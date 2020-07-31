Netflix has announced three Indian originals for August, but only one of them has an exact release date. That's the Janhvi Kapoor-starrer military drama biopic Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl — out August 12 on Netflix — about the titular flight lieutenant who was one of the first Indian women to fly in a combat zone. Class of ‘83, led by Bobby Deol, produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies, and based on the eponymous book from last year, is the second Indian Netflix original movie releasing in August. That leaves Masaba Masaba, a semi-autobiographical series that involves mother-daughter duo Neena and Masaba Gupta showing their world of film and fashion as they play a version of themselves.

Internationally, the biggest title is the return of the DC Comics fantasy series Lucifer for its penultimate fifth season, with the first half worth of eight episodes available August 21 on Netflix. Meanwhile, Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt clash in the crime drama Project Power, rolling in August 14, which features a drug that grants superpowers for five minutes. YouTube's best original and Karate Kid sequel — Cobra Kai — moves to Netflix on August 28 with the first two seasons. No release date as yet for season 3. And lastly, the interactive Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt special will finally be available August 5 globally, having been delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Khuda Haafiz, Phineas and Ferb, and More on Disney+ Hotstar in August

There are some big names on the licensed front as well in August. The Godfather joins The Godfather Part II at the start of the month on Netflix in India, followed by Gangs of Wasseypur on August 4, Spider-Man: Homecoming on August 20, and How to Get Away with Murder season 6 on August 23.

Football fans might want to check out Anelka: Misunderstood — available August 5 on Netflix — which looks at the French striker's controversial legacy and features interviews with Thierry Henry, Didier Drogba, and Arsène Wenger among others.

With that, here are our eight picks for August 2020 that you should watch out for, and the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix India after that.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend / August 5

Delayed due to voice actors working from home, the one-off interactive special return for Tina Fey's comedy is finally here. It continues the story of that had been neatly wrapped up early last year. Kimmy (Ellie Kemper) is set to marry a British prince (Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe) but she must first foil the Reverend's (Jon Hamm) evil plot. Or must she? It's in your hands, after all.

The Godfather (1972) / August 1

In what is considered one of the greatest films of all-time, an aging leader (Marlon Brando) of a New York mafia transfers control of his empire to his youngest son (Al Pacino), who goes from a reluctant outsider to a ruthless boss. Directed by Francis Ford Coppola, who followed it up with The Godfather Part II — already on Netflix — which some consider better than the original.

Gangs of Wasseypur: Part 2 (2012) / August 4

Lasting two decades from early ‘90s to the late ‘00s, the second half of Anurag Kashyap's gangster epic centres on mobster Sardar Khan's (Manoj Bajpayee) children from different marriages: the perpetually-high second son Faizal (Nawazuddin Siddiqui), and the younger Perpendicular (Aditya Kumar) and Definite (Zieshan Quadri). No word on if Part 1 is also coming to Netflix.

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) / August 20

After an introduction in the nearly-Avengers movie Captain America: Civil War, Tom Holland got his first solo adventure with Iron Man and Captain America dropping by. Spider-Man: Homecoming eschewed the all too well-known details for a look at a young Peter Parker trying to grow up too fast and how that gets him in terrible situations, each worse than the previous one.

Review: Spider-Man: Homecoming Is Exuberant All the Way Through

First Man (2018) / August 7

Ryan Gosling teams up again with La La Land director Damien Chazelle on this understated biopic of the first person to walk on the Moon — Neil Armstrong — that traces eight years of his life from being a X-15 test pilot to the landmark “small step”. At the centre of it all is the unavoidable prospect of death, which is paralleled with the death of Armstrong's two-year-old daughter.

First Man Review: Ryan Gosling's Journey to the Moon Is an Understated Triumph

Baby Driver (2017) / August 13

A soundtrack to beat, as well as the titular talented getaway driver (Ansel Elgort), Edgar Wright's Baby Driver is a runaway entertainer. It's pretty straightforward: to be with his dream girl, Baby (Elgort) — that's the character's name, yep — must pull off an impossible heist that he's been coerced into by a crime boss (Kevin Spacey, #MeToo accused). Jon Hamm, Jaime Foxx, Jon Bernthal, Lily James, and Eiza Gonzalez also star.

