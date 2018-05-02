Michelle Wolf's routine at the White House Correspondents' Dinner last week has gained her a lot of supporters and detractors in the days since. As expected, the Republicans – including US President Donald Trump – have decried it, for what was essentially a dose of their own medicine. Unexpectedly, the White House Correspondents' Association has backtracked all support for Wolf. Fellow comedians, meanwhile, including Stephen Colbert, Dave Chappelle, and her old boss Seth Meyers have been critical of the WHCA and fully backed Wolf. The comedian herself has insisted she stands by everything she said.

If you're wondering what this has to do with Netflix's lineup for May, Wolf has a new weekly show that she's bringing to the streaming service: The Break with Michelle Wolf. Having honed her talents on The Daily Show and Late Night with Seth Meyers, Wolf is ready to host her own variety series that will tackle the latest topics, joining Samantha Bee as the only women on the US late-night circuit. If you enjoyed her bit at the WHCD, The Break with Michelle Wolf premieres May 27.

That's not the only promising entry in May. There's the return of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt for a fourth season on May 30, and the second chapter of Dear White People on May 4, in addition to the next two chapters of David Letterman's monthly talk show, with comedian Tina Fey and radio personality Howard Stern.

Elsewhere, in original TV, May will bring Korean game show Busted! and Netflix's first Danish original The Rain on May 4. The week after, Michael C. Hall stars (Dexter) stars in the drama Safe out on May 10. Later in the month, we'll get Mob Pyscho 100 on May 22, based on the Japanese manga of the same name, followed by the second season of Israeli political thriller Fauda on May 24.

Netflix's strategy of releasing many little-known movies continues in May: there's Italian drama Forgive Us Our Debts, and John Woo-directed Manhunt on May 4; high school rom-com The Kissing Booth on May 11, which is based on Beth Reekles's best-selling book; Australian horror Cargo on May 18, starring Martin Freeman (Sherlock); and a comedy Ibiza with Gillian Jacobs (Community) and Vanessa Bayer (SNL) on May 25, among others.

Those who enjoy documentaries have three Netflix originals to look forward to in May. Oscar-winning duo Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman's End Game, about medical practitioners helping terminally ill patients, releases May 4. There's a true crime doc that comes with its own explanation – Evil Genius: the True Story of America’s Most Diabolical Bank Heist – on May 11, followed by the second season of toymakers discussing their inventions in The Toys That Made Us on May 25.

Netflix's stand-up roster in May boasts several known names, including the likes of John Mulaney, Hari Kondabolu (who's now best-known for The Problem with Apu documentary), Ali Wong, Tig Notaro (One Mississippi), and Steve Martin and Martin Short. If you enjoy talk shows, there's A Little Help with Carol Burnett on May 4, and the third season of Bill Nye Saves the World on May 11. Japanese reality show Terrace House: Opening New Doors gets a part two on May 22.

With that, here are our four picks for May 2018 that you should watch out for, and the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix India after that.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt / May 30

After three successful seasons, the Tina Fey-produced comedy is taking a new approach to its fourth season: six episodes will air in May, and the rest of the season will air later in the year. Kimmy will be working at her former student Zach’s start-up that she joined in the season finale last year, and hopefully the show will treat its Asian characters better this time around.

Photo Credit: Eric Liebowitz/Netlix

Dear White People / May 4

Justin Simien's deep-cutting satire, which explores racial tensions at a prestigious Ivy League college through the perspective of several African-American students, expanded from its movie origins in fine fashion last year, bringing together sharp witty comedy and complex identity issues. It's why the show's return is an easy highlight in May, as it picks up from that explosive end in the season finale last year.

Fauda / May 24

Written by two Israelis, Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff, who based the story on their experiences serving in the armed forces, this Israeli political thriller was voted the best international show of 2017 by The New York Times, in addition to winning best drama at the Israeli Oscars, the Ophir Awards, twice in three years. Fauda season 2 will focus more on real world events, while it continues to tell the story of an Israeli agent who comes out of retirement to hunt a Palestinian fighter.

