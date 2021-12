With two-thirds of the year spent indoors thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, pretty much like last year, 2021 saw a continued rise in Indian original content from streaming services (or OTT platforms, if you prefer). There were massive spikes for the likes of Disney+ Hotstar and SonyLIV whose output increased by nearly 300 and over 200 percent, respectively. Movies that were originally meant for the big screen — starring the likes of Dhanush, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Mohanlal, Kartik Aaryan, Ajay Devgn, and Akshay Kumar — were shifted to streaming services, primarily the big two, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

The annual leader in quantity, Zee5, released fewer originals in 2021 than last year. Still, it continues to occupy that position with 53 originals this year, and is the only one to have produced a Pakistani original. Zee5 has some competition though, with both Hoichoi (47) and ShemarooMe (5) — appearing on our list for the first time — having a blockbuster year in quantity at the least. ShemarooMe's place is more debatable though, as the platform loves to take existing titles and rebrand them as “world digital premieres”. Sure, it's technically correct but some of its world digital premieres in 2021 were movies released theatrically years ago. We have excluded them, naturally.

Speaking of more important firsts, both Discovery+ and Lionsgate Play made their first originals in 2021. You can find those below along with nearly 400 originals produced by Indian OTT platforms this year. Things to keep in mind: Zee5 and ALTBalaji continued their co-production strategies, hence there are some overlaps in those two sections. And there are no Eros Now originals on the list, as the company declined to participate in our story. With that, here is the complete list of all streaming service originals from India in 2021.

List of original OTT web series from India in 2021

Netflix

Amazon Prime Video

Title Genre Release date Seasons Length Status Language Tandav Political drama January 15, 2021 Season 1, 9 episodes 27–38 minutes Pending Hindi LOL - Hasse toh Phasse Reality competition April 30, 2021 Season 1, 6 episodes 22–33 minutes Pending Hindi The Last Hour Mystery drama May 14, 2021 Season 1, 8 episodes 27–41 minutes Pending Hindi The Family Man Action drama June 4, 2021 Season 2, 9 episodes 34–60 minutes Pending Hindi Hostel Daze Comedy drama July 22, 2021 Season 2, 4 episodes 31–34 minutes Pending Hindi LOL: Enga Siri Paappom Reality competition August 27, 2021 Season 1, 6 episodes 23–29 minutes Pending Tamil Mumbai Diaries 26/11 Thriller drama September 9, 2021 Season 1, 8 episodes 36–50 minutes Pending Hindi Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar Crime drama November 3, 2021 Season 1, 10 episodes 26–35 minutes Pending Hindi Inside Edge Sports drama December 3, 2021 Season 3, 10 episodes 34–59 minutes Pending Hindi

Disney+ Hotstar

Title Genre Release date Seasons Length Status Language The Legend of Hanuman Animated mythology January 29, 2021 Season 1, 12 episodes 21–25 minutes Renewed Hindi July 27, 2021 Season 2, 13 episodes 18–22 minutes Pending 1962: The War in the Hills Action February 26, 2021 Season 1, 10 episodes 40–45 minutes Pending Hindi OK Computer Sci-fi comedy March 26, 2021 Season 1, 6 episodes 40–45 minutes Pending Hindi Out of Love Drama April 30, 2021 Season 2, 5 episodes 40–45 minutes Renewed Hindi November Story Crime thriller May 20, 2021 Season 1, 7 episodes 50–55 minutes Pending Tamil Grahan Thriller drama June 24, 2021 Season 1, 8 episodes 45–50 minutes Pending Hindi City of Dreams Drama July 30, 2021 Season 2, 10 episodes 45–47 minutes Pending Hindi The Empire History drama August 27, 2021 Season 1, 12 episodes 34–35 minutes Renewed Hindi Unheard History drama September 17, 2021 Season 1, 6 episodes 18–27 minutes Pending Telugu Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story Action thriller November 12, 2021 Season 1, 4 episodes 34–51 minutes Ended Hindi Dil Bekaraar Romantic comedy-drama November 26, 2021 Season 1, 10 episodes 30–35 minutes Pending Hindi Aarya Crime thriller December 10, 2021 Season 2, 8 episodes 34–57 minutes Pending Hindi

SonyLIV

Title Genre Release date Seasons Length Status Language Gullak Drama January 15, 2021 Season 2, 5 episodes 35 minutes Pending Hindi College Romance Comedy-drama January 29, 2021 Season 2, 5 episodes 41 minutes Pending Hindi Girls Hostel Comedy-drama February 19, 2021 Season 2, 5 episodes 42 minutes Pending Hindi Love J Action Action thriller March 12, 2021 Season 1, 6 episodes 47 minutes Pending Hindi Project 9191 Crime drama March 26, 2021 Season 1, 7 episodes 45 minutes Pending Hindi Kathmandu Connection Thriller April 23, 2021 Season 1, 6 episodes 40 minutes Pending Hindi Maharani Drama May 28, 2021 Season 1, 10 episodes 57 minutes Pending Hindi Chutzpah Comedy-drama July 23, 2021 Season 1, 7 episodes 44 minutes Pending Hindi Potluck Drama September 10, 2021 Season 1, 8 episodes 20 minutes Pending Hindi Tabbar Crime drama October 15, 2021 Season 1, 8 episodes 46 minutes Pending Hindi Tryst With Destiny Drama November 5, 2021 Season 1, 4 episodes 37 minutes Ended Hindi Your Honor Thriller November 19, 2021 Season 2, 10 episodes 40 minutes Pending Hindi The Whistleblower Thriller December 16, 2021 Season 1, 8 episodes 30 minutes Pending Hindi

Zee5

Title Genre Release date Seasons Length Status Language Jeet Ki Zid Action January 22, 2021 Season 1, 7 episodes 30–44 minutes Pending Hindi Bang Baang Action January 25, 2021 Season 1, 10 episodes 16–22 minutes Pending Hindi LSD - Love, Scandal & Doctors Thriller February 5, 2021 Season 1, 15 episodes 17–22 minutes Pending Hindi Crashh Drama February 14, 2021 Season 1, 10 episodes 18–25 minutes Pending Hindi DEV DD 2 Romantic drama February 20, 2021 Season 2, 17 episodes 17–23 minutes Pending Hindi Jamai 2.0 Drama February 26, 2021 Season 2, 10 episodes 20–31 minutes Pending Hindi The Married Woman Romantic drama March 8, 2021 Season 1, 11 episodes 28–35 minutes Pending Hindi Qubool Hai 2.0 Drama March 12, 2021 Season 2, 10 episodes 19–28 minutes Pending Hindi Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu Action April 20, 2021 Season 1, 13 episodes 19–29 minutes Pending Hindi His Storyy Romantic drama April 25, 2021 Season 1, 11 episodes 18–24 minutes Pending Hindi Sunflower Crime June 11, 2021 Season 1, 8 episodes 29–45 minutes Pending Hindi LOL Salaam Comedy June 25, 2021 Season 1, 6 episodes 26–36 minutes Pending Telugu Dhoop Ki Deewar Drama June 25, 2021 Season 1, 18 episodes 31–44 minutes Pending Urdu Contract Thriller July 9, 2021 Season 1, 6 episodes 24–35 minutes Pending Bengali Ladies & Gentlemen Drama July 9, 2021 Season 1, 8 episodes 23–41 minutes Pending Bengali Engineering Girls Comedy August 27, 2021 Season 2, 5 episodes 19–26 minutes Pending Hindi Pavitra Rishta 2.0 Drama September 15, 2021 Season 2, 8 episodes 17–28 minutes Pending Hindi Break Point Documentary October 1, 2021 Season 1, 7 episodes 33–42 minutes Pending English Oka Chinna Family Story Comedy November 19, 2021 Season 1, 5 episodes 35–43 minutes Pending Telugu Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam Thriller December 10, 2021 Season 1, 6 episodes 45–53 minutes Pending Hindi, Urdu Loser 2 Action thriller December 24, 2021 Season 2, episodes TBA - Pending Telugu

MX Player

Title Genre Release Date Seasons Length Status Language Aapkey Kamrey Mein Koi Rehta Hai Horror comedy January 22, 2021 Season 1, 5 episodes 15–20 minutes Ended Hindi Hello Mini Thriller February 26, 2021 Season 2, 10 episodes 25–30 minutes Renewed Hindi April 22, 2021 Season 3, 10 episodes 25–30 minutes Ended Hindi Chakravyuh - An Inspector Virkar Crime Thriller Thriller March 12, 2021 Season 1, 8 episodes 25–30 minutes Pending Hindi Hey Prabhu Comedy-drama March 26, 2021 Season 2, 10 episodes 30–35 minutes Ended Hindi Bisaat Thriller drama April 15, 2021 Season 1, 8 episodes 25–30 minutes Ended Hindi Ramyug Drama May 6, 2021 Season 1, 8 episodes 35–40 minutes Ended Hindi Runaway Lugaai Comedy-drama May 18, 2021 Season 1, 10 episodes 25–30 minutes Ended Hindi Indori Ishq Romantic drama June 4, 2021 Season 1, 9 episodes 25–30 minutes Renewed Hindi Samantar Thriller July 1, 2021 Season 2, 10 episodes 30–35 minutes Ended Marathi Sabka Sai Drama August 26, 2021 Season 1, 10 episodes 40–45 minutes Ended Hindi Ek Thi Begum Thriller September 30, 2021 Season 2, 12 episodes 30–35 minutes Renewed Hindi, Marathi Matsya Kaand Crime drama November 18, 2021 Season 1, 11 episodes 30–35 minutes Renewed Hindi

Voot Select

Title Genre Release date Seasons Length Status Language Khwabon Ke Parindey Drama June 14, 2021 Season 1, 6 episodes 21 minutes Ended Hindi Candy Thriller September 8, 2021 Season 1, 8 episodes 40 minutes Ended Hindi Illegal Drama November 25, 2021 Season 1, 8 episodes 30 minutes Ended Hindi Bigg Boss OTT Reality August 8, 2021 Season 1, 42 episodes 60–237 minutes Ended Hindi

ALTBalaji

Title Genre Release date Seasons and Episodes Length Status Language Bang Baang Action January 25, 2021 Season 1, 10 episodes 16–22 minutes Ended Hindi Helllo Jee Romantic drama February 1, 2021 Season 1, 10 episodes 18–25 minutes Ended Hindi LSD - Love, Scandal and Doctors Thriller February 5, 2021 Season 1, 15 episodes 17–22 minutes Ended Hindi Crashh Drama February 14, 2021 Season 1, 10 episodes 18–25 minutes Pending Hindi Dev DD Romantic drama February 20, 2021 Season 2, 17 episodes 17–23 minutes Ended Hindi The Married Woman Romantic drama March 8, 2021 Season 1, 11 episodes 28–35 minutes Pending Hindi Bekaaboo Thriller drama March 15, 2021 Season 2, 10 episodes 16–25 minutes Ended Hindi Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu Action April 20, 2021 Season 1, 13 episodes 19–29 minutes Pending Hindi His Storyy Romantic drama April 25, 2021 Season 1, 11 episodes 18–24 minutes Pending Hindi Broken But Beautiful Romantic drama May 29, 2021 Season 3, 10 episodes 22–34 minutes Pending Hindi Puncch Beat Drama June 27, 2021 Season 2, 13 episodes 17–29 minutes Ended Hindi Cartel Action thriller August 20, 2021 Season 1, 14 episodes 32–50 minutes Pending Hindi Girgit Thriller October 27, 2021 Season 1, 7 episodes 18–29 minutes Ended Hindi Pavitra Rishta Romantic drama November 10, 2021 Season 1, 8 episodes 17–28 minutes Pending Hindi

TVFPlay

Title Genre Release date Seasons Length Status Language Aspirants Drama April 7, 2021 Season 1, 5 episodes 39–49 minutes Pending Hindi

Flipkart Video

Title Genre Release date Seasons Length Status Language Kaun? Interactive/Crime thriller January 9, 2021 Season 1, 35 episodes 16–20 minutes Renewed Hindi May 22, 2021 Season 2, 24 episodes Renewed November 22, 2021 Season 3, 39 episodes Pending Ladies vs Gentlemen Interactive/Non Fiction October 16, 2021 Season 2, 30 episodes 15–18 minutes Pending Hindi Power Play With Champions Interactive/Sports/Q&A April 8, 2021 Season 2, 59 episodes 12–15 minutes Pending Hindi, English Dating Aaj Kal Interactive/Non-Fiction February 13, 2021 Season 1, 30 episodes 18–20 minutes Pending Hindi Crime Stories Interactive/Thriller March 13, 2021 Season 1, 29 episodes 8–10 minutes Pending Hindi

