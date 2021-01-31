Technology News
Netflix February 2021 Releases: To All the Boys 3, The Girl on the Train, and More

Alongside Dwayne Johnson, Tom Hanks, Shruti Haasan, Amala Paul, Bear Grylls, and Rosamund Pike.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 31 January 2021 10:00 IST
Photo Credit: Netflix

Parineeti Chopra in The Girl on the Train

  • To All the Boys: Always and Forever out Feb. 12 on Netflix
  • The Girl on the Train available February 26 on Netflix
  • Pitta Kathalu is Netflix’s first Telugu-language original movie

Netflix has announced three Indian originals for February 2021. The Girl on the Train — the Bollywood adaptation of the British novel (that has previously also been adapted by Hollywood) starring Parineeti Chopra, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Kirti Kulhari, from the Bard of Blood director — arrives February 26. A week earlier on February 19 Netflix will unveil its first title from Tollywood — that's Telugu cinema — in Pitta Kathalu, an anthology about the “darker, deceptive sides of love” from directors Tharun Bhascker, Nandini Reddy, Nag Ashwin, and Sankalp Reddy. And on Valentine's Day, we'll be treated to a look at the multibillion-dollar Indian wedding industry in The Big Day, which seems to continue the path laid down by Indian Matchmaking last year.

Internationally, the To All the Boys rom-com trilogy (led by Lana Condor and Noah Centineo) comes to an end on February 12 with To All the Boys: Always and Forever. Zendaya and John David Washington (Tenet) also play a couple in Malcolm & Marie — out February 5 — which comes from the director of HBO's Euphoria. In News of the World, from director Paul Greengrass (Captain Phillips), Tom Hanks plays an American Civil War vet who protects an orphaned girl as he journeys across Texas. News of the World drops February 10 on Netflix in India. Rosamund Pike is swindling the elderly in I Care a Lot, before she butts heads with Peter Dinklage's mob boss. I Care a Lot is available February 19.

Lastly, Bear Grylls delivers another wild interactive adventure on February 16 with Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie, in which you choose how Grylls escapes from and protects animals who've escaped from a sanctuary.

Outside of Netflix originals, February will also bring Eeb Allay Ooo!, Prateek Vats' brilliant social satire about monkeys terrorising New Delhi and one man's fruitless attempts to keep them at bay. Yes, it's full of metaphors. Eeb Allay Ooo! hops onto Netflix February 18 in India. The Jumanji sequel Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, led by Dwayne Johnson, arrives February 13 on Netflix India. And Jurassic World, the high-grossing soft reboot and a pale imitation of Jurassic Park, crashes into Netflix in India on February 16.

Netflix February 2021 releases — the full list

With that, here's the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix India in February 2021. We've marked Netflix Original titles in bold for your convenience.

February 1
The House Arrest of Us: Season 1
I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer
Izakaya Bottakuri: Season 1
Octonauts: multiple seasons
Rosemary's Baby
Stir Crazy
Zig & Sharko: Season 3

February 2
Kid Cosmic: Season 1
Mighty Express: Season 2
Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready: Season 2

February 3
All My Friends Are Dead
Black Beach
Firefly Lane: Season 1

February 4
S.W.A.T.: Firefight
This Christmas

February 5
Coming from Insanity
Hache: Season 2
Hire a Woman
Invisible City: Season 1
The Last Paradiso
Little Big Women
Malcolm & Marie
Space Sweepers
Strip Down, Rise Up
The Yin-Yang Master: Dream Of Eternity

February 10
Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel: Season 1
The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman
News of the World

February 11
Capitani: Season 1
Layla Majnun
Red Dot
Squared Love

February 12
Buried by the Bernards: Season 1
Nadiya Bakes: Season 1
Hate by Dani Rovira
To All the Boys: Always and Forever
Xico's Journey

February 13
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Feburary 14
The Big Day: Collection 1

February 15
Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid
Booba: Season 4
The Crew: Season 1

February 16
Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie
As Above, So Below
The Debt
Jurassic World
Seventh Son

February 17
Behind Her Eyes: Limited Series
Hello, Me!: Season 1
MeatEater: Season 9 Part 2
Wonder Park

February 18
Eeb Allay Ooo!
Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan: Season 1

February 19
I Care a Lot
Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll
Pitta Kathalu
Tribes of Europa: Season 1

February 20
Classmates Minus

February 23
Brian Regan: On the Rocks
Pelé

February 24
Canine Intervention
Ginny & Georgia: Season 1

February 25
Geez & Ann
High-Rise Invasion

February 26
Bigfoot Family
Caught by a Wave
Crazy About Her
The Girl on the Train

Further reading: Netflix, Netflix India, The Girl on the Train, Pitta Kathalu, The Big Day, You vs Wild, Jumanji Welcome to the Jungle, Jurassic World, Tribes of Europa
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
