Fast & Furious 9 Post-Credits Scene, Explained

Leaves us a on tease for Fast & Furious 10.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 2 September 2021 17:14 IST
Fast & Furious 9 Post-Credits Scene, Explained

Photo Credit: Universal Pictures

Sung Kang as Han Lue

  • Fast & Furious 9 released September 2 in India
  • Just one scene during the Fast & Furious 9 credits
  • F9 only the fifth Fast & Furious movie to have one

Fast & Furious 9 — out now in Indian cinemas in English, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu — brings back franchise veteran director Justin Lin behind the camera, having been away for the past two entries: Furious 7 that was Paul Walker's final film, and The Fate of the Furious that introduced Charlize Theron's villain Cipher. So, it's only fitting that Lin brings back the post-credits scene too — an idea that had been missing from the past two entries, though for what it's worth, it was deployed in the Fast & Furious spin-off Hobbs & Shaw, which had three post-credits scenes. F9 just has one, and it's tiny.

Warning: spoilers ahead for Fast & Furious 9. Proceed at your own risk.

Fast & Furious 9 post-credits scene, explained

Deep into the movie, after Letty Ortiz (Michelle Rodriguez) and Mia Toretto (Jordana Brewster) set off for Tokyo to investigate a postcard Dom (Vin Diesel) received, they discover there that Han Lue (Sung Kang), who was believed to be dead for the past couple of movies, is alive and well. Han later reveals that Mr. Nobody (Kurt Russell) recruited him and then had him fake his death. He's been living underground ever since, protecting Elle (Anna Sawai) who was a target in one of the operations he conducted. No one has known this except Mr. Nobody, including the guy who “killed” him.

F9 Movie Review: The Most Comprehensive Fast & Furious Still Feels Incomplete

Midway through the credits, we cut to a bald man in a grey hoodie training with a human punching bag — that's an actual human inside a punching bag. It's Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham), from Hobbs & Shaw, Furious 7, and The Fate of the Furious. After an intense round of punching, he allows the man inside to breathe, who pleads him to stop and that he will tell him where the drive and plans are. Turns out Shaw already has them — he's holding them in his hand — and he's beating him for practice. “How else do you think I stay in such good shape?” Shaw rhetorically asks.

Just then, there's a knock on the door to Shaw's underground training dungeon. Shaw opens it and is shocked to see who it is, because he's greeted by the last person he would have expected to see. It's Han — I sort of spoiled that suspense by talking about him earlier — who is standing there munching on snacks like he always does in Fast & Furious movies. What does Han want with Shaw? Is this going to end well? No clue, as Fast & Furious 9's mid-credits scene leaves us hanging there. I suppose this will be explored in Fast & Furious 10, now slated for an April 2023 release date.

Meanwhile, F9 is playing in cinemas in India in English, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu.

It's a John Cena double-header this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss The Suicide Squad, and later, Fast & Furious 9 (from 28:03). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Fast and Furious 9, Fast and Furious 9 post credits scene, F9, Universal Pictures, Sung Kang, Jason Statham, Fast and Furious 10, Fast and Furious 6, The Fast and the Furious Tokyo Drift
Akhil Arora
