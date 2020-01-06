Golden Globes 2020 Winners — Here's the Full List

Quentin Tarantino's nostalgic Hollywood golden era movie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie in the lead — was the big winner at the 2020 Golden Globes on Sunday in Beverly Hills, California. It won three awards out of its five nominations, including for best movie in the musical / comedy category. (The leading contender, the Scarlett Johansson divorce drama Marriage Story, ended with just one win out of six: Laura Dern for best supporting actress.) Thebest movie (drama) went to the World War I epic one-shot film 1917, whose director Sam Mendes also won best director. In the acting fields at the 2020 Golden Globes, the likes of Joaquin Phoenix (Joker), Olivia Colman (The Crown), and Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) took home the top awards.

Speaking of television, Waller-Bridge's comedy-drama Fleabag was tied for most wins (2) at the 2020 Golden Globes, alongside HBO's rich-family business satire Succession and the nuclear disaster clean-up horror Chernobyl. All three shows won their respective best-of series categories — musical / comedy, drama, and miniseries — with the other wins coming in the actor department. Chernobyl's Stellan Skarsgård was named the best supporting actor, while Succession's Brian Cox beat the likes of Mr. Robot's Rami Malek, and Game of Thrones' Kit Harington for best actor (drama). That last one was the lone nomination for Game of Thrones. And lastly, the leading network nominee, Netflix, won just two awards out of its 34 nominations at the 2020 Golden Globes.

Here is the complete list of the 2020 Golden Globes winners —

2020 Golden Globes winners

2020 Golden Globes movie winners

2020 Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture – Drama

1917 (Universal) — WINNER

The Irishman (Netflix)

Joker (Warner Bros.)

Marriage Story (Netflix)

The Two Popes (Netflix)

2020 Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony) — WINNER

Dolemite Is My Name (Netflix)

Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)

Knives Out (Lionsgate)

Rocketman (Paramount)

2020 Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) — WINNER

Christian Bale (Ford v Ferrari)

Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)

Adam Driver (Marriage Story)

Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)

2020 Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Renée Zellweger (Judy) — WINNER

Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)

Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)

Saoirse Ronan (Little Women)

Charlize Theron (Bombshell)

2020 Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Taron Egerton (Rocketman) — WINNER

Daniel Craig (Knives Out)

Roman Griffin Davis (Jojo Rabbit)

Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Eddie Murphy (Dolemite Is My Name)

2020 Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Awkwafina (The Farewell) — WINNER

Ana de Armas (Knives Out)

Cate Blanchett (Where'd You Go, Bernadette)

Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart)

Emma Thompson (Late Night)

2020 Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) — WINNER

Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)

Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)

Al Pacino (The Irishman)

Joe Pesci (The Irishman)

2020 Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Laura Dern (Marriage Story) — WINNER

Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)

Annette Bening (The Report)

Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers)

Margot Robbie (Bombshell)

2020 Golden Globe for Best Director

Sam Mendes (1917) — WINNER

Bong Joon-ho (Parasite)

Todd Phillips (Joker)

Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)

Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

2020 Golden Globe for Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) — WINNER

Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story)

Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won (Parasite)

Anthony McCarten (The Two Popes)

Steven Zaillian (The Irishman)

2020 Golden Globe for Best Original Score

Hildur Guðnadóttir (Joker) — WINNER

Alexandre Desplat (Little Women)

Randy Newman (Marriage Story)

Thomas Newman (1917)

Daniel Pemberton (Motherless Brooklyn)

2020 Golden Globe for Best Original Song

“(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again” (Rocketman) — WINNER

“Beautiful Ghosts” (Cats)

“Into the Unknown” (Frozen II)

“Spirit” (The Lion King)

“Stand Up” (Harriet)

2020 Golden Globe for Best Animated Motion Picture

Missing Link (United Artists Releasing) — WINNER

Frozen II (Disney)

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (Universal)

Toy Story 4 (Disney)

The Lion King (Disney)

2020 Golden Globe for Best Foreign Language Motion Picture

Parasite (CJ Entertainment) — WINNER

The Farewell (A24)

Les Misérables (BAC Films, Amazon)

Pain and Glory (Sony)

Portrait of a Lady on Fire (Pyramide Films)

2020 Golden Globes TV winners

2020 Golden Globe for Best Television Series – Drama

Succession (HBO) — WINNER

Big Little Lies (HBO)

The Crown (Netflix)

Killing Eve (BBC America)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

2020 Golden Globe for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Fleabag (Amazon) — WINNER

Barry (HBO)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

The Politician (Netflix)

2020 Golden Globe for Best Actor in a TV series – Drama

Brian Cox (Succession) — WINNER

Kit Harington (Game of Thrones)

Rami Malek (Mr. Robot)

Tobias Menzies (The Crown)

Billy Porter (Pose)

2020 Golden Globe for Best Actress in a TV series – Drama

Olivia Colman (The Crown) — WINNER

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

2020 Golden Globe for Best Actor in a TV series – Musical or Comedy

Ramy Youssef (Ramy) — WINNER

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Ben Platt (The Politician)

Paul Rudd (Living with Yourself)

2020 Golden Globe for Best Actress in a TV series – Musical or Comedy

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) — WINNER

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Kirsten Dunst (On Becoming a God in Central Florida)

Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll)

2020 Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or TV Motion Picture

Russell Crowe (The Loudest Voice) — WINNER

Christopher Abbott (Catch-22)

Sacha Baron Cohen (The Spy)

Jared Harris (Chernobyl)

Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon)

2020 Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or TV Motion Picture

Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon) — WINNER

Kaitlyn Dever (Unbelievable)

Joey King (The Act)

Helen Mirren (Catherine the Great)

Merritt Wever (Unbelievable)

2020 Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or TV Motion Picture

Stellan Skarsgård (Chernobyl) — WINNER

Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Andrew Scott (Fleabag)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

2020 Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or TV Motion Picture

Patricia Arquette (The Act) — WINNER

Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)

Toni Collette (Unbelievable)

Meryl Streep (Big Little Lies)

Emily Watson (Chernobyl)

2020 Golden Globe for Best Miniseries or TV Motion Picture

Chernobyl (HBO) — WINNER

Catch-22 (Hulu)

Fosse/Verdon (FX)

The Loudest Voice (Showtime)

Unbelievable (Netflix)