Having made a splash with TV shows, Netflix is starting to invest big in original films. It has spent nine-figure sums (in dollars) internationally for Martin Scorsese and Michael Bay's next ventures, and it recently announced a new round of investments in India, being produced by the likes of Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar. But the strength of its catalogue, which includes some of the best movies ever made, lies in its acquisitions from across the world. The best Netflix movies are then a combination of the two, including the likes of The Avengers, Captain America: Civil War, Rang De Basanti, and Andaz Apna Apna. With nearly 3,000 titles spanning genres and languages, the list of best Netflix movies has something for everyone, naturally.

To pick the best Netflix movies, we relied on Rotten Tomatoes and IMDb ratings to create a shortlist — the latter was preferred for Indian films given RT's shortfalls in that department — in addition to our own editorial judgement in a few places. This list will be updated once every few months if there are any worthy additions or if some movies are removed from the service, so bookmark this page and keep checking in. Here are the best 130 films currently available on Netflix in India, sorted alphabetically.

12 Years A Slave (2013)

Duped into slavery on the account of a job, Steve McQueen's adaptation of a free New York black man's (Chiwetel Ejiofor) 19th-century memoir is an incredible true story, and an important watch.

2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)

In Stanley Kubrick's highly-influential sci-fi film, humanity charts a course for Jupiter with the sentient computer HAL 9000, to understand the discovery of a black monolith affecting human evolution. It's less plot, and more a visual and aural experience.

Aamir (2008)

Adapted from the 2006 Filipino film Cavite, a young Muslim NRI doctor (Rajeev Khandelwal) returning from the UK to India is forced to comply with terrorists' demands to carry out a bombing in Mumbai after they threaten his family.

Aladdin (1992)

Disney puts its animation flavour onto the famous folk tale of a street urchin who disguises himself as a wealthy prince after finding a genie in a magic lamp, in an attempt to impress the Sultan's daughter.

Anbe Sivam (2003)

Kamal Haasan and R. Madhavan star in this Tamil cult film, in which the two are stranded over a thousand kilometres from home after heavy rain cancels all flights and strike up an unlikely friendship on their way back. Haasan also wrote the script.

Andaz Apna Apna (1994)

Two slackers (Aamir Khan and Salman Khan) who belong to middle-class families vie for the affections of an heiress, and inadvertently become her protectors from a local gangster in Rajkumar Santoshi's cult comedy favourite.

Andhadhun (2018)

Inspired by the French short film *L'Accordeur*, this black comedy thriller is the story of a piano player (Ayushman Khurrana) who pretends to be visually-impaired and is caught in a web of twists and lies after he walks into a murder scene. Tabu, Radhika Apte star alongside.

Ankhon Dekhi (2014)

After an eye-opening experience involving his daughter's marriage, a man in his late 50s (Sanjay Mishra) resolves that he won't believe anything he can't see, which naturally leads to some dramatic complications.

Argo (2012)

Ben Affleck directs and stars in this film about a CIA agent posing as a Hollywood producer scouting for location in Iran, in order to rescue six Americans during the US hostage crisis of 1979.

The Avengers (2012)

Earth's mightiest heroes — including Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, and the Hulk — come together in this groundbreaking Marvel team-up from writer-director Joss Whedon to stop Thor's adopted brother Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and his alien army from subjugating mankind.

The Aviator (2004)

With Leonardo DiCaprio as Howard Hughes and Cate Blanchett as Katharine Hepburn, Martin Scorsese dives into the life of the aviation pioneer and film producer, who grapples with severe OCD while his fame grows.

Back to the Future (1985)

Not many films come close to the worldwide appeal and legacy left by this sci-fi entry featuring the iconic DeLorean that Michael J. Fox's character uses to (accidentally) time travel to when his parents were his age. Strange then that it didn't get the green light for years.

Barfi! (2012)

Set in the 1970s amidst the hills of Darjeeling, writer-director Anurag Basu tells the tale of three people (Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, and Ileana D'Cruz) as they learn to love while battling the notions held by society.

