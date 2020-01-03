Technology News
loading

Jamtara Netflix Series Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Director, Writer, and More

Netflix’s first original series from India in 2020 is here.

By | Updated: 3 January 2020 18:47 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Jamtara Netflix Series Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Director, Writer, and More

Photo Credit: Netflix

Amit Sial in Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega

Highlights
  • Jamtara Netflix series release date is January 10 in India
  • A total of 10 episodes in Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega
  • Amit Sial, Dibyendu Bhattacharya part of Jamtara cast

After dropping the horror anthology Ghost Stories at the start of the year, Netflix is releasing its first Indian original series of 2020 next week. It's called Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega — that should be “Aayega”, if we're being specific about the transliteration. As for the translation, it means “everyone's turn will come”, though it also works in the literal sense in this regard, given the show is about phone phishing scams. It's clever wordplay. Jamtara is a city in Jharkhand, which is known as India's phishing capital and serves as the setting of the new Netflix series.

From Sex Education to Jamtara, TV Shows to Watch in January

Inspired by true crime stories, Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega consists of 10 half-hour episodes and has been directed by National Award-winning Soumendra Padhi, who said it “required a great deal of research and detailing to bring to life various characters and motives”. Originally commissioned for Viacom18-owned streaming service Voot — and made by Viacom18's digital label, Tipping Point — it was sold to Netflix in December as one of three series. From cast to release date, here's all you need to know about Netflix's next Indian show: Jamtara.

Ghost Stories, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Dracula, and More on Netflix in January

Jamtara Netflix release date

Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega is out January 10 on Netflix in India and around the world.

Jamtara Netflix synopsis

“Inspired by true incidents, Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega is the story of young, ambitious, volatile people who have the world before them. Masterminds and cousins, Sunny and Rocky, along with their friends, quietly run a wildly successful phishing scam from the small village of Jamtara. A news report about the scam catapults the village into the limelight, throwing a spanner in the works when, suddenly, everyone wants in on the game.”

Jamtara Netflix trailer

Netflix released the first and only trailer for Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega prior to Christmas, which introduced its primary faces and the show's premise.

Jamtara Netflix cast

The Jamtara main cast includes Amit Sial (Inside Edge) as dynasty politician Brajesh Bhan, Dibyendu Bhattacharya (Dev.D) as Inspector Biswa Pathak, Sparsh Shrivastava (Shake It Up) as scam artist Sunny, Anshumaan Pushkar (Kapow) as Sunny's cousin and fellow scam artist Rocky, Monika Panwar (Super 30) as English teacher and Sunny's to-be wife Gudiya Singh, and Aksha Pardasany (Devdas) as incoming Jamtara SP Dolly Sahu.

Also part of the phishing scam gang are Kartavya Kabra (Adithya Varma) as Shahbaaz, Rohit Kp (Batti Gul Meter Chalu) as Munna, Harshit Gupta (San' 75) as Bachha, Udit Arora (The Zoya Factor) as Saurav, and newcomers Sarfaraz Ali Mirza as Ponto, and Aatm Prakash Mishra as Bachhu. Aasif Khan (Mirzapur) plays journalist Anas Ahmad. Ravi Bhushan Bhartiya (Paan Singh Tomar) plays a character called Mahesh.

Co-starring in Jamtara are Puja Jha (A Bitter Pill) as Rocky's girlfriend, Vijaylaxmi Mishrikoti (Seetharama Kalyana) as Varsha, Shruti Bhattacharya (Cycle Kick) as Sunny's mother, Vishwa Bhanu (Special 26) as Sunny's father, Lata Shukla (Million Dollar Arm) as Gudiya's mother, Gauri Pandit as Dolly's mother, Mamta A. Rai as Rocky's mother, Vaishali Deo as Ponto's mother, Sunita Shirole (Bajrangi Bhaijaan) as Brajesh's grandmother, and Syed Owais Rashid as Sub-Inspector Lalit.

Jamtara Netflix director, writer, producers

Padhi is the director, as we mentioned in the beginning. Trishant Srivastava (Nisha Aur Uske Cousins) is the writer on Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega. The show is based on an original concept by Nishank Verma.

Viacom18 Motion Pictures COO Ajit Andhare, Manish Trehan of Click on RM, Sarita Patil of Matchbox Pictures, and Kanchan Marathe of Viacom18 Studios serve as executive producers on Jamtara. The Netflix series is a production of Click on RM, and Tipping Point.

Jamtara Netflix poster

Here you go:

Jamtara20Brick20Wall20103 Horizontal Main RGB PRE s

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Jamtara, Jamtara Sabka Number Ayega, Netflix, Netflix India, Viacom18, Viacom 18, Tipping Point
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
D-Link Launches New Range of Wi-Fi Routers With Mesh System and Wi-Fi 6 Support

Related Stories

Jamtara Netflix Series Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Director, Writer, and More
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo S1 Pro With Diamond-Shaped Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched in India
  2. Redmi Note 8 Variant With 8GB of RAM Spotted on TENAA
  3. Vivo S1 Pro India Launch: Here’s Everything We Know About It
  4. Blaupunkt BU680 4K Smart LED TV (BLA43BU680) Review
  5. D-Link Unveils New Wi-Fi Routers With Mesh System and Wi-Fi 6 Support
  6. Xiaomi Mi Watch Color Official Listing Reveals Price, Specifications
  7. Fake Food Shops Flourish on Swiggy, Zomato Leaving Consumers in Distress
  8. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  9. OnePlus Concept One Teased to Feature 'Invisible Camera'
  10. Oppo A5 2020 Price in India Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 11,490
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Concept One Teased to Sport 'Invisible Camera' With Colour-Shifting Glass Technology
  2. D-Link Launches New Range of Wi-Fi Routers With Mesh System and Wi-Fi 6 Support
  3. Vivo S1 Pro With Diamond-Shaped Quad Rear Camera Setup, 4,500mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Realme X50 5G Spotted on TENAA, Listing Tips 6.57-Inch Display and 4,100mAh Battery
  5. Apple May Launch Two 'iPhone SE 2' Models in 2020
  6. Oyo Said to List Rooms from Unavailable Hotels, Pressure Employees to Get New Listings
  7. OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Receive One-Handed Mode With OxygenOS Open Beta 8 Update
  8. Google Shuts Down Xiaomi's Nest Hub, Assistant Integration After Users Reports Seeing Strangers' Camera Feeds
  9. Tesla Announces Price Cut for China-Made Model 3 Before Delivery
  10. Indian Navy Bans Smartphones, Social Media on Bases, Ships
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.