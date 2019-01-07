Golden Globes 2019 Winners – Here’s the Full List

Golden Globes 2019 was a night of a big surprises, with unexpected winners in Bohemian Rhapsody, Green Book, and The Kominsky Method for best movies and TV series, respectively. Bohemian Rhapsody has been rightly loathed by most critics, Green Book has been criticised by the family of the protagonist's character, and The Kominsky Method went unnoticed upon its release last year. Other Golden Globe winners were a lot more expected, thanks to Alfonso Cuarón winning two out of three nominations for his film Roma, which helped Netflix to a total of five wins on the night, leading the likes of FX (three) and Amazon (two). And there were some deserving winners too, with The Americans picking up best drama series award, and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse winning in the animated movie category.

Here is the complete list of winners from the 2019 Golden Globes, as they were presented:

2019 Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a TV series – Musical or Comedy

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method — WINNER

Sacha Baron Cohen, Who is America?

Jim Carrey, Kidding

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

2019 Golden Globe Award for Best Animated Feature Movie

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse — WINNER

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

2019 Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a TV series – Drama

Richard Madden, Bodyguard — WINNER

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Stephan James, Homecoming

Billy Porter, Rose

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

2019 Golden Globe Award for Best TV series – Drama

The Americans — WINNER

Bodyguard

Homecoming

Killing Eve

Pose

2019 Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or TV Movie

Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal — WINNER

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Édgar Ramírez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Henry Winkler, Barry

2019 Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora — WINNER

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Connie Britton, Dirty John

Laura Dern, The Tale

Regina King, Seven Seconds

2019 Golden Globe Award for Best Original Score

Justin Hurwitz, First Man — WINNER

Marco Beltrami, A Quiet Place

Alexandre Desplat, Isle of Dogs

Ludwig Göransson, Black Panther

Marc Shaiman, Mary Poppins Returns

2019 Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song

“Shallow”, A Star Is Born — WINNER

“All the Stars”, Black Panther

“Girl in the Movies”, Dumplin'

“Requiem for a Private War”, A Private War

“Revelation”, Boy Erased

2019 Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Movie

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk — WINNER

Amy Adams, Vice

Claire Foy, First Man

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

2019 Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a TV series – Drama

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve — WINNER

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Julia Roberts, Homecoming

Keri Russell, The Americans

2019 Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Movie

Mahershala Ali, Green Book — WINNER

Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

2019 Golden Globe Award for Best Screenplay

Brian Hayes Currie, Peter Farrelly, and Nick Vallelonga, Green Book — WINNER

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, The Favourite

Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk

Adam McKay, Vice

2019 Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or TV Movie

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects — WINNER

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Penélope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale

2019 Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Musical or Comedy

Christian Bale, Vice — WINNER

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Robert Redford, The Old Man & The Gun

John C. Reilly, Stan & Ollie

2019 Golden Globe Award for Best Foreign Language Movie

Roma — WINNER

Capernaum

Girl

Never Look Away

Shoplifters

2019 Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story — WINNER

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Daniel Brühl, The Alienist

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

2019 Golden Globe Award for Best Director

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma — WINNER

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Peter Farrelly, Green Book

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Adam McKay, Vice

2019 Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a TV series – Musical or Comedy

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — WINNER

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown

Alison Brie, GLOW

Debra Messing, Will & Grace

2019 Golden Globe Award for Best TV series – Musical or Comedy

The Kominsky Method — WINNER

Barry

The Good Place

Kidding

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

2019 Golden Globe Award for Best Miniseries or TV Movie

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story — WINNER

The Alienist

Escape at Dannemora

Sharp Objects

A Very English Scandal

2019 Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Movie – Musical or Comedy

Olivia Colman, The Favourite — WINNER

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade

Charlize Theron, Tully

Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians

2019 Golden Globe Award for Best Movie – Musical or Comedy

Green Book — WINNER

Crazy Rich Asians

The Favourite

Mary Poppins Returns

Vice

2019 Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Movie – Drama

Glenn Close, The Wife — WINNER

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Nicole Kidman, Destroyer

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Rosamund Pike, A Private War

2019 Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Movie – Drama

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody — WINNER

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate

Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased

John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman

2019 Golden Globe Award for Best Movie – Drama

Bohemian Rhapsody — WINNER

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born