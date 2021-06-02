What are the best comedy-drama TV series on Netflix? The 14 titles below star and have been created by the likes of Rachel Bloom, Mae Martin, Will Sharpe, Richard Roxburgh, Natasha Lyonne, and Dhruv Sehgal. They feature actors such as Son Ye-jin, Logan Browning, Alex Lawther, Taylor Schilling, Laura Prepon, Uzo Aduba, Gina Rodriguez, and Gillian Anderson. And they also come from the minds of Justin Simien, Jenji Kohan, Charlie Covell, Jennie Snyder Urman, Lauren Iungerich, Laurie Nunn, Barry Sonnenfeld, and Amy Poehler. A “⭐” marks an editors' choice.

You might find more comedy-drama TV shows in our list of best TV series. If you're looking for more TV series on Netflix, we've recommendations for some select other genres as well that you should check out.

The Best TV Series on Netflix

The Best Anime and Animated Series on Netflix

The Best Comedy Series on Netflix