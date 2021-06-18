Technology News
loading

Luca: Inside Pixar’s 1950s Italian Riviera Adventure With Director Enrico Casarosa

Inspired by folklore, a homage to Italian cinema, and a diversity push for Pixar.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 18 June 2021 09:00 IST
Luca: Inside Pixar’s 1950s Italian Riviera Adventure With Director Enrico Casarosa

Photo Credit: Disney/Pixar

Alberto and Luca in Luca, the new Pixar movie

Highlights
  • Luca release date is June 18 on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar
  • 1971-born Enrico Casarosa spent all of his childhood in Italy
  • Luca follows Coco and Soul in Pixar’s diversification efforts

“My best friend Alberto [Surace] was a bit of a troublemaker,” Luca director Enrico Casarosa says at a virtual press event, discussing how his feature-length Pixar debut is inspired by his childhood. “I was a bit timid, I had a bit of a sheltered life until I met him around [the age of] 12. He was wild and free to do whatever. His family wasn't really supervising him. We couldn't be more different. Alberto got me out of my comfort zone and pushed me off many cliffs, metaphorical and not. In fact, I might not be standing here had I not learned to chase my dreams, from him. That is the kind of friendship I wanted to talk about [on Luca]. Those deep important friendships many of us have that make us grow up. They change us, they help us find ourselves. That is the heart of Luca.”

Set in the 1950s Italian Riviera, Pixar's newest movie, Luca — out Friday, June 18 on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar — is the coming-of-age story of the titular young boy (voiced by Jacob Tremblay of Room fame). But Luca isn't like most kids. He lives under the sea, sort of like Aquaman. His family — Maya Rudolph and Jim Gaffigan voice Luca's parents — are overprotective, just as Casarosa's family was “a little bit too much there” for him. That's because Luca's kind is labelled “sea monsters,” and hence feared and hunted by the humans who live above the surface. Casarosa says: “[Alberto and I were] also a little bit losers and outsiders, so it felt right that we could use the idea of being sea monsters, as a way of expressing that we felt a little bit different and not cool.”

Luca Review: Pixar Movie Is an Ode to Friendship — and Vespas

luca portorosso luca portorosso pixar movie

Portorosso in Luca
Photo Credit: Disney/Pixar

Born in late 1971 in the Italian Riviera — the north-western city of Genoa, the capital of Liguria, to be precise — Casarosa spent his summers in tiny fishing towns that inspire the fictional seaside town of Portorosso in Luca. Casarosa tells reporters: “[These fishing towns] have so many fun tales of, ‘Don't go into that spot, it's infested with a sea dragon.' And you find out later that it's just all tall tales to kind of protect their favourite fishing spot. Those ideas made me really wonder, ‘What if there was a community of sea monsters actually there? And the ability to transform into humans and kind of hide in plain sight?'”

Luca is also inspired by Italian folkore. That includes the legend of Tellaro, a small fishing village in Liguria. The story goes that thanks to a kid who was kind to an octopus, the cephalopod helped save the village from pirates by ringing the church bell before the attack. Everything in Tellaro is octopus themed, Casarosa notes, that he has always loved. Luca isn't all Italian Riviera though. Casarosa was also inspired by the legend of Colapesce — in Italian, “pesce” means fish — from all the way south in Sicily, of a boy who loved to spend all his time in the sea. His mother would tease him that he would change into a fish. The Luca director also repeatedly spoke of his fascination for the design of old maps, some of which had sea monster symbols.

Loki, Luca, MasterChef Australia, and More on Disney+ Hotstar

luca enrico casarosa home luca movie pixar

Enrico Casarosa working on Luca
Photo Credit: Deborah Coleman/Pixar

Before the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2019 — Luca is in fact the first Pixar movie that has been made entirely from home — Casarosa took the Pixar team to tour the Italian Riviera. They visited several fishing villages around Genoa, including Camogli and Portofino (that together with nearby Monterosso lends its name to the portmanteau “Portorosso”). Casarosa says: “I took our team [to Camogli] the first time we visited because it was close to my heart. My grandma used to live there so we would visit there. They have the best focaccia formaggio in the world. And they used to be ship makers so it's actually a slightly bigger town [than Portorosso] but we took a few cues from it.”

That specificity of Italian culture is important to Casarosa, who moved from Italy to the US in his 20s. Luca naturally includes Italian gesticulation that is so intrinsic to their communication. The director also did his best to include the Ligurian dialect of the Italian language. And the rest was up to cheese, in a manner similar to how The Good Place (“motherforker,” “shirtballs,” and “son of a bench”) turned language restrictions into a source of humour. Casarosa adds: “We had fun doing a lot of kids swears. [In Luca, the children] swear with cheese. ‘Santa mozzarella,' ‘Pecorino,' ‘Gorgonzola.' We really had a lot of fun with finding silly little kid versions of words.”