Ullu

Title Genre Release Date Seasons Length Status Language Assi Nabbe Poore Sau Crime thriller March 9, 2021 Part 1, 4 episodes 21–23 minutes - Hindi March 16, 2021 Part 2, 4 episodes 22–24 minutes Ended Paro Drama May 18, 2021 Season 1, 7 episodes 18–25 minutes Ended Hindi The Last Show Thriller June 1, 2021 Season 1, 6 episodes 19–30 minutes Ended Hindi Tandoor Thriller July 23, 2021 Season 1, 5 episodes 19–25 minutes Ended Hindi The Devil Inside Drama August 13, 2021 Season 1, 2 episodes 19–21 minutes Ended Hindi Fatherhood Erotic drama August 17, 2021 Season 1, 2 episodes 19–21 minutes Ended Hindi Client No 7 Mystery August 31, 2021 Season 1, 4 episodes 16–19 minutes Ended Hindi Games of Karma: Kabristan Anthology erotic drama September 14, 2021 - 27 minutes - Hindi Games of Karma: Kachra September 21, 2021 - 26 minutes - Hindi Games of Karma: Happy Birthday September 28, 2021 - 20 minutes - Hindi Games of Karma: BDSM October 5, 2021 - 21 minutes - Hindi Games of Karma: Sangeet November 23, 2021 - 25 minutes - Hindi Pratiksha Crime drama October 26, 2021 Part 1, 5 episodes 20–23 minutes - Hindi November 2, 2021 Part 2, 5 episodes 20–23 minutes - November 9, 2021 Part 3, 4 episodes 19–22 minutes Ended Cyanide Crime drama November 19, 2021 Season 1, 5 episodes 15–18 minutes Ended Hindi Kaneez Romantic drama December 7, 2021 Part 1, 5 episodes 17–28 minutes Ended Hindi

Hoichoi

Title Genre Release date Seasons Length Status Language Byomkesh Crime January 8, 2021 Season 6, 3 episodes 36–41 minutes Renewed Bengali Fish and Chips Comedy January 16, 2021 Season 1, 5 episodes 14–20 minutes Ended Bengali Hello Thriller drama January 22, 2021 Season 3, 12 episodes 18–28 minutes Pending Bengali Turu Love Romance February 12, 2021 Season 1, 5 episodes 13–19 minutes Ended Bengali Nokol Heere Crime March 12, 2021 Season 2, 7 episodes 21–33 minutes Ended Bengali Mohomaya Psychological thriller March 26, 2021 Season 1, 5 episodes 36–55 minutes Ended Bengali Shei Je Holud Pakhi Musical thriller April 14, 2021 Season 2, 8 episodes 18–34 minutes Ended Bengali Maradonar Juto Rom-com April 30, 2021 Season 1, 6 episodes 17–24 minutes Ended Bengali Subharambha Romance May 7, 2021 Season 1, 6 episodes 12–18 minutes Ended Bengali Mohomaya Psychological thriller May 21, 2021 Season 2, 5 episdoes 39–56 minutes Ended Bengali Paap: Antim Pawrbo Thriller drama June 4, 2021 Season 2, 5 episodes 21–47 minutes Ended Bengali Mouchaak Dark comedy June 18, 2021 Season 1, 7 episodes 18–31 minutes Ended Bengali Mohanagar Thriller drama June 25, 2021 Season 1, 8 episodes 18–28 minutes Pending Bengali Dujone Thriller romance July 9, 2021 Season 1, 10 episodes 20–28 minutes Pending Bengali Murder in the Hills Thriller drama July 23, 2021 Season 1, 8 episodes 23–36 minutes Pending Bengali Rabindranath Ekhane Kawkhono Khetey Ashenni (REKKA) Thriller August 13, 2021 Season 1, 9 episodes 20–30 minutes Pending Bengali Boyfriends & Girlfriends Rom-com September 3, 2021 Season 1, 5 episodes 23–28 minutes Ended Bengali Moner Thikana Documentary October 1, 2021 Season 1, 5 episodes 5–8 minutes Ended Bengali Tarader Shesh Tarpon Documentary October 5, 2021 Season 2, 8 episodes 32–69 minutes Pending Bengali Eken Babu Crime October 8, 2021 Season 5, 6 episodes 24–32 minutes Renewed Bengali Indu Thriller drama October 22, 2021 Season 1, 8 episodes 19–28 minutes Renewed Bengali Byomkesh: Chorabali Crime November 4, 2021 Season 7, 2 episodes 48–60 minutes Renewed Bengali Money Honey – Director's Cut Thriller November 12, 2021 Season 1, 8 episodes 20–21 minutes Ended Bengali Mandaar Drama November 19, 2021 Season 1, 5 episodes 39–51 minutes Ended Bengali Boli Drama December 3, 2021 Season 1, 7 episodes 17–36 minutes Pending Bengali Rudrabinar Obhishaap Musical adventure December 24, 2021 Season 3, 9 episodes - Renewed Bengali

ShemarooMe

Title Genre Release Date Seasons Length Status Language Yaadon Ni Safar Romance April 11, 2021 Season 1, 5 episodes 12–21 minutes Pending Gujarati Vaat Vaat Ma Drama April 30, 2021 Season 1, 5 episodes 12–21 minutes Pending Gujarati Kshadyantra Thriller drama June 24, 2021 Season 1, 8 episodes 20–33 minutes Pending Gujarati Poori Paani Drama September 23, 2021 Season 1, 8 episodes 18–26 minutes Pending Gujarati Unknown To Known Drama October 6, 2021 Season 1, 5 episodes 12–19 minutes Pending Gujarati Yamraj Calling Drama November 18, 2021 Season 1, 6 episodes 18–28 minutes Pending Gujarati

Discovery+

Title Genre Release Date Seasons Length Status Language Star vs Food Food & lifestyle April 15, 2021 Season 1, 5 episodes 20–30 minutes Renewed Hindi September 8, 2021 Season 2, 6 episodes 20–30 minutes Pending Money Mafia Investigation documentary August 14, 2021 Season 1, 4 episodes 25–30 minutes Renewed Hindi November 24, 2021 Season 2, 4 episodes 20–30 minutes Pending Say Yes To The Dress India Reality December 8, 2021 Season 1, 8 episodes 20–30 minutes Pending Hindi