Beasts of No Nation (2015)

With civil war raging across a fictional African nation, this Netflix Original focuses on a young boy who's trained as a child soldier by a fierce warlord (Idris Elba), and the effects it has on him.

Beauty and the Beast (1991)

Disney turned the French fairy tale about a young woman imprisoned by a beast, who is actually a prince altered by a magical spell, into a celebrated animated musical adaptation whose soundtrack has stood the test of time.

Birdman (2014)

Alejandro G. Iñárritu won three Oscars including Best Picture for this tale of a washed-up superhero actor (Michael Keaton) who struggles to revive his career with a Broadway play. Known for appearing as if it was shot in a single take, it also starred Edward Norton, Zach Galifianakis, and Emma Stone.

The Bourne trilogy (2002-07)

Technically not a trilogy, but the first three chapters — Identity, Supremacy, and Ultimatum — starring Matt Damon in the lead as the titular CIA assassin suffering from amnesia were so good that they changed the longest-running spy franchise of all-time: James Bond.

The Breadwinner (2017)

This animated film follows a 11-year-old girl living under Taliban rule in Afghanistan, who disguises herself as a boy to provide for her family after the father is taken away without reason. Uses wonderfully-drawn vignettes to stress on the importance of storytelling.

Captain America: Civil War (2016)

After the UN pushes for government oversight of the Avengers owing to the repeated collateral damage, the superhero faction is split down the middle, with Iron Man and Captain America on two opposing sides.

Captain Phillips (2013)

The true story of a Somali pirate hijacking of a US cargo ship and its captain (Tom Hanks) being taken hostage, which spawns a rescue effort from the US Navy. The Bourne Ultimatum's Paul Greengrass directs.

Children of Men (2006)

In a world where infertility has brought mankind to the verge of extinction, a cynical civil servant (Clive Owen) decides to help a miraculously-pregnant woman refugee get to safety, as a war rages on between the British police state and a militant group of immigrants. Alfonso Cuarón directs.

A Clockwork Orange (1971)

Set in a near-future dystopian Britain, writer-director Stanley Kubrick adapts Anthony Burgess' novel of the same name, commenting on juvenile delinquency through the eyes of a small gang leader who enjoys "a bit of the old ultra-violence".

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977)

Steven Spielberg's slow-paced sci-fi pic — which spent several years in development, being rewritten over and over — is about an everyday blue-collar guy (Richard Dreyfuss) whose humdrum life turns upside down after an encounter with an unidentified flying object (UFO).

Company (2002)

Inspired the real-life relationship between Dawood Ibrahim and Chhota Rajan, director Ram Gopal Varma offers a look at how a henchman (Vivek Oberoi) climbs up the mobster ladder and befriends the boss (Ajay Devgn), before they fall out.

Court (2014)

Winner of the top prize at the National Film Awards, this legal drama made with non-professional actors delivers a scathing critique of the judicial nightmare in India through the lens of an ageing singer accused of abetting a manhole worker's suicide through his songs.

Dallas Buyers Club (2013)

Refusing to accept a death sentence from his doctor after being diagnosed with AIDS in the 1980s, the true story of an electrician and hustler (Matthew McConaughey) who smuggles banned medications from abroad.

Dangal (2016)

The extraordinary true story of amateur wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat (Aamir Khan) who trains his two daughters to become India's first world-class female wrestlers, who went on to win gold medals at the Commonwealth Games.

Dev.D (2009)

Anurag Kashyap offers a modern-day reimagining of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's Bengali romance classic Devdas, in which a man (Abhay Deol), having broken up with his childhood sweetheart, finds refuge in alcohol and drugs, before falling for a prostitute (Kalki Koechlin).

District 9 (2009)

Inspired by the Apartheid, Neill Blomkamp's feature debut explores the life of extra-terrestrial beings forced to live in slum-like conditions outside Johannesburg, through the eyes of a government agent responsible for their relocation.

