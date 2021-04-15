What are the best period movies on Netflix? The 11 titles below feature stars such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks, Benedict Cumberbatch, Matthew McConaughey, Carey Mulligan, Ralph Fiennes, Liam Neeson, Andrew Garfield, Adam Driver, Sacha Baron Cohen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Eddie Redmayne. And they come from directors in Angelina Jolie, Martin Scorsese, Aaron Sorkin, Ron Howard, and Alejandro G. Iñárritu among others. A “⭐” marks an editors' choice.

You might find more period movies in our list of best movies. If you're looking for more movies on Netflix, we've recommendations for some select other genres as well that you should check out.

The Best Movies on Netflix

The Best Animated Movies on Netflix

The Best Crime Movies on Netflix

The Best Drama Movies on Netflix

The Best Romantic Movies on Netflix