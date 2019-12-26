Technology News
loading

Janhvi Kapoor on Her Netflix’s Ghost Stories Character: I Relate to Her Pain and Use of Sexuality

And why she loved working with Zoya Akhtar.

By | Updated: 26 December 2019 10:31 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Janhvi Kapoor on Her Netflix’s Ghost Stories Character: I Relate to Her Pain and Use of Sexuality

Photo Credit: Abheet Gidwani/Netflix

Janhvi Kapoor in Ghost Stories

Highlights
  • Ghost Stories Netflix India release date is January 1, 2020
  • Kapoor plays a substitute in-home nurse called Sameera
  • She has at least three films in 2020, including Dostana 2

Nearly a year and a half since her Bollywood debut, Janhvi Kapoor returns to the screen next week on New Year's Day with Ghost Stories, a Netflix horror anthology film from directors Anurag Kashyap, Dibakar Banerjee, Karan Johar, and Zoya Akhtar. Kapoor stars in Akhtar's segment and plays a substitute in-home nurse called Sameera, who is tasked with taking care of an elderly woman, played by Surekha Sikri (Badhaai Ho). But that's just the surface, naturally.

“[I could relate to Sameera in] that she feels a lot of pain,” Kapoor told Gadgets 360 last Friday. The 22-year-old lost her mother, the legendary actress Sridevi, in early 2018. “That sounds morbid. But I think also that she relies on her sexuality to conceal a lot of internal issues.”

In a prepared statement, Akhtar said: “I wanted to tell a story that would be otherworldly but also make me understand my own feelings towards certain truths. I decided to thematically work with fears I have. Fear of aging, fear of abandonment, and of course — the fear of death. I have attempted to make these themes play out through women and how they experience them.”

The big draw for Kapoor was getting to work with Akhtar, whom she describes as very thorough, helpful, clear, and specific. Kapoor added: “She gave me a five-page backstory. We had a lot of discussions about Sameera, where she came from, and what she wants.

“Like, the way Sameera talks. Now none of this is in the film, but she's an orphan kid who has been raised by sisters, these typical Kannadiga sisters, who have that slight way of speaking Hindi without a South Indian accent. Sameera has probably heard that all her life so that's her way of speaking. It's not as polished, her Hindi. So, specific things like that I think helped make Sameera.”

Akhtar said she has a love-hate relationship with the horror genre, and she's attracted to those “where the pathos lingered longer than the scares”. Kapoor echoed her director's words and noted that their portion of Ghost Stories isn't a “conventional jump scare trope-y kind of horror”. That meant they could use a lot of long takes, she added, “which is a dream for any actor because it keeps you in the moment.”

For Kapoor, Ghost Stories will kick off a new year that's quite opposite to her blank 2019. In March 2020, there's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl — produced by Johar — in which Kapoor plays the titular woman, one of the first female fighter pilots in the Kargil War. And a month later, Kapoor will be seen in a dual role in horror comedy Rooh-Afza — a Jio Studios release — alongside Rajkummar Rao (Shahid) and Varun Sharma (Fukrey).

“I shot [Ghost Stories] in the one-week break I had between those films,” Kapoor added. “And those films were getting very intense and hectic, so this was actually my holiday from those films. [Not to say this wasn't] equally intense, but it's just when you live with the character for so long, you get a little emotionally drained. And for me, holidays don't work. Being on set is a holiday for me. This was good like, ‘I just want to be someone else,' and then come back refreshed.”

And that might not be it for Kapoor in 2020. She's currently busy filming Dostana 2, a sequel to the 2008 original that also stars Kartik Aaryan (Luka Chuppi) and Lakshya (Porus). Kapoor is also part of Takht — which begins filming in 2020 — Johar's next directorial feature set in the Mughal Era, alongside Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Anil Kapoor.

Ghost Stories is out January 1, 2020 at 12am IST on Netflix worldwide.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Ghost Stories, Netflix, Netflix India, Janhvi Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Solar Eclipse 2019: How to Safely Watch the Surya Grahan Live Today
Karan Johar on Netflix’s Ghost Stories: ‘I Dug My Own Grave’

Related Stories

Janhvi Kapoor on Her Netflix’s Ghost Stories Character: I Relate to Her Pain and Use of Sexuality
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. The 10 Most Popular Mobile Phones of 2019
  2. How to Safely Watch the Solar Eclipse Live Today
  3. The Top 10 Smartphone Trends of 2019
  4. Sony Said to Be Using Hole-Punch Display in Upcoming Xperia Smartphone
  5. 40 Million-Year-Old Star With Massive Gas Disk Discovered
  6. Realme X2 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro: Which One to Buy?
  7. 10 Mobile Games That Made a Mark in the Decade Past
  8. Jio Fiber Set-Top Box: Everything You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8 Pro Sale Today at 12 Noon in India via Amazon, Mi.com: Price, Offers, Specifications
  2. Solar Eclipse 2019: How to Safely Watch the Surya Grahan Live Today
  3. Solar Eclipse 2019 Today: Check India Timings, Where to Watch Surya Grahan Live, and More
  4. Solar Eclipse on December 26: How to Watch Surya Grahan Live Online, India Timings, More
  5. Samsung Set to Unveil Neon at CES 2020: A New Digital Assistant or Something Else?
  6. US Colleges Turning Students' Phones Into Surveillance Devices, Tracking Locations of Hundreds of Thousands
  7. Apple to Enforce macOS App Verification Requirements Starting February
  8. Christmas Offer: Apple Brings Daily Surprise Deals to App Store
  9. YouTube Now Allows You to Search Using Voice While Casting
  10. Lost in Space Season 2 Now Streaming on Netflix: All You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.