Cobra Kai (2018–19) / August 28

A YouTube Premium membership — known as YouTube Red when Cobra Kai premiered — wasn't something many opted for, which is partly why Cobra Kai is moving off YouTube. With Netflix acquiring all of it, you can catch the first two seasons that take place 34 years after the Karate Kid films and shift to Johnny Lawrence's perspective, the guy who lost to the Karate Kid.

They Shall Not Grow Old (2018) / August 1

Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson is at the helm of this World War I documentary that largely relies on archival footage — videos from Imperial War Museum, and audio from BBC and IWM — most of it previously unseen. But that's far from the pull. The footage has been colourised, and new dialogue and sound effects have been added, to increase the immersion.

Netflix August 2020 releases — the full list

Here's the full list of all the new content coming to Netflix India in August 2020. We've marked Netflix Original titles in bold for your convenience.

August TBA

Class of '83

Masaba Masaba

August 1

Basic Instinct

Beverly Hills Cop II

Blow

Crocodile Dundee

Crocodile Dundee II

The Godfather

The Godfather Part III

The Learning Tree

My Perfect Landing: Season 1

The Next Step: Season 6

Operation Ouch!: Season 1

The Ruins

Seed of Chucky

Super Monsters: The New Class

They Shall Not Grow Old

Thomas and Friends: Season 23

August 2

Connected: Season 1

August 3

Immigration Nation

August 4

The First Purge

Gangs of Wasseypur: Part 2

Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave

Mystery Lab [Mundo Mistério]: Season 1

Sam Jay: 3 In the Morning

A Toot-Toot Cory Carson Summer Camp

August 5

Anelka: Misunderstood [Anelka: L'Incompris]

Sin City (2019)

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend

World's Most Wanted: Season 1

August 6

Nasha Natasha

The Rain: Season 3

The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods

August 7

Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Go Team Roberts

Berlin, Berlin: Lolle on the Run

First Man

High Seas [Alta Mar]: Season 3

The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids in Space

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

¡Nailed It! México: Season 2

The New Legends of Monkey: Season 2

Selling Sunset: Season 3

Sing On! Germany: Season 1

Stars in the Sky: A Hunting Story

Tiny Creatures: Season 1

Wizards: Tales of Arcadia: Limited Series

Word Party Songs: Season 1

Work It

August 8

The Governor: Season 1

August 10

Game On: A Comedy Crossover Event: Season 1

August 11

Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids

August 12

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Greenleaf: Season 5

(Un)Well: Season 1

August 13

Baby Driver

Ride on Time: Season 2

August 14

3%: Season 4

Dirty John: Season 2

Fearless

Glow Up: Season 2

The Great Heist [El robo del siglo]: Season 1

Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun

Project Power

Teenage Bounty Hunters: Season 1

August 15

Rita: Season 5

Stranger: Season 2

Takki: multiple seasons

August 17

Crazy Awesome Teachers

Glitch Techs: Season 2

August 19

The Crimes That Bind [Crímenes de familia]

DeMarcus Family Rules: Season 1

High Score: Season 1

August 20

Biohackers: Season 1

Great Pretender: Season 1

John Was Trying to Contact Aliens

Overlord

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Unfriended: Dark Web

August 21

Alien TV: Season 1

Dark Forces [Fuego negro]: Season 1

Hoops: Season 1

Lucifer: Season 5

Rust Valley Restorers: Season 3

The Sleepover

Welcome to Marwen

August 22

Ojos in d' House: Season 1

August 23

How to Get Away with Murder: Season 6

August 25

Emily's Wonder Lab: Season 1

Trinkets: Season 2

August 26

Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol: Season 1

Million Dollar Beach House: Season 1

Rising Phoenix

August 27

Aggretsuko: Season 3

The Bridge Curse

David Foster: Off the Record

August 28

All Together Now

Cobra Kai: Seasons 1–2

I Am A Killer: Released: Season 1

Tales from the Crypt: Demon Knight

Unknown Origins [Orígenes secretos]*

Can Netflix force Bollywood to reinvent itself? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS. You can also download the episode or just hit the play button below.