What are the best romantic movies on Netflix? The 11 titles below are a mix of comedies, comedy-dramas, and dramas. They star the likes of Ryan Gosling, George Clooney, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Daniel Day-Lewis, Winona Ryder, Michelle Pfeiffer, Michelle Williams, Joaquin Phoenix, Kalki Koechlin, Saif Ali Khan, Preity Zinta, and Lady Gaga. And they come from directors such as Anurag Kashyap, Martin Scorsese, Farhan Akhtar, Spike Jonze, Bradley Cooper, and Ang Lee. A “⭐” marks an editors' choice.

You might find more romantic movies in our list of best movies. If you're looking for more movies on Netflix, we've recommendations for some select other genres as well that you should check out.

The Best Movies on Netflix

The Best Animated Movies on Netflix

The Best Crime Movies on Netflix

The Best Drama Movies on Netflix

The Best Period Movies on Netflix