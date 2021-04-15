Technology News
loading

Best Period Movies on Netflix in India

From Hugo to The Trial of the Chicago 7.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 15 April 2021 16:18 IST
Best Period Movies on Netflix in India

Photo Credit: StudioCanal

The Imitation Game

Highlights
  • Netflix has over 100 period movies in India
  • Martin Scorsese has two movies on the list
  • The oldest film on the list is from 1995

What are the best period movies on Netflix? The 11 titles below feature stars such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks, Benedict Cumberbatch, Matthew McConaughey, Carey Mulligan, Ralph Fiennes, Liam Neeson, Andrew Garfield, Adam Driver, Sacha Baron Cohen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Eddie Redmayne. And they come from directors in Angelina Jolie, Martin Scorsese, Aaron Sorkin, Ron Howard, and Alejandro G. Iñárritu among others. A “⭐” marks an editors' choice.

You might find more period movies in our list of best movies. If you're looking for more movies on Netflix, we've recommendations for some select other genres as well that you should check out.

The Best Movies on Netflix

The Best Animated Movies on Netflix

The Best Crime Movies on Netflix

The Best Drama Movies on Netflix

The Best Romantic Movies on Netflix

  1. Apollo 13 (1995)

    Ron Howard dramatises the Apollo 13 mission that put the astronauts in jeopardy after an on-board explosion ate up all the oxygen and forced NASA to abort and get the men home safely. Tom Hanks stars.

  2. Dallas Buyers Club (2013)

    Refusing to accept a death sentence from his doctor after being diagnosed with AIDS in the 1980s, the true story of an electrician and hustler (Matthew McConaughey) who smuggles banned medications from abroad.

  3. The Dig (2021)

    A wealthy landowner (Carey Mulligan) hires an amateur archaeologist (Ralph Fiennes) to dig up the burial grounds on her estate in this reimagining of the 1939 Sutton Hoo excavations. A film that is entirely infused with the spectre of death.

  4. The Endless Trench (2019)

    A few years into the Spanish Civil War in 1936, a newly-married man and a big critic of the dictator Francisco Franco hides himself underneath his house in fear of being killed by the Franco-led Falangists, not knowing that he will stay there for the next 33 years. A Netflix original.

    endless trench the endless trench

  5. First They Killed My Father (2017)

    Angelina Jolie directs this adaptation of Loung Ung's memoir — Ung co-wrote the screenplay with Jolie — that details a seven-year-old's harrowing journey through labour camps and as a child soldier during the Khmer Rouge regime starting in 1975.

  6. Hugo (2011)

    In 1930s Paris, a boy who lives alone in the walls of a train station tries to figure out the mystery involving his late father and his most treasured possession, an automaton, that needs a key to function. Martin Scorsese directs.

  7. The Imitation Game (2014)

    Though historically inaccurate in various aspects, Benedict Cumberbatch's turn as British mathematician Alan Turing who helps the Allies decrypt the Nazi intelligence codes, Morten Tyldum's direction, and the work of its strong supporting cast brought it much success and acclaim.

  8. The Revenant (2015)

    Leonardo DiCaprio and director Alejandro G. Iñárritu won Oscars for their work on this semi-biographical Western film set in the 1820s, which tells the story of frontiersman Hugh Glass and his quest for survival and justice amidst severe winters.

  9. Silence (2016)

    Andrew Garfield, Adam Driver, and Liam Neeson play 17th-century Jesuit priests in this over two-and-a-half-hour epic from Martin Scorsese that finds two said priests travelling to Edo-era Japan, where Christians are persecuted, to find their mentor and spread Catholic Christianity.

  10. The Trial of the Chicago 7 (2020)

    Aaron Sorkin assembles an ensemble cast — Sacha Baron Cohen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Eddie Redmayne, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II among them — to depict the political witchhunt of the titular anti-Vietnan War protestors who were trumped up on charges of rioting and conspiracy.

  11. A Twelve-Year Night (2018)

    The future president of Uruguay, José Mujica, and his fellow left-wing urban guerrilla group Tupamaros members struggle to survive over a decade of torture and confinement after they are imprisoned by the then-military dictatorship in 1973. A Netflix original.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Netflix, Netflix India, Apollo 13, First They Killed My Father, The Imitation Game, The Trial of the Chicago 7, Benedict Cumberbatch, Andrew Garfield, Adam Driver, Angelina Jolie, Martin Scorsese, Aaron Sorkin
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Best Drama Movies on Netflix in India
Sony 32W830 Android Smart TV With Google Assistant and HDR Support Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 31,900

Related Stories

Best Period Movies on Netflix in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Music Launches Podcasts in India: All You Need to Know
  2. Sony 32W830 Android TV With Google Assistant and HDR Launched in India
  3. Poco M3 Pro 5G Spotted on BIS, Hinting at India Launch Soon
  4. Xiaomi to Launch Mi QLED TV 4K 75-Inch Television in India on April 23
  5. Motorola Teases Launch of Two ‘G Series’ Phones in India
  6. F9 Trailer Release Date Set for Wednesday
  7. How to Get e-Pass for Travelling During Night Curfew in Delhi
  8. iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5 Developer Beta 8 Released by Apple: How to Install
  9. OnePlus Nord N10 5G Getting March Security Patch With Bug Fixes
  10. Samsung Neo QLED TV Range Debuts in India With 8K and 4K Variants
#Latest Stories
  1. Flipkart Acquires Cleartrip to Strengthen Its Online Presence
  2. Samsung Adds Smart Classes to 80 More Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Schools Across 17 States
  3. Google Photos Could Soon Get ‘Filter’ Option to Help You Easily Browse Through Gallery
  4. Realme 8 5G Specifications Teased Ahead of April 21 Launch; to Feature 90Hz Display, Fingerprint Scanner
  5. Mumbai Officials Say 24-Hour Food Deliveries Allowed, After Zomato CEO Calls Out Swiggy on Twitter
  6. Vivo Y11 Getting Android 11-Based Funtouch OS 11 Update in India: Report
  7. E-Commerce Platforms Shouldn’t Be Allowed Non-Essential Deliveries in Curfew Areas, Traders Urge Government
  8. Samsung Galaxy A60 Getting Android 11 Update With March 2021 Security Patch: Report
  9. Sony 32W830 Android Smart TV With Google Assistant and HDR Support Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 31,900
  10. TicWatch GTH Smartwatch With Up to 10 Days Battery Life, Plethora of Health Monitoring Sensors Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com