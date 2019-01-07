NDTV Gadgets360.com

Golden Globes 2019 Winners – Here’s the Full List

, 07 January 2019
Golden Globes 2019 Winners – Here's the Full List

Photo Credit: HFPA

Mahershala Ali (Green Book) wins 2019 Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor

Highlights

  • 2019 Golden Globes took place on Sunday in Beverly Hills
  • Bohemian Rhapsody won Best Movie – Drama
  • Netflix nabbed a total of five awards

Golden Globes 2019 was a night of a big surprises, with unexpected winners in Bohemian Rhapsody, Green Book, and The Kominsky Method for best movies and TV series, respectively. Bohemian Rhapsody has been rightly loathed by most critics, Green Book has been criticised by the family of the protagonist's character, and The Kominsky Method went unnoticed upon its release last year. Other Golden Globe winners were a lot more expected, thanks to Alfonso Cuarón winning two out of three nominations for his film Roma, which helped Netflix to a total of five wins on the night, leading the likes of FX (three) and Amazon (two). And there were some deserving winners too, with The Americans picking up best drama series award, and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse winning in the animated movie category.

Here is the complete list of winners from the 2019 Golden Globes, as they were presented:

2019 Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a TV series – Musical or Comedy

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method — WINNER
Sacha Baron Cohen, Who is America?
Jim Carrey, Kidding
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry

2019 Golden Globe Award for Best Animated Feature Movie

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse — WINNER
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet

2019 Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a TV series – Drama

Richard Madden, Bodyguard — WINNER
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Stephan James, Homecoming
Billy Porter, Rose
Matthew Rhys, The Americans

2019 Golden Globe Award for Best TV series – Drama

The Americans — WINNER
Bodyguard
Homecoming
Killing Eve
Pose

2019 Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or TV Movie

Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal — WINNER
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Édgar Ramírez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Henry Winkler, Barry

2019 Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora — WINNER
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Connie Britton, Dirty John
Laura Dern, The Tale
Regina King, Seven Seconds

2019 Golden Globe Award for Best Original Score

Justin Hurwitz, First Man — WINNER
Marco Beltrami, A Quiet Place
Alexandre Desplat, Isle of Dogs
Ludwig Göransson, Black Panther
Marc Shaiman, Mary Poppins Returns

2019 Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song

“Shallow”, A Star Is Born — WINNER
“All the Stars”, Black Panther
“Girl in the Movies”, Dumplin'
“Requiem for a Private War”, A Private War
“Revelation”, Boy Erased

2019 Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Movie

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk — WINNER
Amy Adams, Vice
Claire Foy, First Man
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

2019 Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a TV series – Drama

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve — WINNER
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Julia Roberts, Homecoming
Keri Russell, The Americans

2019 Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Movie

Mahershala Ali, Green Book — WINNER
Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice

2019 Golden Globe Award for Best Screenplay

Brian Hayes Currie, Peter Farrelly, and Nick Vallelonga, Green Book — WINNER
Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, The Favourite
Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk
Adam McKay, Vice

2019 Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or TV Movie

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects — WINNER
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Penélope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale

2019 Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Musical or Comedy

Christian Bale, Vice — WINNER
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Robert Redford, The Old Man & The Gun
John C. Reilly, Stan & Ollie

2019 Golden Globe Award for Best Foreign Language Movie

Roma — WINNER
Capernaum
Girl
Never Look Away
Shoplifters

2019 Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story — WINNER
Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Daniel Brühl, The Alienist
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

2019 Golden Globe Award for Best Director

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma — WINNER
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Peter Farrelly, Green Book
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Adam McKay, Vice

2019 Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a TV series – Musical or Comedy

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — WINNER
Kristen Bell, The Good Place
Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown
Alison Brie, GLOW
Debra Messing, Will & Grace

2019 Golden Globe Award for Best TV series – Musical or Comedy

The Kominsky Method — WINNER
Barry
The Good Place
Kidding
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

2019 Golden Globe Award for Best Miniseries or TV Movie

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story — WINNER
The Alienist
Escape at Dannemora
Sharp Objects
A Very English Scandal

2019 Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Movie – Musical or Comedy

Olivia Colman, The Favourite — WINNER
Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade
Charlize Theron, Tully
Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians

2019 Golden Globe Award for Best Movie – Musical or Comedy

Green Book — WINNER
Crazy Rich Asians
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Vice

2019 Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Movie – Drama

Glenn Close, The Wife — WINNER
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Nicole Kidman, Destroyer
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Rosamund Pike, A Private War

2019 Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Movie – Drama

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody — WINNER
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate
Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased
John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman

2019 Golden Globe Award for Best Movie – Drama

Bohemian Rhapsody — WINNER
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born

