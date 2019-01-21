Four More Shots Please!, Amazon Prime Video's upcoming romantic comedy-drama, is set to be its first original comedy from India and its first new TV show of 2019. Produced by Pritish Nandy and created by his daughter Rangita Pritish Nandy (Pyaar Ke Side Effects), who also served as the showrunner, Four More Shots Please! follows the lives of four “urban, imperfect, modern Indian women and their perfect, life-affirming, friendship”. It's been made by a largely female cast and crew, with Devika Bhagat (Jab Tak Hai Jaan) and Ishita Moitra (Half Girlfriend) as the writers, and Anu Menon (Waiting) as director. Here's all you need to know about Four More Shots Please!, including the release date, cast, trailer, story, review, and more.

All 10 half-hour episodes of Four More Shots Please! will be out Friday, January 25, 2019 on Amazon Prime Video worldwide.

Four More Shots Please! cast

The new Amazon series has four women in the lead: Sayani Gupta (Inside Edge) plays Damini Rizvi Roy, Kirti Kulhari (Pink) plays Anjana Menon, Bani J (MTV Roadies) plays Umang Singh, and Maanvi Gagroo (Tripling) plays Siddhi Patel.

Damini (Gupta) is an independent journalist who prefers masturbation to sex because it's efficient. Anjana (Kulhari) is a single mother who shares a roller-coaster relationship with her ex-husband, Varun Khanna (Neil Bhoopalam, from 24: India). Umang (Bani) is a bisexual fitness trainer, and Siddhi (Gagroo) is a virgin who hates her mother Sneha (Simone Singh, from Kal Ho Naa Ho) for how she treats her.

In addition to Bhoopalam and Singh, the supporting ensemble of Four More Shots Please! also includes Prateik Babbar (Dhobi Ghat) as Jeh Wadia, the owner of a bar that the leads frequent, Lisa Ray (Water) as Samara Kapoor, a fictional Bollywood star who's a closeted lesbian, Milind Soman (Bajirao Mastani) as a gynecologist named Dr. Aamir Warsi, and Amrita Puri (Aisha) as Varun's new girlfriend Kavya Arora.

Jiya Lakhiani, Ankur Rathee, Paras Tomar, Avantika Akerkar (Sense8), author Fahad Samar, Rajeev Siddhartha (Kaushiki), Ashta Arora, Madhu Anand Chandhock (Neerja), and Sapna Pabbi (24: India) have recurring roles. Nishit Broker (Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania), Anuradha Chandan (Kapoor and Sons), Mohit Chauhan, Nimisha Mehta, and Saahil Sehgal (Basmati Blues) guest star on ‘Four More Shots Please!'.

Four More Shots Please! trailer

Amazon Prime Video released a 15-second teaser towards the start of January, giving us the first look at the faces of its four leads alongside split-second glimpses of their adventures. A proper trailer followed less than a week later, introducing the four protagonists and the people around them. Two versions of the trailer were released, one rated adults-only and the other for everyone. (The show is rated 18+, btw.) Following that, Amazon released two music videos for two original songs, one made up of footage from the show while the other was specially shot with playback artist Darshan Raval.

Four More Shots Please! story

There's not much that's public about the story, except what we know from the trailer above. Damini is supposedly battling a rival at work and has a complex relationship with her gynecologist and the bar owner, Anjana is having trouble with her vagina and moving on from her ex, who's already found someone, Umang is still dealing with leaving behind someone she loved, and Siddhi is being forced to marry by her domineering mother. The four will also take a trip to Goa at some point in the first season.

Four More Shots Please! review

Amazon has set a release day embargo on reviews of Four More Shots Please!, which means you will have to wait till January 25 to read our — and everyone else's — opinion of the show.

Four More Shots Please! watch online

As we said before, Four More Shots Please! will be available on Amazon Prime Video. You can download the Prime Video app on most platforms or visit primevideo.com to watch the show online. You will need a subscription to watch the show. In India, Prime Video costs Rs. 129 per month or Rs. 999 for the year.

Everything You Need to Know to Get Started With Amazon Prime Video

How to download ‘Four More Shots Please!'

Amazon Prime Video has a download option on both Android and iOS. Simply look up ‘Four More Shots Please!' in the Prime Video app, open it and click on the download button. If you need detailed instructions, we have you covered.