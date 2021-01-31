Netflix has announced three Indian originals for February 2021. The Girl on the Train — the Bollywood adaptation of the British novel (that has previously also been adapted by Hollywood) starring Parineeti Chopra, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Kirti Kulhari, from the Bard of Blood director — arrives February 26. A week earlier on February 19 Netflix will unveil its first title from Tollywood — that's Telugu cinema — in Pitta Kathalu, an anthology about the “darker, deceptive sides of love” from directors Tharun Bhascker, Nandini Reddy, Nag Ashwin, and Sankalp Reddy. And on Valentine's Day, we'll be treated to a look at the multibillion-dollar Indian wedding industry in The Big Day, which seems to continue the path laid down by Indian Matchmaking last year.

Internationally, the To All the Boys rom-com trilogy (led by Lana Condor and Noah Centineo) comes to an end on February 12 with To All the Boys: Always and Forever. Zendaya and John David Washington (Tenet) also play a couple in Malcolm & Marie — out February 5 — which comes from the director of HBO's Euphoria. In News of the World, from director Paul Greengrass (Captain Phillips), Tom Hanks plays an American Civil War vet who protects an orphaned girl as he journeys across Texas. News of the World drops February 10 on Netflix in India. Rosamund Pike is swindling the elderly in I Care a Lot, before she butts heads with Peter Dinklage's mob boss. I Care a Lot is available February 19.

Lastly, Bear Grylls delivers another wild interactive adventure on February 16 with Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie, in which you choose how Grylls escapes from and protects animals who've escaped from a sanctuary.

Outside of Netflix originals, February will also bring Eeb Allay Ooo!, Prateek Vats' brilliant social satire about monkeys terrorising New Delhi and one man's fruitless attempts to keep them at bay. Yes, it's full of metaphors. Eeb Allay Ooo! hops onto Netflix February 18 in India. The Jumanji sequel Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, led by Dwayne Johnson, arrives February 13 on Netflix India. And Jurassic World, the high-grossing soft reboot and a pale imitation of Jurassic Park, crashes into Netflix in India on February 16.

Netflix February 2021 releases — the full list

With that, here's the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix India in February 2021. We've marked Netflix Original titles in bold for your convenience.

February 1

The House Arrest of Us: Season 1

I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer

Izakaya Bottakuri: Season 1

Octonauts: multiple seasons

Rosemary's Baby

Stir Crazy

Zig & Sharko: Season 3

February 2

Kid Cosmic: Season 1

Mighty Express: Season 2

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready: Season 2

February 3

All My Friends Are Dead

Black Beach

Firefly Lane: Season 1

February 4

S.W.A.T.: Firefight

This Christmas

February 5

Coming from Insanity

Hache: Season 2

Hire a Woman

Invisible City: Season 1

The Last Paradiso

Little Big Women

Malcolm & Marie

Space Sweepers

Strip Down, Rise Up

The Yin-Yang Master: Dream Of Eternity

February 10

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel: Season 1

The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman

News of the World

February 11

Capitani: Season 1

Layla Majnun

Red Dot

Squared Love

February 12

Buried by the Bernards: Season 1

Nadiya Bakes: Season 1

Hate by Dani Rovira

To All the Boys: Always and Forever

Xico's Journey

February 13

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Feburary 14

The Big Day: Collection 1

February 15

Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid

Booba: Season 4

The Crew: Season 1

February 16

Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie

As Above, So Below

The Debt

Jurassic World

Seventh Son

February 17

Behind Her Eyes: Limited Series

Hello, Me!: Season 1

MeatEater: Season 9 Part 2

Wonder Park

February 18

Eeb Allay Ooo!

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan: Season 1

February 19

I Care a Lot

Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll

Pitta Kathalu

Tribes of Europa: Season 1

February 20

Classmates Minus

February 23

Brian Regan: On the Rocks

Pelé

February 24

Canine Intervention

Ginny & Georgia: Season 1

February 25

Geez & Ann

High-Rise Invasion

February 26

Bigfoot Family

Caught by a Wave

Crazy About Her

The Girl on the Train