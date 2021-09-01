Technology News
loading

Money Heist Season 5 India Release Date and Time, Episodes, Cast, Trailer, and More

Bella ciao, bella ciao, bella ciao ciao ciao!

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 1 September 2021 15:58 IST
Money Heist Season 5 India Release Date and Time, Episodes, Cast, Trailer, and More

Photo Credit: Netflix/ Tamara Arranz

The fifth and final season of Money Heist premieres Friday, September 3 worldwide

Highlights
  • Money Heist season 5 split into two halves by Netflix
  • Money Heist season 5 split into two halves by Netflix
  • Úrsula Corberó, Álvaro Morte lead Money Heist season 5

Money Heist season 5 is almost here. And the Netflix show is nearly done — this is the beginning of the end. Netflix's most popular Spanish-language series and its second most popular non-English series (after the French-language mystery thriller Lupin) is entering its fifth and final season. But following the two-part trend it established, Money Heist season 5 — or Part 5, as it's officially called — is divided into two halves. While season 5 will begin this week, it won't end for another three months. Yes, there's more wait involved, unfortunately. Why are they doing this to us?

“When we began to write Part 5 in the midst of the pandemic, we felt that we had to change what was expected from the 10-episode season and used every tool we could to create the sensation of a season finale or series finale in the first volume itself,” Money Heist creator and showrunner Álex Pina said in May. “We decided to work in an extremely aggressive genre, putting The Gang on the ropes. In volume 2, we focus more on the emotional situation of the characters. It is a journey across their sentimental map that connects us directly to their departure.”

https://gadgets.ndtv.com/entertainment/features/money-heist-f9-kota-factory-lucifer-sex-education-black-widow-september-2021-netflix-hotstar-prime-video-2524938

Pina is also an executive producer on Money Heist season 5 alongside Jesús Colmenar and Cristina López Ferraz. Javier Gómez Santander is the head writer on Money Heist season 5. The hit Netflix Spanish series is a production of Pina-run Vancouver Media. The red jumpsuits are back soon — and you will get to see them again before the end of 2021.

In India, Money Heist season 5 will also be available in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu — just as all past four seasons are. With that, here's everything you need to know about Money Heist season 5.

Money Heist season 5 release date in India

The fifth and final season of Money Heist premieres Friday, September 3 worldwide.

Money Heist season 5 episodes

There are 10 episodes in total in Money Heist season 5. The five-episode Volume 1 will be available September 3. Money Heist season 5 volume 2 release date is December 3.

Money Heist season 5 release time in India

All Netflix originals — save for the odd exception (such as Sacred Games season 2) — are released at midnight Pacific Time with respect to Netflix HQ.

From mid-March through early November, midnight PT translates to 12:30pm IST. For the rest of the year, it's 1:30pm IST.

Hence, Money Heist season 5 “Volume 1” will be available at 12:30pm IST on September 3. Volume 2 will release at 1:30pm IST on December 3.

https://gadgets.ndtv.com/entertainment/features/netflix-india-september-2021-releases-money-heist-5-kota-factory-2-sex-education-3-lucifer-6-2524988

Money Heist season 5 cast

Returning main cast members on Money Heist season 5 include Úrsula Corberó as Tokyo, Álvaro Morte as The Professor, Itziar Ituño as Lisbon, Miguel Herrán as Rio, Jaime Lorente as Denver, Esther Acebo as Stockholm, Hovik Keuchkerian as Bogota, Rodrigo de la Serna as Palermo, Najwa Nimri as Alicia Sierra, Belén Cuesta as Manila, Enrique Arce as Arturo, Darko Peric as Helsinki, Luka Peros as Marseille, Fernando Cayo as Coronel Tamayo, and José Manuel Poga as Gandía.

New to Money Heist season 5 cast are Miguel Ángel Silvestre (Sense 8) and Patrick Criado (La Gran Familia Española).

Money Heist season 5 trailer

Netflix released the first and only trailer (below) for Money Heist season 5 in early August that sets up the plot. After the cop Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri) arrests The Professor (Álvaro Morte), the Spanish authorities decide to send in the military and take out the Professor's crew.

 

Money Heist season 5 synopsis

Here's the official synopsis for La casa de papel Part 5 from Netflix:

The gang has been shut in the Bank of Spain for over 100 hours. They have managed to rescue Lisbon, but their darkest moment is upon them after losing one of their own. The Professor has been captured by Sierra and, for the first time, doesn't have an escape plan. Just when it seems like nothing else could go wrong, an enemy comes on the scene that is much more powerful than any they've faced: the army. The end of the greatest heist in history is approaching, and what began as a robbery will turn into a war.

Money Heist season 5 review

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Netflix to enquire if critics have been given early access, and when the first reviews are expected to be available. At the time of writing, a review embargo is unknown.

Money Heist season 5 poster

Here you go:

money heist s5 poster netflix money_heist_s5_poster_netflix.jpg

Photo Credit: Netflix

It's a John Cena double-header this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss The Suicide Squad, and later, Fast & Furious 9 (from 28:03). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Money Heist, Money Heist season 5, Money Heist season 5 volume 1, Money Heist season 5 volume 2, Money Heist season 5 release date in India, Money Heist season 5 release time in India, Money Heist season 5 episodes, Money Heist season 5 cast, Money Heist season 5 trailer, Netflix
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Battlegrounds Mobile India to Shut Down Facebook Data Transfers, Krafton Announces 'Get Ready to Jump' Winners
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE User Manual Surfaces Online, Shows Design Similar to Galaxy S21

Related Stories

Money Heist Season 5 India Release Date and Time, Episodes, Cast, Trailer, and More
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Pre-Orders, Sale Said to Begin Next Month
  2. Everything You Need to Know About Money Heist Season 5
  3. iPhone 13 With a Notchless Design Seemingly Appears on an Apple TV+ Show
  4. Starlink Satellite Internet Could Reach India Soon, Elon Musk Teases
  5. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G With 120Hz AMOLED Display Arrives in India
  6. OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus 7 Series Get OxygenOS Updates With New Features
  7. Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Get New Dark Nebula Colour in India
  8. PUBG: New State Up for Pre-Registrations in India for Android, iPhone Users
  9. No Time to Die Release Date in India Revealed, Final Trailer Out
  10. VPNs in India Should Be Blocked, Parliamentary Panel Again Urges Government
#Latest Stories
  1. LinkedIn Stories Short-Video Feature to Leave Platform on September 30, New Experience in Plans
  2. Realme 9 Series, Realme 8i, Realme 8s to Launch in India by the End of October: Report
  3. Google’s New AI-Based Tech Can Transform Poor Quality Photos Into High-Res Images
  4. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy Unveils 55,000 Corporate, Technology Jobs in First Hiring Push Under His Watch
  5. Vivo X70 Pro+ Tipped to Come With 50-Megapixel Primary Sensor; Camera Details, Colours Leaked
  6. Google Appeals France's 'Disproportionate' EUR 500-Million in Copyright Row
  7. Nokia G50 Renders, Price, and Specifications Leak Ahead of Rumoured Launch
  8. Didi Workers Said to Get Union in Groundbreaking Move for China's Tech Sector
  9. WhatsApp for Android Tipped to Get Disappearing Mode Option in Privacy Settings
  10. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE User Manual Surfaces Online, Shows Design Similar to Galaxy S21
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com