Tournament of Champions
Fistful of Vengeance
Forgive Us Our Trespasses
Heart Shot
Keeping Up with the Kardashians: more seasons
Mo Gilligan: There's Mo to Life
Young Wallander: Killer's Shadow

February 18
The Cuphead Show!
Downfall: The Case Against Boeing
One of Us Is Lying: Season 1
Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars
Space Force: Season 2
Texas Chainsaw Massacre

February 21
Don't Kill Me

February 22
Cat Burglar
RACE: Bubba Wallace: Limited Series

February 23
UFO

February 24
Karma's World Music Videos

February 25
Back to 15: Season 1
The Fame Game: Season 1
Juvenile Justice: Season 1
Merlí. Sapere Aude: Season 1
Restless
A Madea Homecoming
Vikings: Valhalla: Season 1

February 26
White Boy Rick

February 28
My Wonderful Life

February TBA
Business Proposal: Season 1
Love, Life & Everything in Between

Looop Lapeta Watch on Netflix

Looop Lapeta

  • Release Date 4 February 2022
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Comedy, Romance, Thriller
  • Duration 2h 11min
  • Cast
    Taapsee Pannu, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Rajendra Chawla, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, K.C. Shankar, Manik Papneja, Raghav Raj Kakker, Sameer Kevin Roy, Bhupesh Bandekar
  • Director Aakash Bhatia
  • Producer Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar, Aayush Maheshwari
  • Production Sony Pictures Films India, Ellipsis Entertainment
  • Certificate 16+
The Fame Game Watch on Netflix

The Fame Game

  • Release Date 25 February 2022
  • Genre Drama, Mystery
  • Cast
    Madhuri Dixit Nene, Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Rajshri Deshpande, Muskkaan Jaferi, Lakshvir Singh Saran, Gagan Arora, Suhasini Muley, Shubhangi Latkar
  • Director Karishma Kohli, Bejoy Nambiar
  • Producer Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra
  • Production Dharmatic Entertainment
  • Certificate 16+
Inventing Anna Watch on Netflix

Inventing Anna

  • Release Date 11 February 2022
  • Genre Crime, Drama
  • Cast
    Anna Chlumsky, Julia Garner, Katie Lowes, Laverne Cox, Alexis Floyd, Arian Moayed, Anders Holm, Anna Deavere Smith, Jeff Perry, Terry Kinney
  • Producer Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, David Frankel, Jessica Pressler
  • Production Shondaland
Murderville Watch on Netflix

Murderville

  • Release Date 3 February 2022
  • Genre Comedy, Crime, Reality
  • Cast
    Will Arnett, Haneefah Wood, Lilan Bowden, Phillip Smithey
  • Director Iain Morris, Iain K. Morris, Brennan Shroff
  • Producer Will Arnett, Krister Johnson, Marc Forman, Jonathan Stern, Peter Principato, Brian Steinberg, Tom Davis, Andy Brereton, James De Frond
  • Production Electric Avenue, Abominable Pictures, Artists First, Sony Pictures Television
The Cuphead Show! Watch on Netflix

The Cuphead Show!

  • Release Date 18 February 2022
  • Genre Adventure, Animation, Comedy
  • Cast
    Tru Valentino, Frank Todaro, Grey Griffin, Joe Hanna, Clancy Brown, Jim Conroy, Wayne Brady, Luke Millington
  • Music Ego Plum
  • Producer Chad Moldenhauer, Jared Moldenhauer, CJ Kettler, Dave Wasson, Cosmo Segurson
  • Production Netflix Animation, King Features Syndicate
  • Certificate U
Space Force Season 2 Watch on Netflix

Space Force Season 2

  • Release Date 18 February 2022
  • Genre Comedy, Drama
  • Cast
    Steve Carell, John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome, Jimmy O. Yang, Don Lake
  • Music Carter Burwell
  • Producer Greg Daniels, Steve Carell, Howard Klein, Brent Forrester, Paul King, Caroline James, Lauren Houseman, Michael Maccarone
  • Production Deedle-Dee Productions, Film Flam, 3 Arts Entertainment
  • Certificate 16+
Raising Dion Season 2 Watch on Netflix

Raising Dion Season 2

  • Release Date 1 February 2022
  • Genre Drama, Family, Sci-Fi, Superhero
  • Cast
    Alisha Wainwright, Ja'Siah Young, Jazmyn Simon, Sammi Haney, Jason Ritter, Ali Ahn, Griffin Robert Faulkner, Michael Anthony
  • Music Kris Bowers
  • Producer Robert F. Phillips, Edward Ricourt, Juanita Diana Feeney
  • Production Fixed Mark Productions, MACRO, Outlier Society Productions
  • Certificate 13+
Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy Coming to Netflix

Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy

  • Release Date 16 February 2022
  • Genre Documentary, Musical
  • Cast
    Kanye West, Yasiin Bey, Jay Z
  • Director Coodie, Chike Ozah
  • Producer Kanye West, Clarence Simmons, Chike Ozah
  • Production Creative Control, TIME Studios
  • Certificate 16+
Akhil Arora
Netflix February 2022 Releases: Looop Lapeta, Space Force, The Fame Game, and More
