There's no other way to put this: it's going to be a light February for Netflix, be it in terms of originals or acquisitions. The return of Narcos: Mexico on February 13 is the obvious highlight of the streamer's new month. Towards the end of the month on February 27, the cyberpunk sci-fi series Altered Carbon will be back after two years, with Anthony Mackie taking over from Joel Kinnaman in the lead. That same day, we'll get a CGI remake of the first Pokémon movie, Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution. And then there's the sequel to To All the Boys I've Loved Before. To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You is out February 12.

Meanwhile, the fifth season of Outlander — it airs on Starz in the US — will arrive February 17 on Netflix in India. Elsewhere, Alison Brie (GLOW) co-wrote and stars in Horse Girl, a film about a socially-awkward woman whose lucid dreams gatecrash her life. Horse Girl premieres February 7. Jon Favreau is back with a third season volume of The Chef Show on February 19. Speaking of documentaries, Alfonso Cuarón has one in Road to Roma, out February 11, in which the Oscar-winner reflects on the film and his childhood. Closer to home, we've a new series in Taj Mahal 1989 and a stand-up comedy special from Amit Tandon, but both lack release dates.

And over in the licensed department, what stands out are the incoming (first volume of) Studio Ghibli movies, thanks in part to the deal that was announced back in January. With that, here are our 10 picks for February 2020 that you should watch out for, and the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix India after that.

Narcos: Mexico / February 13

DEA agent Kiki Camarena (Michael Peña) is dead, which prompts the US to launch Operation Leyenda in response, led by DEA agent Walt Breslin (Scoot McNairy). He becomes one of multiple new headaches for Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo (Diego Luna), as the Guadalajara cartel boss must also deal with in-fighting within his growing drug empire.

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You / February 12

The pretense is done and Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and Peter (Noah Centineo) are officially together. But the entrance of John Ambrose (Jordan Fisher) — introduced in a mid-credits scene in the original — changes everything for Lara as she's made to wonder if she can be in love with two boys at the same time. Will be followed by a final chapter: To All The Boys: Always And Forever, Lara Jean.

Taj Mahal 1989 / February TBA

Against a political backdrop in and around Lucknow University, couples of different ages navigate friendships, budding romances, and marriage. Created by Pushpendra Nath Misra (Ghoomketu), it stars Sheeba Chaddha (Badhaai Ho), Danish Hussain (Bard of Blood), Neeraj Kabi (Talvar), and Geetanjali Kulkarni (Gullak) among others.

My Neighbor Totoro (1988) / February 1

Set in post-war rural Japan, a heartwarming tale of a professor's two young daughters who have adventures with friendly forest sprits, which includes the titular character. Totoro is now the face of Studio Ghibli, whose films are arriving on Netflix as part of a new deal. Written and directed by the great Hayao Miyazaki.

Castle in the Sky (1986) / February 1

In the first film officially under the Studio Ghibli banner, a young boy and a girl protect a magic crystal from pirates and military agents, while on the search for a legendary floating castle. Wonderfully animated and told, a milestone in the steampunk genre and very influential in Japanese culture. Also written and directed by the great Hayao Miyazaki.

Kiki's Delivery Service (1989) / February 1

A coming-of-age story of the young titular witch, who opens an air delivery business, helps a bakery's pregnant owner in exchange for accommodation, and befriends a geeky boy during her year of self-discovery. Part of the Studio Ghibli collection; also written and directed by the great Hayao Miyazaki.

Porco Rosso (1992) / February 1

Transformed into an anthropomorphic pig by an unusual curse, an Italian World War I ace fighter veteran now works as a freelance bounty hunter in 1930s Adriatic Sea. Part of the Studio Ghibli collection; also written and directed by the great Hayao Miyazaki. One of the few Miyazaki films that could have happened in the real world.

