Netflix has announced four titles from India so far for December. Bombay Rose — slated for December 4 — is set to be Netflix's first animated Indian movie, arriving more than a year after it premiered at the Venice Film Festival last year. On the same day, there's also Bhaag Beanie Bhaag, in which Swara Bhasker confronts disapproving parents and a tough crowd as she attempts to become a stand-up comedian. It sounds like India's Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Sanjay Dutt will use cricket to stop kids from terrorism in Torbaaz (not a Netflix Original) available December 11. And finally, Vir Das' newest (lockdown) special — which premiered on his website in August — arrives December 16 on Netflix.

Internationally, we've Chadwick Boseman's final posthumous role in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom — opposite Viola Davis and set in 1920s Chicago — out December 18 on Netflix. Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, James Corden, and Kerry Washington are going to prom, I mean The Prom, December 11. From Shondaland we've the newest soapy Bridgerton, whose trailer gives the vibe of Gossip Girl meets Downton Abbey. Bridgerton season 1 premieres at Christmas on Netflix.

George Clooney returns to movies after four years for The Midnight Sky, which is like Gravity meets The Revenant, taking off December 23. Gone Girl director David Fincher does the same, but after six years, with Mank, a portrait of the Citizen Kane writer, played by Gary Oldman and scrolling in December 4. On the same day, we will also be treated to Big Mouth season 4, wherein a new Anxiety Monster joins the Hormone Monsters.

For kids, Netflix will offer a new interactive title on December 8. It's called Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure, and it's set in the same world as the series Spirit Riding Free, except you get to choose your own adventure. You'll need to help Lucky and her friends as they try to save Maricela's beloved mare from greedy horse thieves.

Outside of the Netflix originals department, there are a few big titles. The Walking Dead season 10 is available at the start of the final month of 2020 on Netflix India. If you couldn't be bothered watching it (weekly) on Disney+ Hotstar, here you go. The second-best DC movie, Shazam!, bolts in a couple of days later on December 3. That will be followed by Archer season 11, the adult animated Bond-inspired comedy, on December 4. And you can see Tom Cruise run and be trained by Emily Blunt in Edge of Tomorrow, looping into Netflix India on December 14. Lastly, Godzilla — the 2014 variant — shows up on the same day too.

Netflix December 2020 releases — the full list

With that, here's the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix India in December 2020. We've marked Netflix Original titles in bold for your convenience.

December 1

Angela's Christmas Wish

Ava

The Guest: Season 1

The Holiday Movies That Made Us: Season 1

The Judge

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

Magnolia

Mortal Kombat

My Girl 2

Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase

Natalie Palamides: Nate – A One Man Show

North Country

Super Wings: Season 3

Tammy

Thomas & Friends: Digs & Discoveries: All Track's Lead to Rome

Thomas & Friends: Digs & Discoveries: Mines of Mystery

Thomas & Friends: Steam Team to the Rescue

Trico Tri: Happy Halloween

U-Turn

Vendetta (2015)

The Walking Dead: Season 10

December 2

Alien Worlds: Season 1

Ari Eldjárn: Pardon My Icelandic

Check the Store Next Door: The Next Chapter: multiple seasons

Fierce

Hazel Brugger: Tropical

December 3

Between Maybes (2019)

Break

Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday

Just Another Christmas [Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem]

Must Be… Love

Pinkfong Dance Workout

Shazam!

December 4

Archer: Season 11

Bhaag Beanie Bhaag: Season 1

Big Mouth: Season 4

Bombay Rose

Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas

Christmas Crossfire [Wir Können Nicht Anders]

Kings of Jo'Burg: Season 1

Leyla Everlasting

Mank

Selena: The Series: Part 1

December 5

Detention: Season 1

Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas

December 6

Heroes (2020)

December 7

100 Days My Prince: Season 1

December 8

André & his olive tree

Emicida: AmarElo – It's All For Yesterday [Emicida: AmarElo – É Tudo Pra Ontem

Lovestruck in the City: Season 1

Mr. Iglesias: Season 3

Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure

Super Monsters: Santa's Super Monster Helpers

December 9

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas

The Big Show Show: Christmas

Masameer Classics: Season 4

Rose Island [L'Incredibile storia dell'Isola Delle Rose]

Still 2gether: Season 1

The Surgeon's Cut: Season 1

December 10

Alice in Borderland: Season 1

The Panti Sisters

Regiment Diaries: Season 2

She's the One

December 11

A Trash Truck Christmas / A Giant Jack Christmas

Canvas

Giving Voice

Himeanole (2016)

The Mess You Leave Behind [El desorden que dejas]: Limited Series

The Prom

Romantic Prelude

Rush Hour

Torbaaz

December 12

Grizzy and the Lemmings: Season 2

December 14

Annabelle

A California Christmas

Edge of Tomorrow

Godzilla (2014)

Hilda: Season 2

Tiny Pretty Things: Season 1

December 15

Magic Beyond Words: The J.K. Rowling Story

Song Exploder: Volume 2

Uma and Devan: Season 1

December 16

Anitta: Made In Honorio: Season 1

How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding: Season 1

The Ripper: Limited Series

Run On: Season 1

The Stand-In

Vir Das: Outside In – The Lockdown Special

December 17

The Curse of La Llorona

Love You to the Stars and Back (2017)

Morphle: Season 2

December 18

Home for Christmas: Season 2

Jeopardy!: more collections

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Sweet Home: Season 1

December 20

Dive!! (2008)

Drop (2009)

For Love's Sake (2012)

Persona (2000)

Pinkfong Best Kids Songs: Season 1

Pinkfong & Hogi Dance Dance: Season 1

The Woodsman and the Rain (2012)

December 22

London Hughes: To Catch a D*ck

Rhyme Time Town Singalongs: Season 1

Shaun the Sheep: Season 2

December 23

The Midnight Sky

Your Name Engraved Herein

December 25

Bridgerton: Season 1

Grandma's Last Wishes

Isa Pa with Feelings

December 26

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 3: Sahara

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 3

The Magic School Bus Rides Again In the Zone

December 28

Cops and Robbers

December 30

Equinox: Season 1

Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy: Chapter 2: Earthrise