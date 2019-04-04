You have seen every Game of Thrones episode again. You've made your bets on who will die and who will make it out alive in the final season. And who will eventually place their bottom on that uncomfortable, pointy throne. There's less than 10 days now to Game of Thrones season 8 but if you can't wait any longer, here are some resources — recaps, podcasts, interviews, and more — to tide you over and further whet your appetite, if that's possible.

Game of Thrones video recaps

There isn't enough time to watch all seven seasons, unless you plan to quit everything else in life. But if you would still like to refresh on the past seven seasons, there's no shortage of video recaps out there, given how popular Thrones is. The one embedded below has a sprinkling of humour and doesn't simply go for a beat-by-beat recap. Mind you it does omit a lot, as the host says, which is necessary since you can't possibly fit more than 67 hours of content in 12 minutes.

For those that have more time on their hands, you can also go through individual season recaps as well. Again, there are hundreds of options to choose from, but this series — season 1, season 2, season 3, season 4, season 5, season 6, and season 7 — does a fairly good job, in our opinion.

Game of Thrones podcasts

As with video recaps, there's no shortage of Thrones podcasts out there. Of them all, we've picked three that will give you a varied outlook on the fictional happenings in Westeros and the real events here on Earth that led to their creation.

The first one is called Binge Mode: Game of Thrones, made by Mallory Rubin and Jason Concepcion of The Ringer. It's comparatively one of the newest ones out there, given it debuted only in mid-2017 before season 7, but fitting its name, it offers deep-dives into all past seasons — one episode for each Thrones episode — fitted with the knowledge of the hosts.

Then there's EW's Game of Thrones Weekly, from the Entertainment Weekly duo of James Hibberd and Darren Franich. It sets itself apart by offering behind-the-scenes info about the show — EW has spent more time on the sets than any other publication, as the hosts say in the intro — that includes snippets of conversation they have had with the cast and creators.

Lastly, we have A Cast of Kings, from Vanity Fair writer Joanna Robinson and David Chen, who works at Amazon Prime Video and contributes to /Film on the side. The two are different in that Robinson is a book reader while Chen is not, which brought a different dynamic to the first several seasons. They are now on equal footing though, but their styles — one engaging and other more technical — suit well.

Game of Thrones fan sites and wikis

If watching and listening is not your thing and you'd rather spend your time reading, look no further. For news, commentary and fan reactions, refer to Watchers on the Wall and Winter Is Coming. If you prefer a more discussion-based, freer approach, the Game of Thrones and A Song of Ice and Fire communities over on Reddit are good options to browse through.

Beyond that, for those looking to whale away hours brushing up on all facets of Thrones — be it the show or the books — Westeros.org is a fine encyclopaedic way to go about it. Its creators, Elio M. García Jr. and Linda Antonsson, are such big fans that George R.R. Martin worked with them on the 2014 companion book, The World of Ice & Fire.

Game of Thrones season 8 interviews

Once you've refreshed yourself on all the past seven seasons of Game of Thrones, you will likely want to know everything you can about the final one. Re-watch the trailers and browse through the images that have been released for Thrones season 8, and then read through the various titbits that have been sprinkled across the inter-webs.

Entertainment Weekly published a deep-dive into the making of the final season last year, and that big Winterfell battle in the third episode, where the living and the dead will clash.

EW also spoke to Night King actor Vladimir Furdik, who said that “he has a target he wants to kill”. The character, not the actor, of course.

Rolling Stone sat down with Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams, who play Sansa and Arya Stark, respectively, on the show, to talk about their journey from start to finish.

And TV Guide had a chat with Game of Thrones creators. But you'll need to buy the magazine for the full interview though.