Netflix has announced two originals from India for February so far. Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin — his second Netflix release in as many months, following Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein — lead Looop Lapeta, the Indian remake of Sundance Audience Award-winning Run Lola Run, in which a woman must race against time (emphasis on time) to save her boyfriend after he loses a mobster's cash. Looop Lapeta is out February 4 on Netflix worldwide. The other Indian Netflix original in February is The Fame Game (previously Finding Anamika), wherein Madhuri Dixit Nene plays India's most famous actress who goes missing, with the search for her chipping away at the flawless facade of her life and family. The Fame Game drops all episodes February 25 on Netflix.

Internationally, among new Netflix originals in February, we have Emmy winner Julia Garner (Ozark) in Inventing Anna, about con artist Anna Delvey who duped New York's elite into believing she was a German heiress. Shonda Rhimes' first Netflix series, Inventing Anna premieres February 11 on Netflix. In improvisational crime comedy Murderville — available February 3 — an eccentric detective (Will Arnett) teams up with clueless celebrity guest stars in Conan O'Brien, Kumail Nanjiani, Annie Murphy, and Sharon Stone. Fans of the Cuphead game will be treated to the animated The Cuphead Show! February 18 on Netflix. And the Black Mirror creators give us an over-the-top interactive trivia toon in Cat Burglar, stealing in February 22 on Netflix.

The biggest new Netflix original series in February might in fact be Vikings: Valhalla — out February 25 — though technically speaking, it's a sequel to the long-running Vikings that finished over a year ago. A hundred years have passed when Vikings: Valhalla begins, and with that, comes a new generation of legendary heroes. Returning series in February include the Steve Carell-led Space Force as US military's newest agency struggles for lift-off. Space Force season 2 launches February 18 on Netflix. The mom-son superhero drama Raising Dion also gets season 2 this month — February 1 in fact — with a widowed mom trying to protect her superpowered son and solving the great mystery around his abilities.

If fiction is not for you, Netflix will unveil a docu-series about Ye — also known as Kanye West — in jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, charting his life and career over the two decades it spent filming him. Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy slides in February 16 on Netflix. Meanwhile, the commitment-driven reality series Love Is Blind returns for season 2 on February 11 — it will drop five episodes at a time. (If you're really into it, there's also a Love Is Blind Japan starting February 8 on Netflix.) For those looking for something trashier, more seasons of Keeping Up with the Kardashians will be available February 17 on Netflix in India.

Netflix February 2022 releases — the full list

With that, here's the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix India in February 2022. We've marked Netflix Original titles in bold.

February 1

The Apprentice: One Championship Edition: Season 1

Doctor X Surgeon Michiko Daimon: Season 7

Executive Decision

Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 4

Love You as the World Ends: Season 1

Me Against You: Mr. S's Vendetta

Munich

My Best Friend Anne Frank

Raising Dion: Season 2

Star Trek Into Darkness

Top Gun

February 2

Dark Desire: Season 2

MeatEater Season 10 Part 2

The Tinder Swindler

February 3

Finding Ola

Kid Cosmic: Season 3

Murderville

February 4

Escape Room

Looop Lapeta

Sweet Magnolias: Season 2

Through My Window

February 6

The Gentlemen's League 2

February 8

Child of Kamiari Month

Love Is Blind Japan, five episodes weekly

Ms. Pat: Y'all Wanna Hear Something Crazy?

February 9

Catching Killers: Season 2

Disenchantment: Part 4

Ideias à Venda / The Big Shot Game Show: Season 1

Only Jokes Allowed: Season 1

The Privilege

February 10

Into the Wind

State of Mind

Three Christs

Until Life Do Us Part: Season 1

February 11

Anne+: The Film

Bigbug

Inventing Anna: Limited Series

Love and Leashes

Love Is Blind: Season 2, five episodes weekly

Love Tactics / The Tactics of Love

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Tall Girl 2

Toy Boy: Season 2

February 12

Forecasting Love and WeatherL Season 1

Twenty Five Twenty One: Season 1

February 14

Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire

Fishbowl Wives

February 15

AI Love You

Ridley Jones: Season 3

February 16

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, weekly

Secrets of Summer

Swap Shop: Season 2

February 17

Erax

Escape Room: Tournament of Champions

Fistful of Vengeance

Forgive Us Our Trespasses

Heart Shot

Keeping Up with the Kardashians: more seasons

Mo Gilligan: There's Mo to Life

Young Wallander: Killer's Shadow

February 18

The Cuphead Show!

Downfall: The Case Against Boeing

One of Us Is Lying: Season 1

Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars

Space Force: Season 2

Texas Chainsaw Massacre

February 21

Don't Kill Me

February 22

Cat Burglar

RACE: Bubba Wallace: Limited Series

February 23

UFO

February 24

Karma's World Music Videos

February 25

Back to 15: Season 1

The Fame Game: Season 1

Juvenile Justice: Season 1

Merlí. Sapere Aude: Season 1

Restless

A Madea Homecoming

Vikings: Valhalla: Season 1

February 26

White Boy Rick

February 28

My Wonderful Life

February TBA

Business Proposal: Season 1

Love, Life & Everything in Between