Six years ago, Frozen became the highest-grossing animated film of all time upon its release. It also gave us the earworm “Let It Go”. Now, Frozen is back with a feature-length sequel: Frozen II. (Predictably, Disney had never let go of the franchise, having produced two shorts every two years since release, with Frozen Fever in 2015, followed by Olaf's Frozen Adventure in 2017.) Meanwhile in Arendelle, only three years have passed since the events of the first film, when Elsa hears a call to the north. Together with Anna, Olaf, Kristoff and his reindeer Sven, Elsa sets out on “a dangerous but remarkable journey” to discover the origin of her powers and save the kingdom of Arendelle.

Behind the scenes, Frozen co-directors Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee return on Frozen II, working off a script by Lee and Allison Schroeder (Hidden Figures). From release date to tickets, here's all you need to know about Frozen II.

Those in Belgium, France, Germany, Indonesia, Netherlands, the Philippines, and Turkey will be the first to catch Frozen II from Wednesday, November 20. It then opens Thursday, November 21 in Colombia, Hong Kong, Hungary, Israel, Malaysia, Portugal, Singapore, Slovakia, South Korea, Thailand, and Taiwan.

Frozen II releases Friday, November 22 in India, the US, Canada, the UK, Ireland, Albania, Bulgaria, China, Iceland, Japan, Poland, Romania, Spain, and Vietnam. It will arrive in Italy on Wednesday, November 27, followed by Australia, Greece, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and Ukraine on Thursday, November 28, and Lebanon on Friday, November 29.

Nearly a month later, Frozen II will open in Denmark, Finland, Latvia, Norway, and Sweden on Christmas Day, December 25. It will then move into Lithuania on December 27. Those in Argentina, Brazil, and Chile will have to wait till January 2, 2020 to catch Frozen II.

Frozen 2 tickets

Disney India has yet to announce when ticket bookings for Frozen II will open. If we had to make an educated guess, it's possible that Frozen II tickets might go on sale Sunday, as that was the case for Disney's previous big movie, The Lion King. Of course, it's possible that may not happen, since Disney's recent unwritten policy of opening bookings five days in advance — which has also applied to Marvel films — doesn't extend to all movies.

Frozen 2 trailer

The first teaser trailer for Frozen II was released in mid-February, which became the second-most viewed trailer for an animated film, after Disney's own The Lion King. Disney then dropped a full-length trailer in June, followed by a third trailer in September.

If you're looking for local-language — Hindi, Tamil, or Telugu — trailers, you'll be disappointed to know that Disney has released only one for now: Tamil.

Frozen 2 cast

Returning cast members from the 2013 original include Kristen Bell as Anna, the 21-year-old Princess of Arendelle; Idina Menzel as Elsa, the 24-year-old Queen of Arendelle and Anna's elder sister; Jonathan Groff as Kristoff, an iceman and Anna's love; Josh Gad as Olaf, the comic-relief snowman; and Santino Fontana as Hans, a prince from the Southern Isles. Meanwhile, Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld) and Alfred Molina (Spider-Man 2) are the new voices of Queen Iduna and King Agnarr, respectively, the parents of Anna and Elsa.

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us) joins the Frozen II cast as Lieutenant Destin Mattias, leader of soldiers trapped in the enchanted forest; Martha Plimpton (Raising Hope) is Yelana, leader of the Northuldra tribe; Rachel Matthews (Happy Death Day) is Honeymaren, a member of the Northuldra; and Jason Ritter (Parenthood) is Ryder, Honeymaren's brother. Jeremy Sisto (FBI) has an undisclosed role.

Frozen 2 Hindi

Cousins Priyanka Chopra Jonas (The Sky Is Pink) and Parineeti Chopra (Ishaqzaade) have been roped in to play sisters Elsa and Anna, respectively, for Frozen II in Hindi.

Frozen 2 Tamil

For the Tamil-language version of Frozen II, Disney has hired Shruti Haasan (Race Gurram) to voice Elsa, TV host Dhivyadharshini (Jodi Number One) to voice Anna, and Sathyan Sivakumar (Raja Rani) to voice Olaf. Lyricist Vivek Velmurugan is responsible for the Frozen II dialogues and lyrics in Tamil.

Frozen 2 Telugu

Nithya Menen (Mission Mangal) will voice Elsa in Frozen II's Telugu-language dub, Priyadarshi Pulikonda (Pelli Choopulu) will voice Olaf, and Sitara Ghattamaneni, daughter of Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar, will voice the younger version of Elsa.

Frozen 2 download

If you're hoping to download and watch Frozen II, you'll have to wait at least four months for it to be available on digital platforms. For now, you can stream the 2013 original on JioCinema, or download it on Google Play, YouTube, or iTunes. You can also watch the two shorts — Frozen Fever, and Olaf's Frozen Adventure — on Google Play or YouTube.