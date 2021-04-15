Photo Credit: Double Negative/Universal Studios
What are the best romantic movies on Netflix? The 11 titles below are a mix of comedies, comedy-dramas, and dramas. They star the likes of Ryan Gosling, George Clooney, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Daniel Day-Lewis, Winona Ryder, Michelle Pfeiffer, Michelle Williams, Joaquin Phoenix, Kalki Koechlin, Saif Ali Khan, Preity Zinta, and Lady Gaga. And they come from directors such as Anurag Kashyap, Martin Scorsese, Farhan Akhtar, Spike Jonze, Bradley Cooper, and Ang Lee. A “⭐” marks an editors' choice.
You might find more romantic movies in our list of best movies. If you're looking for more movies on Netflix, we've recommendations for some select other genres as well that you should check out.
The Best Animated Movies on Netflix
The Best Crime Movies on Netflix
The Best Drama Movies on Netflix
The Best Period Movies on Netflix
Martin Scorsese displays restraint with this adaptation of Edith Wharton's 1920 novel of the same name, about the grandeur and hypocrisy of 1870s high society, that follows an attorney (Daniel Day-Lewis) who is engaged to fellow attorney and socialite (Winona Ryder), and then falls for her livelier cousin and heiress (Michelle Pfeiffer) who's separated from her husband.
Set in the 1970s amidst the hills of Darjeeling, writer-director Anurag Basu tells the tale of three people (Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, and Ileana D'Cruz) as they learn to love while battling the notions held by society.
Ryan Gosling and Michelle Williams lead this drama that shifts between time periods to depict a couple's courtship and how their marriage fell apart. Derek Cianfrance writes and directs.
Anurag Kashyap offers a modern-day reimagining of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's Bengali romance classic Devdas, in which a man (Abhay Deol), having broken up with his childhood sweetheart, finds refuge in alcohol and drugs, before falling for a prostitute (Kalki Koechlin).
Farhan Akhtar's directorial debut about three inseparable childhood friends whose wildly different approach to relationships creates a strain on their friendship remains a cult favourite. Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Preity Zinta star.
A lonely man (Joaquin Phoenix) falls in love with an intelligent computer operating system (Scarlett Johansson), who enriches his life and learns from him, in Spike Jonze's masterpiece.
A slacker musician (Michael Cera) must battle his newest girlfriend's (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) seven evil exes to woo her in this adaptation of the graphic novel. Edgar Wright directs.
Jane Austen's famous work is brought to life by director Ang Lee, about three sisters who are forced to seek financial security through marriage after the death of their wealthy father leaves them poor by the rules of inheritance.
Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga star in this latest — fourth, if you're counting — remake of the 1937 classic tale, of an alcoholic fading star (Cooper) meeting and discovering a future star (Gaga). Cooper marks his directorial debut.
Five thirty-something friends struggle to find a place in Mumbai where they can play football in peace in this light-hearted rom-com tale, which explores gender divides and social mores along the way.
A corporate downsizing expert (George Clooney) who loves living out of a suitcase finds his lifestyle threatened due to a potential love interest (Vera Farmiga) and an ambitious new hire (Anna Kendrick).
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement