Netflix has announced four titles from India so far for December. Bombay Rose — slated for December 4 — is set to be Netflix's first animated Indian movie, arriving more than a year after it premiered at the Venice Film Festival last year. On the same day, there's also Bhaag Beanie Bhaag, in which Swara Bhasker confronts disapproving parents and a tough crowd as she attempts to become a stand-up comedian. It sounds like India's Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Sanjay Dutt will use cricket to stop kids from terrorism in Torbaaz (not a Netflix Original) available December 11. And finally, Vir Das' newest (lockdown) special — which premiered on his website in August — arrives December 16 on Netflix.
Internationally, we've Chadwick Boseman's final posthumous role in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom — opposite Viola Davis and set in 1920s Chicago — out December 18 on Netflix. Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, James Corden, and Kerry Washington are going to prom, I mean The Prom, December 11. From Shondaland we've the newest soapy Bridgerton, whose trailer gives the vibe of Gossip Girl meets Downton Abbey. Bridgerton season 1 premieres at Christmas on Netflix.
George Clooney returns to movies after four years for The Midnight Sky, which is like Gravity meets The Revenant, taking off December 23. Gone Girl director David Fincher does the same, but after six years, with Mank, a portrait of the Citizen Kane writer, played by Gary Oldman and scrolling in December 4. On the same day, we will also be treated to Big Mouth season 4, wherein a new Anxiety Monster joins the Hormone Monsters.
For kids, Netflix will offer a new interactive title on December 8. It's called Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure, and it's set in the same world as the series Spirit Riding Free, except you get to choose your own adventure. You'll need to help Lucky and her friends as they try to save Maricela's beloved mare from greedy horse thieves.
Outside of the Netflix originals department, there are a few big titles. The Walking Dead season 10 is available at the start of the final month of 2020 on Netflix India. If you couldn't be bothered watching it (weekly) on Disney+ Hotstar, here you go. The second-best DC movie, Shazam!, bolts in a couple of days later on December 3. That will be followed by Archer season 11, the adult animated Bond-inspired comedy, on December 4. And you can see Tom Cruise run and be trained by Emily Blunt in Edge of Tomorrow, looping into Netflix India on December 14. Lastly, Godzilla — the 2014 variant — shows up on the same day too.
With that, here's the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix India in December 2020. We've marked Netflix Original titles in bold for your convenience.
December 1
Angela's Christmas Wish
Ava
The Guest: Season 1
The Holiday Movies That Made Us: Season 1
The Judge
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
Magnolia
Mortal Kombat
My Girl 2
Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase
Natalie Palamides: Nate – A One Man Show
North Country
Super Wings: Season 3
Tammy
Thomas & Friends: Digs & Discoveries: All Track's Lead to Rome
Thomas & Friends: Digs & Discoveries: Mines of Mystery
Thomas & Friends: Steam Team to the Rescue
Trico Tri: Happy Halloween
U-Turn
Vendetta (2015)
The Walking Dead: Season 10
December 2
Alien Worlds: Season 1
Ari Eldjárn: Pardon My Icelandic
Check the Store Next Door: The Next Chapter: multiple seasons
Fierce
Hazel Brugger: Tropical
December 3
Between Maybes (2019)
Break
Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday
Just Another Christmas [Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem]
Must Be… Love
Pinkfong Dance Workout
Shazam!
December 4
Archer: Season 11
Bhaag Beanie Bhaag: Season 1
Big Mouth: Season 4
Bombay Rose
Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas
Christmas Crossfire [Wir Können Nicht Anders]
Kings of Jo'Burg: Season 1
Leyla Everlasting
Mank
Selena: The Series: Part 1
December 5
Detention: Season 1
Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas
December 6
Heroes (2020)
December 7
100 Days My Prince: Season 1
December 8
André & his olive tree
Emicida: AmarElo – It's All For Yesterday [Emicida: AmarElo – É Tudo Pra Ontem
Lovestruck in the City: Season 1
Mr. Iglesias: Season 3
Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure
Super Monsters: Santa's Super Monster Helpers
December 9
Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas
The Big Show Show: Christmas
Masameer Classics: Season 4
Rose Island [L'Incredibile storia dell'Isola Delle Rose]
Still 2gether: Season 1
The Surgeon's Cut: Season 1
December 10
Alice in Borderland: Season 1
The Panti Sisters
Regiment Diaries: Season 2
She's the One
December 11
A Trash Truck Christmas / A Giant Jack Christmas
Canvas
Giving Voice
Himeanole (2016)
The Mess You Leave Behind [El desorden que dejas]: Limited Series
The Prom
Romantic Prelude
Rush Hour
Torbaaz
December 12
Grizzy and the Lemmings: Season 2
December 14
Annabelle
A California Christmas
Edge of Tomorrow
Godzilla (2014)
Hilda: Season 2
Tiny Pretty Things: Season 1
December 15
Magic Beyond Words: The J.K. Rowling Story
Song Exploder: Volume 2
Uma and Devan: Season 1
December 16
Anitta: Made In Honorio: Season 1
How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding: Season 1
The Ripper: Limited Series
Run On: Season 1
The Stand-In
Vir Das: Outside In – The Lockdown Special
December 17
The Curse of La Llorona
Love You to the Stars and Back (2017)
Morphle: Season 2
December 18
Home for Christmas: Season 2
Jeopardy!: more collections
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Sweet Home: Season 1
December 20
Dive!! (2008)
Drop (2009)
For Love's Sake (2012)
Persona (2000)
Pinkfong Best Kids Songs: Season 1
Pinkfong & Hogi Dance Dance: Season 1
The Woodsman and the Rain (2012)
December 22
London Hughes: To Catch a D*ck
Rhyme Time Town Singalongs: Season 1
Shaun the Sheep: Season 2
December 23
The Midnight Sky
Your Name Engraved Herein
December 25
Bridgerton: Season 1
Grandma's Last Wishes
Isa Pa with Feelings
December 26
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 3: Sahara
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 3
The Magic School Bus Rides Again In the Zone
December 28
Cops and Robbers
December 30
Equinox: Season 1
Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy: Chapter 2: Earthrise
December 31
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 4