Django Unchained (2012)

Written and directed by Quentin Tarantino, a German bounty hunter (Christoph Waltz) helps a freed slave (Jamie Foxx) rescue his wife from a charming but cruel plantation owner (Leonardo DiCaprio).

Doctor Strange (2016)

Severely injuring his hands in a career-ending car accident, a brilliant neurosurgeon (Benedict Cumberbatch) travels across the world to meet a mysterious individual, and learns about a world of mystic arts in this standalone chapter that connects into the larger Marvel universe.

Drive (2011)

A stuntman moonlighting as a getaway driver (Ryan Gosling) grows fond of his neighbour and her young son, and then takes part in a botched heist to protect them from the debt-ridden husband.

End of Watch (2012)

Before he made a terrible sci-fi remake of his own film, writer-director David Ayer took a near-documentarian lens to the day-to-day police work of two partners (Jake Gyllenhaal and Michael Peña) in South Los Angeles, involving their friendship and dealings with criminal elements.

The Florida Project (2017)

Set in the shadow of Disney World, a precocious six-year-old girl (Brooklynn Prince) makes the most of her summer with her ragtag playmates, while her rebellious mother tries to make ends meet with the spectre of homelessness always hanging over them. Willem Dafoe stars alongside.

Ferris Bueller's Day Off (1986)

In John Hughes' now-classic teen picture, a high schooler fakes being sick to spend the day with his girlfriend and his best friend, while his principal is determined to spy on him.

Finding Nemo (2003)

After his son gets abducted in the Great Barrier Reef, a meek overprotective clownfish sets out to rescue him from Sydney, learning to take risks along the way with the help of a regal blue tang named Dory.

Fruitvale Station (2013)

Black Panther writer-director Ryan Coogler's first feature offered a look at the real-life events of a young California man's (Michael B. Jordan) death in a police shooting in 2008. Winner of two awards at Sundance Film Festival.

Full Metal Jacket (1987)

Stanley Kubrick follows a US marine nicknamed Joker from his days as a new recruit under the command of a ruthless sergeant, to his posting as a war correspondent in South Vietnam, while observing the effects of the war on his fellow soldiers.

Get Out (2017)

Oscar-winner Jordan Peel's fantastic directorial debut, a satirical horror that tackles racism, slavery and liberal ignorance, never made it to Indian theatres, so this is your chance to catch the film that made waves two years ago — and earned a spot on our best-of.

Gladiator (2000)

Winner of five Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Russell Crowe, this Ridley Scott-directed film tells a moving story of a Roman general (Crowe) who loses everything — his family and rank —to end up as a slave and then seeks vengeance on the perpetrator (Joaquin Phoenix).

Gone Girl (2014)

Based on Gillian Flynn's best-selling novel and directed by David Fincher, a confounded husband (Ben Affleck) becomes the primary suspect in the sudden mystery disappearance of his wife (Rosamund Pike).

Gravity (2013)

Two US astronauts, a first-timer (Sandra Bullock) and another on his final mission (George Clooney), are stranded in space after their shuttle is destroyed, and then must battle debris and challenging conditions to return home.

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

A bunch of intergalactic misfits, which includes a talking racoon and tree, come together to form a ragtag team in this Marvel adventure that needs no prior knowledge.

Guru (2007)

Mani Ratnam wrote and directed this rags-to-riches story of a ruthless and ambitious businessman (Abhishek Bachchan) who doesn't let anything stand in his way as he turns into India's biggest tycoon. Loosely inspired by the life of Dhirubhai Ambani.

Haider (2014)

Vishal Bhardwaj's Shakespearean trilogy concluded with this modern-day adaptation of Hamlet, that is also based on Basharat Peer's 1990s-Kashmir memoir Curfewed Night. Follows a young man (Shahid Kapoor) who returns home to investigate his father's disappearance and finds himself embroiled in the ongoing violent insurgency.