Lionsgate Play

Title Genre Release date Seasons Length Status Language Hiccups & Hookups Comedy-drama November 26, 2021 Season 1, 8 episodes 30–38 minutes Pending Hindi

manoramaMAX

Title Genre Release date Seasons Length Status Language Pandaraparambil House at 801 Comedy January 1, 2021 Season 1, 8 episodes 30 minutes Pending Malayalam Something Something Like Love Romance April 23, 2021 Season 1, 6 episodes 25 minutes Pending Malayalam

Hungama Play

Title Genre Release date Seasons Length Status Language Meter Down Comedy October 27, 2021 Season 1, 6 episodes 40 minutes Ended Marathi

Watcho

Title Genre Release Date Seasons Length Status Language Sarhad Thriller drama January 27, 2021 Season 1, 7 episodes 16–26 minutes Ended Hindi Aghaat Thriller September 30, 2021 Season 1, 5 episodes 16–28 minutes Ended Hindi Papa ka Scooter Drama October 30, 2021 Season 1, 8 episodes 10–14 minutes Ended Hindi

List of original OTT movies from India in 2021

Netflix

Amazon Prime Video

Title Genre Release date Length Language Maara Romantic drama January 8, 2021 149 minutes Telugu Drishyam 2 Thriller drama February 19, 2021 153 minutes Malayalam Picasso Drama March 19, 2021 74 minutes Marathi The Illegal Drama March 23, 2021 87 minutes English, Hindi Joji Drama April 7, 2021 114 minutes Malayalam Hello Charlie Comedy April 9, 2021 102 minutes Hindi Well, Done Baby Drama April 9, 2021 100 minutes Marathi Photo Prem Drama May 7, 2021 93 minutes Marathi Ek Mini Katha Comedy-drama May 27, 2021 134 minutes Telugu Sherni Drama June 18, 2021 131 minutes Hindi Cold Case Action horror June 24, 2021 140 minutes Malayalam Toofaan Sports drama July 16, 2021 161 minutes Hindi Sara's Romantic drama July 5, 2021 118 minutes Malayalam Malik Drama July 15, 2021 161 minutes Malayalam Ikkat Comedy-drama July 21, 2021 126 minutes Kannada Narappa Action drama July 23, 2021 153 minutes Telugu Sarpatta Parambarai Sports drama July 23, 2021 173 minutes Tamil Shershaah Action August 12, 2021 135 minutes Hindi Kuruthi Mystery thriller August 11, 2021 122 minutes Malayalam #Home Drama August 19, 2021 161 minutes Malayalam Tuck Jagadish Drama September 10, 2021 146 minutes Telugu Sunny Drama September 23, 2021 93 minutes Malayalam Sardar Udham Drama October 16, 2021 163 minutes Hindi Rathnan Prapancha Drama October 27, 0201 147 minutes Kannada Dybbuk Horror October 29, 2021 112 minutes Hindi Jai Bhim Drama November 2, 2021 151 minutes Tamil Drushyam 2 Crime drama November 25, 2021 155 minutes Telugu Chhorii Mystery horror November 26, 2021 129 minutes Hindi

Disney+ Hotstar

Title Genre Release date Length Language Bhoomi Action January 14, 2021 127 minutes Tamil Teddy Action thriller March 12, 2021 136 minutes Tamil 1232 Kms Documentary March 24, 2021 86 minutes Hindi The Big Bull Crime drama April 8, 2021 154 minutes Hindi Paramapadham Vilayattu Thriller April 14, 2021 132 minutes Tamil Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele Comedy-drama May 9, 2021 73 minutes Hindi Shaadisthan Musical drama June 11, 2021 93 minutes Hindi Collar Bomb Crime thriller July 9, 2021 86 minutes Hindi Hungama 2 Comedy-drama July 23, 2021 152 minutes Hindi Bhuj: The Pride of India Historical action August 13, 2021 103 minutes Hindi Netrikann Crime thriller August 13, 2021 146 minutes Tamil Seeti Maarr Action drama September 10, 2021 138 minutes Telugu Bhoot Police Horror comedy September 10, 2021 129 minutes Hindi Maestro Dark comedy September 17, 2021 135 minutes Telugu Annabelle Sethupathi Horror comedy September 17, 2021 135 minutes Tamil Shiddat Romantic drama October 1, 2021 146 minutes Hindi Lift Horror October 1, 2021 134 minutes Tamil Sanak Drama October 15, 2021 117 minutes Hindi Hum Do Humare Do Comedy-drama October 29, 2021 129 minutes Hindi Oh Mannapenne Rom-com October 22, 2021 140 minutes Tamil MGR Magan Drama November 4, 2021 141 minutes Tamil Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham Comedy-drama November 12, 2021 121 minutes Malayalam Cash Comedy November 19, 2021 133 minutes Hindi Pon Manickavel Action November 19, 2021 138 minutes Tamil Adbhutham Sci-fi romance November 19, 2021 142 minutes Telugu Atrangi Re Musical drama December 24, 2021 - Hindi

SonyLIV

Title Genre Release date Length Language Dithee Drama May 21, 2021 89 minutes Marathi Thaen Drama June 25, 2021 104 minutes Tamil Vaazhl Drama July 16, 2021 112 minutes Tamil Thittam Irandu Mystery drama July 30, 2021 120 minutes Tamil Shantit Kranti Comedy-drama August 13, 2021 120 minutes Marathi Kasada Tabara Drama August 27, 2021 137 minutes Tamil Vivaha Bhojanambu Comedy August 27, 2021 120 minutes Telugu Alpha Adimai Thriller September 3, 2021 89 minutes Tamil Kadaisi Vivasayi Comedy-drama September 10, 2021 122 minutes Tamil Priyuraalu Romance September 17, 2021 114 minutes Telugu Kaanekkaane Drama September 17, 2021 120 minutes Malayalam Naduvan Action September 23, 2021 123 minutes Tamil Aakashavaani Drama September 24, 2021 124 minutes Telugu Raghu CNG Crime thriller September 24, 2021 112 minutes Gujarati Aamis Romantic drama October 1, 2021 108 minutes Assamese Appathava Aattaya Pottutanga Comedy-drama October 8, 2021 102 minutes Tamil Itlu Amma Drama October 8, 2021 112 minutes Telugu Kaasav Drama October 8, 2021 105 minutes Marathi Kothanodi Fantasy October 22, 2021 120 minutes Assamese Yennanga Sir Unga Sattam Comedy-drama October 29, 2021 137 minutes Tamil Family Drama Drama October 29, 2021 132 minutes Telugu Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam Romantic comedy-drama October 29, 2021 107 minutes Malayalam Chumbak Drama November 12, 2021 101 minutes Marathi Churuli Mystery sci-fi November 19, 2021 120 minutes Malayalam #BRO Drama November 26, 2021 140 minutes Telugu

