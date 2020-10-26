The Mandalorian season 2 begins later this week — on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar wherever available — with the return of Pedro Pascal's title character alongside the cutest character currently on TV: Baby Yoda. The duo will go on more galaxy-spanning adventures in a galaxy far, far away, which is chiefly about finding Baby Yoda's home. That won't be all though. The Mandalorian season 2 will also give us storylines that don't involve Mando or Baby Yoda, with creator and showrunner Jon Favreau inspired by formerly the biggest TV show on the planet: Game of Thrones.

That title is now arguably with the first-ever live-action Star Wars series, which has become such a hot property that Disney isn't giving early access to any critics, concerned that those episodes might leak to the public corners of the Internet. Game of Thrones stopped sending episodes entirely after season 5 screeners were leaked by an approved party. The Mandalorian is trying to stay ahead of the curve, it seems. What that means for you is that there won't be any reviews of The Mandalorian season 2 prior to release. Everyone gets to watch at the same time.

With that, here's everything you need to know about The Mandalorian season 2.

The second season of the Star Wars series will premiere Friday, October 30 worldwide. In India, The Mandalorian season 2 episode 1 will be available between 12:30pm – 12:45pm IST, as is usually the case for all Disney+ originals. All future episodes will release Fridays during the same time.

The Mandalorian season 2 episodes

Speaking of episodes, there are eight episodes in total in the second season of The Mandalorian, just as with the first season. Episode titles will only be revealed when new episodes drop every Friday, though they will have the same prefix pattern used previously: “Chapter X”, where X signifies the overall episode number. Hence, The Mandalorian season 2 begins with “Chapter 9” and will end with “Chapter 16”.

The second season of the Star Wars series will have an uninterrupted release: “Chapter 9” on October 30, “Chapter 10” on November 6, “Chapter 11” on November 13, “Chapter 12” on November 20, “Chapter 13” on November 27, “Chapter 14” on December 4, “Chapter 15” on December 11, and “Chapter 16” on December 18.

Favreau has written every episode of The Mandalorian season 2 save for “Chapter 13” (Dave Filoni) and “Chapter 15” (Rick Famuyiwa). Favreau, Filoni, and Famuyiwa are also among the directors alongside Bryce Dallas Howard, Carl Weathers, Peyton Reed, and Robert Rodriguez.

The Mandalorian season 2 trailer

In mid-September, Disney and Lucasfilm unveiled the first trailer (below) for the second season of The Mandalorian, a week after dropping first look images. It revealed that Mando will search for the Jedi — they are described as “an order of sorcerers” — as they can apparently help him reunite Baby Yoda with its kind. It includes a blink-and-you-miss-it glance at a hooded character played by Sasha Banks, though it's unclear if that means she's playing a Jedi.

And then last week, we got a second trailer — dubbed “special look” and just a minute long — which dropped further hints about Mando's quest in season 2: he's going to try and locate other Mandalorians, who will help “guide” him, he believes.

The Mandalorian season 2 cast

In addition to Pascal as Din Djarin / the Mandalorian, returning cast members on the Star Wars series include Carl Weathers as bounty hunters' guild chief Greef Karga, Gina Carano as mercenary Cara Dune, Giancarlo Esposito as the darksaber-wielding villain Moff Gideon, Omid Abtahi as scientist Dr. Pershing, Emily Swallow as The Armorer, and Horatio Sanz as the blue-skinned alien Mythrol.

Joining them on The Mandalorian season 2 are Rosario Dawson as Anakin Skywalker's Jedi Padawan Ahsoka Tano, Katee Sackhoff as Mandalore's former ruler Bo-Katan Kryze, Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett, Timothy Olyphant as former slave Cobb Vanth who wears Boba Fett's armour, Michael Biehn as a rival bounty hunter, and the aforementioned Banks possibly as a Jedi.

The Mandalorian season 2 poster

Here you go:

The official India poster for The Mandalorian season 2

Photo Credit: Disney+ Hotstar