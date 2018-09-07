After a summer that gave us Sacred Games, Sharp Objects, and Jack Ryan, we are set to roll into the fall – that period of the year, in addition to spring, when networks release a big chunk of their slate. Between now and November, we will be treated to the return of critical darlings such as BoJack Horseman and The Deuce, in addition to new shows from creators of beloved shows such as Mad Men and Mr. Robot. Amidst all that, there are special limited-series offerings starring the likes of Emma Stone or Benicio del Toro. And oh, House of Cards is set to wrap up as well.

Our TV show guide for autumn 2018 only covers those that are already confirmed to release either on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, or Hotstar in India. We will add more as and when they are picked by one of those three streaming services, so be sure to check back in over the next three months. For now, here are the autumn 2018 shows that should be on your radar.

September

Marvel’s Iron Fist

When: September 7

Where: Netflix

A disastrous first season, be it in terms of writing or representation, didn’t stop Netflix from greenlighting a sophomore run for its hero with the glowing fist, Danny Rand (Finn Jones). M. Raven Metzner (Elektra) took over showrunner duties for season 2, which will feature Luke Cage’s Simone Missick as Misty Knight and introduce Alice Eve (Star Trek Into Darkness) as Mary Walker.

Iron Fist Season 2: Netflix-Marvel's Worst Show Has No Way to Go but Up

The Deuce

When: September 10

Where: Hotstar

The Wire creator David Simon’s look at the rise of the newly-legalised porn industry in the US, starring James Franco playing twin brothers and Maggie Gyllenhaal as a sex worker turning to nude motion pictures, jumps five years ahead to 1977 with its second season, which will have one more episode – a total of nine – than in its debut year. Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) is the only new addition to the main cast.

Kidding

When: September 10

Where: Hotstar

A Showtime comedy that reunites Jim Carrey with his Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind director Michel Gondry, starring the former as the host of a beloved children’s television series who has trouble adapting to life after one of his sons passes away. Created by Weeds writer Dave Holstein, the series also stars Catherine Keener, Judy Greer, Frank Langella, and Justin Kirk. First episode was released early and is already available.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse

When: September 13

Where: Hotstar

Ryan Murphy's longest-running anthology series returns for its eighth season with several returning favourites including Sarah Paulson, Jessica Lange, Kathy Bates, Joan Collins, Evan Peters, Billy Eichner, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Cheyenne Jackson, and Frances Conroy among others. The reason? It's a crossover between season 1 (Murder House) and season 3 (Coven).

American Vandal

When: September 14

Where: Netflix

Netflix's critically-acclaimed true crime spoof – which keeps the mystery element that drove stuff like the Serial podcast and Netflix’s own Making A Murderer, but blends it with offbeat humour – returns for a second season that finds its filmmakers "investigating" a new crime at a Catholic high school where the lemonade has been contaminated by someone who goes by the alias "The Turd Burglar".

BoJack Horseman

When: September 14

Where: Netflix

Will Arnett (Arrested Development) returns to voice the humanoid horse who can never get his life together in the fifth year of this adult animated comedy, with a new job and hopefully a new way of looking at things, after connecting with his newfound step-sister in season four. But it’s going to be a real struggle for BoJack, the trailer suggests, as he starts to fall into the same old patterns.

BoJack Horseman, Rick and Morty, and the Rise of Pensive Animated Comedies

Forever

When: September 14

Where: Amazon

Two Emmy winners in Master of None co-creator Alan Yang and 30 Rock's Matt Hubbard are behind this new comedy following a married couple – played by Fred Armisen and Maya Rudolph, both alums of sketch series Saturday Night Live – trying to add some spice into their boring, suburban life after 12 years of acceptable monotony, which starts with a ski trip. Catherine Keener, Noah Robbins and Kym Whitley are also part of the cast.

Maniac

When: September 21

Where: Netflix

Based on the Norwegian series of the same name, Emma Stone and Jonah Hill star as two strangers in this darkly comedic mind-bending miniseries, who end up at a mysterious pharmaceutical trial that promises to fix everything in their lives. Written by novelist Patrick Somerville and directed by Cary Fukunaga (True Detective). Justin Theroux, Sally Field, Sonoya Mizuno, and Julia Garner also star.

October

Little Things

When: October 5

Where: Netflix

Dhruv Sehgal and Mithila Palkar’s popular Web series about the everyday adventures of a twenty-somethings couple – Dhruv (Sehgal) and Kavya (Palkar) – living together in Mumbai jumps to Netflix with its second season, with the relationship going under a microscope as the two wonder what they truly want. National Film Award-winning director Ruchir Arun is behind the camera.

Little Things Season 2 Gets Release Date, Trailer From Netflix

The Man in the High Castle

When: October 5

Where: Amazon

After teasing the existence of a parallel universe, the third season of the dystopian alternative history drama – based on Philip K. Dick’s 1962 novel of the same name – will further explore that aspect, while tying together the fates of its central cast, Alexa (Juliana Crain), Tagomi (Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa), and Joe Blake (Luke Kleintank), as they continue to work for or against Nazi-ruled America. Jason O'Mara and William Forsythe join the cast.

The Romanoffs

When: October 12

Where: Amazon

Mad Men creator Matthew Weiner’s first new work as writer since is an anthology series where each episode centres on a different person claiming to be a descendant of the eponymous Russian dynasty. That allows for an extensive cast featuring the likes of Isabelle Huppert, Aaron Eckhart, Kathryn Hahn, Diane Lane, Corey Stoll and Mad Men collaborators John Slattery and Christina Hendricks. A total of eight episodes spread over seven weeks.

Camping

When: October 15

Where: Hotstar

Girls executive producers Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner adapt Julia Davis’ British comedy of the same name for HBO, starring Jennifer Garner and David Tennant as a middle-aged couple Kathryn and Walt, whose camping trip balloons to include the former’s sister, an ex-best friend and a free-spirited tag-along. Juliette Lewis, Arturo Del Puerto, Brett Gelman, Ione Skye, and Bridget Everett also star.

Wanderlust

When: October 19

Where: Netflix

Toni Collette (The Sixth Sense) leads the cast of this six-episode series set around Manchester, about a suburban married couple – Steven Mackintosh (Underworld: Evolution) plays the husband – who start to re-evaluate their relationship after a cycling accident. Created by British playwright Nick Payne, it’s a BBC co-production that started airing in the UK this week and arrives on Netflix in October.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

When: October 26

Where: Netflix

Originally intended as a Riverdale spin-off from creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Netflix picked it up and greenlit two seasons of the supernatural series based on the comic book of the same name. Kiernan Shipka (Mad Men) stars as the half-witch, half-mortal Sabrina Spellman, Jaz Sinclair plays her best friend, Michelle Gomez portrays Madam Satan, and Miranda Otto and Lucy Davis play Sabrina’s two witch aunts Zelda and Hilda Spellman, respectively.

November

Homecoming

When: November 2

Where: Amazon

Julia Roberts stars in this psychological thriller series from Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail, which is an adaptation of Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg’s podcast of the same name. It’s centred on a caseworker (Roberts) at a secret government facility and a solider (Stephan James) eager to rejoin civilain life. Bobby Cannavale, Shea Whigham, and Alex Karpovsky are also part of the main cast.

House of Cards

When: November 2

Where: Netflix

Delayed due to the sexual misconduct allegations surrounding its former star Kevin Spacey, who was eventually fired and written off the show, House of Cards’ sixth and final season will transfer the spotlight onto Robin Wright, who now serves as the US President. Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear are the new additions to the cast as siblings, and the show will have a reduced run of eight episodes.

Escape at Dannemora

When: November 19

Where: Hotstar

Ben Stiller steps behind the camera as director for this eight-part miniseries based on a true story: the 2015 prison break that involved a married female prison employee named Tilly Mitchell (Patricia Arquette) who was romantically involved with two convicted murderers, Richard Matt and David Sweat (Benicio del Toro and Paul Dano). Created by Michael Tolkin (The Player) and Brett Johnson (Mad Men).

The future

There’s little we know about beyond November at this point, apart from the following:

Marvel’s Runaways: Season 2 / December 21, Amazon

The Orville: Season 2 / December 31, Hotstar

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 4 / January 25, Netflix