What are the best superhero movies on Disney+ Hotstar? The 15 titles below mostly feature Marvel characters — and others from a galaxy far, far away. Jedi are superhero after all. The films here are led by Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Ryan Reynolds, Benedict Cumberbatch, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Felicity Jones, Diego Luna, Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Harrison Ford, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, and Hugh Jackman. And they are made by the likes of Russo brothers, Tim Miller, Scott Derrickson, James Gunn, Jon Favreau, Gareth Edwards, Irvin Kershner, J.J. Abrams, Taika Waititi, and Matthew Vaughn.

A “⭐” marks an editors' choice. You might find more superhero movies in our list of best movies. If you're looking for even more movies on Disney+ Hotstar, we've recommendations for some select other genres as well that you should check out.

The Best Movies on Disney+ Hotstar

The Best Animated Movies on Disney+ Hotstar

The Best Drama Movies on Disney+ Hotstar