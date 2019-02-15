Technology News

Firebrand, Netflix’s Priyanka Chopra-Produced Film, Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Poster, and More

, 15 February 2019
Photo Credit: Hemant/Netflix

Rajeshwari Sachdev and Usha Jadhav in Firebrand on Netflix

Highlights

  • Firebrand is out February 22, 2019 on Netflix
  • It is Netflix's first original Marathi film
  • Priyanka Chopra is a producer on Firebrand

Firebrand, Netflix's first-ever original Marathi film — and its second film from India in 2019, following the Delhi-based drama Soni — has been produced by Priyanka Chopra and her mom, Dr. Madhu Chopra's, production house Purple Pebble Pictures. It's their first digital venture in fact, having released the likes of award-winning Ventilator in cinemas. Firebrand is being described as a ‘contemporary, slice-of-life story' that follows a strong-willed Mumbai lawyer and rape survivor (Usha Jadhav), who represents women in difficult divorce cases. The Marathi film involves four National Film Award winners, in Jadhav and two of her fellow cast members — Girish Kulkarni and Rajeshwari Sachdev — plus the director Aruna Raje.

Firebrand Netflix release date

The Priyanka Chopra-produced film, Firebrand, is out February 22, 2019 on Netflix in India and the rest of the world.

Firebrand Netflix runtime

Firebrand is 116 minutes long — or 1 hour and 56 minutes, if you prefer.

Firebrand Netflix synopsis

Here's the official synopsis for Firebrand, from Netflix:

“Firebrand follows the life of a successful lawyer who herself is a sexual assault victim, played by Usha Jadhav, who is dealing with PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder). She tackles difficult family cases while also coping with intimacy issues in her own marriage. Girish Kulkarni expertly essays the role of her husband Madhav Patkar, an architect by profession. The film revolves around trials and tribulations of contemporary modern-day relationships.”

Firebrand Netflix cast and crew

As we mentioned before, Usha Jadhav (Dhag) stars in the lead as the Mumbai-based lawyer. Girish Kulkarni (Deool) plays her husband, while Sachin Khedekar (Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose) and Rajeshwari Sachdev (Sardari Begum) play a second, more affluent couple, whose marriage is falling apart. Jadhav's character takes up the case of Sachdev's character, the trailer revealed.

Rushad Rana (Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan) and Mrunal Oak have been cast in undisclosed roles in Firebrand.

Behind the camera, Aruna Raje (Rihaee) is the writer and director. Cinematographer Siddhartha More (Department) shot the film, and Umesh Gupta (Hello) edited alongside Raje. Rohit Kulkarni (Mary Kom) is the composer.

Firebrand Netflix trailer

Netflix released the first and only trailer for Firebrand on February 12, which introduced the main characters and the plot of the film.

 

Firebrand Netflix poster

Here you go:

firebrand netflix poster Firebrand Netflix poster

