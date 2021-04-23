The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 6 brought the Marvel Cinematic Universe series' second post-credits scene — following a tiny one in the previous episode 5 — as the season wrapped up for good. But unlike its MCU Disney+ predecessor WandaVision which set up upcoming Marvel movies with its post-credits scenes in the finale, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 6 only teased a bigger future for two new agents. We didn't get anything that might tell us where we would see either the new Captain America/ Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) or his co-worker Winter Soldier/White Wolf/ Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) in the future. Guess we'll just have to wait.

Spoilers ahead for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 6 “One World, One People”.

Falcon and Winter Soldier episode 6 ending explained

Though there's only one post-credits scene in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 6, there could easily have been another. Towards the end of the finale, we are reunited with Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) — who was the best part about episode 5, in which she was introduced last week. As she is waiting with Olivia Walker (Gabrielle Byndloss), she more or less admits that she is behind the deaths of the other Flag Smashers who were blown up shortly after they were put in a police van. She then wonders what's taking John Walker (Wyatt Russell) so long, whom they are waiting on.

Out walks Walker in basically the same suit we've seen him all season on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, except the blue parts — inspired by Captain America's colours that are drawn from the US flag — have now been painted black. Walker says as much: “It's the same, but black.” Valentina tells him that things are about to get weird — no idea what she's referring to — and that when they do, they won't need a Captain America. That's ominous. Valentina continues: “We're gonna need a US Agent.” Walker smiles as he has just arrived in his Marvel comics role.

In the comics, US Agent works for the US government — as you'd expect — doing their bidding and keeping an eye on the Avengers. Valentina is meeting with Walker and his wife in the same hall where his rank was stripped away from him, it seems, signalling that Valentina has some ties to the government. But given her demeanour and what she says, it doesn't seem like that the MCU's US Agent will operate in a similar capacity, although we've seen very little of Valentina to really know what her ultimate plans are. Marvel does have “big ambitions” for her though.

Anyway, there's more to that scene. Valentina tells Walker to keep his phone on, just as she had said in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 5. “Will do, Val,” Walker says only for Valentina to reprimand him, “Don't call me that,” as she walks away. Walker shouts “Thank you” in Valentina's direction and then celebrates with his wife, pumping himself up by repeating “I'm back! I'm back!” over and over.

Falcon and Winter Soldier episode 6 mid-credits scene explained

The actual post-credits scene in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 6 takes place in the same room as that US Agent scene. But it's centred on Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp), who is getting a full pardon and an apology from the US government. If only they knew about her Power Broker alter ego that she confirmed earlier in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 6.

“The Carter name has always been synonymous with service and trust,” a US Senator says to Sharon. “Today, we begin to set things right. We begin to repay some of the debt that is owed to you.” In response, a teary-eyed Sharon thanks him for his words. The Senator continues: “We'd like to offer you a full pardon. There may be an opening in your old division. Is that something you'd interested in?”

If you'll recall, Sharon used to work for SHIELD before it was disbanded, and last worked for the CIA during Captain America: Civil War before she went rogue to help out Captain America/ Steve Rogers (Chris Evans). For that, she was branded a traitor and forced to live on the run. A vengeful Sharon turned into the Power Broker, supplying Karli and the Flag Smashers with the Super Soldier Serum, and making a name for herself around the world while operating from Madripoor, an island in the Indonesian archipelago.

It's how we find Sharon back in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 3, as Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl) takes Sam and Bucky to Madripoor to pursue a lead he has on the serum. After they run into Sharon, Sam promised her a pardon in that episode if she agreed to help them. And he has come good on his words. But he doesn't know Sharon's real truth — and one of his first acts as Captain America has been unwittingly installing a mole in the CIA.

“It would be my honour,” Sharon says to the Senator's offer in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 6 mid-credits scene. The Senator stands up and claps as he says: “Welcome home, Agent Carter.” Sharon turns around and walks away, smiling to herself. Outside on the phone, Sharon tells someone: “Start lining up our buyers. Super Soldiers might be off the menu, but we're about to have full access to government secrets, prototype weapons, you name it. Should be something for everyone.”

This confirms that Sharon will continue to serve as the Power Broker, now even more in demand thanks to her coveted CIA position. This is uncharted territory for Agent Carter in the Marvel comics, so I can't wait to see what the MCU has planned for her future.

