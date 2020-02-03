Photo Credit: Carlos Somonte/Netflix
There's no other way to put this: it's going to be a light February for Netflix, be it in terms of originals or acquisitions. The return of Narcos: Mexico on February 13 is the obvious highlight of the streamer's new month. Towards the end of the month on February 27, the cyberpunk sci-fi series Altered Carbon will be back after two years, with Anthony Mackie taking over from Joel Kinnaman in the lead. That same day, we'll get a CGI remake of the first Pokémon movie, Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution. And then there's the sequel to To All the Boys I've Loved Before. To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You is out February 12.
Meanwhile, the fifth season of Outlander — it airs on Starz in the US — will arrive February 17 on Netflix in India. Elsewhere, Alison Brie (GLOW) co-wrote and stars in Horse Girl, a film about a socially-awkward woman whose lucid dreams gatecrash her life. Horse Girl premieres February 7. Jon Favreau is back with a third
season volume of The Chef Show on February 19. Speaking of documentaries, Alfonso Cuarón has one in Road to Roma, out February 11, in which the Oscar-winner reflects on the film and his childhood. Closer to home, we've a new series in Taj Mahal 1989 and a stand-up comedy special from Amit Tandon, but both lack release dates.
And over in the licensed department, what stands out are the incoming (first volume of) Studio Ghibli movies, thanks in part to the deal that was announced back in January. With that, here are our 10 picks for February 2020 that you should watch out for, and the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix India after that.
DEA agent Kiki Camarena (Michael Peña) is dead, which prompts the US to launch Operation Leyenda in response, led by DEA agent Walt Breslin (Scoot McNairy). He becomes one of multiple new headaches for Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo (Diego Luna), as the Guadalajara cartel boss must also deal with in-fighting within his growing drug empire.
The pretense is done and Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and Peter (Noah Centineo) are officially together. But the entrance of John Ambrose (Jordan Fisher) — introduced in a mid-credits scene in the original — changes everything for Lara as she's made to wonder if she can be in love with two boys at the same time. Will be followed by a final chapter: To All The Boys: Always And Forever, Lara Jean.
Against a political backdrop in and around Lucknow University, couples of different ages navigate friendships, budding romances, and marriage. Created by Pushpendra Nath Misra (Ghoomketu), it stars Sheeba Chaddha (Badhaai Ho), Danish Hussain (Bard of Blood), Neeraj Kabi (Talvar), and Geetanjali Kulkarni (Gullak) among others.
Set in post-war rural Japan, a heartwarming tale of a professor's two young daughters who have adventures with friendly forest sprits, which includes the titular character. Totoro is now the face of Studio Ghibli, whose films are arriving on Netflix as part of a new deal. Written and directed by the great Hayao Miyazaki.
In the first film officially under the Studio Ghibli banner, a young boy and a girl protect a magic crystal from pirates and military agents, while on the search for a legendary floating castle. Wonderfully animated and told, a milestone in the steampunk genre and very influential in Japanese culture. Also written and directed by the great Hayao Miyazaki.
A coming-of-age story of the young titular witch, who opens an air delivery business, helps a bakery's pregnant owner in exchange for accommodation, and befriends a geeky boy during her year of self-discovery. Part of the Studio Ghibli collection; also written and directed by the great Hayao Miyazaki.
Transformed into an anthropomorphic pig by an unusual curse, an Italian World War I ace fighter veteran now works as a freelance bounty hunter in 1930s Adriatic Sea. Part of the Studio Ghibli collection; also written and directed by the great Hayao Miyazaki. One of the few Miyazaki films that could have happened in the real world.
Ben Stiller directed this satirical action comedy in which he stars alongside Robert Downey Jr. and Jack Black as actors who are dropped into the jungle during the Vietnam War to film a movie. The plan is to film them secretly with hidden cameras. Things go horribly bad as you can imagine, in no part thanks to the giant egos of everyone involved in production.
Years before they hit big, writer-director Richard Linklater assembled an ensemble cast that featured Ben Affleck, Matthew McConaughey, Milla Jovovich (Resident Evil), Cole Hauser (2 Fast 2 Furious), Parker Posey (Lost in Space), Adam Goldberg (Saving Private Ryan), and Joey Lauren Adams (Chasing Amy) for this coming-of-age comedy set on the last day of school in the mid-‘70s.
Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman star in what would be director Stanley Kubrick's final film, adapted from the 1926 novella Traumnovelle and transported to ‘90s New York. It's about a man (Cruise) who infiltrates a secret society masked orgy after learning his wife (Kidman) thought of having an affair. And don't worry, Netflix has the uncensored version that Kubrick intended.
Here's the full list of all the new content coming to Netflix India in February 2020. We've marked Netflix Original titles in bold for your convenience.
February TBA
Amit Tandon: Family Tandoncies
La Reina de Indias y el Conquistador [The Queen and the Conqueror]
Taj Mahal 1989
February 1
The 15:17 to Paris
37 Seconds
Be Melodramatic: Season 1
Cast Away
Castle in the Sky
Close Enemies
Come and Hug Me: Season 1
Crash Landing on You: Season 1
Extra-ordinary You: Season 1
Eyes Wide Shut
Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency: Season 1
Game Night
Hum Aapke Hain Koun
Hum Saath Saath Hain
Impractical Jokers: Season 1–4
Itaewon Class: Season 1
Kevin Hart: I'm a Grown Little Man
Kiki's Delivery Service
Lion
Love Jacked
Luna Nera: Season 1
Murder by Numbers
My Neighbor Totoro
Ocean Waves
Only Yesterday
Pain & Gain
Porco Rosso
Ransom
Ready Player One
Rock Star
Sergio
Tales from Earthsea
Tempted: Season 1
Thunderstruck
Unauthorized Living: Season 2
The Vampire Diaries: Season 1–8
February 3
Team Kaylie: Part 3
Thambi
February 4
Men on a Mission: 2019, weekly
Tom Papa: You're Doing Great!
February 5
La boda de la abuela
The Pharmacist
February 6
Cagaster of an Insect Cage
February 7
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Season 2
Horse Girl
Locke & Key: Season 1
My Holo Love
Who Killed Malcolm X?
February 8
The Coldest Game
Van Helsing: Season 4
February 9
Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama
February 11
CAMINO A ROMA [Road to Roma]
February 12
To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You
February 13
Dragon Quest Your Story
Love is Blind
Narcos: Mexico: Season 2
February 14
American Pie Presents: Beta House
American Pie Presents: The Book of Love
American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile
The Break-Up
Cable Girls: Final Season
Dazed and Confused
Evan Almighty
Happy Gilmore
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
Isi & Ossi
This Is 40
Vanity Fair
February 15
Curtiz
Willy and the Guardians of the Lake: Tales from the Lakeside Winter Adventure
February 16
Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 5–6
Tropic Thunder
February 17
The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia
Outlander: Season 5
February 19
The Chef Show: Volume 3
February 20
Spectros: Season 1
La trinchera infinita [The Endless Trench]
February 21
Babies
Gentefied: Season 1
Glitch Techs
The Last Thing He Wanted
Puerta 7: Season 1
Pup Academy
February 23
Underworld: Blood Wars
February 26
I Am Not Okay With This: Season 1
February 27
Altered Carbon: Season 2
Followers: Season 1
Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution
February 28
All The Bright Places
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 2
Queen Sono
Restaurants on the Edge
Unstoppable