Hell or High Water (2016)

A divorced father (Chris Pine) teams up with his ex-con brother to carry out an elaborate bank-robbing scheme to safeguard a family ranch and his children's future, while being chased by the police (Jeff Bridges).

Her (2013)

A lonely man (Joaquin Phoenix) falls in love with an intelligent computer operating system (Scarlett Johansson), who enriches his life and learns from him, in Spike Jonze's masterpiece.

How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

Brought up in a world where Vikings have a tradition of being dragon slayers, a young teenager becomes an unlikely friend with a young dragon and learns there may be more to the creatures than everyone thinks.

Hugo (2011)

In 1930s Paris, a boy who lives alone in the walls of a train station tries to figure out the mystery involving his late father and his most treasured possession, an automaton, that needs a key to function. Martin Scorsese directs.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013)

In the best of four movies, Jennifer Lawrence's Katniss Everdeen is forced to participate in a special edition of the Hunger Games, a competition where individuals fight to the death, featuring the winners of all previous competitions.

I, Daniel Blake (2016)

After a heart attack that leaves him unable to work, a widowed carpenter is forced to fight an obtuse British welfare system, while developing a strong bond with a single mother who has two children. Winner of the Palme d'Or.

In This Corner of the World (2016)

Set in Hiroshima during World War II, an 18-year-old woman agrees to marry a man she barely knows in this animated Japanese film, and then must learn to cope with life's daily struggles and find a way to push through as the war rages on around her.

The Incredibles (2004)

Forced to live undercover as regular folks, a family of superheroes is dragged into a conflict with a vengeful fan thanks to the father's actions and then must save the world. Was followed by an excellent sequel earlier this year, which isn't on streaming services.

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

Directed by Steven Spielberg off a story by George Lucas, an eponymous archaeologist (Harrison Ford) travels the world and battles a group of Nazis while looking for a mysterious artefact, in what is now often considered as one of the greatest films of all-time.

Infernal Affairs (2002)

Martin Scorsese's Oscar-winning The Departed is a remake of this original Hong Kongian film, in which a police officer is working undercover in a Triad, while a Triad member is secretly working for the police. Both have the same objective: find the mole.

Inglourious Basterds (2009)

Quentin Tarantino offers an alternate history version of two assassination plots against Nazi Germany leaders: one planned by a young French-Jewish cinema owner (Mélanie Laurent) and another by a group of American-Jewish soldiers led by a lieutenant (Brad Pitt). Christoph Waltz, Michael Fassbender, Diane Kruger, and Daniel Brühl also star.

The Insider (1999)

A tobacco industry insider turned whistleblower (Russell Crowe) and a TV producer (Al Pacino) struggle to defend the former's court testimony as “big tobacco” and the TV company go after them. Michael Mann (Heat) directs.

Into the Wild (2007)

Based on Jon Krakauer's nonfiction book, Sean Penn goes behind the camera to direct the story of a top student and athlete who gives up all possessions and savings to charity, and hitchhikes across America to live in the Alaskan wilderness.

Iqbal (2005)

In writer-director Nagesh Kukunoor's National Award-winning film, a hearing- and speech-impaired farm boy (Shreyas Talpade) pursues his passion for becoming a cricketer for the national squad, with the help of a washed-up ex-coach (Naseeruddin Shah).

Iron Man (2008)

Robert Downey Jr. kicked off the Marvel film universe in some style – there's a reason it places so high in our rankings – as a wealthy industrialist and inventor named Tony Stark who constructs a high-tech suit to fight evil himself after escaping from terrorists.

Jaws (1975)

After a man-eating great white shark spoils the summer holidays of some Americans, a police chief, a marine biologist, and a shark hunter set out to hunt it. Jaws not only launched Steven Spielberg into the Hollywood limelight, but it gave the industry its staple: a summer blockbuster.