Captain America: Civil War / May 6

With Avengers: Infinity War now in theatres, this is the best time to catch up on the Avengers' previous adventure, which also brought Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) and a new, young Spider-Man (Tom Holland) into the fold. The film sees the Avengers forming sides after the governments of the world propose superhuman regulation, and a new threat tries to further pit them against each other.

Here's the full list of all the new content coming to Netflix India in May 2018:

May 1

27: Gone Too Soon

Abhinetri

Ajji

Anjaan: Special Crimes Unit: Season 1

Assassination Classroom: Season 2

Can't Hardly Wait

CIA: Comrade in America

Coffee for All

Danganronpa 3: The End of Hope's Peak Academy: Side: Despair

Danganronpa 3: The End of Hope's Peak Academy: Side: Future

Danganronpa: The Animation: Season 1

Darc

Duck Butter

Fairy Tail the Movie: Phoenix Priestess

Food On The Go

Genius of the Ancient World: Season 1

Green Room

Gurgaon

Hombanna

Hush

Imperium

Inazuma Eleven: Season 1

Inazuma Eleven: The Movie

John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous Live at Radio City

Khan: No. 1 Crime Hunter: Season 1

Labyrinth

Le K Benzema

Love Ni Bhavai

Masaan

Mere Papa Hero Hiralal: Season 1

My Perfect Romance

Nibunan

Onaatah

Only You

Queens of Comedy: Season 1

Rachel Carson

Ringan

Roberto Saviano: Writing Under Police Protection

Simon: Season 1

Sometimes

Spirit Riding Free: Season 1-2

Spiritual House: Season 1

Swami Baba Ramdev: The Untold Story: Season 1

Teen Wolf: Season 6

Tesla

The Carter Effect

The Great Indian Marriage Bazaar

The Race Underground

The Rock

The Seventh Sign

Toc Toc

Waiting

We Are Your Friends

What Happened to Monday

Winter

May 2

Jailbreak

The 100: Season 5, weekly

The Huntsman: Winter's War

May 3

Hyori's Bed & Breakfast: Season 2, weekly

Pearl Harbor

Riverdale: Season 2, weekly

The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian

May 4

A Little Help with Carol Burnett: Season 1

Anon

Busted!: Season 1

Dany Boon: Des Hauts De France

Dear White People: Volume 2

End Game

Forgive Us Our Debts

Kakegurui: Season 1

Kong: King of the Apes: Season 2

Manhunt

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Tina Fey

The Rain: Season 1

May 5

Dynasty: Season 1, weekly

May 6

Captain America: Civil War

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale, weekly

May 7

Oz the Great and Powerful

Prince Jai Aur Dumdaar Viru: Season 2

Sab Jholmaal Hai: Season 2

Sleeping Beauty

May 8

Hari Kondabolu: Warn Your Relatives

May 10

Safe: Season 1

May 11

10 Cloverfield Lane

Beauty and the Beast

Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 3

Evil Genius: the True Story of America’s Most Diabolical Bank Heist

Spirit Riding Free: Season 5

The Kissing Booth

The Pacifier

The Who Was? Show: Season 1

May 12

Chappie

May 13

Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife

May 15

Aadu 2

Aiyaary

Chalay Thay Saath

Saint Seiya: The Lost Canvas: Season 1

The Lone Ranger

WALL-E

May 18

Cargo

Catching Feelings

Deep Undercover Collection: Collection 2

Inspector Gadget: Season 4

May 19

Armageddon

Iron Man 3

May 20

Alice in Wonderland

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2

War Dogs

May 22

Men On A Mission: 2018

Mob Psycho 100: Season 1

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 2

Tig Notaro Happy To Be Here

May 23

Explained, weekly

Gone in 60 Seconds

How do you like Wednesday?: Crazy Fishing in lriomote-jima

National Treasure: Book of Secrets

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time

May 24

Fauda: Season 2

May 25

Bad Neighbours 2

Ibiza

Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life

The Toys That Made Us: Season 2

Trollhunters: Part 3

May 26

Sara's Notebook

May 27

Alice Through the Looking Glass

Bambi

Meet the Robinsons

The Break with Michelle Wolf

May 30

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 4

May 31

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Howard Stern

Pinocchio

The Princess Diaries

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot