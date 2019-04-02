After a big March, Netflix is looking at a much quieter April in India. For what it's worth, there's a couple of local originals just as last month, in Manav Kaul-starrer indie film Music Teacher premiering April 19, followed by the second season of the critically-panned cricket drama Selection Day on April 22. Internationally, we have the return of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Netflix's take on BBC's Planet Earth — Our Planet — out on April 5, Bear Grylls' interactive series, You vs. Wild, arriving April 10, and Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I've Loved Before) in a new rom-com called The Perfect Date, releasing April 12.

Meanwhile, Captain Marvel buddies Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson will be seen in Unicorn Store on April 5. The Netflix film was in fact made before the Marvel superhero movie — it premiered at Toronto International Film Festival in 2017 — but it's now only making its way to the public. Kill Bill star Uma Thurman is the highlight star of a young adult horror series, Chambers, out April 26. And if you're interested in some world originals, Netflix's first Turkish series — The Protector — will return for its second season on that day as well.

With that, here are our nine picks for April 2019 that you should watch out for, and the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix India after that.

American Hustle (2013) / April 1, 2019

Christian Bale, Amy Adams, Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence, and Jeremy Renner lead the cast of this black comedy from director David O. Russell (Silver Linings Playbook). It's about two con artists (Bale and Adams) who are forced to work with an FBI agent (Cooper) and set up a sting ploy that would ensnare mobsters and corrupt politicians.

Gladiator (2000) / April 2, 2019

Winner of five Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Russell Crowe, this Ridley Scott-directed film tells a moving story of a Roman general (Crowe) who loses everything — his family and rank —to end up as a slave and then seeks vengeance on the perpetrator (Joaquin Phoenix).

Personal Shopper (2016) / April 10, 2019

Kristen Stewart and writer-director Olivier Assayas were both praised for their work on this supernatural psychological thriller, in which a young woman (Stewart) — who works as a personal shopper for a celebrity in Paris — tries to communicate with her twin brother who recently passed away from a heart condition she too has.

Spotlight (2015) / April 11, 2019

Another Oscar winner for Best Picture, starring Mark Ruffalo, Michael Keaton, and Rachel McAdams as Boston Globe journalists in this based-on-a-true-story, which looks at their investigative team uncovered cases of systemic child sex abuse by multiple Roman Catholic priests in local churches. Their work won them a Pulitzer.

About Time (2013) / April 17, 2019

On his 21st birthday, a young English man named Tim (Domhnall Gleeson) is told by his father that the men in their family can travel in time, with one caveat: to places they have been before. Tim uses the ability to improve his love life and the lives of those closest to him, and gains a newfound appreciation for each day through pain and loss.

Les Misérables (2012) / April 17, 2019

Victor Hugo's famous 19th-century novel and its namesake 1980 musical served as the basis of this musical film from director Tom Hooper (The King's Speech), powered by an ensemble cast of Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe, Anne Hathaway, Eddie Redmayne, Amanda Seyfried, Helena Bonham Carter, and Sacha Baron Cohen.

The World's End (2013) / April 17, 2019

Edgar Wright (Baby Driver) concluded his loosely-related Three Flavours Cornetto Trilogy with a group of friends — played by Simon Pegg and Martin Freeman — uncovering an alien invasion as they attempt a 12-bar pub crawl in their quaint little gentrified English town.

Wreck-It Ralph (2012) / April 22, 2019

A Toy Story for arcades, wherein video game characters ditch their normal roles at night to socialise with each other, the titular "bad guy" of Fix-It Felix Jr. dreams of being a hero. Features the voices of John C. Reilly and Sarah Silverman. Its success — $471 million at the worldwide box office — spawned last year's smart and self-aware sequel.

The Big Short (2015) / April 26, 2019

One of the best American films of 2015, starring Christian Bale, Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling and Brad Pitt, and directed by Adam McKay (Anchorman), it expertly distilled the world of finance for easier understanding — with the help of people such as Margot Robbie and Selena Gomez — and displayed Wall Street's penchant for self-profit in a vicious loop that caused the 2007-08 global financial meltdown.

Here's the full list of all the new content coming to Netflix India in April 2019. We've marked Netflix Original titles in bold for your convenience.

April 1

A Christmas Carol

Aladdin (1992)

Alice in Wonderland

American Hustle

Atlantis: The Lost Empire

Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Season 2

Death and Nightingales: Season 1

Diriliş: Ertuğrul: Season 4

Ender's Game

First Knight

Freaky Friday

Friends: Season 1-10

Hercules

Hong Kong West Side Stories: Season 1

It Could Happen to You

Jagat

Jingliks: Season 1

Love O2O

Mamma Mia!

Meet the Blacks

Michael Jackson's This Is It

Pinky Memsaab

Rebecca

Robin Hood (1973)

Sabotage

That Winter, The Wind Blows: Season 1

The 6th Day

The Meddler

The Net

The Thirteenth Floor

The Trap (2017)

Ultraman: Season 1

Winnie the Pooh

April 2

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

Gladiator

It's Complicated

Kevin Hart: Irresponsible

Men on a Mission: 2018, weekly

April 3

Suzzanna: Buried Alive

April 5

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 2

Our Planet

Persona: Collection 1

Roman Empire: Caligula: The Mad Emperor

Spirit Riding Free

Tijuana

Unicorn Store

April 7

The Blacklist: Season 6, weekly

April 8

Heartland: Season 12

April 10

Personal Shopper

The Ottoman Lieutenant

The Silence

You vs. Wild

April 11

Black Summer: Season 1

Spotlight

April 12

Huge In France: Season 1

Mighty Little Bheem

Special: Season 1

The Perfect Date

The Protector: Season 2

Thackeray

Who Would You Take to a Deserted Island?

April 13

Baywatch

April 15

Generation Iron 3

Kick-Ass 2

Letters to Juliet

No Good Nick: Season 1

P.S. I Love You

Remember Sunday

Remember the Titans

The Hot Chick

The Odd Life of Timothy Green

April 17

About Time

Along Came Polly

American Gangster

American Pie Presents: Beta House

American Pie Presents: The Book of Love

American Reunion

Bean: The Ultimate Disaster Movie

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason

Bring It On: All or Nothing

Couples Retreat

Definitely, Maybe

Hulk

King Kong

Les Misérables

Oblivion

Spy Game

The Adjustment Bureau

The World's End

April 18

My First First Love: Season 1

April 19

Brené Brown: The Call to Courage

Cuckoo: Season 5

Music Teacher

Rilakkuma and Kaoru

Samantha!: Season 2

Someone Great

The Ruthless

April 20

Annabelle: Creation

Grass Is Greener

April 21

Born in China

The Mr. Peabody and Sherman Show: Season 3

April 22

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch & the Wardrobe

Pinky Malinky: Part 2

Selection Day: Part 2

Wreck-It Ralph

April 23

13 Going on 30

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson

April 26

Chambers: Season 1

ReMastered: Devil at the Crossroads

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power

SKY Castle: Season 1

Street Food

The Big Short

The Protector: Season 2

Yankee

April 30

Anthony Jeselnik: Fire in the Maternity Ward

Baki: Part 2

Ingress: The Animation