Tropic Thunder (2008) / February 16

Ben Stiller directed this satirical action comedy in which he stars alongside Robert Downey Jr. and Jack Black as actors who are dropped into the jungle during the Vietnam War to film a movie. The plan is to film them secretly with hidden cameras. Things go horribly bad as you can imagine, in no part thanks to the giant egos of everyone involved in production.

Dazed and Confused (1993) / February 14

Years before they hit big, writer-director Richard Linklater assembled an ensemble cast that featured Ben Affleck, Matthew McConaughey, Milla Jovovich (Resident Evil), Cole Hauser (2 Fast 2 Furious), Parker Posey (Lost in Space), Adam Goldberg (Saving Private Ryan), and Joey Lauren Adams (Chasing Amy) for this coming-of-age comedy set on the last day of school in the mid-‘70s.

Eyes Wide Shut (1999) / February 1

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman star in what would be director Stanley Kubrick's final film, adapted from the 1926 novella Traumnovelle and transported to ‘90s New York. It's about a man (Cruise) who infiltrates a secret society masked orgy after learning his wife (Kidman) thought of having an affair. And don't worry, Netflix has the uncensored version that Kubrick intended.

Here's the full list of all the new content coming to Netflix India in February 2020. We've marked Netflix Original titles in bold for your convenience.

February TBA

Amit Tandon: Family Tandoncies

La Reina de Indias y el Conquistador [The Queen and the Conqueror]

Taj Mahal 1989

February 1

The 15:17 to Paris

37 Seconds

Be Melodramatic: Season 1

Cast Away

Castle in the Sky

Close Enemies

Come and Hug Me: Season 1

Crash Landing on You: Season 1

Extra-ordinary You: Season 1

Eyes Wide Shut

Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency: Season 1

Game Night

Hum Aapke Hain Koun

Hum Saath Saath Hain

Impractical Jokers: Season 1–4

Itaewon Class: Season 1

Kevin Hart: I'm a Grown Little Man

Kiki's Delivery Service

Lion

Love Jacked

Luna Nera: Season 1

Murder by Numbers

My Neighbor Totoro

Ocean Waves

Only Yesterday

Pain & Gain

Porco Rosso

Ransom

Ready Player One

Rock Star

Sergio

Tales from Earthsea

Tempted: Season 1

Thunderstruck

Unauthorized Living: Season 2

The Vampire Diaries: Season 1–8

February 3

Team Kaylie: Part 3

Thambi

February 4

Men on a Mission: 2019, weekly

Tom Papa: You're Doing Great!

February 5

La boda de la abuela

The Pharmacist

February 6

Cagaster of an Insect Cage

February 7

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Season 2

Horse Girl

Locke & Key: Season 1

My Holo Love

Who Killed Malcolm X?

February 8

The Coldest Game

Van Helsing: Season 4

February 9

Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama

February 11

CAMINO A ROMA [Road to Roma]

February 12

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You

February 13

Dragon Quest Your Story

Love is Blind

Narcos: Mexico: Season 2

February 14

American Pie Presents: Beta House

American Pie Presents: The Book of Love

American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile

The Break-Up

Cable Girls: Final Season

Dazed and Confused

Evan Almighty

Happy Gilmore

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

Isi & Ossi

This Is 40

Vanity Fair

February 15

Curtiz

Willy and the Guardians of the Lake: Tales from the Lakeside Winter Adventure

February 16

Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 5–6

Tropic Thunder

February 17

The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia

Outlander: Season 5

February 19

The Chef Show: Volume 3

February 20

Spectros: Season 1

La trinchera infinita [The Endless Trench]

February 21

Babies

Gentefied: Season 1

Glitch Techs

The Last Thing He Wanted

Puerta 7: Season 1

Pup Academy

February 23

Underworld: Blood Wars

February 26

I Am Not Okay With This: Season 1

February 27

Altered Carbon: Season 2

Followers: Season 1

Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution

February 28

All The Bright Places

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 2

Queen Sono

Restaurants on the Edge

Unstoppable