Zee5

Title Genre Release date Length Language Nail Polish Thriller January 1, 2021 122 minutes Hindi Kaagaz Drama January 7, 2021 109 minutes Hindi WTFry Drama January 9, 2021 49 minutes Bangla The Power Action thriller January 14, 2021 155 minutes Hindi Basta Comedy January 29, 2021 120 minutes Marathi Lahore Confidential Drama February 4, 2021 68 minutes Hindi The Wife Horror February 19, 2021 106 minutes Hindi Ninnila Ninnila Rom-com February 26, 2021 118 minutes Telugu Silence... Can You Hear it? Thriller February 26, 2021 136 minutes Hindi Sita: On the Road Drama March 5, 2021 115 minutes Telugu Avwanchhit Drama March 9, 2021 118 minutes Marathi Mathil Drama April 14, 2021 104 minutes Tamil Raat Baaki Hai Thriller April 16, 2021 89 minutes Hindi Radhe Action comedy May 13, 2021 114 minutes Hindi Malaysia to Amnesia Comedy May 28, 2021 116 minutes Tamil Jodi Kintu Tobuo Drama July 9, 2021 116 minutes Bengali State of Siege : Temple Attack Action July 9, 2021 106 minutes Hindi Thanda Comedy July 9, 2021 45 minutes Bengali 14 Phere Comedy July 23, 2021 111 minutes Hindi Dial 100 Crime August 6, 2021 104 minutes Hindi 200 Halla Ho Crime August 20, 2021 115 minutes Hindi Helmet Comedy September 3, 2021 104 minutes Hindi Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai? Comedy September 10, 2021 136 minutes Hindi NET Crime September 10, 2021 103 minutes Telugu Alanti Sitralu Crime September 24, 2021 141 minutes Telugu Vinodhaya Sitham Drama October 13, 2021 97 minutes Tamil Jinne Jamme Saare Nikamme Comedy October 14, 2021 132 minutes Punjabi Rashmi Rocket Sports drama October 15, 2021 129 minutes Hindi Aafat-E-Ishq Drama October 29, 2021 114 minutes Hindi Squad Action November 12, 2021 124 minutes Hindi Bob Biswas Thriller December 3, 2021 131 minutes Hindi Blood Money Thriller December 24, 2021 - Tamil

Voot Select

Title Genre Release date Length Language Adi Sonal Drama July 24, 2021 29 minutes Hindi Bhaskar Calling Drama July 24, 2021 26 minutes Hindi Ek Duaa Drama July 24, 2021 45 minutes Hindi Guddu Drama July 24, 2021 17 minutes Hindi Gutthi Drama July 24, 2021 26 minutes Hindi Khauff Drama July 24, 2021 22 minutes Hindi Natkhat Drama July 24, 2021 32 minutes Hindi Tap Tap Drama July 24, 2021 20 minutes Hindi Jaan Jigar: Beloved Drama July 26, 2021 19 minutes Hindi The Shaila(s) Drama July 26, 2021 14 minutes Hindi A Short Hello Drama July 26, 2021 10 minutes Hindi Tea and a Rose Drama July 26, 2021 17 minutes Hindi Lihaaf Drama July 27, 2021 74 minutes Hindi Lines Drama July 27, 2021 77 minutes Hindi Love In The Times Of Corona Drama July 27, 2021 81 minutes Hindi

Hoichoi

Title Genre Release date Length Language Cheeni Drama February 4, 2021 109 109 minutes Bengali Brahma Janen Gopon Kommoti Drama February 14, 2021 125 125 minutes Bengali Kabir Action drama February 24, 2021 108 108 minutes Bengali Cockpit Drama February 25, 2021 132 132 minutes Bengali Chaamp Drama February 26, 2021 152 152 minutes Bengali Hoichoi Unlimited Comedy February 27, 2021 135 135 minutes Bengali Prem Tame Romance April 2, 2021 128 128 minutes Bengali Tarikh Drama May 8, 2021 115 115 minutes Bengali Tangra Blues Drama May 14, 2021 120 120 minutes Bengali The Parcel Drama June 11, 2021 125 125 minutes Bengali Pratidwandi Thriller July 2, 2021 109 109 minutes Bengali Hiralal Biopic July 16, 2021 137 137 minutes Bengali Dutta Vs Dutta Drama August 6, 2021 116 116 minutes Bengali Patalghor Sci-fi August 7, 2021 134 134 minutes Bengali Hawa Bodol Comedy-drama August 20, 2021 137 137 minutes Bengali Ekti Tarar Khonje Drama August 21, 2021 138 138 minutes Bengali Chaplin Drama August 28, 2021 131 131 minutes Bengali Borunbabur Bondhu Drama September 10, 2021 122 122 minutes Bengali Mukhosh Thriller September 17, 2021 114 114 minutes Bengali Rawkto Rawhoshyo Thriller October 10, 2021 120 120 minutes Bengali Sahaj Paather Gappo Drama October 29, 2021 81 81 minutes Bengali