Juno (2007)

When a sixteen-year-old social misfit (Ellen Page) ends up with an unplanned pregnancy in this sharp-edged coming-of-age comedy, she must decide what she wants.

Jurassic Park (1993)

It might be over 25 years old at this point but watching the very first Jurassic film from Steven Spielberg — based on Michael Crichton's novel, which he co-adapted — is a great way to remind yourself why the new series, Jurassic World, has no idea why it's doing.

Khosla Ka Ghosla! (2006)

After a powerful property dealer (Boman Irani) holds a middle-class, middle-aged man's (Anupam Kher) newly-purchased property to ransom, his son and his son's friends devise a plot to dupe the swindling squatter and pay him back with his own money. Dibakar Banerjee's directorial debut.

Kung Fu Panda (2008)

After an obese kung fu enthusiast panda is supposedly mistakenly chosen as the Dragon Warrior to fight an impending threat, he is unwillingly taught by an elderly master and his students who have been training for years.

Lagaan (2001)

Set in Victorian India, a village farmer (Aamir Khan) stakes everyone's future on a game of cricket with the well-equipped British, in exchange for a tax reprieve for three years.

The Last of the Mohicans (1992)

Set amidst the mid-18th-century Indo-French War, Michael Mann readapts the 1826 novel of the same name while relying more on the 1936 adaptation, about an adopted son (Daniel-Day Lewis) of a Mohican scout who falls for a British officer's daughter.

The Lord of the Rings trilogy (2001-2003)

Peter Jackson brought J.R.R. Tolkien's expansive Middle-Earth to life in these three three-hour epics, which charts the journey of a meek hobbit (Elijah Wood) and his various companions, as they try to stop the Dark Lord Sauron by destroying the source of his power, the One Ring.

Lost in Translation (2003)

Sofia Coppola won an Oscar for her work with this Japan-set drama in which a faded American star (Bill Murray) and a disillusioned college graduate (Scarlett Johansson) strike up a platonic relationship. The film has been criticised for its portrayal of Japanese people, though.

Loveless (2017)

A Cannes winner about the social ills of life in modern Russia, told through the eyes of two separated parents who are drawn back together after their 12-year-old child goes missing. From award-winning director Andrey Zvyagintsev.

The Lunchbox (2013)

An unlikely mistake by Mumbai's famously efficient lunchbox carrier system results in an unusual friendship between a young housewife (Nimrat Kaur) and an older widower (Irrfan Khan) about to retire from his job.

Lupin the Third: Castle of Cagliostro (1979)

In legendary Japanese director Hayao Miyazaki's feature debut, a dashing master thief enlists the help of a long-time nemesis in the police and a fellow thief to rescue a princess from an evil count, and put an end to his counterfeit money operation.

Maheshinte Prathikaaram (2016)

This Malayalam-language winner of two National Awards is the story of a photographer (Fahadh Faasil) who vows he won't put on his slippers again until he was taken revenge for the humiliation and embarrassment doled out to him by a stranger who beat him up.

Manchester by the Sea (2016)

Two Oscar wins in addition to several other awards, Manchester by the Sea is the tale of a depressed man (Casey Affleck) who is forced to confront his heart-wrenching past after being named the guardian of his teenage nephew.

Mary Poppins (1964)

Based on P.L. Travers' book series of the same name, a disciplined father hires a loving woman (Julie Andrews) — who he doesn't know is capable of magic — to be the nanny for his two mischievous children. Won five Oscars, including best actress for the debutant Andrews.

Masaan (2015)

Neeraj Ghaywan ventures into the heartland of India to explore the life of four people in his directorial debut, all of whom must battle issues of caste, culture and norms. Winner of a National Award and the FIPRESCI Prize at Cannes.

Moana (2016)

The strong-willed daughter of a Polynesian village chief sets sail to seek out a demigod (Dwayne Johnson) and save her people in this Disney animated musical featuring songs from Lin-Manuel Miranda (including “How Far I'll Go”).

Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975)

The legendary British comedy troupe mix their talents with the tale of King Arthur and his knights, as they look for the Holy Grail and encounter a series of horrors. A contender for the best comedy of all-time.

Monty Python's Life of Brian (1979)

Satire so cutting that it was banned for years in the UK and elsewhere, Life of Brian saw Monty Python turning their eyes on more long-form storytelling. The Life of Brian is the story of a young Jewish man born on the same day and next door to Jesus Christ, who gets mistaken for the messiah.

Mudbound (2017)

A Netflix Original, this World War II drama is set in rural Mississippi, and follows two veterans – one white and one black – who return home, and must deal with problems of racism in addition to PTSD.

Mughal-e-Azam (1960)

A 16th-century Mughal prince clashes with his father, Emperor Akbar, after he falls in love with a court dancer in this epic drama, which stands as a milestone in Indian cinema and is called by some as the best Hindi film ever made.

Mulan (1998)

To save her weak father from conscription and death in a war, a young Chinese maiden disguises herself as a man in this Disney animated musical, with comedic relief provided by a small dragon.

Nightcrawler (2014)

Jake Gyllenhaal plays a freelance video journalist with no ethics or morals who will do anything to get the best footage of violent crimes that local news stations love. A feature directorial debut for screenwriter Dan Gilroy.

Okja (2017)

Part environment parable and part skewer of corporatisation, this underappreciated Netflix Original by Bong Joon-ho tells its story of a young Korean girl and her best friend – a giant pet pig – while effortlessly crossing genres.

Oldboy (2003)

In Park Chan-wook's bloody action film, a businessman imprisoned for 15 years in a hotel room finally escapes and begins his quest for vengeance, while finding himself trapped in a complex web of his former captor's making and falling for a young female sushi chef.

Paan Singh Tomar (2012)

A true story of the eponymous soldier and athlete (Irrfan Khan) who won gold at the National Games, and later turned into a dacoit to resolve a land dispute. Won top honours for film and actor (Khan) at National Awards.

Pan's Labyrinth (2006)

In Guillermo del Toro's fantastical version of Spain five years after the civil war, Ofelia – a young stepdaughter of a cruel army officer – is told she is the reincarnated version of an underworld princess but must complete three tasks to prove herself.

The Pianist (2002)

Based on the Polish-Jewish pianist and composer Władysław Szpilman's book of the same name, the true story of Szpilman (Adrien Brody) and his struggles under Nazi Germany during World War II. Won three Oscars, including director (Roman Polanski) and actor (Brody).

Piku (2015)

On a road trip from Delhi to Kolkata, a strong-willed daughter (Deepika Padukone) and her ageing, hypochondriac father (Amitabh Bachchan) endure an emotional roller coaster in this offbeat comedy from Shoojit Sircar.

Pinocchio (1940)

Groundbreaking for its animation techniques and winner of two Oscars, this is the story of the titular puppet brought to life who must prove himself as truthful, brave and unselfish to become a real boy, with the help of a cricket acting as his conscience.

PK (2014)

A satirical comedy-drama that probes religious dogmas and superstitions, through the lens of an alien (Aamir Khan) who is stranded on Earth after he loses his personal communicator and befriends a TV journalist (Anushka Sharma) as he attempts to retrieve it.

The Princess Bride (1987)

Adapted from William Goldman's novel of the same name, the love story of a young woman (Robin Wright) and her one true love, who must find and rescue her from an evil prince, while battling a series of other evils in the mythical kingdom of Florin.

Queen (2013)

A 24-year-old shy woman (Kangana Ranaut) sets off on her honeymoon alone to Europe after her fiancé calls off the wedding a day prior. There, freed from the traditional trappings and with the help of new friends, she gains a newfound perspective on life. Won two National Awards.

The Raid (2011)

This Indonesian martial arts actioner balks at Hollywood's over-reliance on guns and explosions to wow audiences, using long stretches of incredible fight choreography to bolster its simple video game-ish plot: an elite cop squad sent to clear a high-rise building owned by a drug lord, floor by floor.

