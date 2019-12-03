Technology News
loading

Inside Edge Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Review, Poster, and More

Back at the crease.

By | Updated: 3 December 2019 09:00 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Inside Edge Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Review, Poster, and More

Photo Credit: Sourabh Paul/Amazon

Siddhant Chaturvedi in Inside Edge

Highlights
  • Inside Edge 2 release date is December 6 on Prime Video
  • Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha are part of Inside Edge 2 cast
  • Inside Edge 2 reviews will be available only on release day

Nearly two and a half years — 29 months, to be precise — after it premiered as Amazon Prime Video's first original series from India, Inside Edge is back to continue its inside look at the Power-Play League, a fictionalised version of the Twenty20 cricket tournament Indian Premier League, through the lens of the power-players behind the fictitious teams Mumbai Mavericks and Haryana Hurricanes. Inside Edge creator Karan Anshuman has partly relinquished his season 2 directorial duties to ad-film director Aakash Bhatia and Mirzapur director Gurmmeet Singh. Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani continue to serve as executive producers on Inside Edge, through their production banner Excel Entertainment.

From Inside Edge to Crisis on Infinite Earths, TV Shows to Watch in December

For Prime Video, Inside Edge 2 will be the fifth scripted original series this year, after the women-centric comedy-drama Four More Shots Please! in January, the Zoya Akhtar-directed drama Made in Heaven in March, the family sitcom remake Mind the Malhotras in June, and the Manoj Bajpayee-led action thriller The Family Man in September. From cast to release date, here's everything you need to know about Inside Edge season 2.

Inside Edge 2 release date

The second season of Inside Edge is out Friday, December 6 at 12am IST worldwide.

Inside Edge 2 cast

Much of the cast from Inside Edge season 1 will return in season 2. That includes Vivek Oberoi as sports management company owner Vikrant Dhawan, Richa Chadha as fading actress and Mumbai Mavericks co-owner Zarina Malik, Tanuj Virwani as Mavericks star player and captain Vayu Raghavan, Siddhant Chaturvedi as rookie bowler Prashant Kanaujia, Angad Bedi as former Mavericks captain and now Hurricanes captain Arvind Vashishth, and Sayani Gupta as Mavericks chief analyst and Vayu's sister Rohini Raghavan.

Returning Inside Edge cast members also include Amit Sial as Mavericks spinner Devender Mishra, Manu Rishi Chadha as Haryana Hurricanes owner Manohar Lal Handa, Flora Saini as power-broker and Handa's partner Ayesha Dewan, Sarah-Jane Dias as journalist and Vayu's on-off love interest Meera Nagpal, Jitin Gulati as Dhawan's right-hand man Pritish, Akashdeep Arora as tech expert and Rohini's assistant Tanay, and Karan Oberoi as actor and Zarina's ex-boyfriend Imtiaz Khan.

New faces on Inside Edge season 2 include Aamir Bashir (Sacred Games) as Yashwardhan “Bhaisaab” Patil, who pulled the strings behind the scenes in season 1; Sapna Pabbi (Khamoshiyan) and Elli Avrram (Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon) as new love interests Mantra Patil and Sandy, respectively; Vikram Kochhar (Hai Apna Dil Toh Awara) and Makrand Deshpande (Makdee) as Lambodar and Mukund Pansare, respectively, in as-yet undisclosed roles; and Luke Kenny (Sacred Games) as Wolfgang Hummels, a high-ranking member of the anti-doping cricket body.

Inside Edge 2 synopsis

“In the next edition of the Power-Play League, a volatile Vayu Raghavan leads the Mumbai Mavericks to face their biggest adversary yet, the Haryana Hurricanes, who are led by a reinvented Arvind Vashisht. But the teams must also counter colossal scandals that'll rock the world of cricket. In the sport's upper echelons, Zarina Malik allies with Bhaisaab, but those in the shadows threaten to destroy the very game they seek to control.”

Inside Edge 2 trailer

Amazon Prime Video released the first look at Inside Edge season 2 as part of its Prime Day celebrations in July, giving us merely four seconds of footage. A teaser trailer was released in the first half of November, which was essentially a whole lot of nothing. It was followed by a proper three-minute trailer (below) a week later, which offered a peek at the myriad storylines that will be part of the new season, including Zarina's attempts to curry favour with Bhaisaab, and Prashant pushing himself beyond the limit.

 

Inside Edge 2 review

Amazon told Gadgets 360 that it has set a release day — Friday, December 6 — embargo on Inside Edge season 2 reviews.

Inside Edge 2 poster

Here you go:

inside edge 2 poster h Inside Edge 2

Sapna Pabbi, Aamir Bashir, Tanuj Virwani, Angad Bedi, Sayani Gupta, and Richa Chadha

EJuB1GcVAAAk4Q4jpg large Inside Edge 2 poster

Aamir Bashir

EJj iTmU0AALTtAjpg large Inside Edge 2 poster

Richa Chadha

EJj iTkUwAADpGjjpg large Inside Edge 2 poster

Angad Bedi

EJj iTnUYAAO8ntjpg large Inside Edge 2 poster

Tanuj Virwani

EJkAPDMVAAcIWyajpg large Inside Edge 2 poster

Sayani Gupta

EJkAPDPU0AAj4bRjpg large Inside Edge 2 poster

Sapna Pabbi

EJkAPDRUEAEWUoyjpg large Inside Edge 2 poster

Amit Sial

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Inside Edge, Inside Edge season 2, Amazon Prime Video, Amazon India, Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Vivo U20 vs Redmi Note 8 Compared: Price, Performance, Cameras, and More
Realme 5s Next Sale Set for December 2 via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, Specifications
Honor Smartphones
Inside Edge Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Review, Poster, and More
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vodafone Idea Latest Plan Prices See a Hike: Here's All You Need to Know
  2. Jio Rs. 149 Plan Revised to Offer 24 Days Validity, Add 300 Non-Jio Minutes
  3. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  4. Jio Rs. 444, Rs. 555 Recharges Available With Discounts: How to Avail
  5. Facebook App May Soon Get Dark Mode, Testing Hints
  6. Vivo V17 Render Leak Tips Design, Camera Details Ahead of India Launch
  7. Vivo U20 8GB RAM Variant to Launch in India Soon, Price Tipped
  8. NASA Finds Vikram Lander on Moon, Releases Images of Impact Site
  9. Xiaomi Unveils 3-in-1 Device Packing a Flashlight, Lamp, and Power Bank
  10. Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale Begins: Here Are the Best Offers
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Briefly Sighted on Company Website, Launch Expected Soon: Report
  2. Chandrayaan-2: NASA Finds Vikram Lander on Moon, Releases Images of Impact Site
  3. Facebook to Allow Transfer of Photos, Videos to Google, Other Rivals
  4. Xiaomi Unveils 3-in-1 Flashlight, Lamp, Power Bank With 2,600mAh Battery
  5. Intel Unveils New Design, Engineering Centre in Hyderabad
  6. Oppo A9 2020 Vanilla Mint Colour Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Realme C2 Update Brings November Security Patch, Fix for Touch Responsiveness Issue
  8. Vivo U20 8GB RAM Variant to Launch in India Soon, Price Tipped
  9. DuckDuckGo Is Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's Default Search Engine
  10. Redmi Note 8 MIUI 11 Update Rollout Begins in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.