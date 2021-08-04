What are the best comedy series on Disney+ Hotstar? In most of the 16 titles below — a mix of comedies and dramedies — the creators are also the stars: Laura Dern, Lena Dunham, Rob McElhenney, Jemaine Clement, Issa Rae, Danny McBride, Robin Thede, Bret McKenzie, Abby McEnany, and Ben Sinclair. The TV shows below also star the likes of Sofia Vergara, Julie Bowen, Danny DeVito, Jonathan Groff, Josh Radnor, Cobie Smulders, Thomas Middleditch, Matt Berry, Satish Shah, and Ratna Pathak Shah. And we also have creators in Mike Judge, Carter Bays, Craig Thomas, Michael Lannan, Christopher Lloyd, Steven Levitan, and Aatish Kapadia among others.

You might find more comedy TV shows in our list of best TV series. If you're looking for more TV series on Disney+ Hotstar, we've recommendations for some select other genres as well that you should check out. We also have similar articles for best comedy series on Netflix and best comedy-drama series on Netflix.

A Black Lady Sketch Show (2019 – Present) Largely unheard of, though it was a hoot with critics, Robin Thede — the first African-American female head writer of a late-night talk show — assembles a majority cast of black women for what the title says: sketch comedy. It's set in “a limitless magical reality” and features Angela Bassett, Laverne Cox, Larry Wilmore, and Yvette Nicole Brown as guest stars.

Eastbound & Down (2009 – 2013) A burned-out major league baseball player (Danny McBride) returns to his hometown in the US state of North Carolina to teach physical education to middle schoolers. Noted for being obnoxious, profane, and uncomfortable, it succeeded by not letting go of its off-kilter worldview.

Enlightened (2011 – 2013) Laura Dern won a Golden Globe for playing a corporate executive who had a humiliating nervous breakdown, went to a mental health centre in Hawaii, and came back with a new outlook on life that upended things at both work and home in this comedy-drama that was cancelled two seasons into its critically-acclaimed run.

Flight of the Conchords (2007 – 2009) The Kiwi comedy-music duo of the same name brings their real-life story to the screen, in which the two — Jemaine Clement and Bret McKenzie — play fictionalised versions of themselves, trying to find fame in New York after uprooting themselves from New Zealand. Most episodes centre on the two, their manager, their only fan and stalker, and a friend who advises them on women and culture.

Girls (2012 – 2017) A modern-day comedy about four women in their early 20s making a living in New York, depicted with wit, provocation, and compassion. Some characters may have ended up as caricatures in later seasons, but it was a rare female-led expression of their experience.

High Maintenance (2016 – 2020) The personal lives of stressed-out people in New York, depicted through the observations of their cannabis deliveryman (Ben Sinclair, also co-creator, writer, and director). Strangely poignant and somehow insightful as it went on, making a successful transition from web to TV.

How I Met Your Mother (2005 – 2014) With the entire show essentially a giant flashback, a father tells his children about the events that led him to meet their mother, taking a long detour through the personal lives of his friends. Fell sharply in quality in later seasons, and the finale pleased few.

Insecure (2016 – Present) A hilarious look at the awkward lives of two African-American women, who are best friends and live in Los Angeles, as they navigate personal and professional troubles while looking for something fulfilling. Lead star Issa Rae is also co-creator and writer.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (2005 – Present) Created by and starring Rob McElhenney, this long-running sitcom follows five egocentric, underachieving friends (Charlie Day and Danny DeVito among them) who run a decrepit Irish bar in South Philadelphia. Yet to have a season that wasn't liked, though seasons four, seven, and ten are said to have the best episodes, with the season 4 finale being a particular highlight.

Looking (2014 – 2016) Three close gay friends — a 29-year-old video game designer, a 31-year-old artist's assistant, and a 39-year-old — navigate their personal and professional lives in modern-day San Francisco. Noted for its authenticity, real-world feel, and attention to detail, but was cancelled after two seasons and ended with a feature-length finale called Looking: The Movie, also on Disney+ Hotstar.

Louie (2010 – 2015) If you're willing to separate the art from the artist — given the repeated sexual misconduct creator, writer, director, and star Louis C.K. admitted to in 2017 — this comedy-drama offered acerbic observational humour from the viewpoint of a divorced comedian raising his two daughters in New York, with a sprinkling of C.K.'s stand-up bits. Some episodes may now be an uncomfortable watch.

Modern Family (2009 – 2020) A mockumentary-style comedy following the extended Pritchett clan comprised of three modern families: a patriarch, his younger Latina wife and her son; his firstborn daughter and her family of two kids; and his son who lives with his husband and adoptive daughter. Three strong seasons and five straight Emmy wins, but not as well received since.

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai (2004 – 2017) The day-to-day adventures of two generations of an upper-class Gujarati family living in the upmarket South Mumbai neighbourhood of Cuffe Parade, with friction between the mother-in-law (Ratna Pathak Shah) and her middle-class, Delhi-born daughter-in-law, and the love-hate relationship between the father and his second son. Revived in 2017 by Hotstar for a failed season 2. Free to watch.

Silicon Valley (2014 – 2019) Set in the high-tech gold rush of its eponymous San Francisco Bay Area, a comedy that lampoons the struggles of six programmers — Thomas Middleditch, Martin Starr, and Kumail Nanjiani playing three of them — trying to make it big and offers a timely satire of problems caused by modern-day technology. Season 4 is considered to have the highest number of best episodes.

What We Do in the Shadows (2019 – Present) Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement's 2014 mockumentary horror comedy film is turned into a series by the latter which follows four vampires who have been living together for hundreds and hundreds of years in Staten Island, New York. Praised for its absurdity, charming cast, and lore expansion.