From Luca to The Family Man, What to Stream in June

divorce italian style divorce italian style

Stefania Sandrelli and Marcello Mastroianni in Divorce Italian Style
Photo Credit: Titanus

And of course, given Luca is a love letter to all things period Italy, it pays homage to classic Italian movies as well. Casarosa & Co. looked at a lot of Italian neorealist films, including Luchino Visconti's 1948 drama La Terra Trema, Pietro Germi's 1961 satire Divorzio all'italiana [Divorce Italian Style], Federico Fellini's 1953 comedy-drama I Vitelloni, and Mario Monicelli's 1958 comedy caper Big Deal on Madonna Street. Luca production designer Daniela Strijleva reveals they also looked at the works of French legend Jacques Tati, because “there's so much charm and humour in his pantomime.” Her research for Luca also involved Italian painter Telemaco Signorini (he “captured the life and the water of the Mediterranean”), Strijleva tells Gadgets 360.

Luca is also filled with Italian songs from the 1950s and 1960s, with a few plucked from Casarosa's childhood years in the 1970s. Pop sensation Mina (“Tintarella di Luna”, and “Città Vuota”) and singer-songwriter Gianni Morandi (“Andavo a cento all'ora”, and “Fatti Mandare Dalla Mamma a Prendere Il Latte”) feature heavily. There's also space for Rita Pavone's “Viva la Pappa col Pomodoro”, Quartetto Cetra's “Un bacio a mezzanotte”, Edoardo Bennato's “Il Gatto E La Volpe”, and a rendition of the soprano aria “O mio babbino caro”.

For Pixar, Luca continues its attempts at diversification — and bringing in newer voices. In 2017, we had Oscar-winning Coco, a tribute to all things Mexico and sporting a largely Hispanic cast. And then in December last year, we got the Oscar-winning Soul, Pixar's first film led by an African-American protagonist. Casarosa's Luca will be followed in March 2022 by Turning Red, from Oscar-winner Domee Shi (Bao), about 13-year-old Mei Lee who turns into a giant red panda whenever she gets excited. That will be Pixar's fourth straight original film, with the Disney-owned studio having been criticised in years past for being overly reliant on existing franchises.

luca Daniela Strijleva luca movie pixar

Daniela Strijleva (left) at Pixar HQ
Photo Credit: Deborah Coleman/Pixar

“Pixar is a living breathing entity in its own big way. And it has changed,” Strijleva tells Gadgets 360. “[With Luca,] Enrico is styling the story, he's an original filmmaker, it's an original story, he comes from Italy. We're taking risks as filmmakers, and with the art and with the stories that we're telling. But they're not risks because it's just highlighting to the world things that we love about Italy. Or about Mexico with Coco. And it's just such a wonderful way to bring something beautiful to the world. It's a joy, and very different from movie to movie, always learning something new. For me, obviously, Luca is kind of like the culmination of that.”

Luca is out Friday, June 18 on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar worldwide. In countries without Disney+, Luca will release in cinemas. Available in English only in India with a Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription.

It's an all television spectacular this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss 8K, screen sizes, QLED and mini-LED panels — and offer some buying advice. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Luca, Pixar, Disney, Disney Plus, Disney Plus Hotstar, Enrico Casarosa, Daniela Strijleva, Italy, Tellaro, Colapesce, Pandemic, COVID 19, Coronavirus, Camogli, Portofino, Genoa, Liguria, Luchino Visconti, Federico Fellini, Mario Monicelli, Pietro Germi, Telemaco Signorini, Coco, Soul, Turning Red
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Motorola Edge Berlin, Berlin NA, Kyoto, Pstar Specifications Tipped; Could Be Motorola Edge, Edge+ Successors
Airtel Brings Rs. 456 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 50GB Data, Unlimited Calls to Compete With Jio’s Rs. 447 Pack

Related Stories

Luca: Inside Pixar’s 1950s Italian Riviera Adventure With Director Enrico Casarosa
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Windows 11 May Come as Free Upgrade for Windows 7, Windows 8.1 Users
  2. How to Correct Errors In COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate
  3. How to Transfer Your PUBG Mobile Data to Battlegrounds Mobile India
  4. Battlegrounds Mobile India Brings Back PUBG Mobile With Green Blood
  5. PUBG Mobile's India Avatar Battlegrounds Made Available for Beta Testers
  6. OnePlus Announces Merger With Oppo to Develop ‘Even Better Products’
  7. Vivo Y12a Tipped to Be in the Works as Rebranded Vivo 12s (2021)
  8. Watch: Apple CEO Tim Cook Says Android Has 47 Times More Malware Than iOS
  9. Vivo V21e 5G Specifications Tipped via Leaked Poster Ahead of Launch
  10. Loki Episode 2: Sophia Di Martino’s Loki Variant, Explained
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Oculus VR Headset to Begin Testing Advertisements, Users Raise Concerns on Twitter
  2. Paytm, Eka Care Enable Booking CoWIN Appointments for COVID-19 Vaccination
  3. Huawei, ZTE Ban: US FCC Votes to Advance Proposed Restrictions on Gear
  4. Realme Buds Q2 to Launch in India on June 24 Alongside Narzo 30 5G, New Smart TV
  5. Facebook Launches Advertisements Globally for Instagram Reels
  6. Bitcoin Implementation in El Salvador: World Bank Rejects Country’s Request for Help
  7. Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.23 Brings More Fixes to Quests, Open World; Improves Performance and Stability
  8. Motorola Defy Rugged Smartphone With Up to 2-Day Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Facebook Is Getting Its Own Podcast Platform This Month: Report
  10. Chinese Apps Said to Face Subpoenas or Bans Under US President Joe Biden’s Order
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com