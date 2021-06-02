Technology News
Best Comedy Series on Netflix in India

From Derry Girls to Schitt’s Creek.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 2 June 2021 13:32 IST
Best Comedy Series on Netflix in India

Kim’s Convenience

Highlights
  • Netflix has over 400 comedy series in India
  • No one is involved in more than one series
  • The oldest series on the list is from 1969

What are the best comedy TV series on Netflix? The 13 titles below star and are made by Eugene and Dan Levy, Monty Python, Allan Mustafa, Asim Chaudhry, and Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill. They are led by actors such as Will Smith, Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Chris O'Dowd, and Simu Liu. And they also come from the minds of Tina Fey, Chuck Lorre, Lisa McGee, Graham Linehan, Ins Choi, Pam Brady, Tom Edge, Gloria Calderón Kellett, and Andy and Susan Borowitz. A “⭐” marks an editors' choice.

You might find more comedy TV shows in our list of best TV series. If you're looking for more TV series on Netflix, we've recommendations for some select other genres as well that you should check out.

The Best TV Series on Netflix

The Best Anime and Animated Series on Netflix

The Best Comedy-Drama Series on Netflix

  1. The Big Bang Theory (2007 – 2019)

    Loved and hated in equal measure, this long-running sitcom is about the lives of two physicists, their aspiring actress neighbour, and their fellow geek friends: an aerospace engineer, and an astrophysicist. Added two women — a neuroscientist and a microbiologist — as it went on.

  2. Derry Girls (2018 – Present)

    Set against the backdrop of Northern Ireland's political tensions in the 1990s, five high school friends (Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Louisa Harland, Nicola Coughlan, Jamie-Lee O'Donnell, and Dylan Llewellyn) navigate the challenges of being a teenager. A third season is in the works.

  3. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (1990 – 1996)

    Then bankrupt-rapper Will Smith kickstarted his acting career by playing a fictionalised version of himself as a street-smart and laid-back Philadelphia teenager who is sent to live with his wealthy aunt and unclear in Bel-Air, Los Angeles. A typical clash of working-class and upper-class attitudes.

  4. The IT Crowd (2006 – 2013)

    This cult hit British sitcom follows two socially-awkward IT professionals (Chris O'Dowd and Richard Ayoade) and their tech-oblivious manager (Katherine Parkinson), who are stuck in a drab and untidy basement, in stark contrast to the modern offices enjoyed by their upstairs colleagues.

    the it crowd the it crowd

  5. Kim's Convenience (2016 – 2021)

    The life of a Korean-Canadian family — Appa (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee), Umma (Jean Yoon), and daughter Janet (Andrea Bang) — who run a convenience store in Toronto, and the estranged son Jung (Simu Liu) at the workplace with his friend and their manager.

  6. Lady Dynamite (2016 – 2017)

    After spending six months in recovery, a stand-up comedian (Maria Bamford) who suffers from bipolar disorder moves back to Los Angeles and tries to rebuild her life from scratch. Employs flashbacks and surrealism to tell its honest story. Sarah Silverman, Patton Oswalt, John Mulaney, Seth Meyers, Judd Apatow, Andy Samberg, and Judy Greer guest star.

  7. Lovesick (2014 – 2018)

    After a 20-something romantic (Johnny Flynn) discovers that he has chlamydia, he must — albeit with the help of his two friends and housemates (Antonia Thomas and Daniel Ings) in the Scottish capital of Glasgow — contact all his previous sexual partners and inform them, reliving the past in the process. A Netflix original.

  8. Monty Python's Flying Circus (1969 – 1974)

    The influential British comedy group (Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Eric Idle, Terry Jones, Michael Palin and Terry Gilliam) got their start with this surreal sketch series that targeted life on the island in an intellectual fashion, with humour so wide-ranging and unique that it gave birth to the term “Pythonesque”.

  9. One Day at a Time (2017 – 2020)

    This reimagination of Norman Lear's ‘70s original sitcom follows a Hispanic family — an Army vet single mother (Justin Machado), her feminist teenage daughter and baseball-playing son, and her Cuban mother (Rita Moreno) — and navigates mental illness, immigration, homophobia, and more. Available until season 3, as it was cancelled by Netflix and revived elsewhere.

  10. People Just Do Nothing (2014 – 2021)

    This award-winning British mockumentary follows four men in their early thirties (Allan Mustafa and Asim Chaudhry among them) running a pirate radio station called Kurupt FM from a tiny flat in west London. A follow-up movie, People Just Do Nothing: Big in Japan, is due in August 2021.

  11. Schitt's Creek (2015 – 2020)

    After a wealthy family loses their fortune, they — a video store magnate (Eugene Levy), a former soap opera star (Catherine O'Hara), and their two adult children (Dan Levy and Annie Murphy) — must rebuild their lives in the tiny town they once purchased as a joke gift for the son. Created by the father-son Levy duo.

    schitts creek schitts creek

  12. Still Game (2002 – 2019)

    Two pensioners and best friends from Glasgow, Scotland get into all kinds of trouble as they cope with the trials and tribulations of modern life. A British cult hit. Seasons 3, 4, 1, and 6 have the highest number of best episodes.

  13. Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (2015 – 2020)

    Rescued from a doomsday cult after 15 years, a young woman armed with a positive attitude decides to start a new life in New York, with help from a gay wannabe-Broadway actor roommate, a street-wise landlady, and a depressed out-of-touch socialite. Four seasons followed by an interactive special. A Netflix original. Co-created by Tina Fey.

Further reading: Netflix, Netflix India, The Big Bang Theory, The IT Crowd, Schitts Creek, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, One Day at a Time
Best Comedy Series on Netflix in India
