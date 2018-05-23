The 50 Best TV Shows on Netflix in India

Netflix has made a name for itself on the back of some really good TV shows, and it continues to spend billions of dollars each year to build up its portfolio of original series and prominently showcases them on its homepage to attract more eyeballs to its self-produced efforts. By doing so, it tends to background popular and critically-acclaimed series it doesn't make itself, some of which are arguably better than anything Netflix has made in its history.

There's a need to highlight what casual viewers may miss on Netflix, and it's why we've taken it upon ourselves to gather the best TV shows streaming on Netflix. To prepare this list, we used aggregate ratings on Rotten Tomatoes, Metacritic, and IMDb to draw up a shortlist, and then picked our top 50. Here are the best TV shows on Netflix in India, sorted alphabetically. This list will be updated once every month if there are any worthy additions or if some movies are removed from the service, so bookmark this page and keep checking in.

A Series of Unfortunate Events (2017 – Present)

Three resourceful orphans – an inventor, a reader, and a baby with sharp teeth – must outsmart an evil distant relative who's after their sizeable fortune, while trying to uncover the mystery behind a secret society that their parents were involved in. Based on Lemony Snicket's popular series of children's books.

Alias Grace (2017)

Margaret Atwood's 1996 novel of the same name, about a 19th-century Canadian woman convicted of a double murder who becomes the subject for a criminal psychologist – a profession that didn't exist in name then – adapted for screen as a six-part miniseries.

American Crime Story (2016 – Present)

A true crime anthology series from prolific producer Ryan Murphy, which follows well-known events that dominated the US media, from the trial of former sportsman O.J. Simpson to the assassination of fashion designer Gianni Versace.

Better Call Saul (2015 – Present)

This spin-off prequel to Breaking Bad follows a small-time lawyer (Bob Odenkirk) with the tendencies of a con artist as he transforms into the morally-challenged criminal lawyer most knew him as, Saul Goodman.

Black Mirror (2011 – Present)

Charlie Brooker's anthology series consisting of standalone episodes – which means an ever-changing cast, in addition to new settings and storylines – explores the unanticipated consequences of new technologies, often in dark and satirical ways.

BoJack Horseman (2014 – Present)

Set in a world where humans and anthropomorphic animals live alongside each other, a washed-up sitcom star plans a comeback to fame with help from a ghostwriter, his ex-girlfriend who's also his agent, and his freeloading roommate, while dealing with his rival who's dating the ghostwriter.

Breaking Bad (2008 – 2013)

Diagnosed with lung cancer, a struggling high school chemistry teacher (Bryan Cranston) decides to get into the business of making and selling meth to secure his family's financial future, with the help of his former student (Aaron Paul).

Broadchurch (2013 – 2017)

A look at how violent crimes affect a small seaside town in Britain, through the eyes of two investigators (David Tennant and Olivia Colman), and the impact of media attention, suspicion and grief on the close-knit community.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013 – Present)

The lives of a group of detectives in a fictional New York precinct – an ensemble featuring Any Samberg, AndreBraugher, and Terry Crews – get the sitcom treatment from The Office co-creator Michael Schur.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (2015 – Present)

A successful young female lawyer (Rachel Bloom, also co-creator) who suffers from depression and anxiety uproots her life in New York and moves to a suburb in California to find love and happiness.

The Crown (2016 – Present)

A look at the life of Britain's longest-ruling monarch Queen Elizabeth II, from her wedding in 1947 to the present day, including the political rivalries, romances and world-changing events during her reign.

Daredevil (2015 – Present)

A blind man fights injustice as an attorney by day and a masked vigilante by night in present-day New York, while struggling to deal with the Catholic guilt that arises from his actions.

Dear White People (2017 – Present)

Set in a fictional predominantly white Ivy League college, Justin Simien turns his successful satirical film into a broader series about black students dealing with social injustice while figuring out who they are.

The End of the F***ing World (2017 – Present)

Two teenage outsiders – a budding psychopath and a rebel hungry for adventure – embark on a road trip in search of the latter's real father, and become involved in a series of increasingly violent events.

The Expanse (2015 – Present)

Hundreds of years in the future, a mankind that has colonised the Solar System is at the brink of a war and it's up to a crew of different origins – Earth, Mars, and the Asteroid Belt – to expose the greatest conspiracy of all.

Fargo (2014 – Present)

The Coen brothers' acclaimed film of the same name is the inspiration for this black comedy/crime anthology series, featuring quirky characters across different eras dealing with deception, intrigue and murder amidst the cold of the American Midwest.

Fauda (2015 – Present)

A former expert Israeli agent comes out of retirement to hunt a Palestinian militant, with the show cleverly following both sides of the conflict and drawing from real world events.

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood (2009 – 2010)

This direct adaptation of the famous manga centres on two brothers looking for a Philosopher's Stone to restore their bodies after a failed experimental attempt to resurrect their mother goes awry. But they're not the only ones after the stone.

GLOW (2017 – Present)

An exploration of the real-life 1980s women's professional wrestling – the Gorgeous Ladies Of Wresting, or GLOW – by focusing on the personal and professional lives of the fictionalised Hollywood misfits involved in it.

Godless (2017)

In the 19th century, a murderous outlaw and his notorious gang hunt for the ex-protégé who betrayed them, and find themselves in conflict with the town that gives him refuge, whose residents are mainly women. A seven-episode miniseries.

The Good Place (2016 – Present)

The Office co-creator Michael Schur spun his sitcom web into the afterlife with this series, following a woman (Kristen Bell) who's mistakenly assigned to a Heaven-like utopia and then tries to be a better person to hide herself.