ShemarooMe

Title Genre Release date Length Language Vaat Bandh Hontho Ni Comedy/Play January 7, 2021 137 minutes Gujarati Parnela Ne Paramveer Chakra Aapo Comedy/Play February 9, 2021 112 minutes Gujarati In the Month of July Drama March 5, 2021 81 minutes Hindi Vahu Vat No Katko Family/Play March 6, 2021 110 minutes Gujarati 3i (3 Indians) Action March 12, 2021 119 minutes Hindi Regards and Peace Thriller March 26, 2021 88 minutes Hindi My Goal Football Sports drama April 2, 2021 89 minutes Hindi Angithee Social drama April 9, 2021 116 minutes Hindi Joke Samrat Comedy/Play April 15, 2021 154 minutes Gujarati Black Rose Thriller April 16, 2021 120 minutes Hindi Sasu Vahu Ni 20-20 Comedy/Play April 23, 2021 101 minutes Gujarati Teacher of The Year Drama May 8, 2021 148 minutes Gujarati Vehvai V/s Vehvai Comedy/Play May 13, 2021 125 minutes Gujarati Antenna Drama May 14, 2021 84 minutes Hindi Swagatam Comedy May 20, 2021 120 minutes Gujarati Abola Ni Antakshari Drama/Play June 5, 2021 116 minutes Gujarati The Virus Lockdown Thriller June 11, 2021 124 minutes Hindi Veena Ben Viral Thaya Drama/Play June 17, 2021 126 minutes Gujarati X Zone Thriller June 25, 2021 97 minutes Hindi Rang Rangeela Gujjubhai Comedy/Play July 10, 2021 118 minutes Gujarati Shu Thayu Comedy July 15, 2021 128 minutes Gujarati Wrongleela Comedy July 16, 2021 102 minutes Hindi Vaar Lagi Thodi Pan Jami Gayi Jodi Comedy/Play July 22, 2021 120 minutes Gujarati Taari Mate Once More Comedy July 29, 2021 149 minutes Gujarati Shaadi, Dahej & Gangster Family drama July 30, 2021 89 minutes Hindi Lockdown to Unlock Comedy August 6, 2021 100 minutes Hindi Sundar Ne Baidiwado Comedy/Play August 7, 2021 140 minutes Gujarati Happy Wala Family Comedy/Play August 19, 2021 125 minutes Gujarati The Darling Wife Thriller August 20, 2021 88 minutes Hindi Pehli Gamti Nathi Biji Jamti Nathi Comedy/Play August 26, 2021 106 minutes Gujarati Gangster Drama August 27, 2021 89 minutes Hindi Ek Adhuri Antakshari Drama/Play September 9, 2021 115 minutes Gujarati Urf Ghanta Comedy September 10, 2021 96 minutes Hindi Mister Kalakaar Drama September 16, 2021 118 minutes Gujarati Namo Nachave Ene Kon Bachave Comedy/Play September 30, 2021 118 minutes Gujarati Lagna Thaya Chhe Saavdhan Drama/Play October 14, 2021 95 minutes Gujarati Dhuandhaar Drama October 21, 2021 120 minutes Gujarati Vikas Gando Thayo Che Comedy/Play October 28, 2021 104 minutes Gujarati Ek Anjaan Rishtey Ka Guilt Drama November 5, 2021 65 minutes Hindi Shreematiji Samjhe Toh Saaru Comedy/Play November 11, 2021 124 minutes Gujarati Karsandas Komedywala Comedy/Play November 25, 2021 114 minutes Gujarati Mumbai's Special Pav Bhaji Crime December 3, 2021 108 minutes Hindi Chasani Drama December 8, 2021 136 minutes Gujarati

Discovery+

Title Genre Release date Length Language Secrets of Sinauli Historical documentary February 9, 2021 55 minutes Hindi Mission Frontline with Rana Dagubatti Military documentary January 21, 2021 40 minutes Hindi Vande Bharat Flight IX 1344: Hope to Survival Disaster documentary March 2, 2021 45 minutes Hindi Bhuj: The Day India Shook Disaster documentary June 11, 2021 50 minutes Hindi Mission Frontline with Sara Ali Khan Military documentary August 13, 2021 40 minutes Hindi India's Space Odyssey Science documentary October 7, 2021 47 minutes Hindi Into the Wild with Bear Grylls & Ajay Devgn Survival reality October 22, 2021 50 minutes Hindi Into the Wild with Bear Grylls & Vicky Kaushal Survival reality November 12, 2021 48 minutes Hindi

List of original OTT comedy specials from India in 2021

Amazon Prime Video

Title Genre Release date Length Language Market Down Hai Stand-up May 14, 2021 50 minutes Hindi Aalas Motaapa Ghabrahat Stand-up June 15, 2021 52 minutes Hindi Standup Shorts Stand-up August 26, 2021 63 minutes Hindi

SonyLIV

Title Genre Release date Length Language Chalo Koi Baat Nahi Sketch August 20, 2021 27 minutes Hindi

ShemarooMe

Title Genre Release date Length Language Hasya Na Big Boss Stand-up December 7, 2021 100 minutes Gujarati

Watch on Kota Factory Season 2 Release Date 24 September 2021

Genre Drama

Duration 3h 16min

Cast Mayur More, Ranjan Raj, Alam Khan, Alam Khan, Jitendra Kumar, Revathi Pillai, Urvi Singh, Ahsaas Channa

Director Raghav Subbu

Music Karthik Rao, Simran Hora

Producer Sameer Saxena

Production The Viral Fever

Users Rating (3.9/5)

Watch on House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths Release Date 8 October 2021

Genre Crime, Documentary

Duration 2h 17min

Director Leena Yadav, Anubhav Chopra

Music A.R. Rahman, Qutub-E-Kripa

Producer Aseem Bajaj, James Haygood, Yogendra Mogre, Katherine Leblond

Production Netflix

Users Rating (3.6/5)

Watch on Little Things Season 4 Release Date 15 October 2021

Genre Drama, Romance, Comedy

Duration 3h 30min

Cast Mithila Palkar, Dhruv Sehgal

Director Ruchir Arun

Music Neel Adhikari

Producer Aditi Shrivastava, Anirudh Pandita, Ashwin Suresh

Production Dice Media

Certificate U/A

U/A Users Rating (2.6/5)

Watch on Call My Agent: Bollywood Release Date 29 October 2021

Genre Comedy, Drama

Duration 4h 27min

Cast Rajat Kapoor, Aahana S Kumra, Ayush Kumra, Soni Razdan, Hussain Dalal

Producer Sohail Abbas, Trupti Mehta, Sameer Nair

Users Rating (3.3/5)

Watch on Aranyak Release Date 10 December 2021

Genre Crime, Thriller

Duration 5h 36min

Cast Raveena Tandon, Parambrata Chatterjee, Ashutosh Rana, Zakir Hussain, Megna Malik

Director Vinay Waikul

Producer Siddarth Roy Kapur

Production Roy Kapur Films, Ramesh Sippy Entertainment

Users Rating (3.6/5)

