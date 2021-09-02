Fast & Furious 9 — out now in Indian cinemas in English, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu — brings back franchise veteran director Justin Lin behind the camera, having been away for the past two entries: Furious 7 that was Paul Walker's final film, and The Fate of the Furious that introduced Charlize Theron's villain Cipher. So, it's only fitting that Lin brings back the post-credits scene too — an idea that had been missing from the past two entries, though for what it's worth, it was deployed in the Fast & Furious spin-off Hobbs & Shaw, which had three post-credits scenes. F9 just has one, and it's tiny.

Warning: spoilers ahead for Fast & Furious 9. Proceed at your own risk.

Fast & Furious 9 post-credits scene, explained

Deep into the movie, after Letty Ortiz (Michelle Rodriguez) and Mia Toretto (Jordana Brewster) set off for Tokyo to investigate a postcard Dom (Vin Diesel) received, they discover there that Han Lue (Sung Kang), who was believed to be dead for the past couple of movies, is alive and well. Han later reveals that Mr. Nobody (Kurt Russell) recruited him and then had him fake his death. He's been living underground ever since, protecting Elle (Anna Sawai) who was a target in one of the operations he conducted. No one has known this except Mr. Nobody, including the guy who “killed” him.

F9 Movie Review: The Most Comprehensive Fast & Furious Still Feels Incomplete

Midway through the credits, we cut to a bald man in a grey hoodie training with a human punching bag — that's an actual human inside a punching bag. It's Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham), from Hobbs & Shaw, Furious 7, and The Fate of the Furious. After an intense round of punching, he allows the man inside to breathe, who pleads him to stop and that he will tell him where the drive and plans are. Turns out Shaw already has them — he's holding them in his hand — and he's beating him for practice. “How else do you think I stay in such good shape?” Shaw rhetorically asks.

Just then, there's a knock on the door to Shaw's underground training dungeon. Shaw opens it and is shocked to see who it is, because he's greeted by the last person he would have expected to see. It's Han — I sort of spoiled that suspense by talking about him earlier — who is standing there munching on snacks like he always does in Fast & Furious movies. What does Han want with Shaw? Is this going to end well? No clue, as Fast & Furious 9's mid-credits scene leaves us hanging there. I suppose this will be explored in Fast & Furious 10, now slated for an April 2023 release date.

Meanwhile, F9 is playing in cinemas in India in English, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu.