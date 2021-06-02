Technology News
Best Comedy-Drama Series on Netflix in India

From Little Things to Sex Education.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 2 June 2021 13:32 IST
Best Comedy-Drama Series on Netflix in India

Photo Credit: Sam Taylor/Netflix

Sex Education

  • Netflix has over 300 comedy-drama series in India
  • Natasha Lyonne involved in two series on the list
  • The oldest series on the list below is from 2010

What are the best comedy-drama TV series on Netflix? The 14 titles below star and have been created by the likes of Rachel Bloom, Mae Martin, Will Sharpe, Richard Roxburgh, Natasha Lyonne, and Dhruv Sehgal. They feature actors such as Son Ye-jin, Logan Browning, Alex Lawther, Taylor Schilling, Laura Prepon, Uzo Aduba, Gina Rodriguez, and Gillian Anderson. And they also come from the minds of Justin Simien, Jenji Kohan, Charlie Covell, Jennie Snyder Urman, Lauren Iungerich, Laurie Nunn, Barry Sonnenfeld, and Amy Poehler. A “⭐” marks an editors' choice.

  1. Crash Landing on You (2019 – Present)

    Praised for its authenticity and humanising portrayal, a South Korean Chaebol heiress accidentally crash-lands in North Korea, where she falls in love with a Korean People's Army captain who hails from a powerful family.

  2. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (2015 – 2019)

    A successful young female lawyer (Rachel Bloom, also co-creator) who suffers from depression and anxiety uproots her life in New York and moves to a suburb in California to find love and happiness in this romantic musical.

  3. Dear White People (2017 – Present)

    Set in a fictional predominantly white Ivy League college, Justin Simien turns his successful satirical film into a broader series about black students dealing with social injustice while figuring out who they are. A Netflix original.

  4. The End of the F***ing World (2017 – 2019)

    Two teenage outsiders — a budding psychopath and a rebel hungry for adventure — embark on a road trip in search of the latter's real father and become involved in a series of increasingly violent events. Second and final season couldn't live up to the first. A Netflix original.

  5. Feel Good (2020 – Present)

    A recovering addict and Canadian stand-up comic (Mae Martin, also co-creator and a writer) based in London tries to get rid of her addictive behaviours and get a handle on her new relationship with a woman who's only dated men previously. Lisa Kudrow has a recurring role. A Netflix original.

  6. Flowers (2016)

    Olivia Colman leads this short-lived black comedy that follows the titular, dysfunctional family: a music teacher (Colman), her depressed children's author husband, their adult twin children — an inventor and a musician — and the husband's senile mother.

  7. Jane the Virgin (2014 – 2019)

    Gina Rodriguez (Annihilation) stars as a devout Catholic and working young Latina virgin who becomes pregnant after an accidental artificial insemination in this rom-com satire. Loosely based on a Venezuelan telenovela, it parodies elements and tropes that are common in Latin American telenovelas.

  8. Little Things (2016 – Present)

    Starring Mithila Palkar in the lead, this comedy-drama about a 20-something couple — creator Dhruv Sehgal is the other — living in Mumbai and dealing with life's ups and downs has consistently improved over its three-season run, having begun frivolously. A Netflix original.

  9. On My Block (2018 – Present)

    Four American teens, of African, Latinx, and Mexican descent (Sierra Capri, Jason Genao, Brett Gray and Diego Tinoco), must deal with the evolving nature of their lifelong friendships as they start high school in the rough inner-city of South Los Angeles. A Netflix original.

  10. Orange Is the New Black (2013 – 2019)

    The lives of incarcerated women at a minimum-security federal prison in upstate New York, including a normally law-abiding privileged woman who's sentenced for a decade-old crime. Peaked in season four, but managed to recover for the seventh and final one. From Jenji Kohan, a Netflix original.

  11. Rake (2010 – 2018)

    A smart defence lawyer (Richard Roxburgh), addicted to cocaine, gambling, and women, takes up the most outrageous cases — involving everyone from cannibals to sex offenders — available in Sydney, Australia.

  12. Russian Doll (2019 – Present)

    Co-created by Amy Poehler, Natasha Lyonne and Leslye Headland, a 36-year-old woman (Lyonne) keeps dying and reliving the night of her birthday party, and must figure out how to break the time loop. A Netflix original.

  13. Sex Education (2019 – Present)

    Lacking in lovemaking experience but full of advice thanks to his sex therapist mom (Gillian Anderson), a socially awkward British teenager (Asa Butterfield) agrees to start a school sex therapy clinic with a rebel (Emma Mackey) in need of money. A Netflix original.

  14. A Series of Unfortunate Events (2017 – 2019)

    Three resourceful orphans — an inventor, a reader, and a baby with sharp teeth — must outsmart an evil distant relative who's after their sizeable fortune, while trying to uncover the mystery behind a secret society that their parents were involved in. Based on Lemony Snicket's popular series of children's books. A Netflix original.

Comments

Further reading: Netflix, Netflix India, Little Things, Orange Is the New Black, Russian Doll, A Series of Unfortunate Events, Sex Education
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More


 
 

