Golden Globes 2020 Winners — Here's the Full List

Quentin Tarantino's nostalgic Hollywood golden era movie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie in the lead — was the big winner at the 2020 Golden Globes on Sunday in Beverly Hills, California. It won three awards out of its five nominations, including for best movie in the musical / comedy category. (The leading contender, the Scarlett Johansson divorce drama Marriage Story, ended with just one win out of six: Laura Dern for best supporting actress.) Thebest movie (drama) went to the World War I epic one-shot film 1917, whose director Sam Mendes also won best director. In the acting fields at the 2020 Golden Globes, the likes of Joaquin Phoenix (Joker), Olivia Colman (The Crown), and Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) took home the top awards.
Speaking of television, Waller-Bridge's comedy-drama Fleabag was tied for most wins (2) at the 2020 Golden Globes, alongside HBO's rich-family business satire Succession and the nuclear disaster clean-up horror Chernobyl. All three shows won their respective best-of series categories — musical / comedy, drama, and miniseries — with the other wins coming in the actor department. Chernobyl's Stellan Skarsgård was named the best supporting actor, while Succession's Brian Cox beat the likes of Mr. Robot's Rami Malek, and Game of Thrones' Kit Harington for best actor (drama). That last one was the lone nomination for Game of Thrones. And lastly, the leading network nominee, Netflix, won just two awards out of its 34 nominations at the 2020 Golden Globes.
Here is the complete list of the 2020 Golden Globes winners —
1917 (Universal) — WINNER
The Irishman (Netflix)
Joker (Warner Bros.)
Marriage Story (Netflix)
The Two Popes (Netflix)
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony) — WINNER
Dolemite Is My Name (Netflix)
Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)
Knives Out (Lionsgate)
Rocketman (Paramount)
Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) — WINNER
Christian Bale (Ford v Ferrari)
Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)
Adam Driver (Marriage Story)
Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)
Renée Zellweger (Judy) — WINNER
Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)
Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)
Saoirse Ronan (Little Women)
Charlize Theron (Bombshell)
Taron Egerton (Rocketman) — WINNER
Daniel Craig (Knives Out)
Roman Griffin Davis (Jojo Rabbit)
Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Eddie Murphy (Dolemite Is My Name)
Awkwafina (The Farewell) — WINNER
Ana de Armas (Knives Out)
Cate Blanchett (Where'd You Go, Bernadette)
Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart)
Emma Thompson (Late Night)
Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) — WINNER
Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)
Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)
Al Pacino (The Irishman)
Joe Pesci (The Irishman)
Laura Dern (Marriage Story) — WINNER
Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)
Annette Bening (The Report)
Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers)
Margot Robbie (Bombshell)
Sam Mendes (1917) — WINNER
Bong Joon-ho (Parasite)
Todd Phillips (Joker)
Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)
Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) — WINNER
Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story)
Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won (Parasite)
Anthony McCarten (The Two Popes)
Steven Zaillian (The Irishman)
Hildur Guðnadóttir (Joker) — WINNER
Alexandre Desplat (Little Women)
Randy Newman (Marriage Story)
Thomas Newman (1917)
Daniel Pemberton (Motherless Brooklyn)
“(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again” (Rocketman) — WINNER
“Beautiful Ghosts” (Cats)
“Into the Unknown” (Frozen II)
“Spirit” (The Lion King)
“Stand Up” (Harriet)
Missing Link (United Artists Releasing) — WINNER
Frozen II (Disney)
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (Universal)
Toy Story 4 (Disney)
The Lion King (Disney)
Parasite (CJ Entertainment) — WINNER
The Farewell (A24)
Les Misérables (BAC Films, Amazon)
Pain and Glory (Sony)
Portrait of a Lady on Fire (Pyramide Films)
Succession (HBO) — WINNER
Big Little Lies (HBO)
The Crown (Netflix)
Killing Eve (BBC America)
The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Fleabag (Amazon) — WINNER
Barry (HBO)
The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
The Politician (Netflix)
Brian Cox (Succession) — WINNER
Kit Harington (Game of Thrones)
Rami Malek (Mr. Robot)
Tobias Menzies (The Crown)
Billy Porter (Pose)
Olivia Colman (The Crown) — WINNER
Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies)
Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)
Ramy Youssef (Ramy) — WINNER
Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
Bill Hader (Barry)
Ben Platt (The Politician)
Paul Rudd (Living with Yourself)
Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) — WINNER
Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Kirsten Dunst (On Becoming a God in Central Florida)
Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll)
Russell Crowe (The Loudest Voice) — WINNER
Christopher Abbott (Catch-22)
Sacha Baron Cohen (The Spy)
Jared Harris (Chernobyl)
Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon)
Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon) — WINNER
Kaitlyn Dever (Unbelievable)
Joey King (The Act)
Helen Mirren (Catherine the Great)
Merritt Wever (Unbelievable)
Stellan Skarsgård (Chernobyl) — WINNER
Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)
Kieran Culkin (Succession)
Andrew Scott (Fleabag)
Henry Winkler (Barry)
Patricia Arquette (The Act) — WINNER
Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)
Toni Collette (Unbelievable)
Meryl Streep (Big Little Lies)
Emily Watson (Chernobyl)
Chernobyl (HBO) — WINNER
Catch-22 (Hulu)
Fosse/Verdon (FX)
The Loudest Voice (Showtime)
Unbelievable (Netflix)
