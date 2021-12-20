The Matrix Resurrections — out later this week in India and on HBO Max — brings back the popular Matrix franchise nearly two decades after it ended. The new Matrix movie features some of the original cast including Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Jada Pinkett Smith. New faces part of the cast of The Matrix Resurrections include Neil Patrick Harris and Jonathan Groff, while Priyanka Chopra Jonas is also part of the movie.

The new Matrix movie was announced back in 2019, and was expected to arrive in May 2021. However, like many much-awaited TV series (like Netflix's The Witcher season 2) or movies (like Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), the movie was delayed by a few months due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

We've been treated to two trailers so far, and so far, we know that Neo (or Thomas Anderson) is back in the Matrix and teams up with Trinity. With Neo skipping his medication (the iconic blue pills are also back) he soon realises that he needs to take a closer look at his surroundings. Humans are still being used as "batteries". We don't know if Morpheus (originally played by Laurence Fishburne) will feature in the movie, but speculation suggests that a character played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II could be the one guiding Neo this time.

It will be interesting to see where characters like Neo and Trinity come in, especially considering that both of them were clearly killed off in the last movie, although the final trailer gives us a hint. Similarly, the Oracle says at the end of The Matrix Revolutions that she believes that Neo might make an appearance again, despite his apparent demise. The last movie also showed the salvation of humanity with the machines allowing people to leave the Matrix. But we're expecting to see that peace breached, as part of the plot of The Matrix Resurrections.

There's no Wachowski sister duo this time, as Lana Wachowski has directed the movie without sister Lily. The latter currently has her hands full with Showtime's Work in Progress, and reportedly wasn't keen on going back to the Matrix franchise. With the help of authors Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell on board as co-writers for the film, it looks like The Matrix Resurrections could be a very interesting movie.

Priyanka Chopra plays Sati, the program residing in the Matrix in the last movie

Photo Credit: Warner Bros.

With just a couple of days before The Matrix Resurrections is released, it's time to pop the red pill, and read on to find out everything you need to know about the movie before it is released.

The Matrix Resurrections release date is December 22 and will be available in theatres across India. The movie is set to launch in the country on the same date as the international release date. Along with English, The Matrix Resurrections will also be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Meanwhile, The Matrix Resurrections release date is set for December 22 in the US, the UK, and France, while the release date for Germany and Australia is set for December 23 and December 26, respectively. Meanwhile, HBO Max subscribers in the US will be able to stream the movie for 31 days starting on December 22.

The Matrix Resurrections cast

Fans of the original Matrix movie from 1999 will be thrilled to know that Keanu Reeves is back for The Matrix Resurrections, playing Neo, who goes by Thomas Anderson in the movie. Unlike the “younger” Neo, it looks like Keanu will be sporting his familiar long locks for this movie. According to Reeves, director Lana Wachowski's script is beautiful and offers a wonderful story that “resonated” with him. “That's the only reason to do it,” Reeves says.

Carrie-Anne Moss is also back as Trinity, although it will be very interesting to see how her character will be brought back to life, just like Reeves' Neo. Moss said that the movie was never on her radar, and she never thought it would happen. However, she only has praise for the script of The Matrix Resurrections. “When it was brought to me in the way that it was brought to me, with incredible depth and all of the integrity and artistry that you could imagine, I was like, ‘This is a gift.' It was just very exciting,” she said.

Jonathan Groff could portray a new version of Agent Smith in The Matrix Resurrections

Photo Credit: Warner Bros.

Other important cast members that will appear in this movie are Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (from Aquaman) who is playing a version of Morpheus somehow, and Jessica Henwick (from Iron Fist and Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens), who plays Bugs. Jonathan Groff (from Mindhunter and Hamilton) portrays a character that could be a new version of Agent Smith, and Neil Patrick Harris (How I Met Your Mother and Gone Girl) plays Neo's therapist in The Matrix Resurrections. Jada Pinkett Smith (Gotham) is back as Niobe, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas is set to play Sati, the program residing in the Matrix from the last movie.

The Matrix Resurrections trailer

In the first trailer for The Matrix Resurrections that was released in early September, we see Neo (or Thomas Anderson, played by Reeves) with his therapist (Neil Patrick Harris), who is listening to the former's account of his dreams.

Neo also teams up with Trinity, who seems to have no idea of who he is. We also see Sati (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) and possibly Morpheus (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II). We see the latter fighting Neo, who now exhibits new powers.

We also see Jonathan Groff, of Hamilton fame, who plays a new version of the Agent Smith character, at the end of the trailer.

The final trailer for The Matrix Resurrections (below) landed on December 6, and gives viewers a theory on how Neo and Trinity could return as characters for this movie.

With events heavily inspired by the 1999 hit film, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II character, who looks a lot like Morpheus, says that humans cannot see, but they are all trapped in "strange repeating loops" and "it's time for you (the filmmakers) to show us what is real".

Viewers are also treated to a series of action shots, and Neo's powerful new abilities in the latest trailer. Neo says he wants to believe Trinity, while she recounts her dream of seeing herself on a roof with Neo.

The Matrix Resurrections synopsis

From visionary filmmaker Lana Wachowski comes The Matrix Resurrections, the long-awaited fourth film in the groundbreaking franchise that redefined a genre. The new film reunites original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the iconic roles they made famous, Neo and Trinity.

The Matrix Resurrections review

The first reviews for The Matrix Resurrections reviews are expected to arrive on Tuesday, just ahead of the film's release in India and on HBO Max.

The Matrix 5?

Based on the trailers that we've seen, it looks like Wachowski could have a sequel planned, followed by another movie, making for a new trilogy.

There's a new set of characters that is part of the movie's cast, which suggests the film could explore a different direction and allow for subsequent films.

However, there's no official announcement, so fans will have to wait to find out what is in store for them.

The Matrix Resurrections poster

Here's the official poster for The Matrix Resurrections from Warner Bros.:

Photo Credit: Warner Bros.