The Good Wife (2009 – 2016)

After a humiliating sex and corruption scandal puts her husband behind bars, his wife – a former state's attorney – must return to work to provide for her family, while battling the unwanted spotlight.

Hannibal (2013 – 2015)

Cancelled after three seasons, this cult horror hit explores the relationship between a forensic psychiatrist (Mads Mikkelsen) and his patient, a young FBI criminal profiler, who has an uncanny ability to empathise with serial killers.

Happy Valley (2014 – Present)

A British police sergeant dealing with personal problems investigates cases in a small West Yorkshire town. Two seasons of six episodes each, with more possibly on the way.

House of Cards (2013 – Present)

A betrayed US Congressman works with his equally conniving wife to climb the political ladders in Washington, doing anything that is needed – manipulation, deceit, and even murder – to achieve their goals.

The Inbetweeners (2008 – 2010)

A coming-of-age sitcom whose success led to two movies, following four British teenagers during their final year at school, and a series of misadventures involving the uncaring school staff, male bonding, and failed sexual encounters.

Jane the Virgin (2014 – Present)

Gina Rodriguez (Annihilation) stars as a devout Catholic and working young Latina virgin who becomes pregnant after an accidental artificial insemination in this rom-com satire, which will end with its fifth season in 2019.

Jessica Jones (2015 – Present)

Suffering from PTSD, a super-powered woman rebuilds her life as a private investigator in New York and is forced to battle her past demons every step of the way when all she wants is to look past them.

Lost (2004 – 2010)

The survivors of a plane crash must work together to survive on a mysterious tropical island somewhere in the South Pacific Ocean, battling supernatural and sci-fi elements. Faltered midway through, recovered, but ended in a disappointing fashion.

Luther (2010 – Present)

Idris Elba stars as a dedicated and brilliant British detective who tries to keep a grip on his personal life while dealing with the psychological fallouts of the crimes he's tasked to solve.

Mad Men (2007 – 2015)

Set in 1960s New York, a slow-burn drama that offers a peek inside a fictional ad agency, focusing on one of its extremely talented executives (Jon Hamm) who's bored by his simple personal life.

Master of None (2015 – Present)

Loosely based on Aziz Ansari's own life experiences, a 30-year-old struggling actor tries to get his life in order on personal and professional fronts, some of which is affected by his Indian ancestry.

Mindhunter (2017 – Present)

In the late 1970s, two FBI agents push their superiors to expand research into criminal science, which involves them getting up close and personal with imprisoned serial killers to understand how they think.

Monty Python's Flying Circus (1969 – 1974)

The influential British comedy group got their start with this surreal sketch series that targeted life on the island in an intellectual fashion, with humour so wide-ranging and unique that it gave birth to the term "Pythonesque".

Narcos (2015 – Present)

A gripping look at the violent and powerful drug cartels of Colombia, including the infamous Pablo Escobar, and thecorroborative efforts of various law enforcement whose job was to bring them down.

Orange Is the New Black (2013 – Present)

The lives of incarcerated women at a minimum-security federal prison in upstate New York, including a normally law-abiding privileged woman who's sentenced for a decade-old crime.

Orphan Black (2013 – 2017)

A con artist (Tatiana Maslany) assumes the identity of a woman who committed suicide and looked just like her, and is then pulled into a conspiracy where she learns she's a clone.

Outlander (2014 – Present)

Diana Gabaldon's best-selling books about a married nurse in World War II who's transported back in time to 1743, and finds herself caught in the Jacobite risings and between two very different men.

Peaky Blinders (2013 – Present)

The exploits of the Shelby crime family in Birmingham, England between the two World Wars, with elements borrowed from the 19th-century gang of the same name, which legend goes used to sew razor blades into their caps.

Peep Show (2003 – 2015)

The lives of two very different, dysfunctional twenty-somethings sharing a flat in South London, and their day-to-day farcical antics that made it a cult favourite.

Rick and Morty (2013 – Present)

An adult animated sci-fi series in which a cynical and alcoholic mad scientist Rick and his weak-willed easily influenced grandson Morty go on a series of misadventures across dimensions and universes.

Sherlock (2010 – Present)

Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman play the famous detective and his doctor sidekick in this modern-day adaptation of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's stories. Terrific and compelling in first few years, though it derailed in its fourth season.

Star Trek (1966 – 1969)

Gene Rodenberry's original series about the adventures of a starship in the 2260s led by Kirk, Spock and McCoy doesn't age well visually, but its storytelling endures, set aside a major dip in quality in the third season.

Star Trek: The Next Generation (1987 – 1994)

Rodenberry took his vision to an even more far-off future – the 24th century – focusing on a new generation of Starfleet officers on a new ship with a recognisable name.

Stranger Things (2016 – Present)

A nostalgia-heavy love letter to the 80s set in a suburban small town where secret scientific experiments into the paranormal and supernatural, at times with human subjects, starts to wreak havoc on the normal lives of its residents.

That '70s Show (1997 – 2006)

The comedy that fueled the Hollywood careers of stars Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, about a group of six high school friends going through usual teenage problems and trying to figure out their identities.

Trollhunters (2016 – Present)

Guillermo del Toro turns his love for monster stories into an animated series for all ages, following a teenage boy who stumbles onto a mystic amulet, and then must protect the world of humans and trolls.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (2015 – Present)

Rescued from a doomsday cult after 15 years, a young woman armed with a positive attitude decides to start a new life in New York, with help from a gay wannabe-Broadway actor roommate, a street-wise landlady, and a depressed out-of-touch socialite.

The Walking Dead (2010 – Present)

Based on the popular comic series, a horror drama set in a post-apocalyptic future where the survivors search for a safe haven in a world overrun by zombies. Hit its peak in the fifth season, and never recovered.