After a big March, Netflix is looking at a much quieter April in India. For what it's worth, there's a couple of local originals just as last month, in Manav Kaul-starrer indie film Music Teacher premiering April 19, followed by the second season of the critically-panned cricket drama Selection Day on April 22. Internationally, we have the return of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Netflix's take on BBC's Planet Earth — Our Planet — out on April 5, Bear Grylls' interactive series, You vs. Wild, arriving April 10, and Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I've Loved Before) in a new rom-com called The Perfect Date, releasing April 12.
Meanwhile, Captain Marvel buddies Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson will be seen in Unicorn Store on April 5. The Netflix film was in fact made before the Marvel superhero movie — it premiered at Toronto International Film Festival in 2017 — but it's now only making its way to the public. Kill Bill star Uma Thurman is the highlight star of a young adult horror series, Chambers, out April 26. And if you're interested in some world originals, Netflix's first Turkish series — The Protector — will return for its second season on that day as well.
With that, here are our nine picks for April 2019 that you should watch out for, and the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix India after that.
American Hustle (2013) / April 1, 2019
Christian Bale, Amy Adams, Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence, and Jeremy Renner lead the cast of this black comedy from director David O. Russell (Silver Linings Playbook). It's about two con artists (Bale and Adams) who are forced to work with an FBI agent (Cooper) and set up a sting ploy that would ensnare mobsters and corrupt politicians.
Gladiator (2000) / April 2, 2019
Winner of five Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Russell Crowe, this Ridley Scott-directed film tells a moving story of a Roman general (Crowe) who loses everything — his family and rank —to end up as a slave and then seeks vengeance on the perpetrator (Joaquin Phoenix).
Personal Shopper (2016) / April 10, 2019
Kristen Stewart and writer-director Olivier Assayas were both praised for their work on this supernatural psychological thriller, in which a young woman (Stewart) — who works as a personal shopper for a celebrity in Paris — tries to communicate with her twin brother who recently passed away from a heart condition she too has.
Spotlight (2015) / April 11, 2019
Another Oscar winner for Best Picture, starring Mark Ruffalo, Michael Keaton, and Rachel McAdams as Boston Globe journalists in this based-on-a-true-story, which looks at their investigative team uncovered cases of systemic child sex abuse by multiple Roman Catholic priests in local churches. Their work won them a Pulitzer.
About Time (2013) / April 17, 2019
On his 21st birthday, a young English man named Tim (Domhnall Gleeson) is told by his father that the men in their family can travel in time, with one caveat: to places they have been before. Tim uses the ability to improve his love life and the lives of those closest to him, and gains a newfound appreciation for each day through pain and loss.
Les Misérables (2012) / April 17, 2019
Victor Hugo's famous 19th-century novel and its namesake 1980 musical served as the basis of this musical film from director Tom Hooper (The King's Speech), powered by an ensemble cast of Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe, Anne Hathaway, Eddie Redmayne, Amanda Seyfried, Helena Bonham Carter, and Sacha Baron Cohen.
The World's End (2013) / April 17, 2019
Edgar Wright (Baby Driver) concluded his loosely-related Three Flavours Cornetto Trilogy with a group of friends — played by Simon Pegg and Martin Freeman — uncovering an alien invasion as they attempt a 12-bar pub crawl in their quaint little gentrified English town.
Wreck-It Ralph (2012) / April 22, 2019
A Toy Story for arcades, wherein video game characters ditch their normal roles at night to socialise with each other, the titular "bad guy" of Fix-It Felix Jr. dreams of being a hero. Features the voices of John C. Reilly and Sarah Silverman. Its success — $471 million at the worldwide box office — spawned last year's smart and self-aware sequel.
The Big Short (2015) / April 26, 2019
One of the best American films of 2015, starring Christian Bale, Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling and Brad Pitt, and directed by Adam McKay (Anchorman), it expertly distilled the world of finance for easier understanding — with the help of people such as Margot Robbie and Selena Gomez — and displayed Wall Street's penchant for self-profit in a vicious loop that caused the 2007-08 global financial meltdown.
Here's the full list of all the new content coming to Netflix India in April 2019. We've marked Netflix Original titles in bold for your convenience.
April 1
A Christmas Carol
Aladdin (1992)
Alice in Wonderland
American Hustle
Atlantis: The Lost Empire
Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Season 2
Death and Nightingales: Season 1
Diriliş: Ertuğrul: Season 4
Ender's Game
First Knight
Freaky Friday
Friends: Season 1-10
Hercules
Hong Kong West Side Stories: Season 1
It Could Happen to You
Jagat
Jingliks: Season 1
Love O2O
Mamma Mia!
Meet the Blacks
Michael Jackson's This Is It
Pinky Memsaab
Rebecca
Robin Hood (1973)
Sabotage
That Winter, The Wind Blows: Season 1
The 6th Day
The Meddler
The Net
The Thirteenth Floor
The Trap (2017)
Ultraman: Season 1
Winnie the Pooh
April 2
Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga
Gladiator
It's Complicated
Kevin Hart: Irresponsible
Men on a Mission: 2018, weekly
April 3
Suzzanna: Buried Alive
April 5
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 2
Our Planet
Persona: Collection 1
Roman Empire: Caligula: The Mad Emperor
Spirit Riding Free
Tijuana
Unicorn Store
April 7
The Blacklist: Season 6, weekly
April 8
Heartland: Season 12
April 10
Personal Shopper
The Ottoman Lieutenant
The Silence
You vs. Wild
April 11
Black Summer: Season 1
Spotlight
April 12
Huge In France: Season 1
Mighty Little Bheem
Special: Season 1
The Perfect Date
The Protector: Season 2
Thackeray
Who Would You Take to a Deserted Island?
April 13
Baywatch
April 15
Generation Iron 3
Kick-Ass 2
Letters to Juliet
No Good Nick: Season 1
P.S. I Love You
Remember Sunday
Remember the Titans
The Hot Chick
The Odd Life of Timothy Green
April 17
About Time
Along Came Polly
American Gangster
American Pie Presents: Beta House
American Pie Presents: The Book of Love
American Reunion
Bean: The Ultimate Disaster Movie
Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason
Bring It On: All or Nothing
Couples Retreat
Definitely, Maybe
Hulk
King Kong
Les Misérables
Oblivion
Spy Game
The Adjustment Bureau
The World's End
April 18
My First First Love: Season 1
April 19
Brené Brown: The Call to Courage
Cuckoo: Season 5
Music Teacher
Rilakkuma and Kaoru
Samantha!: Season 2
Someone Great
The Ruthless
April 20
Annabelle: Creation
Grass Is Greener
April 21
Born in China
The Mr. Peabody and Sherman Show: Season 3
April 22
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch & the Wardrobe
Pinky Malinky: Part 2
Selection Day: Part 2
Wreck-It Ralph
April 23
13 Going on 30
I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson
April 26
Chambers: Season 1
ReMastered: Devil at the Crossroads
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power
SKY Castle: Season 1
Street Food
The Big Short
The Protector: Season 2
Yankee
April 30
Anthony Jeselnik: Fire in the Maternity Ward
Baki: Part 2
Ingress: The Animation