From Iron Man to The Empire Strikes Back.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 14 May 2021 15:40 IST
Photo Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

  • Disney+ Hotstar has access to Marvel and Star Wars
  • Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher involved in four movies apiece
  • The oldest film on the list is from 1977

What are the best superhero movies on Disney+ Hotstar? The 15 titles below mostly feature Marvel characters — and others from a galaxy far, far away. Jedi are superhero after all. The films here are led by Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Ryan Reynolds, Benedict Cumberbatch, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Felicity Jones, Diego Luna, Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Harrison Ford, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, and Hugh Jackman. And they are made by the likes of Russo brothers, Tim Miller, Scott Derrickson, James Gunn, Jon Favreau, Gareth Edwards, Irvin Kershner, J.J. Abrams, Taika Waititi, and Matthew Vaughn.

A “⭐” marks an editors' choice. You might find more superhero movies in our list of best movies. If you're looking for even more movies on Disney+ Hotstar, we've recommendations for some select other genres as well that you should check out.

  1. The Avengers (2012)

    Earth's mightiest heroes — including Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, and the Hulk — come together in this groundbreaking Marvel team-up from writer-director Joss Whedon to stop Thor's adopted brother Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and his alien army from subjugating mankind.

  2. Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)

    Living a quiet life in the US capital and now working for the government, Captain America (Chris Evans) makes a series of troubling discoveries and comes up against a formidable foe with a familiar face.

  3. Captain America: Civil War (2016)

    After the UN pushes for government oversight of the Avengers owing to the repeated collateral damage, the superhero faction is split down the middle, with Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Captain America (Chris Evans) on two opposing sides.

  4. Deadpool (2016)

    Bestowed with accelerated healing powers at the cost of heavy disfiguration thanks to an experiment, a fast-talking mercenary (Ryan Reynolds) with a fourth wall-breaking sense of humour goes on a quest for revenge.

    deadpool deadpool

  5. Doctor Strange (2016)

    After severely injuring his hands in a career-ending car accident, a brilliant neurosurgeon (Benedict Cumberbatch) travels across the world to meet a mysterious individual and learns about a world of mystic arts in this standalone chapter that connects into the larger Marvel universe.

  6. Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

    A bunch of intergalactic misfits that includes Chris Pratt, a talking racoon and tree, come together to form a ragtag team in this Marvel Cinematic Universe adventure that needs no prior knowledge.

  7. Iron Man (2008)

    The film that kicked off Marvel's crazy cinematic universe — and revived Robert Downey Jr.'s career — still stands as one of the best movies in the Marvel cinematic universe. A billionaire industrialist and conceited genius (Downey Jr.) builds a high-tech suit for himself to fight his own legacy.

  8. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)

    Set before 1977's Star Wars — also on the list — the rebellious daughter of a scientist working for an evil empire joins a group of rebel fighters to steal the blueprints for a superweapon that can destroy planets. Read our Star Wars guide for the ideal viewing sequence.

  9. Star Wars: A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi (1977–83)

    A civil war grips the galaxy far, far away in George Lucas' original trilogy, as the Rebels — a budding Jedi, a princess, a maverick pilot, and their friends — battle the evil Empire led by Darth Vader.

  10. Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015)

    Three decades on from the fall of the Empire, a new rising threat threatens to engulf the galaxy far, far away back into war. Standing in its way is an orphan scavenger, a defecting stormtrooper, and a new maverick pilot, with help from the old guard — some more reluctant than others.

  11. Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

    Taika Waititi rescued the standalone Thor trilogy and made the character fun with this uber-colourful and boisterous chapter in which the Asgardian god of thunder loses his famed hammer and must figure out how to save his home from the goddess of death, Hela (Cate Blanchett).

    thor ragnarok thor ragnarok

  12. X-Men: First Class (2011)

    The mutant saga jumps back to the Cold War to explore the origins of X-Men, focusing on a central brotherly relationship (James McAvoy and Michael Fassbender), as they try to stop a dictator from starting World War III.

  13. X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014)

    Aware of a catastrophic event that leads to doom for humans and mutants, the X-Men send Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) to the past in this sequel to First Class set mostly in the 1970s, in a desperate attempt to alter the course of history.

Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
