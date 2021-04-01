Netflix is going to have a big April in India: it has announced four originals from the country. Chaitanya Tamhane's award-winning drama The Disciple — executive produced by Alfonso Cuarón — closes out the month on April 30. Ajeeb Daastaans, a Karan Johar-produced anthology starring the likes of Aditi Rao Hydari, Jaideep Ahlawat, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Konkona Sensharma and Shefali Shah, drops April 16 on Netflix. The Johar-produced hourlong documentary Searching for Sheela — about the infamous Ma Anand Sheela, who worked for Osho — arrives April 22. And the wedding reality series The Big Day returns in less than two months on April 7 with its second collection. There's a fifth too, but it's not a “Netflix original”: Fahadh Faasil is stuck in the whodunit Irul, releasing April 2.

Internationally, on April 23, we'll get the Shadow and Bone series based on Leigh Bardugo's best-selling dark fantasy Grishaverse novels. April 14 brings the monster adventure movie Love and Monsters — led by Dylan O'Brien and Jessica Henwick — to India, six months after its US video-on-demand release. A similar thing happens with the Sarah Paulson-led psychological thriller Run, which released in November on Hulu and arrives April 2 on Netflix. As is also the case with crime drama The Serpent; it premiered in January on BBC One and comes to Netflix on April 2. Two Stranger Things stars appear in Netflix movies in April: Caleb McLaughlin is opposite Idris Elba in Concrete Cowboy (April 2), while Natalia Dyer is alongside Amanda Seyfried in Things Heard & Seen (April 29).

From The Big Bull to Mortal Kombat, What to Watch in April

There are some American comedies worth keeping an eye out for as well. Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer suit up in the superhero spoof Thunder Force, releasing April 9 on Netflix. Jamie Foxx is the creator and star on the sitcom Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! — premiering April 14 — inspired by his his relationship with his daughter. And finally, The Lego Movie directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller (as producers) bring us The Mitchells vs. The Machines, a new animated family action comedy featuring the voice talents of Abbi Jacobson, Danny McBride, and Maya Rudolph.

Beyond Netflix originals, April brings a number of critically-acclaimed and beloved (licensed) titles too. On April 1, we saw the likes of Shrek, Everest, Zodiac, GoodFellas, Steve Jobs, Schindler's List, How to Train Your Dragon, and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. While Godzilla vs. Kong romps its way in theatres and on HBO Max, its predecessor Godzilla: King of the Monsters is moving from Prime Video to Netflix on April 10. That is also the case for a few other Warner movies, including It Chapter Two (also April 10), Pokémon Detective Pikachu (April 17), and the Joaquin Phoenix-led Joker (April 20). Also on April 20, the How to Train Your Dragon closing chapter, The Hidden World, also arrives on Netflix India.

Netflix April 2021 releases — the full list

With that, here's the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix India in April 2021. We've marked Netflix Original titles in bold for your convenience.

April 1

47 Ronin

American Sniper

Bee Movie Beethoven (1992)

The Boy Next Door

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Death Becomes Her

Duplicity (2009)

Everest (2015)

The Game (1997)

Glimpses of a Future: Season 1

GoodFellas

Greta (2018)

How to Train Your Dragon

Ibrahim a Fate to Define

Jurassic World: Double Trouble

Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!: Season 1

Lego Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar: Season 1

Magical Andes: Season 2 🇺🇾 🇩🇪

Madagascar (2005)

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted

Mama (2013)

Megamind (2010)

A Million Ways to Die in the West

Monsters vs. Aliens

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor

Over the Hedge

Prank Encounters: Season 2 🇺🇸

Pet Sematary

Puss in Boots (2011)

Ride Along (2014)

Rise of the Guardians

Robocar Poli: two seasons

Schindler's List

The Scorpion King

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Bird

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Flower

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Wind

Shrek

Shrek 2

Slaughterhouse Rulez

Sleepers (1996)

State of Play

Steve Jobs (2015)

Tersanjung the Movie 🇮🇩

The Theory of Everything

Unbroken (2014)

Wanderlust (2012)

Worn Stories: Limited Series 🇺🇸

You, Me and Dupree

Zodiac (2007)

April 2

Bitter Daisies: Season 2 🇪🇸

Concrete Cowboy 🇺🇸

God Calling

Irul 🇮🇳

Just Say Yes 🇳🇱

Madame Claude 🇫🇷

Run 🇺🇸

The Serpent: Limited Series 🇬🇧

Sky High 🇪🇸

April 3

Tale of the Nine Tailed: Season 1

April 4

The Fisherman's Diary

April 5

Coded Bias

Family Reunion: Part 3 🇺🇸

April 6

The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You 🇨🇦

April 7

The Big Day: Collection 2 🇮🇳

Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute 🇺🇸

Snabba Cash: Season 1 🇸🇪

This Is A Robbery: The World's Biggest Art Heist 🇺🇸

The Wedding Coach: Season 1 🇺🇸

April 8

The Kitchen (2019)

Story of Kale: When Someone's in Love

The Way of the Househusband: Season 1 🇯🇵

April 9

Have You Ever Seen Fireflies? 🇹🇷

Heaven Official's Blessing: Season 1

Night in Paradise 🇰🇷

Ojukokoro: Greed

Thunder Force 🇺🇸

Two Distant Strangers 🇺🇸

April 10

Don't be the First one: new episode

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

It Chapter Two

April 12

New Gods: Nezha Reborn 🇨🇳

April 13

Mighty Express: Season 3 🇺🇸

My Love: Six Stories of True Love: Limited Series 🇺🇸

Peter Rabbit

April 14

The Circle USA: Season 2 🇺🇸

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!: Season 1 🇺🇸

Law School: new episode 🇰🇷

Love and Monsters 🇺🇸

The Soul 🇨🇳

Why Did You Kill Me? 🇺🇸

April 15

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: multiple seasons

Ride or Die 🇯🇵

Wave of Cinema: One Day We'll Talk About Today

April 16

Arlo the Alligator Boy 🇺🇸

Ajeeb Daastaans 🇮🇳

Doctor Bello

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 4: Mexico 🇺🇸

Into the Beat 🇩🇪

Synchronic

Why Are You Like This: Season 1 🇦🇺

April 17

Pokémon Detective Pikachu

April 18

Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 2 🇲🇽

April 20

Izzy's Koala World: Season 2 🇺🇸

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Joker

April 21

Oloibiri (2015)

Zero: Season 1 🇮🇹

April 22

Let's Fight Ghost: Season 1

Life in Colour with David Attenborough: Season 1 🇬🇧

Searching for Sheela 🇮🇳

Stowaway 🇺🇸

April 23

Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll

Perfume Imaginary Museum “Time Warp”

Shadow and Bone: Season 1 🇺🇸

Shadow and Bone: The Afterparty 🇺🇸

Tell Me When 🇲🇽

April 25

Roman J. Israel, Esq.

April 26

Rainbow High: Season 1

April 27

Fatma: Season 1 🇹🇷

Go! Go! Cory Carson / Toot-Toot Cory Carson: Season 4 🇺🇸

April 28

Falsa identidad: Season 2

Get the Grift 🇧🇷

Headspace Guide to Sleep: Season 1 🇺🇸

Señora Acero: multiple seasons

Sexify: Season 1 🇵🇱

April 29

Things Heard & Seen 🇺🇸

Us (2019)

Yasuke: Season 1 🇯🇵

April 30

The Disciple 🇮🇳

The Innocent: Season 1 🇪🇸

The Mitchells vs. The Machines 🇺🇸

Pet Stars: Season 1 🇺🇸

The Unremarkable Juanquini: Season 2 🇨🇴