Rang De Basanti (2006)

Aamir Khan leads the ensemble cast of this award-winning film that focuses on four young New Delhi men who turn into revolutionary heroes themselves while playacting as five Indian freedom fighters from the 1920s for a docudrama.

Ratatouille (2007)

An anthropomorphic rat (Patton Oswalt) who longs to be a chef tries to achieve his dream by making an alliance with a young garbage boy at a Parisian restaurant. From Pixar.

Rebecca (1940)

Alfred Hitchcock's first American film is based on Daphne du Maurier's 1938 novel of the same name, about a naïve, young woman who marries an aristocratic widower and then struggles under the intimidating reputation of his first wife, who died under mysterious circumstances.

The Red Turtle (2016)

A Cannes winner, this Studio Ghibli co-production is a wordless, minimalist animated fable about a man stranded on an island whose life changes after he encounters a giant red turtle that won't let him leave.

Reservoir Dogs (1992)

After a simply jewellery heist goes wrong in Quentin Tarantino's feature-length debut, six criminals – Tim Roth, Steve Buscemi, and Michael Madsen are a few of the actors – who don't know each other's identity start to suspect each other of being a police informant.

Roma (2018)

Alfonso Cuarón revisits his childhood in the eponymous Mexico City neighbourhood, during the political turmoil of the 1970s, through the eyes of a middle-class family's live-in maid, who takes care of the house and four children, while balancing the complications of her own personal life.

Sairat (2016)

In a tiny village in the Indian state of Maharashtra, a fisherman's son and a local politician's daughter fall in love, which sends ripples across the society because their families belong to different castes. Currently the highest-grossing Marathi-language film of all time.

Schindler's List (1993)

After witnessing the persecution of his Jewish employees in German-occupied Poland during World War II, an industrialist and member of the Nazi party (Liam Neeson) saves them from concentration camps by spending everything he has in Steven Spielberg's adaptation of an Australian novel.

Se7en (1995)

In this dark, gripping thriller from David Fincher, two detectives – one new (Brad Pitt) and one about to retire (Morgan Freeman) – hunt a serial killer (Kevin Spacey) who uses the seven deadly sins as his motives.

Secret Superstar (2017)

Though frequently melodramatic, this coming-of-age story – produced by Aamir Khan and wife Kiran Rao – of a Muslim girl from Vadodara who dreams of being a singer dealt with important social issues and broke several box office records during its theatrical run.

Sense and Sensibility (1995)

Jane Austen's famous work is brought to life by director Ang Lee, about three sisters who are forced to seek financial security through marriage after the death of their wealthy father leaves them poor by the rules of inheritance.

Shahid (2012)

Rajkummar Rao and Hansal Mehta won National Awards for their work on this biopic of the late lawyer Shahid Azmi, who becomes a human rights lawyer to protect the defenceless after he is falsely accused of terrorism.

The Shining (1980)

Stephen King's popular novel gets the film treatment from Stanley Kubrick, about a father who loses his sanity in an isolated hotel the family is staying at for the winter, while his psychic son sees horrific forebodings from the past and the future.

The Social Network (2010)

The tale of Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg gets a slight fictional spin, as it explores how the young engineer was sued by twin brothers who claimed he stole their idea, and sold lies to his co-founder and squeezed him out.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937)

Forced into exile by her evil stepmother, a princess is rescued by seven dwarf miners in one of Disney's most popular and oldest animated films.

Soni (2019)

A short-tempered young policewoman and her cool-headed female boss must contend with ingrained misogyny in their daily lives and even at work, where it impacts their coordinated attempts to tackle the rise of crimes against women in Delhi.

Spotlight (2015)

Mark Ruffalo, Michael Keaton, and Rachel McAdams star as Boston Globe journalists in this based-on-a-true-story, which explores how they uncovered a massive scandal of child molestation and cover-up within the local church.

