After dropping the horror anthology Ghost Stories at the start of the year, Netflix is releasing its first Indian original series of 2020 next week. It's called Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega — that should be “Aayega”, if we're being specific about the transliteration. As for the translation, it means “everyone's turn will come”, though it also works in the literal sense in this regard, given the show is about phone phishing scams. It's clever wordplay. Jamtara is a city in Jharkhand, which is known as India's phishing capital and serves as the setting of the new Netflix series.

Inspired by true crime stories, Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega consists of 10 half-hour episodes and has been directed by National Award-winning Soumendra Padhi, who said it “required a great deal of research and detailing to bring to life various characters and motives”. Originally commissioned for Viacom18-owned streaming service Voot — and made by Viacom18's digital label, Tipping Point — it was sold to Netflix in December as one of three series. From cast to release date, here's all you need to know about Netflix's next Indian show: Jamtara.

Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega is out January 10 on Netflix in India and around the world.

Jamtara Netflix synopsis

“Inspired by true incidents, Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega is the story of young, ambitious, volatile people who have the world before them. Masterminds and cousins, Sunny and Rocky, along with their friends, quietly run a wildly successful phishing scam from the small village of Jamtara. A news report about the scam catapults the village into the limelight, throwing a spanner in the works when, suddenly, everyone wants in on the game.”

Jamtara Netflix trailer

Netflix released the first and only trailer for Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega prior to Christmas, which introduced its primary faces and the show's premise.

Jamtara Netflix cast

The Jamtara main cast includes Amit Sial (Inside Edge) as dynasty politician Brajesh Bhan, Dibyendu Bhattacharya (Dev.D) as Inspector Biswa Pathak, Sparsh Shrivastava (Shake It Up) as scam artist Sunny, Anshumaan Pushkar (Kapow) as Sunny's cousin and fellow scam artist Rocky, Monika Panwar (Super 30) as English teacher and Sunny's to-be wife Gudiya Singh, and Aksha Pardasany (Devdas) as incoming Jamtara SP Dolly Sahu.

Also part of the phishing scam gang are Kartavya Kabra (Adithya Varma) as Shahbaaz, Rohit Kp (Batti Gul Meter Chalu) as Munna, Harshit Gupta (San' 75) as Bachha, Udit Arora (The Zoya Factor) as Saurav, and newcomers Sarfaraz Ali Mirza as Ponto, and Aatm Prakash Mishra as Bachhu. Aasif Khan (Mirzapur) plays journalist Anas Ahmad. Ravi Bhushan Bhartiya (Paan Singh Tomar) plays a character called Mahesh.

Co-starring in Jamtara are Puja Jha (A Bitter Pill) as Rocky's girlfriend, Vijaylaxmi Mishrikoti (Seetharama Kalyana) as Varsha, Shruti Bhattacharya (Cycle Kick) as Sunny's mother, Vishwa Bhanu (Special 26) as Sunny's father, Lata Shukla (Million Dollar Arm) as Gudiya's mother, Gauri Pandit as Dolly's mother, Mamta A. Rai as Rocky's mother, Vaishali Deo as Ponto's mother, Sunita Shirole (Bajrangi Bhaijaan) as Brajesh's grandmother, and Syed Owais Rashid as Sub-Inspector Lalit.

Jamtara Netflix director, writer, producers

Padhi is the director, as we mentioned in the beginning. Trishant Srivastava (Nisha Aur Uske Cousins) is the writer on Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega. The show is based on an original concept by Nishank Verma.

Viacom18 Motion Pictures COO Ajit Andhare, Manish Trehan of Click on RM, Sarita Patil of Matchbox Pictures, and Kanchan Marathe of Viacom18 Studios serve as executive producers on Jamtara. The Netflix series is a production of Click on RM, and Tipping Point.

Jamtara Netflix poster

Here you go: