Netflix December 2019 Releases: Rick and Morty, The Sky Is Pink, Marriage Story, and More

Alongside an animated Fast & Furious spin-off and a Ryan Reynolds action movie.

By | Updated: 1 December 2019 09:00 IST
Photo Credit: Wilson Webb/Netflix

Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver in Marriage Story

  • No exact release date for Rick and Morty season 4
  • The Sky Is Pink is out December 11 on Netflix
  • Marriage Story is one of 2019’s best movies

Scarlett Johansson. Ryan Reynolds. Ian Somerhalder. Henry Cavill. Anthony Hopkins. Adam Driver. Those are the big names that are headed to Netflix in December. Reynolds will be seen in 6 Underground, a 150-million-dollar Michael Bay action movie. Wait, do we have to say action when Bay is involved? 6 Underground is out December 13. The other big-budgeted original this month is The Witcher, which stars Cavill as a monster hunter and arrives December 20. Both are unknown quantities. Meanwhile, Marriage Story and The Two Popes are coming off a successful film festival circuit run. Johansson and Driver are part of Marriage Story, out December 6. Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce star in The Two Popes, coming December 20. Somerhalder fans can find him in a new vampire series, V Wars, on December 5.

Elsewhere in December, the first half of Rick and Morty season 4 will arrive in the second half of December, after it wraps up airing in the US on Adult Swim. Also, the hit psychological thriller You is now a full-fledged Netflix original. You season 2 is slated for December 26, the day after Christmas. And in more family-friendly fare on the same day, the Fast and Furious franchise expands with the animated Fast & Furious Spy Racers. If you're looking for a middle ground between those two for the full family, try your luck with the second season of sci-fi drama Lost in Space, which airs Christmas Eve, December 24. The first season was mediocre to say the least, so viewer beware.

Beyond the scripted stuff, Netflix's interest in true-crime docu-series continues with The Confession Killer, about a guy who claimed he had killed hundreds of people. The Confession Killer is out December 6. Then, you've Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish taking you into their lives. Hart looks at his career and marriage in the six-part docu-series Kevin Hart: Don't F**k This Up, coming December 27. Haddish — the breakout star of Girls Trip, and an Emmy-winning Saturday Night Live host — is blending singing and dancing into her stand-up special, which reflects on her 40 years. Her birthday is December 3, which is when Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah also arrives.

If you're wondering where the Indian originals are, well, that's because there aren't any in December. For what it's worth, the saccharine The Sky Is Pink — starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Farhan Akhtar, and directed by Shonali Bose — is out December 11 on Netflix. And on New Year's Eve, December 31, we get Don. The original one with Amitabh Bachchan and written by Salim-Javed, not the one with Shah Rukh Khan and directed by Javed's son Farhan. With that, here are our 10 picks for November 2019 that you should watch out for, and the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix India after that.

Marriage Story / December 6

Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver play an entertainment industry couple going through a divorce in this terrific film, which pulls them — and their young son — from New York to Los Angeles, the two different hometowns of the protagonists. Wonderfully written and acted, Marriage Story is easily one of the best films of the year. From writer-director Noah Baumbach, best known for Frances Ha, The Squid and the Whale, and Mistress America.

 

The Two Popes / December 20

From the director of 2002's City of God — Fernando Meirelles — comes an inspired-by-real-life tale of friendship that formed between Pope Benedict XVI (Anthony Hopkins) and Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio (Jonathan Pryce), the future Pope Francis, after the latter approached the former regarding his concerns with the direction of the Catholic Church. Well-received with an 87 percent “fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 79 “favourable” score on Metacritic.

 

The Witcher / December 20

With the blessing of author Andrzej Sapkowski, who served as a creative consultant on this series based on his books, Netflix launches a Game of Thrones replacement contender with Henry Cavill in the lead as Geralt of Rivia and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich (Daredevil, The Defenders) as the creator and showrunner. It has a lot to prove to fans — of books and the popular video game adaptations — but Netflix is confident, having already greenlit a second season.

 

Rick and Morty / December TBC

Just over two years since the end of the previous season — the longest gap yet for the acclaimed adult animated comedy — Rick and Morty is back for season 4, which will air in two parts across the New Year's divide. Five episodes in 2019, and another five sometime in 2020. The likes of Jeffrey Wright, Taika Waititi, Kathleen Turner, Sam Neill, and Paul Giamatti have guest voice roles, with plots involving “death crystals”, AI robots that can pull off heists, and a planet that serves as a personal toilet.

 

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004) / December 16

Considered one of the best films of the 2000s, Kate Winslet and Jim Carrey star as an estranged couple who erase each other from their memories thanks to a new technology, and then start dating again. Thanks to Charlie Kaufman's imaginative script and Michel Gondry's astute direction, Eternal Sunshine is beautiful, heart-breaking piece of art, one that's wonderful and weird in equal parts, and finishes in a style that brings together its various themes in bittersweet perfection.

 

Ocean's Eleven (2001) + Ocean's Thirteen (2007) / December 1

Netflix already had the middle entry Ocean's Twelve — the poorest of the trilogy — and it's now getting the two better chapters. In Ocean's Eleven, the group tries to rob three casinos in Las Vegas, and goes after a new casino owner (Al Pacino) in Ocean's Thirteen. Led by a star-studded cast in George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Don Cheadle, and Casey Affleck. Julia Roberts appears in Ocean's Eleven. And of course, shot and directed by Steven Soderbergh.

 

Scarface (1983) / December 16

“Say hello to my little friend.” Even if someone hasn't seen Scarface — one of the best mob films of all-time, starring Al Pacino, written by Oliver Stone, and directed by Brian De Palma — they've come across that famous dialogue, or a variant of it, at some point in their lives. One of these few films where the remake is better than the original. Thanks to Pacino's talents, searing writing, and ultra-violent, stylised visuals, it's now the standard bearer for crime pics, and even inspired GTA Vice City.

 

Apollo 13 (1995) / December 16

Tom Hanks plays Apollo 13 Commander Jim Lovell in this dramatised adaptation of Lovell and Jeffrey Kluger's book Lost Moon: The Perilous Voyage of Apollo 13, which details the aborted lunar mission and NASA's struggle in getting Lovell and his crew back home safe. Directed by Ron Howard, who took pains to keep things as technically accurate as he could, Apollo 13 was met with near-universal acclaim and won two technical Oscars.

 

Spartacus (1960) / December 16

After failing to land the title role in Ben-Hur, Kirk Douglas optioned a book with a similar theme that would become Spartacus, about a slave who led a revolt — known retrospectively as the Third Servile War — against the mighty Roman Empire. The epic three-hour drama faced numerous troubles during production, including director Stanley Kubrick, who railed at several things he didn't like and disowned the film after release, even as it won four Oscars and was named as one of the best historical epics.

 

Phantom Thread (2017) / December 31, New Year's Eve

Set in the glamourous couture world of 1950s post-war London, Phantom Thread — written and directed by Paul Thomas Anderson — follows renowned dressmaker Reynolds Woodcock (Daniel Day-Lewis). Women come and go through Reynolds' life, until the day he falls in love with a young, strong-willed waitress, Alma (Vicky Krieps). His heavily controlled and tailored life soon unravels, and the film captures his creative journey, and the women who keep it running.

 

Here's the full list of all the new content coming to Netflix India in November 2019. We've marked Netflix Original titles in bold for your convenience.

December 1
44 Cats: Season 1
Cake
A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish
Dead Kids
Eastsiders: Season 4
Grease
Guddiyan Patole
Imagine That
J. Edgar
Jackass 2.5
Mahi NRI
Morphle: Season 1
Ocean's Eleven
Ocean's Thirteen
Poseidon
Qismat
Sonic X: Chaos & Shadow Sagas
Sonic X: Chaos Emerald Saga
Sonic X: Egg Moon & Emerl & Homebound Saga
Sonic X: New World Saga
Suits (Korea): Season 1
Taking Lives
Tee Shot: Ariya Jutanugarn
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
The Tatami Galaxy: Season 1
Zig & Sharko: Season 2

December 2
Team Kaylie: Part 2

December 3
Men on a Mission: 2019, weekly
Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah

December 4
Los Briceño [The Road to Love]: Season 1
Magic for Humans: Season 2

December 5
A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby
Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez [The Life of Carlos Tevez]
Home for Christmas: Season 1
V Wars: Season 1

December 6
Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show: Season 1
The Chosen One: Season 2
The Confession Killer
Fuller House: Season 5
Glow Up: Season 1
Marriage Story
Spirit Riding Free: Spirit of Christmas
Three Days of Christmas: Season 1
Triad Princess: Seaon 1
Virgin River: Season 1

December 7
Beautiful World: Season 1
Lady Bird
Legal High: Season 1
The Light in Your Eyes: Season 1
Welcome to Waikiki 2
The Wind Blows: Season 1

December 9
Downsizing
A Family Reunion Christmas

December 10
The Blacklist: Season 7
Michelle Wolf: Joke Show
Preso No. 1: Season 1

December 11
The Sky Is Pink

December 12
Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos [The Last Hangover]
Jack Whitehall: Christmas with My Father

December 13
6 Underground

December 14
The Blacklist: Season 7

December 15
The Amazing World of Gumball: Season 1-3
Jenni Rivera: Mariposa de Barrio: Season 1
Fruits Basket: Season 1
We Bare Bears: Season 1 & 4
Psycho-Pass
Psycho-Pass 2

December 16
Accepted
Apollo 13
The Best Man Holiday
Born on the Fourth of July
Doom
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Land of the Lost
Love Happens
Miami Vice
Mr. Bean's Holiday
The Other Boleyn Girl
Public Enemies
Ray
Red Dragon
Scarface (1983)
Sea People
Spartacus
Turbo

December 17
Ronny Chieng: Asian Comedian Destroys America!

December 18
Don't F--k with Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer
Soundtrack: Season 1

December 19
After the Raid
Twice Upon a Time
Ultraviolet: Season 2

December 20
The Two Popes
The Witcher: Season 1

December 21
Assassin's Creed
A Cure for Wellness

December 23
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 1

December 24, Christmas Eve
CAROLE & TUESDAY: Part 2
Como caído del cielo
Crash Landing on You
John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch
Lost in Space: Season 2
Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020: Part 2

December 25, Christmas
Voice: Season 1

December 26
Le Bazar de la Charité [The Bonfire of Destiny]
Fast & Furious Spy Racers
You: Season 2

December 27
The Gift [Atiye]: Season 1
Kevin Hart: Don't F--k This Up

December 30
Alexa & Katie: Season 3
The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.: Reawakened

December 31, New Year's Eve
Aarakshan
Darkest Hour
The Degenerates: Season 2
Don (1978)
El Vecino [The Neighbor]: Season 1
The Ollie & Moon Show: Season 1
Phantom Thread
Pitch Perfect 3
Social Animals
Tad the Lost Explorer and the Secret of King Midas (English Version)