Swades (2004)

Shah Rukh Khan stars a successful NASA scientist in this based on a true story drama, who returns home to India to take his nanny to the US, rediscovers his roots and connects with the local village community in the process.

Taare Zameen Par (2007)

Sent to boarding school against his will, a dyslexic eight-year-old is helped by an unconventional art teacher (Aamir Khan) to overcome his disability and discover his true potential.

Talvar (2015)

Meghna Gulzar and Vishal Bhardwaj combine forces to tell the story of the 2008 Noida double murder case, in which a teenage girl and the family's hired servant were killed, and the inept police bungled the investigation. Uses the Rashomon effect for a three-pronged take.

Tangled (2010)

Locked up by her overly protective mother, a young long-haired girl finally gets her wish to escape into the world outside thanks to a good-hearted thief, and discovers her true self.

Thithi (2016)

In this award-winning Kannada-language film, set in a remote village in the state of Karnataka, three generations of men reflect on the death of their locally-famous, bad-tempered 101-year-old patriarch. Made with a cast of non-professional actors.

Toy Story trilogy (1995-2010)

Some of Pixar's best work is set in a world where anthropomorphic toys pretend to be lifeless around humans, and follows a group of toys as they are faced by challenges on their unexpected adventures. Gave birth to "To infinity and beyond!"

Train to Busan (2016)

Stuck on a blood-drenched bullet train ride across Korea, a father and his daughter must fight their way through a countrywide zombie outbreak to make it to the only city that's safe.

Udaan (2010)

Vikramaditya Motwane made his directorial debut with this coming-of-age story of a teenager who is expelled from boarding school and returns home to the industrial town of Jamshedpur, where he must work at his oppressive father's factory.

Udta Punjab (2016)

With the eponymous Indian state's drug crisis as the backdrop, this black comedy crime film depicts the interwoven lives of a junior policeman (Diljit Dosanjh), an activist doctor (Kareena Kapoor), a migrant worker (Alia Bhatt), and a rock star (Shahid Kapoor).

Up (2009)

To keep a promise to his late wife, an elderly widower ties thousands of balloons to his house to carry him to the wilds of South America, unknowingly taking a young and earnest stowaway. From Pixar.

WALL-E (2008)

In a far-off future where humans have long abandoned Earth and reside on starliners, a small trash compactor robot living on the surface falls in love with a visiting probe, and embarks on a space journey that will determine the fate of mankind.

A Wednesday! (2008)

Neeraj Pandey's film is set between 2 pm and 6 pm on a Wednesday, naturally, when a common man (Naseeruddin Shah) threatens to detonate five bombs in Mumbai unless four terrorists accused in the 2006 Mumbai train bombings case are released.

What's Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)

A young man (Johnny Depp) busy caring for his autistic brother (Leonardo DiCaprio) and morbidly obese mother (Darlene Cates) faces unexpected challenges after he starts to fall in love with a new woman (Juliette Lewis) in town.

Whiplash (2014)

An ambitious young drummer (Miles Teller) is pushed to his limits and beyond by an abusive instructor (J.K. Simmons) in what became writer-director Damien Chazelle's breakthrough.

Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988)

Set in Hollywood during the late 1940s, this combination of live-action and animation follows a private detective hired by a cartoon character, who is accused of murdering a wealthy businessman.

Wild Tales (2014)

This Spanish-language Argentinian anthology film is comprised of six standalone darkly comic shorts, centred on the themes of revenge and retribution, and involve infidelity, road rage, poison, and civil disobedience.

Wonder Woman (2017)

After a pilot crashes and informs them about an ongoing World War, an Amazonian princess (Gal Gadot) leaves her secluded life to enter the world of men and stop what she believes to be the return of Amazons' nemesis.

You Are My Sunday (2016)

Five thirty-something friends struggle to find a place in Mumbai where they can play football in peace in this light-hearted rom-com tale, which explores gender divides and social mores along the way.