Watch on Decoupled Release Date 17 December 2021

Genre Comedy

Cast R. Madhavan, Surveen Chawla

Director Hardik Mehta

Production Bombay Fables, Andolan Films

Watch on Mumbai Diaries 26/11 Release Date 9 September 2021

Genre Drama, Mystery

Duration 5h 41min

Cast Mohit Raina, Konkona Sen Sharma, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Mrunmayee Deshpande, Natasha Bharadwaj, Satyajeet Dubey, Tina Desai, Prakash Belawadi, Pushkaraj Chirputkar, Balaji Gauri

Director Nikkhil Advani

Music Ashutosh Phatak

Producer Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Rameshchandra Yadav

Production Emmay Entertainment

Certificate A

A Users Rating (3.8/5)

Watch on Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar Release Date 3 November 2021

Genre Action, Crime

Duration 4h 56min

Cast Vicky Arora, Anuj Rampal, Flora Saini, Shrikant Verma, Shishir Sharma, Swati Semwal, Manish Chaudhari, Rakesh Thareja, Rakesh Thareja, Deepraj Rana, Santosh Singh, Sandesh Kulkarni, Mohan Agashe

Director Raj Kaushal

Producer Raj Kaushal

Watch on City of Dreams Season 2 Release Date 30 July 2021

Genre Mystery, Thriller

Duration 7h 15min

Cast Priya Bapat, Siddharth Chandekar, Eijaz Khan, Atul Kulkarni, Sushant Singh, Dev, Vishw, Sandeep Kulkarni, Rakesh Dubey, Uday Tikekar, Amrita Bagchi, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Shishir Sharma, Flora Saini, Ivan Sylvester Rodrigues|Ivan Rodrigues, Geetika Tyagi, Rio Kapadia, Saurabh Goyal, Pavleen Gujral, Lekha Prajapati, Adinath Kothare, Divya Seth, Ankur Rathee, Vibhawari Deshpande, Gauransh Chauhan, Atisha Naik, Sajjad Khan, Shriyam Bhagnani

Director Nagesh Kukunoor

Music Tapas Relia, Japjisingh Valecha

Producer Prasoon Garg, Siddharth Khaitan, Varun Malik, Moiz Tarwadi, Neha Mishra

Production Applause Entertainment, Kukunoor Movies

Certificate A

Watch on The Empire Season 1 Release Date 27 August 2021

Genre Drama, History

Duration 5h 39min

Cast Shabana Azmi, Kunal Kapoor, Drashti Dhami, Dino Morea, Aditya Seal, Sahher Bambba, Rahul Dev

Director Mitakshara Kumar

Music Ashutosh Phatak

Producer Nikkhil Advani, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Karn Gupta, Ranjana Mitra, Abdul Aziz Makani

Production Star India

Certificate U/A

U/A Users Rating (3.3/5)

Watch on Special Ops 1.5 Release Date 12 November 2021

Genre Action, Thriller

Duration 2h 53min

Cast Kay Menon, Vinay Pathak, Karan Tacker, Vipul Gupta, Muzamil Ibrahim, Sana Khan, Meher Vij, Saiyami Kher, Divya Dutta, Revathi Pillai, Sajjad Delafrooz

Director Neeraj Pandey, Shivam Nair

Music Advait Nemlekar

Producer Shital Bhatia

Production Friday Filmworks, Friday Storytellers, Friday Storytellers

Users Rating (4.1/5)

Watch on Aarya Season 2 Release Date 10 December 2021

Genre Action, Drama

Duration 5h 33min

Cast Sushmita Sen, Chandrachur Singh, Sikandar Kher, Ankur Bhatia, Alexx ONell, Namit D, Manish Choudhary, Viren Vazirani, Virti Vaghani, Pratyaksh Panwar, Sugandha Garg, Priy, Sohaila Kapur, Jayant Kripalani, Maya Sarao, Vishwajeet Pradhan, Vik, Nishank Verma, Jagdish Purohit, Flora Saini, Joy Sengupta, Gargi Sawant, Richard Bhakti Klein

Director Ram Madhvani, Sandeep Modi, Vinod Rawat

Music Vishal Khurana

Producer Vinod Iyer, Sia Bhuyan, Rhea Prabhu, Nikhil Madhok, Ranjana Mitra, Karn Gupta, Ram Madhvani, Amita Madhvani, Endemol Shine Group, Endemol Shine India

Production Ram Madhvani, Ram Madhavani Films, Endemol Shine Group

Users Rating (3.4/5)

Watch on Break Point Release Date 1 October 2021

Genre Documentary

Duration 4h 28min

Cast Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi

Director Nitesh Tiwari, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

Producer Varun B. Shetty, Earthsky Pictures

Hiccups & Hookups Release Date 26 November 2021

Genre Drama, Family, Romance

Cast Lara Dutta, Prateik Babbar, Shinnova

Director Kunal Kohli

Certificate A

A Users Rating (3.3/5)

Watch on Ankahi Kahaniya Release Date 17 September 2021

Language Hindi

Genre Drama, Romance

Duration 1h 50min

Cast Abhishek Banerjee, Rinku Rajguru, Delzad Hiwale, Kunal Kapoor, Zoya Hussain, Nikhil Dwivedi, Palomi Ghosh, T.J. Bhanu

Director Abhishek Chaubey, Saket Chaudhary, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

Music Achint Thakkar

Producer Ronnie Screwvala, Ashi Dya

Production Netflix

Users Rating (4.5/5)

Watch on Meenakshi Sundareshwar Release Date 5 November 2021

Language Hindi

Genre Comedy, Romance

Duration 2h 21min

Cast Sanya Malhotra, Abhimanyu D, Shiv Kumar Subramaniam, Nivedita Bhargava, Purnendu Bhattacharya, Komal Chhabria, Manoj Mani Mathew, Archana Iyer, Ritika Shrotri, Kalp Shah, Saurabh Sharma, Mahesh Pillai, Sonali Sachdev, Varun Rao, Sukhesh Arora, Chetan Sharma, Khuman Nongyai

Director Vivek Soni

Music Justin Prabhakaran

Producer Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra

Production Dharmatic Entertainment, Netflix Originals

Certificate U/A

U/A Users Rating (4.8/5)

