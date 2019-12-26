Technology News
loading

For Anurag Kashyap, Netflix’s Ghost Stories Is His Pitch for a Horror Feature Film

A psychological horror about a pregnant woman, played by Sobhita Dhulipala.

By | Updated: 26 December 2019 10:49 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
For Anurag Kashyap, Netflix’s Ghost Stories Is His Pitch for a Horror Feature Film

Photo Credit: Sinbad Phgura/Netflix

Sobhita Dhulipala in Ghost Stories

Highlights
  • Ghost Stories Netflix India release date is January 1, 2020
  • Kashyap’s short is set in the ‘90s to create a sense of period
  • Fear of loss is an intimate yet universal issue, says Dhulipala

Anurag Kashyap really wants to make a feature-length horror film, the kind of moody, atmospheric, psychological horror he responds to. But that's hard to explain to producers, he tells Gadgets 360, because “Indian horror is about sex, songs, and the ghost of a woman who was wronged.” So instead, he made a short film as part of Ghost Stories, a horror anthology film from directors Dibakar Banerjee, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, and Kashyap that's out New Year's Day on Netflix.

“By far, it's been my most satisfying film,” Kashyap adds. “I got to do this, now I have a reference point. Now if I want to go and make a horror [feature] — if this works for people, I can basically use [Ghost Stories] as my pitch for the horror that I've been dying to do for last four or five years.”

Starring Sobhita Dhulipala (Made in Heaven), Kashyap's short has been written by Isha Luthra, who worked as a post-production assistant director on Manmarziyaan, his last feature, internationally known as Husband Material. It's set in the ‘90s, Kashyap said, to create a sense of period and get rid of all gadgets, including phones. And to ratchet up the eeriness, Kashyap has heavily toned down the colours on Ghost Stories. So much so that you might mistake it for black-and-white at first glance, as we did.

“Yeah, it's very muted colour,” Kashyap adds. “The idea was to create isolation. It's an intimate horror story about a woman who has created her own world. Sobhita plays a girl who's had a miscarriage in the past. And when she was pregnant in the past, she had made this whole room for the baby. That baby that never arrived. Now she's again pregnant and she's paranoid and she's anxious. In spite of being pregnant, she does a pregnancy test every day.

“She's always making sure the baby is there or not. She has her own nightmares and fears, haunting her. And she's isolated herself; the only interaction she has is with this child she will visit, pick up from school, and bring home. The child is obsessed with her. Because the child is also motherless, and he thinks this baby will come in and she'll forget him. Both of them have their own stories running, their own demons driving them. And then what happens is the film.”

For Dhulipala, it was the everyday fear that drew her in: “I was very, very moved by just the human condition. Like this is such an intimate issue, but it's also universal in its own way to deal with the baggage of your past trauma, to live with anxiety and fear of loss. I think it's just so, so tender and so overpowering at once, that I was really drawn to it and I just wanted to play that woman. I mean obviously, I have not had a first-hand experience of having been through such an experience, but I don't know, I feel like I understand loss. And I wanted to portray it.”

Kashyap is coming off the second season of the Netflix crime drama Sacred Games, which has yet to be renewed. The director said he's not been part of any discussions around a potential third season. His next feature project isn't confirmed, though a report back in April claimed he would reunite with Manmarziyaan star Taapsee Pannu for a supernatural thriller.

Dhulipala has had a busy 2019, with lead roles in the Amazon drama series Made in Heaven — partly directed by Akhtar — opposite Arjun Mathur, and the Netflix spy series Bard of Blood, alongside Emraan Hashmi, and Jaideep Ahlawat. On film, she had roles in the mystery thriller The Body, which also starred Rishi Kapoor and Hashmi, and the Kashyap-produced Moothon, internationally known as The Elder One. She soon begins filming on Made in Heaven season 2.

Ghost Stories is out January 1, 2020 at 12am IST on Netflix worldwide.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Ghost Stories, Netflix, Netflix India, Anurag Kashyap, Sobhita Dhulipala, Made in Heaven
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Karan Johar on Netflix’s Ghost Stories: ‘I Dug My Own Grave’

Related Stories

For Anurag Kashyap, Netflix’s Ghost Stories Is His Pitch for a Horror Feature Film
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. The 10 Most Popular Mobile Phones of 2019
  2. How to Safely Watch the Solar Eclipse Live Today
  3. Sony Said to Be Using Hole-Punch Display in Upcoming Xperia Smartphone
  4. The Top 10 Smartphone Trends of 2019
  5. 40 Million-Year-Old Star With Massive Gas Disk Discovered
  6. Realme X2 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro: Which One to Buy?
  7. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  8. Vivo Y11 (2019) With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  9. CAA Protests: Janhvi, Johar, Kashyap on What Artists Should, Shouldn’t Do
  10. Karan Johar on Netflix’s Ghost Stories: ‘I Dug My Own Grave’
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8 Pro Sale Today at 12 Noon in India via Amazon, Mi.com: Price, Offers, Specifications
  2. Solar Eclipse 2019: How to Safely Watch the Surya Grahan Live Today
  3. Solar Eclipse 2019 Today: Check India Timings, Where to Watch Surya Grahan Live, and More
  4. Solar Eclipse on December 26: How to Watch Surya Grahan Live Online, India Timings, More
  5. Samsung Set to Unveil Neon at CES 2020: A New Digital Assistant or Something Else?
  6. US Colleges Turning Students' Phones Into Surveillance Devices, Tracking Locations of Hundreds of Thousands
  7. Apple to Enforce macOS App Verification Requirements Starting February
  8. Christmas Offer: Apple Brings Daily Surprise Deals to App Store
  9. YouTube Now Allows You to Search Using Voice While Casting
  10. Lost in Space Season 2 Now Streaming on Netflix: All You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.