Watch on Dhamaka Release Date 19 November 2021

Language Hindi

Genre Thriller, Drama

Duration 1h 43min

Cast Kartik Aaryan, Mrunal Thakur, Amruta Subhash, Vikas Kumar

Director Ram Madhvani

Music Vishal Khurana

Producer Ronnie Screwvala, Amita Madhvani, Ram Madhvani

Production RSVP Movies, Ram Madhvani Films, Lotte Entertainment, Lotte Cultureworks, Lionsgate Films, Global Gate Entertainment

Users Rating (2.9/5)

Watch on Shershaah Release Date 12 August 2021

Language Hindi

Genre Action, History

Duration 2h 15min

Cast Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani

Director Vishnuvardhan

Music Yuvan Shankar Raja

Producer Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shabbir Boxwala, Ajay Shah, Himanshu Gandhi

Production Dharma Productions, Kaash Entertainment

Users Rating (3/5)

Watch on Sardar Udham Release Date 16 October 2021

Language Hindi

Genre Biography, History

Cast Vicky Kaushal

Director Shoojit Sircar

Certificate U/A

U/A Users Rating (3.8/5)

Watch on Dybbuk: The Curse Is Real Release Date 29 October 2021

Language Hindi

Genre Drama, Horror

Duration 1h 52min

Cast Emraan H, Nikita Dutta, Anil George, Manav Kaul, Yuri Suri, Imaad Shah, Darshana Banik, Gaurav Sharma, Denzil Smith, Resh Lamba, Bijay Anand, Ivan Sylvester Rodrigues

Director Jay K

Music Amar Mohile, Gourav Dasgupta

Producer Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak

Production Amazon Prime Video

Certificate U/A

U/A Users Rating (4/5)

Watch on Chhorii Release Date 26 November 2021

Language Hindi

Genre Drama, Horror

Duration 2h 10min

Cast Nushrratt Bharuccha, Saurabh Goyal

Director Vishal Furia

Music Ketan Sodha

Producer Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, Shikhaa Sharma

Production Abundantia Entertainment, Crypt TVT-Series, T-Series, A Pshych Film

Certificate U/A

U/A Users Rating (3.7/5)

Watch on Bhuj: The Pride of India Release Date 13 August 2021

Language Hindi

Genre Action, Drama, History

Duration 1h 53min

Cast Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sharad Kelkar, Sonakshi Sinha, Ammy Virk, Pranitha Subhash, Nora Fatehi, Ihana Dhillon

Director Abhishek Dudhaiya

Music Score: Amar Mohile; Songs: Gourov Dasgupta Tanishk Bagchi Lijo George - Dj Chetas Arko

Producer Bhushan Kumar, Ginny Khanuja, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Bunny Sanghavi, Vajir Singh, Abhishek Dudhaiya

Production T-Series, Ajay Devgn FFilms, Select Media Holdings LLP

Users Rating (3.6/5)

Watch on Bhoot Police Release Date 10 September 2021

Language Hindi

Genre Horror, Comedy, Drama

Duration 2h 8min

Cast Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam, Javed Jaffrey

Director Pavan Kripalani

Producer Devashish Makhija, Akshai Puri

Production Tips Industries, 12 Street Entertainment

Certificate U/A

U/A Users Rating (3/5)

Watch on Shiddat Release Date 1 October 2021

Language Hindi

Genre Romance, Drama

Duration 2h 30min

Cast Sunny Kaushal, Radhika Madan, Mohit Raina, Diana Penty

Director Kunal Deshmukh

Producer Dinesh Vijan, Bhushan Kumar

Production Maddock Films

Certificate U/A

U/A Users Rating (3.3/5)

Watch on Sanak Release Date 15 October 2021

Language Hindi

Genre Action, Crime

Duration 1h 57min

Cast Vidyut Jammwal, Rukmini Maitra, Neha Dhupia, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Chandan Roy, Kiran Karmarkar, Sunil Kumar Palwal, Daniele Balconi, Ivy Haralson, Alois Knapps, Du Tran Au, Harminder Singh Alag, Adrija Sinha, Neha Pednekar, Tanguy Guinchard, Sefa Demirbus, Felix Fukoyoshi, Dimitri Vujicic, Shreyal Shetty, Sanjay Kulkarni, Karthikesh, Asif Ali Beg, Arjun Ramesh, Sudhanva Deshpande, Anand Alkunte

Director Kanishk Varma

Music Score:Saurabh Bhalerao, Songs:Chirrantan Bhatt, Jeet Gannguli

Producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Aashin A. Shah

Production Zee Studios, Sunshine Pictures

Certificate U/A

U/A Users Rating (2.8/5)

Watch on Hum Do Hamare Do Release Date 29 October 2021

Language Hindi

Genre Comedy

Duration 2h 9min

Cast Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Ratna Pathak Shah, Aparshakti Khurana, Manu Rishi Chadha, Prachee Shah Paandya, Mazel Vy, Saanand Verma, Avijit Dutt, Shibani Bedi, Himanshu Sharma

Director Abhishek Jain

Music Sachin–Jigar

Producer Dinesh Vijan

Production Maddock Films

Certificate U/A

U/A Users Rating (4/5)

Atrangi Re Release Date 24 December 2021

Language Hindi

Genre Drama, Romance

Cast Akshay Kumar, Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan

Director Aanand L. Rai

Music A.R. Rahman

Producer Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Aruna Bhatia, Himanshu Sharma, Aanand L. Rai

Production T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions Pvt Ltd, Cape of Good Films

Certificate U/A

Watch on 14 Phere Release Date 23 July 2021

Language Hindi

Genre Comedy, Drama

Duration 1h 51min

Cast Vikrant Massey, Kriti Kharbanda

Director Devanshu Singh

Music Rajeev V Bhalla, JAM8

Producer Zee Studios

Production Zee Studios

Certificate U/A

U/A Users Rating (3.8/5)

Watch on Rashmi Rocket Release Date 15 October 2021

Language Hindi

Genre Sport, Drama

Cast Taapsee Pannu, Priyanshu Painyuli, Abhishek Banerjee, Supriya Pathak, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Mantra, Shweta Tripathi, Manoj Joshi

Director Akarsh Khurana

Music Amit Trivedi

Producer Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand, Pranjal Khandhdiya

Production RSVP Movies, Mango People Media Network

Certificate U/A

U/A Users Rating (3.3/5)